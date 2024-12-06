I'm a Celebrity 2024 live: Two more stars to leave jungle as Oti Mabuse immune again

Follow live updates from Friday's episode as a double eviction is set to whittle down the campmates ahead of Sunday's final.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!'s campmates are facing another double eviction tonight as two more contestants are given their marching orders ahead of Sunday's final.

Oti Mabuse is immune from eviction as she won the challenge to go straight through to the Celebrity Cyclone trial, meaning the choice to be sent home is between Alan Halsall, Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones, GK Barry and Reverend Richard Coles.

Last night, Barry McGuigan and Maura Higgins became the fifth and sixth campmates to leave the 2024 ITV1 series in a double eviction.

Before we see who has had their last night in camp, there's a disgusting trial to get through as Coleen Rooney and Reverend Richard Coles take on drinking game Dreaded Dregs.

A preview shows Rooney gagging at the smell as the pair are presented with a large glass of grey liquid and two straws, as Ant and Dec tell them: "This is a fishbowl - well, it's more of a sick bowl, actually."

The grey drink is blended giant mealworms, crocodile anus and vomit fruit which Rooney says smells of "every dirty thing going", but will the pair manage to hold down their drinks for long enough to win meals for their campmates?

For all the live updates from Friday's show, keep an eye on our live blog running from 9pm.

Live 21 updates Everywhere he goes, Alan Halsall takes the weather with him Alan Halsall cements his reputation as the most positive campmate in the jungle as he even refuses to complain about the abysmal weather this year. He says: "I'm used to the rain, being from Manchester. This is part of the experience when else am I going to be in a jungle where it's raining all the time." Even the cheery Tyrone Dobbs actor has tough days sometimes though as he says: "I struggled with two things - clearly, I get very emotional talking about my daughter, I know it's two weeks but I really did miss her. And also, a little bit of boredom. That's why I played pranks."

Alan Halsall is 7th out Alan Halsall is the first of the two to leave and accepts his champagne with a smile as he watches his jungle highlights. The Corrie actor says he can't believe how much his beard has grown and adds that jungle life was "nothing like I expected" saying he met "11 amazing people". Adding to his comments from the previous dinner, he says: "I've made some new friends I'll have for life. I should probably open up a bit more." From the cobbles to the Jungle, Alan’s been a class act! He’s the seventh Celebrity to leave Camp 🌴 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/51yQLsymun — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 6, 2024

Alan Halsall and GK Barry leaving in double eviction Coronation Street's Alan Halsall and social media star GK Barry are leaving in tonight's double eviction. Of course, Oti Mabuse was safe as she was immune from the vote, but Ant and Dec shared the news that Alan Halsall and GK Barry were leaving.

The campmates are sharing what they've learned It's been a close group this year and when the celebrities began sharing how fond they are of each other over their (slightly) boozy dinner, it seemed genuine. Alan Halsall says he has learned to make friends as an adult, something he hasn't always found easy. Coleen Rooney looks much more relaxed than her early days in camp as she says: "I've learned to accept that I deserve to be here. For years and years I've kept everything close, as time's gone on I've let go and I've loved it." GK Barry tells the group: "You know what, I couldn't have picked a better top six." Sadly, two are about to leave.

Coleen Rooney's sons get the VIP jungle treatment Kit and Cass clearly made their mum's day, and got to see all the jungle camp sights while they were there: ‘I’m crying because I’m happy!’ Tears flowing so freely in Camp there’s a new risk of flooding! 😭#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/vYZUQjxQ8T — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 6, 2024

Just when you think it can't get more emotional Oti Mabuse's husband Marius Iepure has brought her a special gift - a babygro their daughter was wearing the day before so that she could smell her baby's scent. He also brought her a rose gold ring to mark their 10-year anniversary ’This is the perfect gift!’ A 10-year anniversary surprise in the Jungle 💍 Oti and Marius are couple goals! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Kqzv9uyrSP — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 6, 2024 Unsurprisingly, it brought the Strictly dancer to floods of tears. But they didn't have long together before it was Alan Halsall's turn to see his brother, who is his double. There's no Wayne Rooney in the jungle tonight, but Coleen got a visit from mum Colette and two of her four sons, Kit and Cass. It looked like it meant the world to her, as her sons proudly told her about their footballing achievements while she'd been away and even got a VIP tour of the dunny.

Danny Jones gets to see his wife and son Here's that emotional moment for Danny Jones and his family: ‘That was the best surprise I think I’ve ever had in my life.’ BRB grabbing tissues 🥺 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/QarUK23oM4 — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 6, 2024

Emotional reunions for the campmates GK Barry, Reverend Richard Coles and Danny Jones have had a surprise visit from their loved ones, prompting a few tears in camp. McFly's Danny Jones even got to see his little boy and couldn't have looked more delighted. He said: "This place makes you realise how much you love people and it puts things into perspective." He added he was looking forward to spending some "cool times" with his son after his exit.

Not the Friday night Coleen and Richard wanted Here are some more scenes from that disgusting Dreaded Dregs trial... It was all chug and no chunder as Richard and Coleen win 6 Stars and a bonus 7th Star for a tasty tipple in Camp! 🍻 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/YJdpZmQwkD — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 6, 2024

Prepare for a tearjerker as the friends and family get ready to visit It's always one of the most emotional moments of the series, as the friends and family of the campmates make a surprise visit to camp. Harry Redknapp's visit from wife Sandra in 2018 was the iconic moment of the visits, but can anyone top that this year? Prepare for tears at the emotional reunions, coming after the break.

Whose round is it now? Reverend Richard Coles is first to have to down drinks in the beer pong round, choking down blended sheep's penis followed by pig's brain. Now they're steaming into the last round for the fishbowl, which we've seen a sneak peek of - the grey mixture is blended giant mealworms, crocodile anus and vomit fruit. Coleen Rooney has finally met her match as she has to step away while gagging, leaving the Reverend to finish it. She rubs his back and tells him: "I feel like I'm standing in the toilet of a nightclub with my friend." Somehow, Richard Coles has managed it as Ant says: "The man's a machine!" They've won a slap-up meal and drinks for the camp tonight, although whether they can face any more drinks is another matter.

The drinks keep coming... Coleen Rooney managed the pig's testicle drink with zero fuss, and now she and Reverend Richard Coles are knocking back blended cockroaches while flipping cups in a drinking race. It started off with Coleen Rooney well ahead of the game, but Richard Coles just beat her at the last minute, complaining the drink "smelled of arse death". Unfortunately, she now has to face the next round as the loser, which involves six shots including cow's anus and nipples. As Dec points out, she's "still ladylike" and is "even helping tidy up". As Ant says, no one's been sick yet...

Dreaded Dregs begins reveals its disgusting menu If you're enjoying a Friday night tipple, this next Bushtucker Trial might just put you off your drink. Coleen Rooney and Reverend Richard Coles are taking on drinking game Dreaded Dregs, and as regular viewers know, it's unlikely to be a refreshing glass of chardonnay. Up first is Coleen Rooney, who'll have to down Boars Light...a blended pig's testicle. Will she be able to stomach it? We'll find out after the break.

Ant and Dec's 'he cannit see' jokes are over Ant and Dec have enjoyed harking back to their Byker Grove days with "he cannit see man" jokes about Barry McGuigan this series. But now the boxer has left, the joke is over...apart from one last laugh as Dec tells Ant: "Turns out he can see, he had eye surgery!" Who'll be the butt of the lads' jokes for the final two days?

Barry and Maura's last day in camp Barry McGuigan and Maura Higgins are eking out a last little bit of screen time as we get to see what their final day in camp looked like ahead of last night's eviction. Maura Higgins says "I don't want to go!" and Barry McGuigan adds "I'd rather stay to the end now because I've made it this far", while GK Barry and Danny Jones both feel it would be nice to see their families now. Of course, we all know now the way the vote went...goodbye, Barry and Maura 💔

We're live and the vote is still open Friday's episode has kicked off with Ant and Dec reminding us that the vote is still open - so you've still got a little while longer to save your favourite. Remember, two celebs will leave the jungle again tonight - but it won't be Oti Mabuse who is immune from eviction until Celebrity Cyclone.

Coleen Rooney and Reverend Richard Coles face Dreaded Dregs The final might be on the horizon, but there are still some daunting trials to take on for the remaining campmates. In tonight's episode, it's the turn of Coleen Rooney and Reverend Richard Coles, who'll be playing drinking game Dreaded Dregs. As you can see from this preview, it's not your average Friday night down the pub...will they manage to hold down their drinks for long enough to win stars? ‘It smells like every dirty thing going.’ 🤢



Can Coleen and Richard stomach the stench in this vile drinking Trial? #ImACeleb returns at 9pm! pic.twitter.com/4pGysAroME — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 6, 2024

