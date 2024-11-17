I'm A Celebrity 2024 live: Massive shake-up for launch show as stars arrive in jungle

GK Barry, Melvin Odoom, Barry McGuigan, Coleen Rooney, Alan Halsall on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2024. (ITV)

ITV's I'm a Celebrity — fronted by Ant and Dec — has got underway with stars Coleen Rooney, Tulisa and GK Barry arriving in the jungle.

The 2024 line-up also includes: McFly's Danny Jones, former Strictly pro Oti Mabuse, former boxer Barry McGuigan, Jane Moore, Melvin Odoom, DJ Dean McCullough and Alan Halsall. The stars must leave behind their luxury lifestyles for the jungle, Down Under.

This year's launch show has had a shake-up as the Walk the Plank challenge where the stars walk out on a plank over a terrifying drop has been axed. Instead, celebrities will race against in each other in one of the most competitive launch shows. The I'm A Celebrity stars must compete in a series of challenges.

One of the gruesome challenges sees if the stars can drink a blended bull's penis with fish eyes and a garnish of vomish fruit.

The first to cross the finish line will be the camp leaders and their efforts will be rewarded as they will not have to take part in any chores. They will sleep in the luxury Leaders' lodge and run camp how they want.

Follow the latest updates in our live blog below...

Jane Moore, Dean McCullough, Oti Mabuse, Tulisa Contostavlos, Danny Jones - I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2024. (ITV)

Live 1 update I'm A Celeb stars arrive I'm A Celebrity's line-up for 2024 looks exciting. You can expect to see: dancer Oti Mabuse, Corrie Star Alan Halsall, Loose Woman journalist Jane Moore, Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough, N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos, DJ Melvin Odoom, Coleen Rooney, former boxing champion Barry McGuigan, YouTuber GK Barry and McFly Star Danny Jones. Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles are expected to be the late arrivals. The count to the show is on!

Watch I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on ITV1, STV and ITVX

