I'm A Celebrity 2024 live: Massive shake-up for launch show as stars arrive in jungle
Coleen Rooney, GK Barry and Tulisa lead the stars arriving in camp
ITV's I'm a Celebrity — fronted by Ant and Dec — has got underway with stars Coleen Rooney, Tulisa and GK Barry arriving in the jungle.
The 2024 line-up also includes: McFly's Danny Jones, former Strictly pro Oti Mabuse, former boxer Barry McGuigan, Jane Moore, Melvin Odoom, DJ Dean McCullough and Alan Halsall. The stars must leave behind their luxury lifestyles for the jungle, Down Under.
This year's launch show has had a shake-up as the Walk the Plank challenge where the stars walk out on a plank over a terrifying drop has been axed. Instead, celebrities will race against in each other in one of the most competitive launch shows. The I'm A Celebrity stars must compete in a series of challenges.
One of the gruesome challenges sees if the stars can drink a blended bull's penis with fish eyes and a garnish of vomish fruit.
The first to cross the finish line will be the camp leaders and their efforts will be rewarded as they will not have to take part in any chores. They will sleep in the luxury Leaders' lodge and run camp how they want.
