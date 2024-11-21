I'm a Celebrity 2024 live: Stars will quit over Dean McCullough doing trials, joke Ant and Dec

Dean McCullough faces the latest trial Lethal Lab after getting zero stars on Wednesday and two stars on Tuesday.

I'm a Celebrity's Ant and Dec joke stars will threaten to quit if Dean McCullough continues doing the trials.

The radio presenter shouted I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here during Lethal Lab trial. It comes after a series of terrible trials. McCullough and GK Barry got zero stars on Wednesday and he got two stars on his own on Tuesday.

It comes as I'm a Celebrity's new campmates Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles are joining the jungle show.

They are going to be heading Down Under into a separate camp — away from the other 10 celebrities, including Coleen Rooney and McFly's Danny Jones.

First Ant and Dec are tasking them with a secret mission. We can't wait to see how they get on!

Interestingly, Reverend Richard Coles admits going in late is a "tougher gig". "I have flown in from Brazil and the Amazon to do this, as I have been giving some talks there. It’s a tougher gig being the late entrant as you already have some groups forming."

Rev Richard Coles and Maura Higgins are the new I'm a Celebrity campmates. (ITV)

Will he say those famous words 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here' again?

Follow the latest updates from I'm a Celebrity live blog...

Live 18 updates Check out the next Bushtucker trial The voting is now open for the next Bushtucker trial. Who will you vote for? Will it be Dean McCullough... again? The Vote is open! Head to the App now to send two Campmates on an all expenses paid trip to The High Street of Horrors 🛍️https://t.co/1T3gDe0DE8 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/50qf8t0D7y — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 21, 2024

Dean McCullough is bathed by celebs for getting four stars Ant and Dec are speechless after Dean McCullough got a "hero's welcome" for only getting four stars. Danny Jones even bathed the radio star! Ant said: "What the bloody hell. They give him a hero's welcome and a bubble bath!" It got him asking what they would do if he got 10 stars. "Don't ask," says Dec. "We couldn't show it!" He jokes.

Dean McCullough shouted I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here Dean McCullough shouted I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here again — and this time over fish guts. The first time he had called I'm a Celebrity this week was because of sand. This time round Ant and Dec couldn't believe the radio star had faced spiders and snakes but he couldn't handle the fish guts. All because he didn't know what it was. The whole camp celebrated McCullough getting four stars though.

Dean McCullough gets third star but fails to do fourth Dean McCullough has a new tactic for the trials. "I don't want to know," he tells Ant and Dec. "Please don't tell me." McCullough managed to get another star with his tongue but failed to get the fourth star.

Dean McCullough gets two stars so far Lethal Lab is underway. Dean McCullough is wearing "safety gloves" containing insects. "What's the crack?" The radio star asks them. The radio star successfully completes the task and gets two star "They're all over my arms!" He declares. "They're all over my armpits."

Celebs are going to quit over Dean McCullough doing the trials, joke Ant and Dec Ant and Dec hilariously joked that the celebs were going to quit because Dean McCullough was doing the Bushtucker trials. McCullough has been doing badly with the trials — only getting two on Tuesday and zero when he took on the trial with GK Barry on Wednesday. They joked there would be stars "quitting" — but not Dean McCullough. The presenter jested it would be the nine other celebrities who would walk because they were so hungry! Terrors are unleashed in the Lethal Lab 🪳 and Dean’s got some very hungry Celebs to feed… #ImACeleb returns tonight at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX. pic.twitter.com/6sJDhEXyC1 — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 21, 2024

Stars enjoy illegal I'm a Celeb tea Barry McGuigan is shocked to find out the celebs got their hands on tea. Those watching at home had learned Dean McCullough had sneaked in the tea bags — but it had been noticed by Ant and Dec. "Why are they dark?" Barry asks Dean. Alan jokes: "We got a bit of mud in the kettle but if you try it, it’s not too bad.” Barry is still unsure and takes a sip cautiously. Then he realises it is tea. "Fantastic!" He says. The celebs celebrate with a cheers. Dean says, "To whatever today has in store."

Ant and Dec spit out their coffee over contraband Ant and Dec spat their tea out as they playfully mocked Dean McCullough for smuggling in tea and sharing it with the other celebs. They agreed: "Contraband equals consequences." The Geordie presenters said the celebs wouldn't get away with it. "They need to wake up and smell the coffee!" It descended into jokes about coffee and airfryers.

Ant and Dec mock Dean McCullough getting zero stars Ant and Dec opened the show making fun at Dean McCullough. They mocked him saying he was "waking up surrounded by stars" — unlike Wednesday's trial where he and GK Barry got zero stars. This meant everyone went hungry, dining on just beans and rice for dinner.

Dean McCullough makes plea to Ant and Dec in latest trial Dean McCullough is taking on the latest Bushtucker trial Lethal Lab in Thursday's episode. Locked in a container, his head is in a separate unit where he get the star with his tongue. Only he's not in there alone. There are some nasty bugs dropped on him! In tense scenes, Ant and Dec are about to reveal the insects they are putting in the boxes before McCullough makes a plea. "Don't tell me," he says. He repeats this several times. Dec agrees he won't tell him what is going to be dropped in the box. Instead, he says that the celebrity will have "company". Will McCullough be able to hold his nerve? It comes after he and GK Barry got zero stars in Wednesday's trial. It follows McCullough's Egypt-themed trial where he only got two stars for camp. Everyone is getting pretty hungry back at camp... Terrors are unleashed in the Lethal Lab 🪳 and Dean’s got some very hungry Celebs to feed… #ImACeleb returns tonight at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX. pic.twitter.com/6sJDhEXyC1 — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 21, 2024

Maura Higgins jets to I'm a Celebrity from Las Vegas Maura Higgins is fresh from her trip in Las Vegas. From Las Vegas Casinos to Dingo Dollars, the Love Island star is heading Down Under to give up her luxury celebrity lifestyle. And she did zero preparation in advance. She says: "I have probably been doing the worst thing by loading up on all my favourite foods, drinking as much red wine as I can and eating as much pasta. I probably should have weaned myself o things, but that’s not how my brain works!"

Maura Higgins is 'stripping back' her glamorous looks on I'm a Celeb Maura Higgins at the BAFTAs. (Getty) I'm a Celebrity is worlds away from Love Island. Yet the glamorous reality star Maura Higgins is looking forward to ditching her fake tan and make-up. Plus, she is happy about leaving behind her phone too. She said: "It will be nice to strip back. I love my fake tan but I am excited to be without it. My skin is going to be flawless. It really is a detox and I am excited to have a phone detox too."

Richard Coles reveals biggest I'm a Celebrity fears The Reverend Richard Coles pictured in 2018. (Getty) As well as going in late, Reverend Richard Coles has concerns over how he will cope with the lack of eating. The reality TV star has good reason to be concerned after GK Barry and Dean McCullough won zero stars in the Bushtucker trial on Wednesday. That followed a night where McCullough won two stars. The radio star takes centre stage again for the trial in Thursday's episode. Coles shared his fears saying: "I am also worried about how I am going to cope with educating myself on 500 calories a day. Five hundred calories is normally elevenses for me!"

Being an I'm a Celebrity late arrival is tougher, says Rev Richard Coles Reverend Richard Coles pictured in 2023. (Getty) Reverend Richard Coles admits going in late is a tough gig. “I have flown in from Brazil and the Amazon to do this, as I have been giving some talks there. It’s a tougher gig being the late entrant as you already have some groups forming. "And I am nervous of going in there and not recognising people. You could be talking to the most famous influencer in the world and not know who it is. So that will be tricky."

What we know about Maura Higgins Maura Higgins is worlds away from Love Island. (Getty) What about Maura Higgins? Here is what we know! Phobias: I am scared of absolutely everything! I wouldn’t touch a worm, ant – it’s going to be a massive challenge for me. Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle? The only reality show I have done is Love Island, which is based around finding love and talking about relationships. This is my chance to show my vulnerable side and talk about work, rather than boys. Role in camp: It’s definitely either cooking or chores. I love to cook and clean at home. Aside from family, what will you miss the most whilst in camp: My sleep mask for my eyes and watching Titanic at night, as that is what I fall asleep to. Best & worst attributes: I feel like I will bring humour to the camp and not take things too seriously. I will be encouraging of others. Worst? I can be loud at times and I am impatient. Dream camper: Rihanna. I have an obsession with her! She can sing us a few songs in camp.

Who is Rev Richard Coles? Reverend Richard Coles is also a late arrival on I'm a Celebrity. (ITV) Here are some fun facts about Rev Richard Coles. Phobias: I’m not great on heights but I don’t want them to find out! Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle? Nothing. People can think what they like. It’s a free country. Role in camp: I love cooking but I am not sure how good I will be cooking crocodile. Aside from family, what will you miss the most whilst in camp : My phone. I spend half my life connecting with people. I will also miss the piano. Best & worst attributes: I used to be a vicar and so I would like to think I’m good at getting on with lots of different people. My worst? I do snore. I have to wear this anti-snoring thing at home and my partner gets very short tempered. I hope I don’t torment people too much with that! Dream camper: Kevin De Bruyne - I would be a bit tongue tied if I met him but I think he is the best footballer in the world. Read more here.

Who is Maura Higgins dating? Love Island star joins I'm a Celebrity as new campmate Love Island's Maura Higgins is I'm a Celebrity's new campmate. (ITV) Maura Higgins is rumoured to be dating close friend Pete Wicks, who is starring on Strictly. They have been seen kissing but both parties insist they are good friends. Falling in love in the jungle — like Katie Price and Peter Andre in 2004 — is not part of the plan. She says: “I am single at the moment, but honestly no-one is going to fancy me in the jungle. Trust me!” “The only reality show I have done is Love Island, which is based around finding love and talking about relationships,” she adds. “This is my chance to show my vulnerable side and talk about work, rather than boys.” Read more here.

Meet I'm a Celebrity's new campmates The I'm a Celebrity camp is about to be shaken up thanks to its two new arrivals. I'm a Celebrity's new campmates Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles are joining the ITV jungle show — alongside the likes of Coleen Rooney, Barry McGuigan and GK Barry. Two very different characters, Higgins and Coles are certainly going to bring lots to jungle camp life. In a surprise twist they will not be joining their 10 fellow I'm a Celebrity stars just yet! Ant and Dec have tasked the jungle newbies with a secret mission. It's been kept tightly under wraps but we can't wait to see how it unfolds in Thursday's episode. Two new Bombshells are about enter the Jungle. 💛 Pray for them! 🙏 Welcome Reverend Richard Coles and Maura Higgins! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/l0UbgKriYz — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 20, 2024

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs every night at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked airs live on ITV2 every night directly after the ITV1 show. You can also stream it anytime on ITVX or catch the ITV1 daytime repeat which airs the following day.