I'm a Celebrity 2024 live: Stars will quit over Dean McCullough doing trials, joke Ant and Dec

I'm a Celebrity's Ant and Dec joke stars will threaten to quit if Dean McCullough continues doing the trials.
The radio presenter shouted I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here during Lethal Lab trial. It comes after a series of terrible trials. McCullough and GK Barry got zero stars on Wednesday and he got two stars on his own on Tuesday.
First Ant and Dec are tasking them with a secret mission. We can't wait to see how they get on!
Interestingly, Reverend Richard Coles admits going in late is a "tougher gig". "I have flown in from Brazil and the Amazon to do this, as I have been giving some talks there. It’s a tougher gig being the late entrant as you already have some groups forming."
Will he say those famous words 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here' again?
Lily Waddell
Barry McGuigan is shocked to find out the celebs got their hands on tea.
Those watching at home had learned Dean McCullough had sneaked in the tea bags — but it had been noticed by Ant and Dec.
"Why are they dark?" Barry asks Dean.
Alan jokes: "We got a bit of mud in the kettle but if you try it, it’s not too bad.”
Barry is still unsure and takes a sip cautiously. Then he realises it is tea. "Fantastic!" He says.
The celebs celebrate with a cheers. Dean says, "To whatever today has in store."
Lily Waddell
Ant and Dec spit out their coffee over contraband
Ant and Dec spat their tea out as they playfully mocked Dean McCullough for smuggling in tea and sharing it with the other celebs.
They agreed: "Contraband equals consequences."
The Geordie presenters said the celebs wouldn't get away with it. "They need to wake up and smell the coffee!"
It descended into jokes about coffee and airfryers.
Lily Waddell
Ant and Dec mock Dean McCullough getting zero stars
Ant and Dec opened the show making fun at Dean McCullough.
They mocked him saying he was "waking up surrounded by stars" — unlike Wednesday's trial where he and GK Barry got zero stars. This meant everyone went hungry, dining on just beans and rice for dinner.
Lily Waddell
Dean McCullough makes plea to Ant and Dec in latest trial
Dean McCullough is taking on the latest Bushtucker trial Lethal Lab in Thursday's episode.
Locked in a container, his head is in a separate unit where he get the star with his tongue. Only he's not in there alone. There are some nasty bugs dropped on him!
In tense scenes, Ant and Dec are about to reveal the insects they are putting in the boxes before McCullough makes a plea. "Don't tell me," he says. He repeats this several times.
Dec agrees he won't tell him what is going to be dropped in the box. Instead, he says that the celebrity will have "company".
Will McCullough be able to hold his nerve? It comes after he and GK Barry got zero stars in Wednesday's trial. It follows McCullough's Egypt-themed trial where he only got two stars for camp.
Maura Higgins jets to I'm a Celebrity from Las Vegas
Maura Higgins is fresh from her trip in Las Vegas.
From Las Vegas Casinos to Dingo Dollars, the Love Island star is heading Down Under to give up her luxury celebrity lifestyle.
And she did zero preparation in advance.
She says: "I have probably been doing the worst thing by loading up on all my favourite foods, drinking as much red wine as I can and eating as much pasta. I probably should have weaned myself o things, but that’s not how my brain works!"
Lily Waddell
Maura Higgins is 'stripping back' her glamorous looks on I'm a Celeb
I'm a Celebrity is worlds away from Love Island.
Yet the glamorous reality star Maura Higgins is looking forward to ditching her fake tan and make-up.
Plus, she is happy about leaving behind her phone too.
She said: "It will be nice to strip back. I love my fake tan but I am excited to be without it. My skin is going to be flawless. It really is a detox and I am excited to have a phone detox too."
Lily Waddell
Richard Coles reveals biggest I'm a Celebrity fears
As well as going in late, Reverend Richard Coles has concerns over how he will cope with the lack of eating.
The reality TV star has good reason to be concerned after GK Barry and Dean McCullough won zero stars in the Bushtucker trial on Wednesday. That followed a night where McCullough won two stars. The radio star takes centre stage again for the trial in Thursday's episode.
Coles shared his fears saying: "I am also worried about how I am going to cope with educating myself on 500 calories a day. Five hundred calories is normally elevenses for me!"
Lily Waddell
What we know about Maura Higgins
What about Maura Higgins? Here is what we know!
Phobias: I am scared of absolutely everything! I wouldn’t touch a worm, ant – it’s going to be a massive challenge for me.
Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle? The only reality show I have done is Love Island, which is based around finding love and talking about relationships. This is my chance to show my vulnerable side and talk about work, rather than boys.
Role in camp: It’s definitely either cooking or chores. I love to cook and clean at home.
Aside from family, what will you miss the most whilst in camp: My sleep mask for my eyes and watching Titanic at night, as that is what I fall asleep to.
Best & worst attributes: I feel like I will bring humour to the camp and not take things too seriously. I will be encouraging of others. Worst? I can be loud at times and I am impatient.
Dream camper: Rihanna. I have an obsession with her! She can sing us a few songs in camp.
Lily Waddell
Who is Rev Richard Coles?
Here are some fun facts about Rev Richard Coles.
Phobias: I’m not great on heights but I don’t want them to find out!
Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle? Nothing. People can think what they like. It’s a free country.
Role in camp: I love cooking but I am not sure how good I will be cooking crocodile.
Aside from family, what will you miss the most whilst in camp: My phone. I spend half my life connecting with people. I will also miss the piano.
Best & worst attributes: I used to be a vicar and so I would like to think I’m good at getting on with lots of different people. My worst? I do snore. I have to wear this anti-snoring thing at home and my partner gets very short tempered. I hope I don’t torment people too much with that!
Dream camper: Kevin De Bruyne - I would be a bit tongue tied if I met him but I think he is the best footballer in the world.
She says: “I am single at the moment, but honestly no-one is going to fancy me in the jungle. Trust me!”
“The only reality show I have done is Love Island, which is based around finding love and talking about relationships,” she adds. “This is my chance to show my vulnerable side and talk about work, rather than boys.”
