I'm a Celebrity 2024 live: Third star to leave jungle imminently

The third star will be leaving I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here in Monday's episode.

Barry McGuigan has been named the favourite for the next eviction according to the latest bookies odds with betideas.com. This won't come as a surprise to those watching this weekend. Ant and Dec narrowed it down to McGuigan and Dean McCullough over who was leaving in last night's episode.

Elsewhere in the episode, Coleen Rooney and Alan Halsall take on tonight's trial Farmyard of Fear in a bid to feed camp.

Dean McCullough was the latest to leave the jungle on Sunday night after winning a total of 33 stars for camp following his seven bushtucker trials.

He told Good Morning Britain of the moment: "When Ant was telling me off for saying 'I'm a celebrity get me out of here', it felt like a proper telling off. I felt like he meant it. I did what I was told and I wanted to win him back around, which I think I did in the end."

Jane Moore was the first voted out of the jungle and she made a cryptic comment that hard work wasn't rewarded. Unsurprisingly, she would like Coleen Rooney or Melvin Odoom to win, both stars whom she called on Loose Women the "hard grafters" of the jungle.

Live 5 updates Dean McCullough reveals plans after leaving I'm a Celebrity Dean McCullough shares his plans now he has left I'm a Celebrity. Plus he jokes his publicist is the first person he will call but really it's his lover in Manchester who he is going to be picking up the phone to. His mum met him at the end of the rope bridge on Sunday night. Check out the fun video below! Smiling from ear to ear, our boy 'Hou-Dean-i' has big plans now he’s left the Jungle! 🤠 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/sxayAFuHrw — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 2, 2024

Barry McGuigan could be next out of I'm a Celebrity Barry McGuigan - I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2024. (ITV) Barry McGuigan is the favourite to leave I'm a Celebrity tonight, according to bookies odds. This won't come as a surprise to those watching this weekend. Ant and Dec narrowed it down to McGuigan and Dean McCullough over who was leaving in last night's episode. Now the former boxer heads the betting at 5/2 to leave the show on Monday. This puts him just ahead of Melvin Odoom and Tulisa who are both at 11/4, according to the latest odds. Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com, said: "It appears to be a three-horse race for who will be the next campmate to leave I’m A Celebrity tonight, with Barry McGuigan the narrow favourite. "Barry’s odds of 5/2 to be voted off the show puts him just a shade shorter than Melvin Odoom and Tulisa in the market at 11/4 apiece – so expect any of those three to leave the programme on Monday." Odds for the next elimination in full: Barry McGuigan 5/2 Melvin Odoom 11/4 Tulisa 11/4 Alan Halsall 8/1 Oti Mabuse 12/1 BAR 20/1

Maura Higgins finally sets record straight about Pete Wicks dating rumours Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins. (Getty) I'm a Celebrity's Maura Higgins and Strictly's Pete Wicks could be the UK's hottest new celebrity couple but are they actually dating? The I'm a Celebrity star has finally spoken about those rumours while in the jungle over the weekend. Higgins has addressed the dating whispers — without naming any names — but said she was single. Asked about her single status, she told her campmates: "I am but I was seeing someone before I came in but I'm not in a relationship." Rev Richard Coles asked her whether the romance was exclusive to which she responded: "I dunno." The former Love Island star was shy about saying who it was but admitted "yeah" it was someone the public would know. Dean McCullough quizzed her on whether the romance felt different. She responded: "It does, but then is it because we've known each other for a long time?" At 34, Higgins has said she had never been in love though. Wicks and Higgins have always maintained they are friends during their time in the spotlight but since the reports of a kiss, they have stayed quiet on the claims. Read more here.

Jane Moore wants hard grafters to win I'm a Celebrity Jane Moore was first out of I'm a Celebrity. (ITV screenshot) Jane Moore has made no secret of the hard work she did in the I'm a Celebrity jungle. The Loose Women star dialled in to speak to her daytime co-stars from Oz where she is currently in a five-star hotel after being voted out first of the show. The first thing she had said after being booted off to her campmates was "hard work is not rewarded". Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly poked fun at the comment over the weekend saying that they wouldn't have got to the 2024 series as presenters if hard work was rewarded on the show. Not quite ready to let it go, she said she would like to see "hard grafters" Coleen Rooney or Melvin Odoom win the show. She said on Loose Women: "I would like Coleen or Melvin to win because they are hard grafters!" Opening up on her own family's reaction to her appearing on the show, she said: "I have not watched a single second because it's all been a bit of a whirlwind. It was just when I came out of that camp, Ellie and Grace, my daughters were waiting for me. I basically just said, ‘Am I still your mother? Or have you disowned me?’ They said, ‘No, you did brilliantly’ and that was all I needed to hear, to be honest."

Dean McCullough breaks silence after I'm a Celebrity axe Dean McCullough said Ant McPartlin really had got cross with him over quitting I'm A Celebrity trials. (ITV screengrab) Dean McCullough said Ant McPartlin gave him a real telling off on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. He was named the second person to go home from the jungle. McPartlin admitted to being "unprofessional" previously as he was unable to hide his annoyance that the radio DJ didn't push through with the trial. Watch the moment McCullough addressed the telling off from the presenter during his first TV interview after I'm a Celebrity and spin-off show Unpacked. Asked about the seven trials he took part in, he said on Good Morning Britain "You do actually get used to the tension. What you don't see on TV is that it's so quiet, it's all taken very, very seriously. There's so many rules that you've got to remember and it's tense. "Over the week, I actually got used to it, but the sand one — I could not have predicted that was going to happen... But I would actually do it again, I would give it a go. Like anything, you just keep doing it, you get used to it. "When Ant was telling me off for saying 'I'm a celebrity get me out of here', it felt like a proper telling off. I felt like he meant it. I did what I was told and I wanted to win him back around, which I think I did in the end." Read more here.

