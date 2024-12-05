I'm a Celebrity 2024 live: Star to be immune from vote as two leave jungle

Two celebrities will be leaving the jungle which will likely come as a surprise to camp. No one went home during Wednesday's show.
The immunity and double eviction sure promises to make Thursday's episode an exciting watch as we are just days away from the I'm a Celebrity final on Sunday, fronted by cheeky Geordie presenters Ant and Dec.
So far four celebrities — Melvin Odoom, Tulisa, Dean McCullough and Jane Moore — have left the jungle camp. Tulisa is believed to be on a flight back to the UK, according to reports by MailOnline.
Follow our I'm a Celebrity blog for the latest updates from the jungle...
Live4 updates
Lily Waddell
Will Melvin Odoom and Carol Vorderman go on a date?
The single 44-year-old radio star, who is looking for love, has made no secret of his crush on the Countdown host and Dean McCullough remarked that anyone who listens to Odoom's radio show knows that he has always admired 63-year-old Vorderman.
Almost immediately I'm a Celebrity viewers warmed to Odoom because of his caring nature, sense of fun and humour that come across during his time on the jungle show. And now it looks like he has finally caught his celebrity crush Vorderman's eye.
The remaining three all take on a trial which sees them win stars for the final meal. One person will win stars for their starters, the second person will get them for their main and finally the last person has the chance to get their desserts.
I'm A Celebrity viewers say Cyclone immunity twist is 'unfair'
I'm A Celebrity viewers have said a new twist that will see a camper win a ticket to the Cyclone isn’t fair.
The final challenge on the ITV show is a huge favourite both with fans, and contestants who often enter the jungle with making it to the Cyclone in mind. But hosts Ant and Dec have announced that this year it will be a little different.
Making a surprise appearance in camp they revealed that over the next two days the campmates will all be competing to win a ticket to Cyclone, with the winner guaranteed immunity from the next two vote offs as well as a coveted place in the epic challenge.
The top four stars from I'm a Celebrity are battling it out for immunity from the next two votes.
Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones, Oti Mabuse and Maura Higgins will elbow each other out the way in a bid to secure immunity that will see them automatically put through to the semi-final.
They must undertake the Battle Blocks trial. The winner will be immediately named in the live trial and the race is on to find out who will win.
The four Celebrities taking on tomorrow’s Trial in a battle for the Ticket to Cyclone are Coleen, Danny, Maura and Oti! 💪 One of them will win their place in the Celebrity Cyclone and immunity from the next two public votes! 🎟️ #ImACelebpic.twitter.com/lwWYFHvUKj
Federal cabinet minister Harjit Sajjan is defending his decision to accept taxpayer-funded Taylor Swift tickets for himself and his daughter.Sajjan, the minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, was invited by PavCo, a B.C. Crown corporation that owns and operates B.C. Place Stadium, where the concerts will take place.PavCo has been donating Swift tickets to food banks and other charity organizations so that they could raffle them off and raise money. PavCo has
Princess Anne looked breathtaking as she enjoyed the rare opportunity to wear a tiara on Tuesday night. The Princess Royal slipped into a gorgeous cream dress and diamond jewels to welcome the Emir of Qatar to Buckingham Palace