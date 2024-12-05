I'm a Celebrity 2024 live: Star to be immune from vote as two leave jungle

Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones, Oti Mabuse and Maura Higgins are in the race to battle it out to be guaranteed a place in semi-final Cyclone trial.

I'm a Celebrity's Coleen Rooney is going to be fighting for immunity in Thursday's episode. (ITV screengrab)

I'm a Celebrity is in a shake-up on Thursday — days away from the final — with one star to be immune from the vote while two others will leave the jungle. And the race is on.

Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones, Oti Mabuse and Maura Higgins go head-to-head in the Battle Blocks to be immune from two votes. This will immediately put them in the semi-final where they will take part in the iconic Cyclone trial. Some viewers have complained they think this I'm a Celebrity twist is unfair.

Two celebrities will be leaving the jungle which will likely come as a surprise to camp. No one went home during Wednesday's show.

The immunity and double eviction sure promises to make Thursday's episode an exciting watch as we are just days away from the I'm a Celebrity final on Sunday, fronted by cheeky Geordie presenters Ant and Dec.

So far four celebrities — Melvin Odoom, Tulisa, Dean McCullough and Jane Moore — have left the jungle camp. Tulisa is believed to be on a flight back to the UK, according to reports by MailOnline.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.