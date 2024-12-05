Live

I'm a Celebrity 2024 live: Star to be immune from vote as two leave jungle

Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones, Oti Mabuse and Maura Higgins are in the race to battle it out to be guaranteed a place in semi-final Cyclone trial.

Lily Waddell
·Entertainment News Editor
Updated
I'm a Celebrity's Coleen Rooney is going to be fighting for immunity in Thursday's episode. (ITV screengrab)
I'm a Celebrity is in a shake-up on Thursday — days away from the final — with one star to be immune from the vote while two others will leave the jungle. And the race is on.

Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones, Oti Mabuse and Maura Higgins go head-to-head in the Battle Blocks to be immune from two votes. This will immediately put them in the semi-final where they will take part in the iconic Cyclone trial. Some viewers have complained they think this I'm a Celebrity twist is unfair.

Two celebrities will be leaving the jungle which will likely come as a surprise to camp. No one went home during Wednesday's show.

The immunity and double eviction sure promises to make Thursday's episode an exciting watch as we are just days away from the I'm a Celebrity final on Sunday, fronted by cheeky Geordie presenters Ant and Dec.

So far four celebrities — Melvin Odoom, Tulisa, Dean McCullough and Jane Moore — have left the jungle camp. Tulisa is believed to be on a flight back to the UK, according to reports by MailOnline.

Follow our I'm a Celebrity blog for the latest updates from the jungle...

Live4 updates
  • Lily Waddell

    Will Melvin Odoom and Carol Vorderman go on a date?

    Will Melvin Odoom and Carol Vorderman go on a date? (ITV/Getty)
    All the hints that Melvin Odoom and Carol Vorderman could be heading for their first date after the I'm a Celebrity jungle.

    The single 44-year-old radio star, who is looking for love, has made no secret of his crush on the Countdown host and Dean McCullough remarked that anyone who listens to Odoom's radio show knows that he has always admired 63-year-old Vorderman.

    Almost immediately I'm a Celebrity viewers warmed to Odoom because of his caring nature, sense of fun and humour that come across during his time on the jungle show. And now it looks like he has finally caught his celebrity crush Vorderman's eye.

    Check out the signs here.

  • Lily Waddell

    What we know about the I'm a Celebrity final

    Who is going to be in the I'm a Celebrity final? (ITV screengrab)
    The I'm a Celebrity final is days away on Sunday.

    But TV bosses still have some more surprises in store before the ITV jungle series comes to an end.

    Usually there are three campmates in the I'm a Celebrity final. It's a stark difference to exactly three weeks ago when 10 of the 12 stars headed into camp for the first time.

    In the past two years, controversial political figures Nigel Farage and Matt Hancock made the final, coming in third place, but this year there was a ban on politicians going Down Under to film the show.

    The remaining three all take on a trial which sees them win stars for the final meal. One person will win stars for their starters, the second person will get them for their main and finally the last person has the chance to get their desserts.

    Read more here.

  • Julia Hunt

    I'm A Celebrity viewers say Cyclone immunity twist is 'unfair'

    I'm A Celebrity viewers have said a new twist that will see a camper win a ticket to the Cyclone isn’t fair.

    The final challenge on the ITV show is a huge favourite both with fans, and contestants who often enter the jungle with making it to the Cyclone in mind. But hosts Ant and Dec have announced that this year it will be a little different.

    Making a surprise appearance in camp they revealed that over the next two days the campmates will all be competing to win a ticket to Cyclone, with the winner guaranteed immunity from the next two vote offs as well as a coveted place in the epic challenge.

    Read more here.

  • Lily Waddell

    I'm a Celebrity's top 4 stars fight for immunity

    The top four stars from I'm a Celebrity are battling it out for immunity from the next two votes.

    Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones, Oti Mabuse and Maura Higgins will elbow each other out the way in a bid to secure immunity that will see them automatically put through to the semi-final.

    They must undertake the Battle Blocks trial. The winner will be immediately named in the live trial and the race is on to find out who will win.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

