I'm a Celebrity live: First eviction looms for campmates

It's crunch time on the ITV reality show as the camp faces a public vote to decide who goes home first

Who will be the first star to be evicted from I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2024? (ITV)

Nobody wants to be the first person to be evicted from I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here but that's the reality facing at least one campmate on Friday, 29 November. As revealed by hosts Ant & Dec on Thursday night's instalment of the ITV reality show, the race is on to save the celebrities you want to stay in the Australian jungle.

The twelve stars who went into camp will all be hoping to stick around until next weekend's finale, however for the stars evicted first lies the consolation prize of having hot running water and unlimited breakfast buffets, instead of cold showers and kangaroo testicles.

According to bookmakers BetMGM, Loose Women host Jane Moore is the favourite to be eliminated from the jungle first, with Dean McCullough and Melvin Odoom just behind. Radio presenter McCullough has found himself in the firing line after being consistently voted to take part in the dreaded Bushtucker trials, while fellow broadcaster Odoom fails to have stood out among his campmates in the jungle.

Moore has also failed to endear herself to audiences, with other campmates shining brighter in the jungle, pushing her down in the popularity stakes.

Only time will tell which star will be the first sent home. Follow along for all the developments in our liveblog below.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here airs nightly at 9pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.