I'm a Celebrity 2024 live: Ant admits being 'unprofessional' as Dean takes on trial

Dean McCullough is taking on the fourth Bushtucker trial High Street of Horrors with Danny Jones.

Lily Waddell
·Entertainment News Editor
Updated
Ant McPartlin held his hands up. (ITV screengrab)
Dean McCullough takes on the next trial with McFly's Danny Jones on Friday's I'm a Celebrity after Ant admitted his reaction to Thursday's trial was "unprofessional".

Tense scenes reveal the pair are given electric shocks while taking part in the High Street of Horrors trial.

Discussing Radio 1 DJ McCullough facing his fourth Bushtucker trial this week, Ant held his hands up and admitted he couldn't hide his annoyance after Thursday's trial. His words were prompted by social media conversation about Ant looking "furious" with McCullough.

He said on I'm a Celebrity's spin off show Unpacked: "I told you not to talk to me about it Sam [Thompson, the host of Unpacked]. My annoyance came across on screen and I was quite unprofessional and I'm not happy about it. You get to the point where you're like what are you doing?"

Thompson was very amused as he added: "The memes online are quite good." Ant had said he would like to see McCullough raise his game when taking part in the trial with Jones.

Dec Donnelly playfully mocked his partner. "I think you hid it quite well Ant," he then deliberately looked to the side to show he was not being 100% truthful.

Follow our I'm a Celebrity blog for the latest updates in the jungle...

Live6 updates
  • Katie Archer

    Will Dean McCullough join I'm a Celebrity's most targeted stars?

    Dean McCullough is doing his fourth trial tonight. (ITV)
    Dean McCullough has had a tough first week in the I'm A Celebrity camp, finding himself taking on more than his fair share of trials.

    The BBC Radio 1 DJ has been targeted by viewers in nearly every Bushtucker Trial vote so far, surpassing early favourite choice GK Barry as the campmate most of the fans want to see try to win stars for meals.

    McCullough's screams, tendency to quit trials, and smuggling in contraband teabags could all have contributed to viewers voting for him, but the radio presenter has been left looking shocked and appalled at his nominations. Meanwhile, even host Ant McPartlin struggled to disguise his frustration at McCullough dropping out of a trial early.

    No celebrity signs up to go into camp thinking it'll be a breeze, but some have a much tougher time on the ITV show than others.

    These famous campmates found I'm A Celebrity the stuff of nightmares as they were voted into the Bushtucker Trials time and again by both viewers and their co-stars.

    Whether it was because of their hilarious reactions to the task horrors, or as punishment for how they treated their campmates, these unlucky contestants took on more than their fair share of challenges — will McCullough join this hall of fame?

    Read more here.

  • Lily Waddell

    I’m a Celebrity’s very strict rules and bizarre banned items

    The I'm a Celebrity 2024 stars. (ITV)
    I'm a Celebrity's 2024 stars have been punished after breaking the rules this week.

    Dean McCullough boasted about smuggling in teabags and Melvin Odoom secretly brought in a packet of salt to flavour the bland rice and beans.

    Smug Ant and Dec warned the viewers at home that contraband equals consequences. After the dingo dollar challenge, five cupcakes were confiscated meaning the celebrities had less treats. The chucking Geordie hosts enjoyed their sweet, sweet revenge.

    Check out what are banned from camp here.

  • Lily Waddell

    Danny Jones and Dean McCullough get electrifying shocks in trial

    Tense scenes show Danny Jones and Dean McCullough getting "electrifying" shocks in Friday's episode.

    McFly's Jones cries out when he crawls through a bug-infested space with lots of wires dangling down.

    Ant explains what is happening: "Yeah that's why it's the electrifying electrical store - you might get a few shocks in here!"

    The musician screams out so his co-star McCullough tries to help him by leaning in but then gets a shock of his own — causing him to runs away. "It's not worth it, it's not worth it," he protests.

    Ant and Dec are very amused, giggling away.

  • Lily Waddell

    Here is what I think of I'm a Celebrity's new campmates as Maura Higgins and Rev Richard Coles

    Maura Higgins and Rev Richard Coles on I'm a Celebrity. (ITV screengrab)
    MY OPINION:

    Forget Coleen Rooney's reported £1.5m signing, I think Maura Higgins and Rev Richard Coles' late arrival is one of I'm a Celebrity bosses' best decision in years.

    Ant and Dec's brutal jokes about Wagatha Christie and..... Rebekah Vardy just minutes into the 2024 series have been good fun (and we all know Vardy is 100% watching and voting for Rooney to do the Bushtucker trials thanks to her newspaper column).

    Yet Higgins and Coles' unexpected pairing is totally genius. Their double act will go down as one of the funniest moments in I'm a Celebrity history. I feel both Higgins and Coles are going to be earning every penny ITV bosses have paid them.

    Read more here.

  • Lily Waddell

    How will Danny Jones and Dean McCullough fare in tonight's trial?

    Danny Jones and Dean McCullough take on the Highstreet of Horrors. How will they fare in Friday's Bushtucker trial?

    The McFly star has already proved he's incredibly brave, facing his fear of snakes head on in the first bushtucker trial on day one of camp. Albeit screaming, Jones had a snake pulled from his shorts at the end of the trial but he managed to get all five stars.

    Meanwhile, McCullough has called out I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here during two of his trials. The first time because of sand and the second time because of fishguts (which definitely annoyed Ant!). On Thursday, the radio star got four stars. However, on Wednesday he got zero while working with GK Barry and during his first trial he got two stars.

    Take a sneak look at what is in store for tonight's trial.

  • Lily Waddell

    Ant McPartlin admits to being 'unprofessional' during Dean McCullough's trial

    Ant McPartlin held his hands up. (ITV screengrab)
    Ant McPartlin held his hands up as he didn't mind admitting he was "unprofessional" after viewers noticed he looked "furious" when Dean McCullough was struggling.

    Discussing Radio 1 DJ McCullough facing his fourth Bushtucker trial this week, Ant admitted he couldn't hide his annoyance after Thursday's trial.

    Playfully he said on I'm a Celebrity's spin off show Unpacked: "I told you not to talk to me about it Sam [Thompson, the host of Unpacked].

    "My annoyance came across on screen and I was quite unprofessional and I'm not happy about it. You get to the point where you're like what are you doing?"

    Thompson was very amused as he added: "The memes online are quite good. Ant had said he would like to see McCullough raise his game when taking part in the trial with Jones.

    Dec Donnelly playfully mocked his partner. "I think you hid it quite well Ant," he then deliberately looked to the side to show he was not being 100% truthful.

    Ant admitted: "You get to the point where you are like, what are you doing?"

    Joel Dommett pointed out that it got to the point where McCullough had asked him if he had been to Benidorm and Ant bluntly said "no".

    "I'm not making small talk with you anymore!" Ant said of the moment, wagging his finger playfully. "I'll be kind to him today. I'm going to try good cop today."

