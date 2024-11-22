I'm a Celebrity 2024 live: Ant admits being 'unprofessional' as Dean takes on trial

Dean McCullough is taking on the fourth Bushtucker trial High Street of Horrors with Danny Jones.

Dean McCullough takes on the next trial with McFly's Danny Jones on Friday's I'm a Celebrity after Ant admitted his reaction to Thursday's trial was "unprofessional".

Tense scenes reveal the pair are given electric shocks while taking part in the High Street of Horrors trial.

Discussing Radio 1 DJ McCullough facing his fourth Bushtucker trial this week, Ant held his hands up and admitted he couldn't hide his annoyance after Thursday's trial. His words were prompted by social media conversation about Ant looking "furious" with McCullough.

He said on I'm a Celebrity's spin off show Unpacked: "I told you not to talk to me about it Sam [Thompson, the host of Unpacked]. My annoyance came across on screen and I was quite unprofessional and I'm not happy about it. You get to the point where you're like what are you doing?"

Thompson was very amused as he added: "The memes online are quite good." Ant had said he would like to see McCullough raise his game when taking part in the trial with Jones.

Dec Donnelly playfully mocked his partner. "I think you hid it quite well Ant," he then deliberately looked to the side to show he was not being 100% truthful.

