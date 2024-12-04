I'm a Celebrity 2024 live: Stars fight for immunity from next two evictions

There's a lot at stake on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! tonight as the remaining camp mates take on the Arcade of Agony. Not only are the celebs hoping to win stars in order to feed the camp, there's also an opportunity to win a guaranteed place in the Cyclone Challenge.
Whoever wins the spot in the much-loved Cyclone will receive immunity from the next two vote-offs, putting them closer to the chance to be named king or queen of the jungle.
Danny Jones, GK Barry, Coleen Rooney and Rev Richard Coles are going head-to-head.
They must get the balls out of the machine and deposit any tickets they find in the ticket collection box. Two celebrities are paired together, the winners will then face each other in tomorrow's episode.
Nothing comes for free. They must pay via the coins which can be found in the fishguts. They can only connect one coin at a time.
Of course, the celebrities won't be alone — they will face some surprises along the way.
Lily Waddell
The fierce fight between celebrities begins
Danny Jones and Coleen Rooney are determined to win the golden ticket to give them immunity.
McFly doesn't mind sharing how competitive he is.
"I have to get to Cyclone," he says. "That was my aim!"
Rooney too a: "I live in a house of competitive boys. I'm always up for a fight."
Alan Halsall ribs Maura Higgins over her singing again, saying that the trial was called the Arcade of Agony because they would have to listen to her singing. "Too soon!" She hit back.
