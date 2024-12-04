I'm a Celebrity 2024 live: Stars fight for immunity from next two evictions

There's a guaranteed place in the Cyclone Challenge up for grabs

Ant & Dec watch on as the camp mates take on the Arcade of Agony on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! (ITV screenshot)

There's a lot at stake on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! tonight as the remaining camp mates take on the Arcade of Agony. Not only are the celebs hoping to win stars in order to feed the camp, there's also an opportunity to win a guaranteed place in the Cyclone Challenge.

Whoever wins the spot in the much-loved Cyclone will receive immunity from the next two vote-offs, putting them closer to the chance to be named king or queen of the jungle.

Also on the show, the camp will find out who is the latest person to be evicted from camp, and Ant & Dec will present the highlights from the last 24 hours in camp. Radio DJ Melvin Odoom was the fourth contestant to walk out of the Australian jungle after he was voted off I’m A Celebrity.

The 44-year-old follows N-Dubz star Tulisa Contostavlos, BBC radio star Dean McCullough and Loose Women panellist Jane Moore in being voted off the show.

Ant and Dec show support for Newcastle United Newcastle United mega fans Ant and Dec have their football mugs — showing a small sign of support for their team. Newcastle United had played Liverpool. The game has just finished. They drew 3-3 at the end.

The Rooneys love arcades Coleen Rooney reveals her family love arcade games — even if it only means a drumstick lolly at the end.

Two stars for I'm a Celebrity camp Coleen Rooney gets a star. That's two stars out of four for camp. There's another ball for Danny Jones. Three minutes to go. The race is on.

GK Barry is not enjoying the Arcade of Agony GK Barry is squirming saying "this is hell" and "why am I so s***". "GK is back again, she's loving this," says Ant. "I wouldn't go that far," says GK Barry.

It's chaos as the race is on The race is on. Coleen Rooney has her first set of tickets. Danny Jones has the first star. When it comes down to it, who is it going to be? Ant and Dec declare it is "chaos".

Oti Mabuse misses Melvin Odoom Looks like Oti Mabuse is missing Melvin Odoom already! She tells the Bush Telegraph that he “so real, so raw, so genuine and authentic and a pillar of strength and support for me”. Something tells me Oti is going to miss Melvin 😅 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/1rl5N6ANHH — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 4, 2024

Danny Jones, GK Barry, Coleen Rooney and Rev Richard Coles battle it out Danny Jones, GK Barry, Coleen Rooney and Rev Richard Coles are going head-to-head. They must get the balls out of the machine and deposit any tickets they find in the ticket collection box. Two celebrities are paired together, the winners will then face each other in tomorrow's episode. Nothing comes for free. They must pay via the coins which can be found in the fishguts. They can only connect one coin at a time. Of course, the celebrities won't be alone — they will face some surprises along the way.

The fierce fight between celebrities begins Danny Jones and Coleen Rooney are determined to win the golden ticket to give them immunity. McFly doesn't mind sharing how competitive he is. "I have to get to Cyclone," he says. "That was my aim!" Rooney too a: "I live in a house of competitive boys. I'm always up for a fight." Alan Halsall ribs Maura Higgins over her singing again, saying that the trial was called the Arcade of Agony because they would have to listen to her singing. "Too soon!" She hit back. Alan is a brave man 🫣 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/SDjvVBZWkM — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 4, 2024

Barry McGuigan makes fun of Maura Higgins' singing Barry McGuigan enjoys ribbing Maura Higgins over her singing with the rest of the camp. The former Love Island star looks unimpressed with everyone taking the mickey. She puts it down to jealousy and jests that she will have a singing career following the jungle.

Rev Richard Coles has lost weight Rev Richard Coles' weight loss has been noticed by his campmates — and he was pleased with the compliments. The rev admits he considered having a second slice of pizza at the Jungle Arms pub.

Ant and Dec share update about Carol Vorderman and Melvin Odoom Ant and Dec joke that Melvin Odoom runs out of time with pursuing Carol Vorderman. The star made no secret of his crush on the celebrity Countdown host. They jested Vorderman had sent him a text with letters jumbled up — like a Countdown post. HOwever, they quipped: "He's got 30 seconds to work out what it says." "Sorry Melvin your time is up!"

Stars battle for immunity from next two evictions The I'm a Celebrity campmates are pitted against each other once again. They are desperately fighting to win the golden ticket to the Cyclone, meaning they miss out on two evictions. One lucky celebrity will make it to the iconic trial, it's the one that everyone who heads into the jungle wants to do. No bugs. No terrifying moments. Just lots of water!

