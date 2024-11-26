I'm a Celebrity's emotional Richard Coles says partner's death left 'massive hole' in his life

Maura Higgins and Jane Moore took part in the trial while Tulisa was voted to do Wednesday's challenge.

I'm a Celebrity's Rev Richard Coles discussed the death of his former partner David in an emotional moment in the jungle on Tuesday.

The vicar said he knows what grief looks like but admitted it was like a "bomb" going off when it happens to you. David died in 2019 and Coles said it was a result of alcohol. The couple had been together since 2007 and embarked on a civil partnership in 2010.

In conversation with old friend Oti Mabuse who he met on Strictly, he said: "I miss him… I want him to walk in the door. I dream he walks in the door with Co-op bag. I said, 'I thought you were dead.' He said, 'I only went shopping. I'm not staying. I met someone else.' He’s just left a massive hole in my life and I’m living my life around that loss."

He has found love again since the death of his partner.

The grief revelation comes after the former Strictly pro discussed her premature birth story.

I'm a Celebrity jungle highlights

I'm a Celebrity's Maura Higgins was terrified when she saw the spiders. (ITV screengrab)

Earlier in the episode, hair-raising scenes captured the chilling screams of Maura Higgins in the trial.

Taking part in Fright at the End of the Tunnel were Higgins and Loose Women star Jane Moore. They had to work together to win stars for camp through water and creepy crawlies.

Tense scenes showed the former Love Island star breaking down as she is about to crawl through a tunnel packed with huge spiders. She screamed: "No! Spiders! I don't know if I can do it. There's an awful amount of spiders. Oh my God, no, no I can't."

From the sidelines, Ant and Dec try to keep Higgins calm and tell her to focus on her breathing ahead of diving into the spiders. They got six stars out of 12.

After much begging from the Geordie presenters, viewers finally voted for different people to take on a Bushtucker trial. Albeit still screaming and shrieking, Dean McCullough got 10 stars for camp which marked his new personal best.

It was the radio star's sixth Bushtucker trial in the series.

All of the celebrities got a taster of what a trial is really like when they climb aboard the fright bus. They had the chance to win some luxuries but they had to battle the bugs first. Tulisa was voted to do the trial on Wednesday after arguably screaming the loudest on the bus.

Live 32 updates Tulisa is named for the Bushtucker trial Tulisa is named the celebrity to face Shock Around the Clock after screaming her head off on the fright bus earlier this episode. It had been between Tulisa and Maura Higgins. "It is what it is," the N-Dubz singer says. "

Rev Richard Coles reveals he was mixed up with The Pet Shop Boys Rev Richard Coles amuses his campmates as he tells the time he was mistaken for one of The Pet Shop Boys. Of course he was in a band before he become a vicar. Just not The Pet Shop Boys! Mistaking Reverend Richard as a Pet Shop Boy? It’s a Sin. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/QfFQzVgOJM — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 26, 2024

Rev Richard Coles says death of late partner left 'massive hole in his life' Richard Coles discusses the death of his former partner David. The vicar says he knows what grief looks like but says it's like a bomb going off when it happens to you. He tells Mabuse: "I miss him… I want him to walk in the door. I dream he walks in the door with coop bag. I said, 'I thought you were dead.' He said, 'I only went shopping. I'm not staying. I met someone else.' He’s just left a massive hole in my life and I’m living my life around that loss.

Oti Mabuse and Rev Richard Coles in tears over premature birth story “I’ve already said a prayer for her actually.” 😭 #ImACeleb (TW: Childbirth) pic.twitter.com/ES6O4ZVGAO — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 26, 2024 Tearful Oti Mabuse lays her heart on the line talking about her premature birth story with Rev Richard Coles. "The worst thing was," she says. "Is that every night you need to leave them. You need to leave your baby in someone else's hand. I can't wait for you to meet her." It's a very emotional moment. "They find comfort in your voice." She says, "For two months, every single day we’d sing church music." The rev shares his own story too: "I remember going once to baptise a little boy, a premature boy, he was born very premature, he was only just alive…" Coles fights back tears and Mabuse hugs him. He says: "I just remember he was this tiny little pulse of life, and David [his then partner] got a pipette of water and we blessed it, and we baptised him and he survived and now he’s a healthy young footballer, which is great! But I just felt so… it was such a precious thing." Mabuse says: "They are, my daughter was really, really tiny when she was born. It’s hell. It’s hell to be in the hospital, to hear those sounds, to not see your baby’s eyes for a week, it’s hell to constantly look for advice from the doctors."

Melvin Odoom's hilarious response to freezing jungle shower Melvin Odoom is not enjoying the freezing cold showers! It looks chilly. Melvin is giving Myleene Klass a run for her money #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/XPBEQIvKpp — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 26, 2024

The rev's socks are set on fire Rev Richard Coles' red socks catch on fire after he left them on the wood. Dean McCullough couldn't believe it when they were held up for everyone to see. His mouth is left hanging open.

It's six out of 12 trials Maura Higgins and Jane Moore get six stars out of the trial. "I wish we got more," Higgins says. Yet Ant and Dec says they should be "very proud" because they had completed a "tough" trial. Unfortunately they lost out where the Loose Women star skipped stars which were underwater, halving the chance of how many stars they could have got.

Maura Higgins shouts mud crabs are trying to eat her Maura Higgins complains the mud crabs are trying to eat her. "They're trying to eat me," she screeches. "They're trying to latch onto me."

Maura Higgins claims it is 'torture' Maura Higgins says the trial is "torture" before screaming over the bugs again. The Irish star is screaming the letters but Jane Moore can't seem to hear her properly. "A for a****hole," she screams at the star. Eventually Moore gets it: BOAT.

Maura Higgins cries over spiders Maura Higgins breaks down in tears over the spiders. Screaming, she tries to go in but she let one out by accident — sparking her to scream more. Before heading in, she cries out: "There's an awful amount of spiders. No, no, no I can't." The former Love Island star attacks the webs and screams as she looks for the word so Jane Moore can unlock the star.

Two stars After Jane Moore gets their first star, Maura Higgins can leave the frogs behind and head into the den with lizards. The Loose Women star misses one of the stars but she is going to work on getting the third.

Jane Moore heads underwater but Maura Higgins must face spiders Jane Moore dives beneath the water to start the trial. She's "Loose swimming" she jokes. Meanwhile, Maura Higgins is getting nervous because she's seen a spider.

Ant and Dec are happy it's not Dean McCullough doing the trial Ant and Dec are happy to get some fresh blood for the challenge after Dean McCullough did six trials out of nine. They inform Maura Higgins and Jane Moore that the fright bus revealed the celebrity cohort were the loudest and most squealing campmates they have ever had.

Maura Higgins is freaking out but Jane Moore is keen Maura Higgins' heart is racing as she heads to the trial with Jane Moore. "It'll be the washing up I haven't done," jokes the Loose Women star. They head over the bridge to join Ant and Dec for the trial. "We're strong women Jane, we can do it," she says. "Twelve meals." Moore is determined to do the trial — she wanted to get out of main camp and try it out. "I'm worried at the end of it," she says. "Shall we just lower our star expectation," she says after her words were cut off by screaming.

Barry McGuigan goes missing in I'm a Celeb Barry McGuigan went missing in the I'm a Celebrity jungle. Tulisa shares her concerns after she lost sight of him in the camp. The former boxer was planning to help her do the dishes but raced on ahead and then the N-Dubz singer lost him. She says: "Barry help out. Thing is with Barry he's speedy. I got down the bottom and I couldn't find him. Where's Barry?" "Barry, Barry, Barry," she continues in her pursuit to find him. "Where the hell is he? Barry you've gone too far!" McGuigan got lost in the I'm a Celeb jungle. "Sorry," apologises McGuigan. Ant and Dec can't resist making a joke about how McGuigan can't see and needs glasses — referring to the first trial where he was unable to see the padlocks. They capitalise on their joke from Byker Grove — the show that made them famous — where Dec's character says: "I cannot see!"

Danny Jones serenades I'm a Celebrity camp Delighted with his guitar from home, Danny Jones puts on a private gig for the whole of the I'm a Celebrity camp (and those watching at home). It hits the right notes with camp as many of the celebs sing along. Melvin Odoom enthuses over the music played by Jones which he says raised everyone's spirits. "Danny changed the whole vibe, one of the best nights we've had in camp," he says. Also among the items won from the frightful journey is a polaroid camera.

Dean McCullough sparkles in sequinned dress Dean McCullough put on a show as he dazzles in the sequin dress — one of the items from the frightful bus journey. "Giving it the Shirley Bassey," he says. Meanwhile, Jane Moore is disappointed with the spotty dress she has in her luggage haul.

Ant and Dec declare fright bus the 'best challenge ever' Maura Higgins, Tulisa and Barry McGuigan are the last to leave the frightful journey. The former boxer confesses it was "dreadful" and "vile". Meanwhile, the former Love Island star admits she is "traumatised". Tulisa is disappointed she's a "screamer". It's the final destination though and they're heading back to the jungle. From the sidelines, Ant and Dec declare it the "best challenge ever". They joke the celebrities face an even bigger challenge... carrying their own luggage. It was in fact, massive! 😱 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/HHXAyn4RSg — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 26, 2024

Barry McGuigan tries to keep his cool Barry McGuigan tries to calm down the remaining passengers Maura Higgins and Tulisa. The former boxer remains calm in the chaos as hordes of green ants are dropping on them. "Scrape them off, come on," he advises.

Maura Higgins says 'I'm on the verge of a heart attack' Maura Higgins admits she's terrified on the fright bus. "I'm on the verge of a heart attack," she says. Danny Jones and Melvin Odoom meanwhile in the row in front are singing "I've got roaches in my pants". Screaming continues as the ride on the bus never seems to end for the stars competing for the luxury items.

Maura Higgins declares it's her worst birthday ever Screaming ensues. The celebrities are brushing themselves down as the insects rain down on them. In a hilarious turn, the stars sing Happy Birthday to Maura Higgins who declares it is the worst she has ever had.

Ant and Dec make Sunderland dig Ant and Dec compare the fright bus to going to Sunderland — their rival football team. The Geordies are big supporters of Newcastle United who are Sunderland's biggest rivals.

What happened in I'm a Celebrity last night? Did you miss last night's episode? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Here's what you need to know ahead of I'm a Celebrity tonight. Dean McCullough got 10 stars, his new personal best as he took on his sixth trial of the series so far. Ant and Dec (and McCullough) begged for viewers to choose for someone else to do the trials (spoiler alert: it worked. On the spin off show Unpacked it was revealed Jane Moore and Maura Higgins are taking on the next trial.) All of the celebrities got a taste for the trial on the fright bus where they are covered in insects and locked on a bus in a bid to win treats for camp. Rev Richard Coles and GK Barry have struck up a friendship and got the giggles when scissoring was become topic of conversation.

