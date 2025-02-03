David Artavia
'It Ends With Us' dispute latest updates: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's lawyers set to meet for first hearing amid newly leaked texts
The behind-the-scenes drama between It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has escalated into one of Hollywood’s most contentious legal battles.
Attorneys for the two parties are set to meet on Monday for the first hearing in the case, which comes two days after Baldoni launched a new website with alleged text messages between him and Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The website was launched days after Lively and Reynolds filed notice with the judge that they would seek to dismiss Baldoni‘s defamation countersuit.
The feud began during the film’s August 2024 press tour, amid rumors of tension between Lively and Baldoni, who also directed the $351 million box office hit based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel.
At the time, Lively drew criticism online from fans who believed she trivialized the film’s heavy themes of domestic abuse. Meanwhile, Baldoni faced allegations of creating an uncomfortable work environment.
By December, Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint, accusing Baldoni and others of a smear campaign after she raised concerns over Baldoni's alleged behavior.
Baldoni denied the claims and countersued the New York Times for libel after it reported on Lively’s allegations. He later filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds and their publicists in January 2025, alleging defamation and extortion. That same day, Lively initiated a federal lawsuit against Baldoni, reiterating her claims of harassment and retaliation.
In a statement to Yahoo Entertainment, Lively’s team called Baldoni's lawsuit “desperate” and accused the director of employing tactics to discredit her claims.
As both parties continue to present their cases, the entertainment industry is watching closely and anticipating further developments in the high-profile saga.
Baldoni's and Lively’s legal teams face off in pretrial hearing today
Blake Lively's and Justin Baldoni’s legal teams will face off in a pretrial hearing on Monday, where a judge will weigh arguments over pretrial publicity and attorney conduct in their escalating legal battle.
Lively’s lawyers filed for a gag order on Jan. 23, accusing Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, of trying to sway public opinion by selectively leaking private texts and legal documents. The dispute escalated over the weekend when Baldoni’s team launched a website publishing messages and exchanges with Lively — before, during and after filming It Ends With Us — which they claim prove the working relationship was professional and amicable.
Baldoni’s legal team maintains that sharing the texts is necessary to challenge what they call a one-sided narrative from Lively.
A trial is currently set for March 2026.
- David Artavia
Baldoni launches website with new alleged texts from Lively
Justin Baldoni's legal team has followed through on its plan to release private messages amid his legal battle with Blake Lively.
Over the weekend, a website was launched featuring alleged text exchanges between Baldoni, Lively and her husband, co-defendant Ryan Reynolds, aiming to refute Lively’s claims. The site links to a 168-page document, filed in court as part of Baldoni’s amended complaint, which outlines a “timeline of relevant events” before and after the filming of It Ends With Us.
Baldoni’s team insists the release is intended to provide transparency, arguing that the messages prove his interactions with Lively were professional and collaborative — contradicting her claims that he fostered a hostile work environment.
- Suzy Byrne
Lively, Reynolds will file to dismiss Baldoni's lawsuit: Attorney
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will seek to dismiss Justin Baldoni’s defamation lawsuit against them.
Ahead of a Feb. 3 hearing, Judge Lewis Liman asked for a letter indicating in one sentence if they intend to make a motion to dismiss the case, Variety reports. The couple’s attorney, Michael J. Gottlieb, said in a response filed on Jan. 30 that “the Lively-Reynolds Parties intend to move to dismiss Plaintiffs’ complaint.”
Lively’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, a defendant in Baldoni’s lawsuit, also indicated plans to file a motion to dismiss.
Both sides also agreed to consolidate the two federal lawsuits. Lively sued her It Ends With Us director and co-star in December, alleging sexual harassment on the set and a retaliatory press campaign against her when she reported it. Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios countersued for defamation in December. Baldoni also claimed Lively and Reynolds pressured their mutual talent agency, WME, to drop him as a client, which WME has denied.
Baldoni’s side also told the judge on Jan. 30 that they want to depose Lively as soon as possible but said Lively’s team indicated she’ll refuse to let his lead attorney, Bryan Freedman, conduct the deposition due to “unspecified statements” he made. One of Baldoni's attorneys, Kevin Fritz, said in a filing that Lively does “not have the right to dictate which of their opponents’ attorneys may or may not take their deposition.”
That issue is expected to be addressed on Feb. 3, along with arguments around whether Freedman made prejudicial comments in the press that could taint a jury pool, which Lively is claiming.
The trial is scheduled to take place in March 2026.
- David Artavia
Lively seeks deposition for a key player in the case. Here's why.
Blake Lively filed a petition in a Texas state court on Jan. 21 seeking to depose Jed Wallace, a public relations consultant linked to her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, so he can provide testimony in the case.
Although Wallace is named in Lively’s initial Dec. 20 complaint to the California Civil Rights Department, he is not a defendant in her federal case, filed Dec. 31. In that lawsuit, Lively accuses Wallace, who described himself as a “hired gun” with a “proprietary formula for defining artists and trends,” of orchestrating a social media smear campaign against her, per the Hollywood Reporter.
Reportedly retained by Baldoni and his company Wayfarer Studios, Lively claims that Wallace used digital platforms like Reddit to seed content undermining Lively, while defending Baldoni. She further claims this content was strategically fed to reporters to create viral narratives, ultimately influencing public opinion and encouraging online attacks.
- David Artavia
Baldoni's legal team addresses Lively's gag order: 'We are not scared of them'
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal teams filed back-to-back letters on Monday.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Lively’s lawyers accused Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, of planning to launch a website releasing selectively curated texts, emails and video evidence, arguing that it could mislead the public and taint the jury pool.
In response, Freedman fired back by defending the website as a transparent way to counter “provably false information” allegedly shared with the New York Times by Lively’s team. (Baldoni is suing the newspaper for $250 million in a separate libel lawsuit.)
"We will not be selective, we will not cherry-pick and we will not doctor text messages," Freedman's letter said. "If they want to unethically gag the truth by threatening to wield their power in Hollywood, we will fight it every step of the way. We are not scared of them, we will not be silenced by them. Defending ourselves is not retaliation, it is a human right."
A pretrial hearing is set for Feb. 3, where both sides can address the issue. A trial is set for March 2026.
- David Artavia
Leaked voice note from Baldoni to Lively sheds light on their behind-the-scenes dynamic
Leaked text messages and a lengthy voice note published by the Daily Mail on Monday offer new insight into the behind-the-scenes tensions between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
The exchanges centered on a pivotal rooftop scene rewritten by Lively, who last year credited her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as the writer. Reports suggest Baldoni initially gave a lukewarm response to the changes, leaving Lively disappointed and prompting her to go silent for several days.
According to Baldoni's lawsuit, Baldoni felt obligated to send Lively a text, followed by a voice note, apologizing and praising her revisions, calling them "really good" and saying they would "make the movie sing."
Their exchanges are now part of Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against Lively.
- David Artavia
Judge sets trial date for March 2026 and a pretrial conference for next week
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are set to face off in court on March 9, 2026, following a court order issued by a New York federal judge, Lewis J. Liman, on Jan. 27.
Additionally, a pretrial conference originally scheduled for Feb. 12 has been moved to Feb. 3. It will address escalating tensions between both sides, including allegations from Lively’s legal team that Baldoni’s attorney is attempting to sway public opinion by threatening to release private texts between the two.
Lively’s team responded to Baldoni's threats by requesting a gag order, which would prevent Baldoni’s camp from using media tactics to influence the case.
- David Artavia
Blake Lively hangs out with co-star Michele Morrone amid legal drama
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted with Lively's A Simple Favor 2 co-star Michele Morrone, marking the couple’s first public appearance since the news of their legal battle with Justin Baldoni broke in December.
In a post shared to Morrone's Instagram Stories on Sunday, the trio was seen sharing laughs during their New York City outing.
"Missed you guys! Love you!!" Morrone wrote alongside the image, which was later shared by Reynolds on his own Instagram.
- David Artavia
Lively's attorneys accuse Baldoni's legal team of 'extrajudicial conduct'
Attorneys for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are pushing back against Justin Baldoni's legal team, who last week described their gag order request as "inflammatory" and "calamitous."
According to USA Today, the Lively-Reynolds legal team criticized Baldoni’s attorneys for engaging in what they called "extrajudicial conduct" by attacking Lively and Reynolds in the media.
"Making a complaint about sexual harassment and retaliation in a lawsuit, which is also a protected activity, is covered by the litigation privilege," the letter read. "On the other hand, relentlessly publicly attacking a plaintiff in a sexual harassment and retaliation case in the media and on social media is not a protected activity."
Lively's attorneys also denied that they'd ask for a gag order in the first place. "Requiring counsel to heed the ethical rules that bind them is not a gag order," they wrote. "It is a mechanism that would ensure the proceedings in this Court are not prejudiced by counsel’s conduct outside of the courtroom."
- David Artavia
Baldoni's wife shares heartfelt birthday tribute amid legal battle
Justin Baldoni’s wife, Emily, made her first public statement about the It Ends With Us director since the legal battle with Blake Lively started in December.
“Happy birthday my love,” she posted to Instagram on Saturday, alongside a photo of the two kissing by the ocean while hugging and carrying their two kids Maiya, 9, and Maxwell, 7. “Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I’d choose you again and again.”
- David Artavia
Baldoni's legal team calls gag order request 'inflammatory' and 'calamitous'
Justin Baldoni called the request by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for a gag order last week an "intimidation tactic."
In a letter filed on Jan. 23, Baldoni’s legal team called the request “inflammatory” and argued that their evidence, including leaked footage, is critical in its defense against Lively’s allegations of harassment and retaliation.
Baldoni’s team further stated in the letter that Lively's legal actions have been "calamitous" for Baldoni's public reputation.
- David Artavia
Baldoni threatens to leak all of his correspondence with Lively
Justin Baldoni’s legal team announced on Jan. 21 plans to launch a website to counter Lively’s allegations of behind-the-scenes misconduct.
Following the release of a video showing on-set interactions between Baldoni and Blake Lively — intended to refute claims made in Lively’s Dec. 20 sexual harassment complaint — Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman stated to People, “Justin Baldoni and team has nothing to hide, and this once more proves this.”
The statement also said, “This is what we will be continuing to show with the upcoming website containing all correspondence as well as relevant videos that quash her claims.”
Baldoni's attorneys did not say when they planned to launch the website.
- Taryn Ryder
Legal expert surprised no intimacy coordinator was on set for 'intimate dance scene'
Hollywood attorney and mediator Angela Reddock-Wright told Yahoo Entertainment that she was surprised there was no intimacy coordinator on set after seeing the raw footage that was released earlier this week.
"What is interesting is that no intimacy coordinators were present during this intimate dance scene — and according to Lively's lawyers — and should have been. They could have stepped in to see if Lively were comfortable and whether the scene followed the script," she told Yahoo.
The role of an intimacy coordinator on It Ends With Us is one of the many disputed allegations in Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's dueling lawsuits. Baldoni claimed that the actress "refused to meet" with one ahead of production. However, Lively specifically requested an intimacy coordinator be involved for all intimate scenes as one of her "protections" for returning to the set after a contentious January 2024 meeting. Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios signed off on that request.
- David Artavia
How is Taylor Swift involved?
Taylor Swift was indirectly mentioned in Justin Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and their PR team. Baldoni alleges that Reynolds, along with a “megacelebrity friend” believed to be Swift, pressured him to rewrite a pivotal rooftop scene in It Ends With Us.
The lawsuit further claims that Lively publicly credited Reynolds for the rewrite, sidelining Baldoni’s creative input. While Swift has not been named as a defendant, her possible involvement as a key influencer in the incident has drawn more attention to the case.
- David Artavia
Legal experts advise Baldoni and Lively to settle
One day after Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds filed a letter in court asking a judge to put a gag order in place to stop Baldoni’s lawyers from leaking damaging information to the press, legal experts are urging both parties to settle out of court.
“This entire episode is a case of he said, she said, and both actor and director stand to lose if things continue to escalate,” Hollywood attorney and mediator Angela Reddock-Wright told Yahoo Entertainment. “This entire matter needs to be settled instead of further getting out of hand.”
Meanwhile, defamation attorney Jeff Lewis expects them to go “a few rounds here in court” before they come close to a settlement.
“Is this going to settle in the first 15 minutes of the lawsuit or is it going to settle as many cases do on the courthouse steps right before a jury is sworn in,” he told Yahoo. “I think they're going to have to go a few rounds here in court — in terms of motions to dismiss, procedural motions — before these parties get real in terms of settlement.”
- David Artavia
Lively, Reynolds request a gag order
In response to leaked footage and threats of a website aimed at disproving Lively’s allegations, she and Reynolds filed a joint court letter on Jan. 21 requesting a gag order to prevent Baldoni’s legal team from engaging in what they called “improper conduct.”
According to E! News, the couple accused Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, of making “inflammatory written statements” and leaking “information” to the media.
- David Artavia
What role has Ryan Reynolds allegedly played?
Ryan Reynolds has been accused by Justin Baldoni of playing a central role in a campaign to damage the director’s reputation. In his lawsuit, Baldoni alleges that Reynolds acted as Lively’s representative during meetings with him and the film’s producers to negotiate production safeguards.
Additionally, Baldoni claims Reynolds exerted creative influence over the film, including rewriting a pivotal rooftop scene, which Lively later publicly credited to him. Baldoni argues that these actions, along with Reynolds’s involvement in alleged smear tactics orchestrated by Lively’s PR team, intentionally undermined his position and reputation.
- David Artavia
Baldoni's team leaks unedited clip from 'It Ends With Us' set
An unedited clip, leaked by Justin Baldoni’s lawyers and published by the Daily Mail on Jan. 21, added a surprising twist to Blake Lively’s harassment allegations.
In her civil rights complaint, Lively claimed Baldoni dragged his lips down her neck during a silent dance scene. However, the leaked footage includes audio that seemingly challenges her account.
In the video, Baldoni is seen asking, “Am I getting beard on you?” and Lively jokingly replies, “I’m probably getting spray tan on you,” prompting laughter from both actors.
Baldoni then says, “It smells good,” prompting laughter. The clip also shows behind-the-scenes banter about lighting, choreography and their personal lives, painting a new picture of the interaction.
- David Artavia
'It Ends With Us' author Colleen Hoover deactivates Instagram
It's unclear when, but the book’s author deactivated her Instagram account amid the ongoing legal drama (though her X account still seems to be activated, for now).
The movie, based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling 2016 novel, was directed by Baldoni and hit theaters in August 2024. Hoover had previously shared a supportive Instagram Story after Blake Lively filed her complaint in December.
- David Artavia
A brief timeline of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal drama
August 2024: Rumors of tension surface during the press tour for It Ends With Us, with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni notably absent from joint promotional events. Critics call out Lively for her tone during interviews, while Baldoni faces allegations of creating an uncomfortable work environment.
Dec. 20, 2024: Lively files a sexual harassment complaint, alleging misconduct by Baldoni on the set and retaliation by his production company.
Dec. 21, 2024: The New York Times publishes an exposé detailing Lively's claims, prompting Baldoni to deny the allegations.
Dec. 31, 2024: Baldoni files a $250 million libel lawsuit against the New York Times, accusing the publication of biased reporting. Lively counters with a federal lawsuit, claiming Baldoni’s team engaged in smear tactics.
Jan. 16, 2025: Baldoni files a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Ryan Reynolds and their public relations team, alleging defamation, civil extortion and a coordinated campaign to damage Baldoni's reputation.
Jan. 21, 2025: Lively and Reynolds file a letter to a judge requesting a gag order against Baldoni's lawyer that would prevent Baldoni’s legal team from engaging in what the couple called “improper conduct” and leaking information to the press.
Feb. 3: Pretrial conference date for both sides to address the gag order in front of a judge.
March 9, 2026: Trial date.