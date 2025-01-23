'It Ends With Us' dispute latest updates: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds request gag order against Justin Baldoni's lawyer; Colleen Hoover deactivates Instagram

The behind-the-scenes drama between It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has escalated into one of Hollywood’s most contentious legal battles.

The adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel was expected to be a box office hit — and it was, earning $351 million globally. But rumors of tension between Lively and Baldoni, who also directed the movie, first surfaced during the film’s August 2024 press tour, with the pair noticeably absent from joint appearances and key promotional events, including the New York City premiere.

At the time, Lively drew criticism online for her promotional tone, which some fans felt trivialized the film’s heavy themes of domestic abuse. Meanwhile, Baldoni faced allegations of creating an uncomfortable work environment, with whispers of inappropriate remarks and behind-the-scenes friction.

By December, the whispers turned into a full-blown legal war.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lively filed a harassment complaint accusing Baldoni of boundary violations and retaliation, alleging that Baldoni and co-producer Jamey Heath orchestrated a smear campaign to tarnish her reputation in retaliation for her complaints. Baldoni denied the allegations and, days later, countersued the New York Times for libel after it reported on Lively’s allegations, claiming the article was biased and misleading. That same day, Lively initiated a federal lawsuit against Baldoni, reiterating her claims of harassment and retaliation.

In January, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and their publicity team, alleging defamation and extortion. In a statement to Yahoo Entertainment, Lively’s team called the suit “desperate” and accused Baldoni of employing tactics to discredit her claims.

As of Jan. 22, Hoover had deactivated her Instagram account.

As both parties continue to present their cases, the entertainment industry is watching closely and anticipating further developments in the high-profile saga.