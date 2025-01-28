'It Ends With Us' dispute latest updates: Justin Baldoni's attorneys call Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's gag order request an 'intimidation tactic'

The adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel was expected to be a box office hit — and it was, earning $351 million globally. But rumors of tension between Lively and Baldoni, who also directed the movie, first surfaced during the film’s August 2024 press tour, with the pair noticeably absent from joint appearances and key promotional events, including the New York City premiere.
At the time, Lively drew criticism online for her promotional tone, which some fans believed trivialized the film’s heavy themes of domestic abuse. Meanwhile, Baldoni faced allegations of creating an uncomfortable work environment, with whispers of inappropriate remarks and behind-the-scenes friction.
By December, the whispers turned into a full-blown legal war.
Lively filed a harassment complaint accusing Baldoni of boundary violations and retaliation, alleging that Baldoni and co-producer Jamey Heath orchestrated a smear campaign to tarnish her reputation in retaliation for her complaints. Baldoni denied the allegations and, days later, countersued the New York Times for libel after it reported on Lively’s allegations, claiming the article was biased and misleading. That same day, Lively initiated a federal lawsuit against Baldoni, reiterating her claims of harassment and retaliation.
In January, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicity team, alleging defamation and extortion. In a statement to Yahoo Entertainment, Lively’s team called the suit “desperate” and accused Baldoni of employing tactics to discredit her claims.
Baldoni threatened to publicly share private texts between himself and Lively in an attempt to disprove her claims, though the legal team for Lively and Reynolds requested a gag order to keep that from happening. Baldoni's team called their attempts "inflammatory" and an "intimidation tactic."
As both parties continue to present their cases, the entertainment industry is watching closely and anticipating further developments in the high-profile saga.
Live14 updates
David Artavia
Judge sets trial date for March 2026 and a pretrial conference for next week
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are set to face off in court on March 9, 2026, following a court order issued by a New York federal judge, Lewis J. Liman, on Jan. 27.
Additionally, a pretrial conference originally scheduled for Feb. 12 has been moved to Feb. 3. It will address escalating tensions between both sides, including allegations from Lively’s legal team that Baldoni’s attorney is attempting to sway public opinion by threatening to release private texts between the two.
Lively’s team responded to Baldoni's threats by requesting a gag order, which would prevent Baldoni’s camp from using media tactics to influence the case.
David Artavia
Blake Lively hangs out with co-star Michele Morrone amid legal drama
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted with Lively's A Simple Favor 2 co-star Michele Morrone, marking the couple’s first public appearance since the news of their legal battle with Justin Baldoni broke in December.
Lively's attorneys accuse Baldoni's legal team of 'extrajudicial conduct'
Attorneys for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are pushing back against Justin Baldoni's legal team, who last week described their gag order request as "inflammatory" and "calamitous."
According to USA Today, the Lively-Reynolds legal team criticized Baldoni’s attorneys for engaging in what they called "extrajudicial conduct" by attacking Lively and Reynolds in the media.
"Making a complaint about sexual harassment and retaliation in a lawsuit, which is also a protected activity, is covered by the litigation privilege," the letter read. "On the other hand, relentlessly publicly attacking a plaintiff in a sexual harassment and retaliation case in the media and on social media is not a protected activity."
Lively's attorneys also denied that they'd ask for a gag order in the first place. "Requiring counsel to heed the ethical rules that bind them is not a gag order," they wrote. "It is a mechanism that would ensure the proceedings in this Court are not prejudiced by counsel’s conduct outside of the courtroom."
Justin Baldoni’s wife, Emily, made her first public statement about the It Ends With Us director since the legal battle with Blake Lively started in December.
“Happy birthday my love,” she posted to Instagram on Saturday, alongside a photo of the two kissing by the ocean while hugging and carrying their two kids Maiya, 9, and Maxwell, 7. “Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I’d choose you again and again.”
Baldoni's legal team calls gag order request 'inflammatory' and 'calamitous'
Justin Baldoni called the request by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for a gag order last week an "intimidation tactic."
In a letter filed on Jan. 23, Baldoni’s legal team called the request “inflammatory” and argued that their evidence, including leaked footage, is critical in its defense against Lively’s allegations of harassment and retaliation.
Baldoni’s team further stated in the letter that Lively's legal actions have been "calamitous" for Baldoni's public reputation.
David Artavia
Baldoni threatens to leak all of his correspondence with Lively
Justin Baldoni’s legal team announced on Jan. 21 plans to launch a website to counter Lively’s allegations of behind-the-scenes misconduct.
Following the release of a video showing on-set interactions between Baldoni and Blake Lively — intended to refute claims made in Lively’s Dec. 20 sexual harassment complaint — Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman stated to People, “Justin Baldoni and team has nothing to hide, and this once more proves this.”
The statement also said, “This is what we will be continuing to show with the upcoming website containing all correspondence as well as relevant videos that quash her claims.”
Baldoni's attorneys did not say when they planned to launch the website.
Taryn Ryder
Legal expert surprised no intimacy coordinator was on set for 'intimate dance scene'
Hollywood attorney and mediator Angela Reddock-Wright told Yahoo Entertainment that she was surprised there was no intimacy coordinator on set after seeing the raw footage that was released earlier this week.
"What is interesting is that no intimacy coordinators were present during this intimate dance scene — and according to Lively's lawyers — and should have been. They could have stepped in to see if Lively were comfortable and whether the scene followed the script," she told Yahoo.
The role of an intimacy coordinator on It Ends With Us is one of the many disputed allegations in Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's dueling lawsuits. Baldoni claimed that the actress "refused to meet" with one ahead of production. However, Lively specifically requested an intimacy coordinator be involved for all intimate scenes as one of her "protections" for returning to the set after a contentious January 2024 meeting. Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios signed off on that request.
Taylor Swift was indirectly mentioned in Justin Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and their PR team. Baldoni alleges that Reynolds, along with a “megacelebrity friend” believed to be Swift, pressured him to rewrite a pivotal rooftop scene in It Ends With Us.
The lawsuit further claims that Lively publicly credited Reynolds for the rewrite, sidelining Baldoni’s creative input. While Swift has not been named as a defendant, her possible involvement as a key influencer in the incident has drawn more attention to the case.
One day after Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds filed a letter in court asking a judge to put a gag order in place to stop Baldoni’s lawyers from leaking damaging information to the press, legal experts are urging both parties to settle out of court.
“This entire episode is a case of he said, she said, and both actor and director stand to lose if things continue to escalate,” Hollywood attorney and mediator Angela Reddock-Wright told Yahoo Entertainment. “This entire matter needs to be settled instead of further getting out of hand.”
Meanwhile, defamation attorney Jeff Lewis expects them to go “a few rounds here in court” before they come close to a settlement.
“Is this going to settle in the first 15 minutes of the lawsuit or is it going to settle as many cases do on the courthouse steps right before a jury is sworn in,” he told Yahoo. “I think they're going to have to go a few rounds here in court — in terms of motions to dismiss, procedural motions — before these parties get real in terms of settlement.”
David Artavia
Lively, Reynolds request a gag order
In response to leaked footage and threats of a website aimed at disproving Lively’s allegations, she and Reynolds filed a joint court letter on Jan. 21 requesting a gag order to prevent Baldoni’s legal team from engaging in what they called “improper conduct.”
According to E! News, the couple accused Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, of making “inflammatory written statements” and leaking “information” to the media.
David Artavia
What role has Ryan Reynolds allegedly played?
Ryan Reynolds has been accused by Justin Baldoni of playing a central role in a campaign to damage the director’s reputation. In his lawsuit, Baldoni alleges that Reynolds acted as Lively’s representative during meetings with him and the film’s producers to negotiate production safeguards.
Additionally, Baldoni claims Reynolds exerted creative influence over the film, including rewriting a pivotal rooftop scene, which Lively later publicly credited to him. Baldoni argues that these actions, along with Reynolds’s involvement in alleged smear tactics orchestrated by Lively’s PR team, intentionally undermined his position and reputation.
Baldoni's team leaks unedited clip from 'It Ends With Us' set
An unedited clip, leaked by Justin Baldoni’s lawyers and published by the Daily Mail on Jan. 21, added a surprising twist to Blake Lively’s harassment allegations.
In her civil rights complaint, Lively claimed Baldoni dragged his lips down her neck during a silent dance scene. However, the leaked footage includes audio that seemingly challenges her account.
In the video, Baldoni is seen asking, “Am I getting beard on you?” and Lively jokingly replies, “I’m probably getting spray tan on you,” prompting laughter from both actors.
Baldoni then says, “It smells good,” prompting laughter. The clip also shows behind-the-scenes banter about lighting, choreography and their personal lives, painting a new picture of the interaction.
David Artavia
'It Ends With Us' author Colleen Hoover deactivates Instagram
It's unclear when, but the book’s author deactivated her Instagram account amid the ongoing legal drama (though her X account still seems to be activated, for now).
The movie, based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling 2016 novel, was directed by Baldoni and hit theaters in August 2024. Hoover had previously shared a supportive Instagram Story after Blake Lively filed her complaint in December.
David Artavia
A brief timeline of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal drama
August 2024: Rumors of tension surface during the press tour for It Ends With Us, with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni notably absent from joint promotional events. Critics call out Lively for her tone during interviews, while Baldoni faces allegations of creating an uncomfortable work environment.
Dec. 20, 2024: Lively files a sexual harassment complaint, alleging misconduct by Baldoni on the set and retaliation by his production company.
Dec. 21, 2024: The New York Times publishes an exposé detailing Lively's claims, prompting Baldoni to deny the allegations.
Dec. 31, 2024: Baldoni files a $250 million libel lawsuit against the New York Times, accusing the publication of biased reporting. Lively counters with a federal lawsuit, claiming Baldoni’s team engaged in smear tactics.
Jan. 16, 2025: Baldoni files a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Ryan Reynolds and their public relations team, alleging defamation, civil extortion and a coordinated campaign to damage Baldoni's reputation.
Jan. 21, 2025: Lively and Reynolds file a letter to a judge requesting a gag order against Baldoni's lawyer that would prevent Baldoni’s legal team from engaging in what the couple called “improper conduct” and leaking information to the press.
Feb. 3: Pretrial conference date for both sides to address the gag order in front of a judge.
