Jimmy Carter funeral live updates: Biden says late president was 'at peace with a life fully lived'

The state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter was underway Thursday at Washington National Cathedral, where dignitaries including President Biden, former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and President-elect Donald Trump have gathered to pay their respects to the 39th president, who died on Dec. 29 at age 100.

In his eulogy, Biden said that his friendship with Carter "taught me the strength of character." He recalled his final visit with Carter, saying the late president was "at peace with a life fully lived, a good life, a purpose and meaning of character driven by the power of faith, hope and love."

Eulogies written by former President Gerald Ford, who died in 2006, and Walter Mondale, Carter’s vice president who died in 2021, were read by their children.

The funeral is being held on what Biden declared a national day of mourning for Carter. All federal offices and buildings, the U.S. Supreme Court and the New York Stock Exchange are closed, and the U.S. Postal Service had suspended delivery and closed post offices in observance.