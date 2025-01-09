David Artavia
Live
Jimmy Carter funeral live updates: Former presidents attend service, Biden to deliver eulogy
Carter died last month at age 100.
The state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter was underway Thursday at Washington National Cathedral, where dignitaries including President Biden, former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and President-elect Donald Trump have gathered to pay their respects to the 39th president, who died on Dec. 29 at age 100.
Biden will deliver a eulogy at the funeral, and eulogies written by former President Gerald Ford, who died in 2006, and Walter Mondale, Carter’s vice president who died in 2021, will be read.
The funeral is being held on what Biden declared a national day of mourning for Carter. All federal offices and buildings, the U.S. Supreme Court and the New York Stock Exchange will be closed, and the U.S. Postal Service will suspend delivery and close post offices in observance.
Follow the blog below for the latest updates.
Live20 updates
Former first lady Michelle Obama unable to attend service due to scheduling conflicts
A spokesperson for Michelle Obama said the former first lady was unable to attend the late President Jimmy Carter’s service today, citing scheduling conflicts.
“Mrs. Obama sends her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from the remarkable former president,” the statement read, per the New York Times.
In a joint statement shared on Dec. 29, the Obamas paid respect to the late president.
"President Carter taught all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice, and service," they wrote. "Michelle and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from this remarkable man."
- Dylan Stableford
Walter Mondale's eulogy for Carter: 'We told the truth, we obeyed the law, and we kept the peace'
Ted Mondale, son of Vice President Walter Mondale, read the eulogy his father wrote for Jimmy Carter in 2015.
Walter Mondale, Carter's vice president, died in 2021.
In the eulogy, Mondale wrote that toward the end of their lone term in office, he and Carter talked about how they wanted to be remembered.
“We came up with this sentence, which to me remains an important summary of what we were trying to do: ‘We told the truth, we obeyed the law, and we kept the peace,’” Mondale wrote. “That we did, Mr. President.”
- David Artavia
Steven Ford, son of late President Gerald Ford, eulogizes Carter
Steven Ford, the third son of the late President Gerald Ford, shared a tribute written by his father before he died in 2006.
“God did a good thing when he made your dad,” Ford remarked to Jimmy Carter's children at the podium. While Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter were once fierce opponents during the 1976 presidential campaign, their rivalry softened over the years into an enduring friendship. Ford and Carter promised that they would give eulogies at each other's funerals.
Reflecting on Carter’s integrity, Ford echoed his father’s heartfelt words: “Honesty and truth-telling were synonymous with the name Jimmy Carter.”
- Dylan Stableford
Jimmy Carter's grandson remembers his grandfather's Sunday school class
Joshua Carter, Jimmy Carter's grandson, shared how his grandfather taught a Sunday school class at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga., where hundreds would flock to see the former president teach.
"He loved people," Joshua Carter said, before reading a Bible passage.
- David Artavia
Trump and Pence shake hands
Minutes before the funeral began, President-elect Donald Trump gave a handshake to his former Vice President Mike Pence. The two briefly exchanged words. Pence was seated next to former Vice President Al Gore.
According to the New York Times, it's the first in-person encounter between Trump and Pence in four years.
- Dylan Stableford
All living presidents are seated
All five members of the so-called presidents club — President Biden, former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump — are now seated inside Washington National Cathedral.
- David Artavia
Justin Trudeau, Prince Edward attend Carter's funeral
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced earlier this week that he will resign as prime minister of Canada and as party leader, is in attendance at the funeral, seated next to Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh.
Among other world leaders attending the funeral is Martín Torrijos, the former president of Panama, per the New York Times.
- Kate Murphy
Carter's casket is carried into the National Cathedral
Former President Jimmy Carter's casket is being carried into the National Cathedral as the funeral begins. There is total silence, all except for the tolling of a bell.
- Kate Murphy
President Biden, first lady arrive at National Cathedral
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden have arrived at the National Cathedral for Carter's state funeral. Biden will deliver a eulogy at the service, which will be one of the president's last public speaking engagements before he departs the White House on Jan. 20.
- Kate Murphy
What is a state funeral?
State funerals usually have three stages, according to the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, which is a military unit that oversees such ceremonies. These stages include ceremonies in the state where the former president lived, in Washington, D.C., and in the state where the former president has said they want to be buried.
State funerals aren’t limited to former presidents. Rather, they are planned “on behalf of all persons who hold, or have held, the office of president as well as a president-elect and other persons designated by the president.”
Read more from Yahoo News reporter Katie Mather: Jimmy Carter state funeral plans: Biden sets Jan. 9 for national day of mourning, service to be held in Washington
- Kate Murphy
Former President Jimmy Carter's life in photos
Former President Jimmy Carter started from humble beginnings as a peanut farmer on his family’s farm just outside of his birthplace of Plains, Ga., a place that helped shape his political career and philanthropy work.
Out of all of his accomplishments, Carter said the best thing he ever did was marry fellow Plains native Rosalynn Smith in 1946. Rosalynn Carter died on Nov. 19, 2023, shortly after entering hospice following a dementia diagnosis.
In 2002, Carter became the third president to win the Nobel Peace Prize for his work, both during and after his presidency, in helping to resolve international conflicts, advancing social welfare and campaigning for human rights.
Here’s a look at the former president’s life in photos from Yahoo News: Jimmy Carter dead at 100: A look back at the 39th U.S. president's legacy in photos
- Kate Murphy
Vice President Harris pays tribute to Carter before funeral is set to begin
Vice President Kamala Harris posted a tribute on X moments before former President Jimmy Carter's funeral was set to begin. Harris delivered a eulogy on Tuesday honoring the 39th U.S. president as he lay in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.
President Jimmy Carter was a gifted man who walked with humility, modesty, and grace. On Tuesday, I had the honor of delivering a eulogy at his Lying in State Ceremony.
Today, we will gather at the National Cathedral to reflect on President Carter's life of service to our nation… pic.twitter.com/sF53pKF4Z6
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 9, 2025
- Kate Murphy, Dylan Stableford
Trump and Obama are seated together
Dignitaries have begun to file into Washington National Cathedral, including former President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump, who are seated together and are chatting.
Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have also arrived.
- Kate Murphy
Carter’s post-presidency life
In 1982, one year after Jimmy Carter left the White House, he and his wife, Rosalynn, founded the Carter Presidential Center, at Emory University in Atlanta. The purpose of the nonpartisan, not-for-profit center is to “wage peace, fight disease and build hope” in nations around the world.
The center has led the international campaign to eradicate Guinea worm disease, establish health care systems in communities across Africa, promote fair elections in 40 countries and help further peace efforts and strengthen standards for international human rights.
Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, the 20th anniversary of the center’s founding, “for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development.”
For more than three decades, the former president and former first lady were also dedicated advocates and hands-on construction volunteers for Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit that helps people in need renovate and build homes for themselves.
- Kate Murphy
Funeral procession arrives at the National Cathedral
Former President Jimmy Carter's funeral procession has arrived at the Washington National Cathedral, where the state funeral is set to begin momentarily.
- Nicole Darrah
Carter's funeral procession on its way to Washington National Cathedral
Former President Jimmy Carter's funeral procession has left the U.S. Capitol, where he had lain in state this week. Next is the Washington National Cathedral for a state funeral that begins at 10 a.m. ET.
Former President Jimmy Carter departs the Capitol. The funeral procession now heads to Washington National Cathedral. pic.twitter.com/ePLIm5IMB3
— The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) January 9, 2025
- Colin Campbell
All 5 living presidents to attend funeral
All five members of the so-called presidents club — current and former commanders in chief — are set to attend Jimmy Carter's funeral.
President Biden, former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump are expected to arrive shortly at Washington National Cathedral.
The last time all living presidents were in the same room together was in 2018, also at Washington National Cathedral, for the state funeral of former President George H. W. Bush. Biden, who will deliver a eulogy for Carter, was also in attendance, though he sat in the second row alongside then current and former vice presidents, including Mike Pence, Dan Quayle, Dick Cheney and Al Gore.
- Kate Murphy
Carter’s troubled presidency
Jimmy Carter served a single term as the 39th U.S. president, which was widely considered to be unsuccessful. A host of major economic problems plagued Americans in the late 1970s and Carter couldn’t tame an increase in gas prices, inflation or rising unemployment.
Carter’s administration was also unable to free 52 Americans who were taken hostage in Iran in late 1979 and held captive for more than a year. But during the final weeks of his presidency, an agreement hammered out by Carter and his administration ultimately led to their freedom. Ronald Reagan is commonly given credit, but had little to do with the release of the Americans in Tehran since the Iranians let them go moments after Reagan was inaugurated.
Read more from Yahoo News: The brilliant life and troubled presidency of Jimmy Carter
- Dylan Stableford
What to expect today
Here’s a quick schedule of the events surrounding former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral:
• 9 a.m. ET: Carter's casket will leave the Capitol, where he has been lying in state since Tuesday, and head to Washington National Cathedral in a funeral procession.
• 10 a.m. ET: Carter's state funeral at Washington National Cathedral will begin. President Biden is among those who will deliver a eulogy at the service, which is expected to last a little over an hour.
• 11:15 a.m. ET: After the state funeral ends, Carter's family will accompany the casket to Joint Base Andrews to fly to Georgia.
• 3:45 p.m. ET: Carter's motorcade will arrive at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga., for a private service.
• 5:20 p.m. ET: Carter will be buried alongside his wife, Rosalynn, at their home in Plains.
- Kate Murphy
What is a National Day of Mourning and how will you be impacted?
President Biden declared Jan. 9, 2025 as a National Day of Mourning in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter to give people the time and space to pay their respects to the longest living American president.
Flags at every government building across the U.S. are flown at half-staff for 30 days following the death of a former president, which means they will remain at half-staff for Carter until Jan. 28.
All executive departments and agencies within the federal government will also be closed on Thursday, and all federal employees will be given a paid day off.
The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will close U.S. markets.
All U.S. Postal Service post offices will be closed and regular mail won’t be delivered, with the exception of “limited package delivery service.”
The National Park Service website says the National parks and visitor services will generally be open on Jan. 9, while the administrative offices will be closed. The agency recommends checking the individual park website before visiting for the most accurate information.
Banks and other businesses aren’t required to close, but it’s a good idea to call ahead or check online just in case.