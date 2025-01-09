Live

Jimmy Carter funeral live updates: Former presidents to attend service, Biden to deliver eulogy

Carter died on Dec. 29 at age 100.

Dylan Stableford
·Reporter
Updated
Former President Jimmy Carter at the Carter Center in Atlanta in 2011. (David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images)

The state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter will be held Thursday at Washington National Cathedral, where dignitaries including President Biden, former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and President-elect Donald Trump will gather to pay their respects to the 39th president, who died on Dec. 29 at age 100.

Biden will deliver a eulogy at the funeral, and eulogies written by former President Gerald Ford, who died in 2006, and Walter Mondale, Carter’s vice president who died in 2021, will be read.

The funeral is being held on what Biden declared a national day of mourning for Carter. All federal offices and buildings, the U.S. Supreme Court and the New York Stock Exchange will be closed, and the U.S. Postal Service will suspend delivery and close post offices in observance.

Follow the blog below for the latest updates.

Live2 updates
  • Dylan Stableford

    What to expect today

    Here’s a quick schedule of the events surrounding former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral:

    • 9 a.m. ET: Carter's casket will leave the Capitol, where he has been lying in state since Tuesday, and head to Washington National Cathedral in a funeral procession.

    • 10 a.m. ET: Carter's state funeral at Washington National Cathedral will begin. President Biden is among those who will deliver a eulogy at the service, which is expected to last a little over an hour.

    • 11:15 a.m. ET: After the state funeral ends, Carter's family will accompany the casket to Joint Base Andrews to fly to Georgia.

    • 3:45 p.m. ET: Carter's motorcade will arrive at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga., for a private service.

    • 5:20 p.m. ET: Carter will be buried alongside his wife, Rosalyn, at their home in Plains.

  • Dylan Stableford

    What is a National Day of Mourning and how will you be impacted?

    The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter is transferred to a horse-drawn carriage at the U.S. Navy Memorial before traveling to the Capitol Washington, D.C., on Jan. 7. (Mark Schiefelbein-Pool/Getty Images)

    President Biden declared Jan. 9, 2025 as a National Day of Mourning in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter to give people the time and space to pay their respects to the longest living American president.

    Flags at every government building across the U.S. are flown at half-staff for 30 days following the death of a former president, which means they will remain at half-staff for Carter until Jan. 28.

    All executive departments and agencies within the federal government will also be closed on Thursday, and all federal employees will be given a paid day off.

    The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will close U.S. markets.

    All U.S. Postal Service post offices will be closed and regular mail won’t be delivered, with the exception of “limited package delivery service.”

    The National Park Service website says the National parks and visitor services will generally be open on Jan. 9, while the administrative offices will be closed. The agency recommends checking the individual park website before visiting for the most accurate information.

    Banks and other businesses aren’t required to close, but it’s a good idea to call ahead or check online just in case.

