Jimmy Carter funeral live updates: Former presidents to attend service, Biden to deliver eulogy

Former President Jimmy Carter at the Carter Center in Atlanta in 2011. (David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images)

The state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter will be held Thursday at Washington National Cathedral, where dignitaries including President Biden, former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and President-elect Donald Trump will gather to pay their respects to the 39th president, who died on Dec. 29 at age 100.

Biden will deliver a eulogy at the funeral, and eulogies written by former President Gerald Ford, who died in 2006, and Walter Mondale, Carter’s vice president who died in 2021, will be read.

The funeral is being held on what Biden declared a national day of mourning for Carter. All federal offices and buildings, the U.S. Supreme Court and the New York Stock Exchange will be closed, and the U.S. Postal Service will suspend delivery and close post offices in observance.

