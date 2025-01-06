Justin Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader: Live updates from the prime minister’s press conference

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has resigned as the leader of the Liberal Party of Canada in a statement made at Rideau Cottage on Monday morning.

Trudeau will stay on as Canada's prime minister until the Liberals appoint a new leader.

"I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide competitive process," said Trudeau. "Last night, I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process. This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I am having to fight internal battles I cannot be the best option in that election."

Trudeau has faced increased scrutiny ever since former finance minister Chrystia Freeland resigned in December, as she wrote a letter calling out Trudeau's "political gimmicks" in the face of Donald Trump's tariff threats. Calls for Trudeau to resign have grown among MPs of all parties, including the Liberals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prime minister’s resignation comes at a bad time for the Liberals, with polls showing that the party would lose to Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives. The next federal election must take place on or before Oct. 20, 2025.

For updates, analysis, reaction and press conferences, follow along with Yahoo News Canada's live blog.