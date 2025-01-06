Justin Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader: Live updates from the prime minister’s press conference

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has resigned as the leader of the Liberal Party of Canada in a statement made at Rideau Cottage on Monday morning.
Trudeau will stay on as Canada's prime minister until the Liberals appoint a new leader.
"I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide competitive process," said Trudeau. "Last night, I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process. This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I am having to fight internal battles I cannot be the best option in that election."
The prime minister’s resignation comes at a bad time for the Liberals, with polls showing that the party would lose to Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives. The next federal election must take place on or before Oct. 20, 2025.
Bryan Meler
Parliament to be prorogued until March 24
Justin Trudeau has requested that Parliament be prorogued, which Governor General Mary Simon has granted until March 24.
"Parliament has been paralyzed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority Parliament in Canadian history," Trudeau said at his press conference on Monday.
Bryan Meler
Breaking: Justin Trudeau announces resignation as Liberal leader
Justin Trudeau says he will step down as prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party of Canada after a new leader has been selected.
He made the statement Monday morning at Rideau Cottage.
Bryan Meler
If Trudeau resigns as Liberal leader what happens?
It remains unclear if Justin Trudeau will stay on as prime minister, even after stepping down as the Liberal leader. He could wait until a new party leader is selected.
According to The Globe, the Liberal Party national executive plans to meet next week, likely after Wednesday's national caucus session, where they will make their leadership decision.
The Liberals can either appoint an interim leader or hold a shortened leadership contest. In the event that they choose the latter, it wold require the Governor-General Mary Simon to prorogue Parliament, which isn't a guarantee.
Bryan Meler
Justin Trudeau to speak at Rideau Cottage on Monday morning, expected to resign
The prime minister will hold an announcement at 10:45 a.m. ET at Rideau Cottage on Monday morning.
CBC and the Toronto Star are reporting that Justin Trudeau will use this opportunity to formally announce his resignation.
Yahoo News Canada will have the live feed as part of this article, so be sure to check back in.
Justin Trudeau will make an announcement at 10:45am this morning at his residence at Rideau Cottage, the press gallery was just told
