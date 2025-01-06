Justin Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader: Live updates, reaction after prime minister's news conference

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has resigned as the leader of the Liberal Party of Canada in a statement made at Rideau Cottage on Monday morning.
Trudeau will stay on as Canada's prime minister until the Liberals appoint a new leader.
"I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide competitive process," said Trudeau. "Last night, I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process. This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I am having to fight internal battles I cannot be the best option in that election."
The prime minister’s resignation comes at a bad time for the Liberals, with polls showing that the party would lose to Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives. The next federal election must take place on or before Oct. 20, 2025.
Bryan Meler
Trudeau calls Freeland 'incredible political partner' in resignation announcement
Trudeau has faced increased pressure to step down since his former finance minister Chrystia Freeland resigned on Dec. 16 in a letter to the prime minister.
Initially, Trudeau had asked Freeland to step down from the post of finance minister for another position in his cabinet. Instead, Freeland decided to leave altogether, citing that she could not do her job while having a lack of "confidence" from the PM.
Some view Freeland's resignation, and her scathing letter, as the "catalyst" to what led to Trudeau's decision on Monday. When asked to comment on his side of what happened, Trudeau said he isn't "someone who's in the habit of sharing private conversations."
"Chrystia has been by my side for close to 10 years now," Trudeau said. "She has been an incredible political partner through just about everything we have done as a government and as a party over the past decade I had really hoped that she would agree to continue as my deputy prime minister and take on one of the most important files that not just this government but this country is facing, but she chose otherwise."
Bryan Meler
Trudeau downplays concern over distraction his resignation creates amid Trump's looming presidency, tariff threats
On Monday, Trudeau was asked how the Liberals can be in a position to protect Canadian businesses from the threat of Donald Trump's tariffs, as the party looks to appoint a new leader in the next two months.
"The Cabinet will still be very much focused on doing the job that Canadians elected us to do in 2021, which is fight for their interests, stand up for their well being, and make sure that they are good and that Canadians are protected and strong.
"There will be a leadership process and the rules will unfold over the coming weeks, but I can assure you that the tools and the need to stand up for Canadians, to protect Canadians and their interests and continue to fight for the economy is something that everyone in this government will be singularly focused on."
Bryan Meler
Watch: Trudeau resigns as Liberal leader, announces plan to eventually step down as PM
With all eyes on Justin Trudeau, the prime minister stepped out at his residence, Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, to announce his decision to step down as the Liberal leader.
Bryan Meler
Trudeau believes that stepping down will help Liberals in a federal election
When Parliament resumes March 24, it's expected that calls for a non-confidence vote will continue.
If that vote takes place and the government fails, then an election will be triggered. This will put the new Liberal leader front and centre in the race against the Conservatives and Pierre Poilievre, who are favoured to win the election according to polls.
Trudeau believes that stepping down gives his party a better chance.
"There is always going to be the challenge of having a leadership race while a Parliament would face confidence votes in the course of delivering supply to the government," Trudeau said.
"So this is something that we're going to navigate through. But I truly feel that removing the contention around my own continued leadership is an opportunity to bring the temperature down, have a government that will focus on the complex issues that are coming forward in the coming months, while the party gets to have a full national process that brings in people from right across the country and makes a determination about the best person to carry the progressive, Liberal standard into the next election."
Bryan Meler
Trudeau defends decision to prorogue Parliament, instead of allowing non-confidence vote to pass
With Trudeau's granted request to prorogue Parliament, it stops MPs from being able to pass a non-confidence vote, which would trigger a federal election. The Conservatives have tabled many motions seeking a non-confidence vote against Trudeau and the Liberals since fall 2024.
Following Freeland's resignation, Jagmeet Singh and the NDP said they would join the Conservatives in passing a non-confidence vote.
On Monday, Trudeau defended his decision to prorogue Parliament, saying that it's "time for a reset."
"Anyone who's been watching politics closely over the past months will know that Parliament has been entirely seized by obstruction and filibustering and a total lack of productivity.
"It's time for the temperature to come down, for the people to have a fresh start in Parliament, to be able to navigate through these complex times, both domestically and internationally. And the reset that we have is actually two parts. One is the prorogation, but the other part is recognizing that removing me from the equation as the leader who will fight the next election for the Liberal Party should also decrease the level of polarization that we're seeing right now in the House and in Canadian politics, and allow people to actually focus on serving Canadians in this House and with their work the way Canadians deserve."
Bryan Meler
Trudeau slams Pierre Poilievre, believes Liberals can still beat the Conservatives
Trudeau “absolutely” believes that there is another Liberal leader who can defeat Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives in an upcoming federal election.
Before giving his answer, the PM took time to remind Canadians of who he believes Poilievre truly is.
“Poilievre’s vision for this country is not the right one for Canadians,” Trudeau said.
“Stopping the fight against climate change doesn't make sense. Backing off on the values and strength and diversity that Canada has always worked to pull itself together on, is not the right path for the country. Attacking journalists, the CBC institutions, that's not what Canadians need in this moment.
"We need an ambitious, optimistic view of the future, and Pierre Poilievre is not offering that, and I look forward to the fight as progressives across this country stand up for the kind of vision for a better country that Canadians have always carried despite the tremendous pressures around the world to think smaller, to veer towards the far right and to be less ambitious for what we can be and do as a country when the world really needs Canada.”
Bryan Meler
Parliament to be prorogued until March 24
Justin Trudeau has requested that Parliament be prorogued, which Governor General Mary Simon has granted until March 24.
"Parliament has been paralyzed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority Parliament in Canadian history," Trudeau said at his press conference on Monday.
Bryan Meler
Breaking: Justin Trudeau announces resignation as Liberal leader
Justin Trudeau says he will step down as prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party of Canada after a new leader has been selected.
He made the statement Monday morning at Rideau Cottage.
Bryan Meler
If Trudeau resigns as Liberal leader what happens?
It remains unclear if Justin Trudeau will stay on as prime minister, even after stepping down as the Liberal leader. He could wait until a new party leader is selected.
According to The Globe, the Liberal Party national executive plans to meet next week, likely after Wednesday's national caucus session, where they will make their leadership decision.
The Liberals can either appoint an interim leader or hold a shortened leadership contest. In the event that they choose the latter, it wold require the Governor-General Mary Simon to prorogue Parliament, which isn't a guarantee.
Bryan Meler
Justin Trudeau to speak at Rideau Cottage on Monday morning, expected to resign
The prime minister will hold an announcement at 10:45 a.m. ET at Rideau Cottage on Monday morning.
CBC and the Toronto Star are reporting that Justin Trudeau will use this opportunity to formally announce his resignation.
Yahoo News Canada will have the live feed as part of this article, so be sure to check back in.
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly likely to announce he intends to step down, though he has not made a final decision, a source familiar with Trudeau's thinking said on Sunday. The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office. Trudeau's departure would leave the party without a permanent head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October.
The Canadian dollar rose to a near three-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as investors weighed the potential for Canada's economy to escape broad-based U.S. tariffs and a report that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would resign. The loonie was trading 0.7% higher at 1.4350 to the U.S. dollar, or 69.69 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Dec. 17 at 1.4280. Trudeau will announce on Monday that he intends to step down as Liberal leader but he will stay on in his post until the party has chosen a replacement, CBC News reported, citing sources.
