Live updates: Helene is now a hurricane as it approaches Florida's Gulf Coast

Helene strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday as forecasters warned it could become a major Category 3 storm before it makes landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast late Thursday.
The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Hurricane Helene is expected to bring "life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and flooding rains to a large portion of Florida and the Southeastern United States."
With the exact area where Helene will make landfall still uncertain, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a disaster declaration for 61 of Florida's 67 counties late Monday. What has become clear is that the storm is expected to be the strongest hurricane to hit the United States this season and could also go down in history as one of the fastest-developing storms on record.
"There is a runway for this to rapidly intensify," DeSantis said at a press conference on Wednesday. "Make sure you’re making the best decisions for yourself and your family."
Helene's impacts will not be limited to the Sunshine State, the National Hurricane Center has warned.
"Considerable flash and urban flooding is expected across portions of Florida, the Southeast, southern Appalachians, and the Tennessee Valley Wednesday through Friday," the National Hurricane Center said in a Tuesday bulletin.
The storm is expected to rapidly intensify and come ashore along the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 3 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds exceeding 111 miles per hour.
"Damaging hurricane-force winds are expected along portions of the coast of the Florida Big Bend, where a Hurricane Warning is now in effect," the hurricane center said. "Preparations to protect life and property should be complete by early Thursday."
Thunderstorms in the Caribbean are expected to develop into Hurricane Helene and rapidly intensify over the Gulf of Mexico before slamming into the Gulf Coast as a major hurricane. CNN’s Chad Myers reports.
Tropical Storm Helene had the potential to become a major hurricane before its projected landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast, weather officials said on September 24.As of 11 am on Tuesday, Helene was located about 180 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, and was carrying 45 mph maximum sustained winds.Satellite imagery from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere shows Helene’s movement in the western Caribbean Sea on Tuesday.The storm was forecast to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico and potentially reach the coast of Florida by late Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.Gov Ron DeSantis preemptively declared a state of emergency for 41 Florida counties ahead of the storm. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful
Tropical Storm Helene is rapidly organizing Wednesday and is expected to become a major hurricane as it approaches Florida while residents rush to finish preparing for a potentially deadly storm surge, destructive hurricane-force winds and flooding rain.
