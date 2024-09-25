Live

Live updates: Helene is now a hurricane as it approaches Florida's Gulf Coast

Yahoo News Staff
Weather map of Southeast U.S., showing storm clouds in Gulf of Mexico.
Helene has been upgraded to a hurricane. (Reuters)

Helene strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday as forecasters warned it could become a major Category 3 storm before it makes landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast late Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Hurricane Helene is expected to bring "life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and flooding rains to a large portion of Florida and the Southeastern United States."

With the exact area where Helene will make landfall still uncertain, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a disaster declaration for 61 of Florida's 67 counties late Monday. What has become clear is that the storm is expected to be the strongest hurricane to hit the United States this season and could also go down in history as one of the fastest-developing storms on record.

"There is a runway for this to rapidly intensify," DeSantis said at a press conference on Wednesday. "Make sure you’re making the best decisions for yourself and your family."

Helene's impacts will not be limited to the Sunshine State, the National Hurricane Center has warned.

"Considerable flash and urban flooding is expected across portions of Florida, the Southeast, southern Appalachians, and the Tennessee Valley Wednesday through Friday," the National Hurricane Center said in a Tuesday bulletin.

Here are the latest developments from Yahoo News on the approaching storm. For live blog updates in Spanish, click here.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Helene is now a hurricane

    According to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory, Helene has strengthened into a hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

    It is located about 85 miles north-northeast of Cozumel, Mexico, and 500 miles south-southwest of Tampa, and it is moving north-northwest at 10 mph.

  • Dylan Stableford

    These are the latest watches and warnings

    As of 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, a hurricane warning was in effect for:

    • Anclote River to Mexico Beach, Fla.

    • Cabo Catoche to Tulum, Mexico

    A hurricane watch was in effect for:

    • Pinar del Río Province, Cuba

    • Englewood to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay in Florida

    A tropical storm warning was in effect for:

    • Dry Tortugas

    • All of the Florida Keys

    • The west coast of Florida from Flamingo to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

    • West of Mexico Beach to the Walton/Bay County Line

    • The east coast of Florida from Flamingo to Altamaha Sound, Ga.

    • Lake Okeechobee

    • Río Lagartos to Tulum, Mexico

    • Cuban provinces of Artemisa, Pinar del Río and the Isle of Youth

    A tropical storm watch was in effect for:

    • The Georgia and South Carolina coast north of Altamaha Sound to the South Santee River

    A storm surge watch was in effect for:

    • Indian Pass, southward to Flamingo

    • Tampa Bay

    • Charlotte Harbor

  • Dylan Stableford

    Where is the storm and what is its path?

    A map showing the path of the storm as it approaches the Florida Panhandle.
    Helene is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle as a major hurricane on Thursday. (National Hurricane Center)

    According to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory, Tropical Storm Helene — with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph — is located about 60 miles east-northeast of Cozumel, Mexico, and 100 miles west-southwest of Cuba, and is moving northwest at 9 mph.

    The storm is expected to rapidly intensify and come ashore along the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 3 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds exceeding 111 miles per hour.

    "Damaging hurricane-force winds are expected along portions of the coast of the Florida Big Bend, where a Hurricane Warning is now in effect," the hurricane center said. "Preparations to protect life and property should be complete by early Thursday."

