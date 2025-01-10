Kate Murphy
Los Angeles fires live updates: 10 killed, 10,000 structures destroyed as Palisades, Eaton and other wildfires continue to burn in California
The deadly wildfires roaring through Los Angeles County entered a fourth day on Friday. At least 10 people have been killed, about 150,000 are under mandatory evacuation orders and more than 10,000 homes and other structures have been destroyed, according to local officials.
A new fire — the Kenneth Fire — erupted Thursday afternoon, so far spreading across 1,000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says that blaze is 35% contained.
Multiple other fires are currently burning in Los Angeles County. The Palisades Fire, which has burned over 20,000 acres, has become the most destructive wildfire to ever hit L.A. and is 8% contained. The Eaton Fire, at nearly 14,000 acres, is 3% contained. The Hurst Fire, burning around 770 acres, is 37% contained, and the Lidia Fire, at close to 400 acres, is 75% contained, according to Cal Fire.
California National Guard deployed around L.A. to combat looting
California National Guard troops have arrived in areas of Los Angeles County, including Altadena, Pasadena and Santa Monica to largely assist in helping to prevent looters from burglarizing evacuated homes.
At least 20 people have been arrested for looting in wildfire evacuation zones, authorities said Thursday.
"I promise you, you will be held accountable," said L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. "Shame on those who are preying on our residents during this time of crisis."
- David Knowles
FEMA has enough funding to handle California wildfire disaster needs, administrator says
FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell told reporters on Friday at a White House press briefing that her agency had enough money to respond to fund the immediate needs arising from the wildfires in Southern California.
"With the recent supplemental, FEMA received $27 billion, and so we are now able to continue to support the ongoing recovery efforts for all of the disasters that we've been supporting, to include now the immediate response and the initial recovery efforts that are going to be needed here in California," Criswell said, appearing via video link.
While it was still too early to calculate the financial impact of the disaster, Criswell acknowledged that "this is going to be billions."
"Thanks to the bipartisan support of Congress, we have enough funding to support this recovery effort and these response efforts," she added.
Regarding immediate aid FEMA could offer California residents whose homes have been destroyed, Criswell offered some advice.
"There's two things — they need to register for assistance with FEMA so that they can get in our system and we can continue to work with them on a case-by-case basis," she said, "because we know that everybody is going to have an individual and unique need. And they need to contact their insurance company, because their insurance company may also provide alternate living expenses."
After Hurricane Helene destroyed thousands of homes in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, misinformation was spread by President-elect Donald Trump and others about FEMA's ability to fund housing needs for displaced residents.
At Friday's press conference, Criswell made sure to assure Californians that FEMA could help cover immediate housing needs.
"One of the biggest tools and the best resources we have is reimbursing individuals either for the hotel costs that they are experiencing right now or, if they find a place to rent, reimbursing them for rental assistance," Criswell said.
- Andrew Romano
Archer Fire no longer growing in Granada Hills, evacuation order lifted
The Archer brush fire that flared up in the Granada Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles late Friday morning has been halted in its tracks, according to the L.A. Fire Department.
With forward progress stopped at 31.5 acres, a mandatory evacuation order for the area bounded by Balboa and the 5 freeway to the east, Tampa to the west, Sesnon to the south and Sunshine Canyon Road to the north has been downgraded to an evacuation warning.
The wider evacuation warning previously in place for the surrounding areas has been lifted.
- Kate Murphy
5 killed in Eaton Fire, including a grandfather who was found by family
Five people have died in the Eaton Fire that started in Altadena, Calif., on Tuesday night. One of those who died as a result of the wildfire was 83-year-old Rodney Nickerson, a grandfather who was discovered dead in his bed by his family amid the rubble and fire destruction.
"We found his bones, his whole body was intact," his daughter Kimiko Nickerson told the local CBS News affiliate.
Kimiko said she, her son and neighbors all tried to get him to evacuate, but he insisted that he was going to be fine. "That was the last thing he verbally said to me was, 'I'll be here tomorrow,'" she said.
- Yahoo News Photo Staff
Photos: Heartbreak, devastation as more than 10,000 homes and structures destroyed
Photographers have captured striking images showing just some of the devastation and heartbreak caused by the Los Angeles-area wildfires, which have scorched more than 30,000 acres and reduced entire neighborhoods to ash.
- Kate Murphy
Mandatory evacuation order issued as crews battle new brush fire in Granada Hills
The Los Angeles Fire Department has issued a mandatory evacuation for the Archer Fire in parts of Granada Hills. The areas that should immediately evacuate include: Balboa and the Interstate 5 freeway, Tampa, Sesnon and Sunshine Canyon Road.
A Mandatory Evacuation Order is in place for the #ArcherFire in Granada Hills.
Please evacuate immediately if you are within:
📍East: Balboa and Interstate 5 fwy
📍West: Tampa
📍South: Sesnon
📍North: Sunshine Canyon Road.
— Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) January 10, 2025
- David Knowles
Santa Ana winds forecast to die down Friday, before moderate return on Monday
The worst of the Santa Ana wind storm appears to be over, according to weather forecasters. Those ferocious downslope winds, which packed gusts over 100 mph that spread wildfires across the Los Angeles region, are expected to continue to recede throughout the day.
USA Today spoke with AccuWeather senior meteorologist Heather Zehr about the forecast:
"The wind will drop off quickly Friday, and the rest of the day through much of Saturday should be relatively tranquil compared to recent days," Zehr said.
Beginning on Monday, winds are forecast to increase across coastal areas of Southern California.
"At this time, it appears a moderate to possibly a strong wind event is coming during the period from Monday to Tuesday and perhaps Wednesday," Zehr said.
Zehr added that the return of the Santa Ana winds expected Monday through Wednesday will not be "a replica of the winds from earlier this week." Instead, they will be much milder.
Read more from USA Today.
- David Knowles
Los Angeles mayor vows to 'aggressively rebuild.' But how long will that take?
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is vowing that the city will “aggressively rebuild” homes and structures lost in this week’s wildfires.
"With so many homes and businesses lost, we are already putting plans in place to make sure that we aggressively rebuild,” Bass said at a Friday-morning press conference. “My office is leading the city effort to clear the way. Red tape, bureaucracy, all of it must go. This will be an enormous undertaking, but we will be ready for it."
But a home builder who spoke with Yahoo News questioned how quickly that would happen.
“A person whose house burned down yesterday, let’s say, they submit their plans,” Jeff Whiteman, the proprietor of his own Los Angeles construction company, said in a phone interview. “They’re going to look at, at least, 18 to 24 months before they’re basically even looked at by the city. They could be three years [before being approved].”
Whiteman, who had just completed a home in Malibu for a client that was destroyed in the Palisades Fire this week, pointed to the speed of the rebuilding effort following 2018’s Woolsey Fire. That blaze destroyed 1,643 structures and left three people dead. Since then, the city of Malibu says it has issued 296 permits to rebuild homes and that just 396 applications to rebuild have been approved by the planning commission.
Bass did not specify which red tape she was hoping to cut to speed up the permitting process.
“This part of California is incredibly difficult to build in because of permitting and regulations and then you add in areas like the Palisades and Malibu where you then have to deal with the coastal commission,” said Whiteman, who added that he was skeptical that would change.
“Nobody is going to see anything positive from this for several years at the minimum,” he said of contractors like himself, adding, “The people that service that area — I’m talking gardeners, housekeepers, service people — are now out of work.”
- Kate Murphy
Celebrities share their grief — and gratitude — after losing homes to wildfires
Wildfires in Southern California have caused tens of thousands of residents to flee their homes. Many Los Angeles residents are returning to the rubble and remnants of their homes, including celebrities.
Actor Milo Ventimiglia returned to the charred remains of his Malibu home during a CBS News interview. It's an eerie reflection of the fate suffered by his "This Is Us" character, who dies from smoke inhalation after his home burns down.
The 47-year-old is expecting a baby with his wife any day now. "We got good friends and we got good people we're working with and we'll make do. Wife and baby and dog, most important," Ventimiglia said.
Mel Gibson told TMZ that his Malibu home was "perfectly burnt" and you could put the ashes "in an urn." Gibson says he's grateful his loved ones weren't harmed in the fire.
Paris Hilton wrote on Instagram Wednesday that when she stood at the site of what was once her home, it felt like her heart had "shattered into a million pieces," and that knowing other people have also lost everything "breaks my heart even more."
- Kate Murphy
Drinking water advisories in Southern California
Water companies in Southern California concerned about the safety of the water supply right now have issued advisories and are encouraging customers to either boil tap water or use bottled water instead. Here are the latest advisories:
Altadena: Lincoln Avenue Water Company, Las Flores Water Company and the Rubio Cañon Land and Water Association advise their customers not to use tap water until further notice. Customers should only use bottled water for drinking, personal hygiene and cooking and should not try to treat the water by boiling or filtering.
Malibu: L.A. County Waterworks District 29 advises customers to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes to avoid stomach or intestinal illness until further notice. Customers affected are in the neighborhoods of Sunset Mesa, Big Rock and Carbon Mesa. This does not include areas in Topanga Canyon more than a mile from the beach.
Pacific Palisades: Customers of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power have been under a boil water notice since Wednesday. Customers should only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes. Areas include zip code 90272 as well as adjacent communities north of San Vicente Boulevard.
Pasadena: Customers located in certain areas serviced by Pasadena Water and Power should only use bottled water for drinking, personal hygiene and preparing food until further notice. Customers should not try to treat the water by boiling or filtering You can check the map of affected areas from the advisory here.
Near Angeles National Forest: Customers of Kinneloa Irrigation District living in hillside and canyon areas north of Altadena should only use bottled water for drinking or cooking and should not use tap water.
San Fernando Valley: Now that evacuation orders for the Hurst Fire have been lifted, Cal Fire advises residents returning home to avoid drinking tap water until the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power advises that it's safe to do so.
- David Knowles
California insurance commissioner vows to protect FAIR Plan, insurer of last resort
California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara on Friday pledged to protect the FAIR Plan, the state's insurer of last resort, in the wake of the catastrophic wildfires that have destroyed roughly 10,000 structures so far.
“Once the fires are brought under control, we will get data directly from the insurance industry and the Fair Plan,” Lara said, adding that his staff would work on “maintaining the Fair Plan’s financial health while getting people back to the regular market where they belong.”
California and Florida are in the midst of an insurance crisis, in which private insurance companies have either canceled or refused to issue new homeowners policies due to the rising risks born of climate change. As a result, the number of customers who have turned to the FAIR Plan has exploded.
"As of September 2024 (current fiscal year-end), the FAIR Plan’s total exposure is $458 billion, reflecting a 61.3% increase since September 2023 (prior fiscal year-end)," the FAIR Plan says on its website.
Ironically, the FAIR Plan, which is administered by the state and offers bare bones, relatively expensive coverage, is underwritten not by taxpayers but by the same insurance companies that have been denying policies to thousands of residents. When big natural disasters like the current fires in Southern California tap the plan's reserves, those companies will be obliged to dramatically raise rates on all existing policies to help shore up the losses.
“In California, just as in Florida, ordinary homeowners who have car insurance policies, life insurance, will be on the hook for the failures of the insurance in that state,” Susan Crawford, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former science adviser to President Obama, told Yahoo News in September.
- Dylan Stableford
Satellite images before and after Palisades Fire show scale of destruction
Satellite images taken before, during and after the wildfires in Los Angeles capture just some of the sheer size of the destruction they've caused.
The following, taken over Pacific Palisades, shows an entire neighborhood on Oct. 20, 2024, and then again on Jan. 9, in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire. (Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)
- Dylan Stableford
False evacuation alerts sent out to millions were not caused by human error, L.A.'s emergency management director says
The director of L.A. County's Office of Emergency Management apologized for the evacuation alerts that were mistakenly sent to millions of residents on Thursday and Friday.
“There is an extreme amount of frustration, anger, fear, with regards to the erroneous messages that have been being sent out through the wireless emergency alert system across L.A. County," Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin McGowan told reporters at Friday's press briefing. "I can’t express enough how sorry I am for this experience.”
McGowan said that the erroneous alerts were not caused by human error.
"I want to clarify: This is not human-driven. There is no one sitting at a desk right now initiating emergency alerts," he explained. "I want to restate that right now, as these alerts are being issued, they are not being activated or initiated by a person.”
McGowan said that he is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to fix the problem.
“We have every technical specialist working to resolve this issue and to find the root cause,” he said.
- Kate Murphy
Resources for people looking for missing loved ones in Palisades Fire
The Los Angeles Police Department announced Friday that it has set up resources for people trying to locate missing persons specifically related to the Palisades Fire.
A family assistance center has been set up at Cheviot Hills Recreation Center, at 2551 Motor Ave. in Los Angeles, assistant chief Dominic Choi told reporters.
It will be open Friday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. local time and Saturday, Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. local time.
"We will have 10 officers there ready to receive anyone who needs to report a missing person related to the Palisades Fire," Choi said.
The American Red Cross, the mayor's crisis response team, the L.A. County Medical Examiner's Office and L.A. County Department of Mental Health will be there to provide support, answer questions and provide additional information related to peoplemissing in the Palisades Fire.
- Dylan Stableford
More than 150,000 under mandatory evacuation orders
At the press briefing, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said that approximately 153,000 residents are currently under mandatory evacuation orders, while another 166,800 are under evacuation warnings, which means there's a potential threat to life or property.
More than 57,000 structures are at risk as a result of the wildfires, Luna said.
And an overnight curfew order that was established for areas affected by the Palisade and Eaton fires and mandatory evacuation zones will again be in effect tonight at 6 p.m., he said.
- Dylan Stableford
Not enough evidence to arrest man for arson, police say
Investigators determined that there was not enough probable cause to arrest a man who was taken into custody by police near the Kenneth Fire on suspicion of arson on Thursday, Los Angeles Police Department Assistant Chief Dominic Choi told reporters.
The man, whose name was not released, was instead arrested for felony probation violation, he said.
Police had responded to a report of a male suspect attempting to light a fire in the Woodland Hills area around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Choi said. People in the neighborhood held the man down until officers arrived.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, Choi added.
- Dylan Stableford
Cause of Eaton Fire remains unknown, fire chief says
The cause of the Eaton Fire, which has burned nearly 14,000 acres, more than 4,000 structures and is 3% contained, remains unknown, Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone said at a press conference on Friday.
More than 1,500 firefighting personnel have been deployed to battle that fire, he said. One firefighter who suffered "a significant fall injury" was hospitalized and is in stable condition.
He confirmed that the Eaton Fire threatened Mount Wilson on Thursday, but he said the observatory "is OK thanks to firefighters and observatory staff, and no buildings have been destroyed."
Marrone said the Kenneth Fire, which erupted late Thursday afternoon near Woodland Hills, "has been stopped."
The fire is currently listed at 1,000 acres and 35% containment, he said, adding that no structures have been reported damaged or destroyed.
- Dylan Stableford
L.A. County apologizes for erroneous evacuation alerts
Los Angeles County has issued a public apology after at least two evacuation alerts were mistakenly sent to residents in the last 24 hours.
"We are aware of the reports of erroneous messages, and we apologize for the disruption," the county said in a brief message posted on X. "We are working with FEMA to investigate the issue."
Important update on emergency alert issue.
— Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) January 10, 2025
On Thursday afternoon an evacuation alert was mistakenly sent to 10 million people in Los Angeles County.
Residents in Beverly Hills received another erroneous evacuation alert from the L.A. County Fire Department at 4 a.m. Friday.
- Kate Murphy
Conditions for battling Eaton Fire will be more favorable Friday, meteorologist says
The National Weather Service says conditions should be more favorable today for firefighters battling the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif.
There's still a red flag warning in effect until 6 p.m. local time for the area. "The good news is that red flag warning is mostly just for those high elevation stations," NWS meteorologist James White said during a Friday morning briefing.
"Those winds are going to die down pretty quick through the day," he said, adding that conditions will still be very dry.
"Overall the weather should be pretty favorable for you all to make progress today, take advantage of it," White said.
- Dylan Stableford
California National Guard troops deployed to prevent looting
Over 600 California National Guard troops have been deployed to assist first responders and local law enforcement, largely to prevent looters from stealing from evacuated homes.
"Taking advantage of evacuated communities is absolutely sick," California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote on X while announcing their arrival. "Looting will not be tolerated."
.@TheCalGuard has arrived to Los Angeles to support local law enforcement.
Taking advantage of evacuated communities is absolutely sick.
— Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 10, 2025
- Dylan Stableford
Nearly 800 incarcerated firefighters are helping battle the wildfires
Among the more than 7,500 personnel currently fighting the wildfires in Los Angeles, nearly 800 are incarcerated.
California's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said in a statement on Thursday that it has deployed 783 incarcerated firefighters to help cut fire lines and remove fuel to slow the fires from spreading.
The firefighters, who participate voluntarily, earn $5.80-$10.24 per day plus $1 an hour when responding to active emergencies, the CDCR said.
U.S. states have long looked to prison labor to respond to natural disasters. And, as NPR notes, California has relied on incarcerated firefighters since 1915.
- Kate Murphy
Palisades Fire has scorched over 20,000 acres, now 8% contained and other wildfire updates
The Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) has provided multiple updates about the five active wildfires in Los Angeles County:
Palisades Fire: 20,438 acres, 8% contained
Eaton Fire: 13,690 acres, 0% contained
Kenneth Fire: 960 acres, 35% contained (L.A. and Ventura counties)
Hurst Fire: 771 acres, 37% contained
Lidia Fire: 394 acres, 75% contained
At least 130,000 people were under evacuation orders early Friday, according to the Los Angeles Times.
- Dylan Stableford
Wildfires prompt more school closures
The wildfires have led numerous school districts in Los Angeles County, including the Los Angeles Unified School District, to close schools for another day.
Here's the updated list of closures as of 6:30 a.m. local time:
Alhambra Unified School District
Arcadia Unified School District
Burbank Unified School District
Culver City Unified School District
Duarte Unified School District
El Monte City School District
Glendale Unified School District
La Canada Unified
Los Angeles County Office of Education: Barry J Nidorf and Campus Kilpatrick
Los Angeles Unified School District
Monrovia Unified School District
Mountain View School District
Pasadena Unified School District
Rosemead Unified School District
San Gabriel Unified School District
Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District
South Pasadena Unified School District
Temple City Unified School District
- Dylan Stableford
Firefighting plane is grounded after being struck by civilian drone
A Canadian firefighting plane had to be grounded Thursday after it was struck by a drone flown by a civilian, a Los Angeles fire official said.
The plane, known as a "Super Scooper," was being used to drop water on the Palisades Fire. It "sustained wing damage and remains grounded and out of service," Erik Scott, public information officer for the L.A. Fire Department, wrote on X.
No one was reported injured, Scott said, and the incident is under investigation by the FAA.
"We would like to remind everyone that flying a drone in the midst of firefighting efforts is a federal crime and punishable by up to 12 months in prison or a fine of up to $75,000," he added.
— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 10, 2025
- Dylan Stableford
Red flag warning in effect until 6 p.m.
The National Weather Service has extended its red flag warning for portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through 6 p.m. local time on Friday, as gusty Santa Ana winds and extremely low humidity continue to complicate firefighting efforts.
Gusts of 35 to 55 mph are likely Friday, with locally higher gusts in the mountains and hills, according to the alert. Winds are expected to become calmer later in the day.
"The threat doesn't end after Friday however," the weather service warned on its website. "Offshore winds will continue into early next week, peaking Sunday and Tuesday/Wednesday. There is a 40-50% chance for Red Flag Conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. Continue to practice fire safety by avoiding work that creates sparks, report any smoke, and stay informed. Gather items you will need, should you be evacuated."
- Dylan Stableford
Another evacuation alert mistakenly sent overnight to Beverly Hills residents, city says
Hours after an evacuation alert was mistakenly sent to 10 million people in Los Angeles County, residents in Beverly Hills received another erroneous evacuation alert from the L.A. County Fire Department.
"At approximately 4 a.m. today, some residents in Beverly Hills may have received another evacuation alert from the LA County Fire Department," the City of Beverly Hills explained in a post on X. "The County’s Office of Emergency Management has confirmed this was another error. There are no evacuations currently affecting BH."
- Dylan Stableford
Arson suspect arrested near Kenneth Fire
A man was arrested on suspicion of arson late Thursday afternoon in the area of the Kenneth Fire in Woodland Hills, Calif., police officials said.
According to KTLA, residents spotted the man attempting to light a fire with what appeared to be a “propane tank or a flamethrower” and held him down until police arrived.
His identity has not been released, and authorities have not confirmed whether the incident was connected to the Kenneth Fire or any of the other active wildfires in Los Angeles County.
- Dylan Stableford
Where things stand Friday
Wildfires continue to burn in Los Angeles, destroying thousands of homes, scorching tens of thousands of acres, forcing hundreds of thousands of evacuations and leaving at least 10 people dead, officials say.
There are at least five active wildfires in Los Angeles County, according to Cal Fire:
Palisades Fire: 19,978 acres, 6% contained
Eaton Fire: 13,690 acres, 0% contained
Kenneth Fire: 960 acres, 0% contained (L.A. and Ventura counties)
Hurst Fire: 771 acres, 37% contained
Lidia Fire: 394 acres, 75% contained
At least 130,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders, according to the Los Angeles Times
More than 10,000 homes and other structures have been destroyed
More than 250,000 customers remain without power
Santa Ana winds that have fueled the fires are expected to calm Friday and Saturday before picking up again Sunday
- David Knowles
What happened Thursday
The Los Angeles area remained under siege Thursday from multiple wildfires that continued to burn despite a slight break in the Santa Ana winds helping to spread them.
Here's a look at what transpired on the third day of the "wind event" that has helped lead wildfires to destroy thousands of structures and has left at least six people dead.
The Kenneth Fire erupted Thursday afternoon and quickly spread to more than 500 acres
"The devastation out there is catastrophic," President Biden said during a Thursday news conference
Vice President Kamala Harris called the fires "apocalyptic"
Over 360,000 people are under mandatory evacuations
Late Thursday, evacuations were ordered for the West Hills neighborhood as a new blaze, the Kenneth Fire, grows
Air quality remains a worry, health officials say
Firefighters from neighboring states and Canada have been flooding into L.A. to help fight the fires
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirmed the death of a person in the Palisades Fire
A "technical error" resulted in thousands of residents receiving a misleading evacuation notice
The Los Angeles Lakers canceled their game Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets
Lakers coach JJ Redick is one of thousands of Angelenos whose homes were destroyed in the fires
The Woodley Fire and the Sunset Fire are now both 100% contained, but the two largest blazes remain 0% contained
Another Santa Ana wind event has been forecast for Monday and Tuesday
- Katie Mather
Evacuation alert sent to all of L.A. County was a 'technical error'
An emergency message received on the phones of thousands of residents in the Los Angeles area "was mistakenly issued countywide due to a technical error," Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn clarified in a message on X.
"It was meant to be for the areas impacted by the Kenneth Fire in Woodland Hills," she explained in a follow-up.
A second message asking residents to "disregard" the mistake was sent out minutes later.
- David Knowles
Where the fires are still burning
- Dylan Stableford
Here's a list of some of the celebrities who have lost homes in the wildfires
The wildfires in Los Angeles have destroyed more than 2,000 structures, fire officials say. And Hollywood stars are among the many who have lost homes.
Billy Crystal and his wife, Janice, lost their home of 46 years in Pacific Palisades, where the Palisades Fire has been deemed the most destructive in L.A. history.
“Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing," the couple said in a joint statement to the Hollywood Reporter. "We ache for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy. Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this."
According to Yahoo Entertainment, other celebrities who have lost homes include:
Anna Faris
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester
Melissa Rivers
Paris Hilton
Mandy Moore
Cary Elwes
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Ricki Lake
Cameron Mathison
Sandra Lee
Read more: California wildfires: Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore among celebrities who lost homes
- Andrew Romano
In response to looting, L.A. County sheriff announces curfew order
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna announced Thursday afternoon that all neighborhoods affected by the raging Palisades and Eaton fires will soon be subject to a mandatory 6 p.m.-to-6 a.m. PT curfew.
"Our goal is to try and implement it tonight," Luna said, adding that legal requirements to "notify the community" could briefly delay the order.
Luna cited recent arrests for looting as part of the reason for requiring residents to remain in their homes overnight.
"Preliminarily, we have about 12 arrests related to looting," he said, noting that the exact number has yet to be confirmed and may be as high as 16. "That is unacceptable behavior."
Going forward, Luna expressed hope that federal law-enforcement resources — including about 400 members of the National Guard set to arrive as soon as Thursday night — will help "send a stronger message" of deterrence "so we don't continue to victimize those who have lost their homes."
- Kate Murphy
Mandatory evacuation order in place for parts of West Hills neighborhood as Kenneth Fire grows
In response to the rapidly growing Kenneth Fire, the Los Angeles Fire Department has issued a mandatory evacuation order for parts of the West Hills neighborhood, which is located at the edge of the San Fernando Valley and L.A. County. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass posted the evacuation boundaries in a post on X:
A Mandatory Evacuation Order is in place for the #KennithFire in West Hills.
Residents are in immediate evacuation order within the boundaries of:
📍Vanowen south to Burbank Blvd.
📍County Lane Road east to
— Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) January 9, 2025
The Kenneth Fire erupted Thursday afternoon, and has now burned roughly 50 acres.
- Kate Murphy
Over 360,000 people are under mandatory evacuations, FEMA administrator says
A FEMA official updated the number of people who have been evacuated so far in the ongoing wildfires in Southern California.
"Over 360,000 [are] under mandatory evacuations, hundreds of thousands more with warnings," Robert Fenton, FEMA Region 9 Administrator, told President Biden on Thursday. "What we're doing now is ensuring that we're able to provide any support to provide mass care to individuals," Fenton said, including assistance for sheltering and feeding people.
"I appreciate what you're doing," Biden told Fenton. "Like you said, 360,000 people have been evacuated so far."
- David Knowles
Air quality is a concern as fires persist
Since the outbreak of the wildfires across the L.A. area this week, the air quality in the region has plummeted.
Dr. Afif El-Hasan, an asthma specialist at Kaiser Permanente, told KTLA News Thursday that the poor air presents serious health concerns.
"It can cause difficulty breathing when the ash goes down into the lungs," El-Hasan said, adding, "Long term, we are concerned the more and more people are exposed to this kind of pollution, it can cause long-term inflammation, long-term issues."
El-Hasan noted that "some of the smaller particles can actually get down into the lungs and even the lower lungs."
"There's another problem we have to deal with because man-made objects are getting burned as well. It's not just vegetation causing ash and the chemicals from that. These fires are also burning plastics and metals that are found in houses, so people are also inhaling chemicals as well and those can go down even further into the lungs and into the bloodstream."
Hasan advised residents to wear N-95 face masks and to use air purifiers in the home.
Tips on filing an insurance claim in the wake of a wildfire
The ongoing wildfires have destroyed or damaged thousands of homes in Southern California, leaving many homeowners to navigate the claims process with their insurance companies. Here are some tips from Consumer Reports to help facilitate the process:
Get a complete copy of your insurance policy and get in touch with your insurer or agent. They will assign an adjuster who will assess the damage and submit an estimate for review.
Document all losses after the fire and take photos of the damage. Make a list of items destroyed or that need repair and include the amount you paid for the item and gather any receipts you can find.
Take note of extra costs as a result of being displaced by the fire, like hotels and living expenses, and save receipts for everything.
Protect yourself from scammers. Verify the insurance adjuster's name and identity with your insurance company before they arrive and for their identification upon arrival to assess the damage.
Make copies of all documents you give to the adjuster, such as a list of personal items or property damaged.
Some California programs and federal disaster relief organizations like FEMA can provide assistance to those who don't have insurance, California state insurance commissioner Ricardo Lara told CNN.
- Katie Mather
Biden: 'The devastation out there is catastrophic'
After being briefed at the White House Thursday afternoon, President Biden spoke to Americans about the wildfires that continue to raze neighborhoods across the Los Angeles area.
"The devastation out there is catastrophic," Biden said.
He went on to say that the federal government would pay for anything and everything firefighter groups needed for the next 180 days as they continue to fight fires and help victims and evacuees.
"We are with you," he said to Californians hours after delivering a eulogy at the funeral of former President Carter at Washington's National Cathedral. "We are not going anywhere."
Biden had previously been scheduled to speak in the Coachella Valley on Tuesday to announce the creation of two new national monuments that would honor Native American tribes. The event ended up being canceled because of the strong Santa Ana winds that have fueled the wildfires.
Vice President Kamala Harris joined Biden at the White House briefing.
"What we have seen in California, particularly in Southern California, is apocalyptic," Harris, sitting next to Biden, told the press. "This is something that's going to have an impact for months and years to come."
- Katie Mather
From New Mexico to Quebec, Canada, here's who is trying to help the L.A. Fire Department
In addition to fire agencies from Northern California who have traveled to Los Angeles County to help contain the ongoing wildfires, several outside groups and states have sent fire crews and aid personnel.
At a media briefing Wednesday night, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said that Oregon was sending 60 firefighter teams, Washington state was sending 45, Utah was sending 15, New Mexico was sending 10 and Arizona was sending "numerous" teams to the Los Angeles area.
Red Cross workers from Oregon and southwestern Washington are expected to fly to Southern California sometime Thursday afternoon to help staff some of the shelters housing wildfire evacuees.
The federal government is also trying to support firefighting efforts, with Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh telling reporters on Wednesday that the Nevada National Guard would be working with the California National Guard and that 10 Navy helicopters with water delivery buckets were sent to California.
Twenty-three members of the Navajo Scouts, which is based in the Navajo Nation reservation in New Mexico, would be traveling to Los Angeles to help out too, Navajo Nation president Bu Nygren said in a post on social media Thursday.
Outside of the U.S., the Quebec government in Canada sent multiple firefighting aircraft and crews to L.A. to help support the community.
- David Knowles
1st death confirmed in Palisades Fire
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department on Thursday confirmed the first death in the Palisades Fire, NBC News reported. The identity of the victim has not been released.
This brings the total number of deaths reported so far to six. Five people have been reported killed in the Eaton Fire in Altadena and Pasadena.
- Katie Mather
Here's how you can help California wildfire victims
As multiple wildfires continue to burn throughout the Los Angeles area, nearly 180,000 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes — and many are not sure if they will have a home to return to.
If you are someone following the horrific news from afar and unsure of how to help, several organizations are accepting donations to continue helping the affected communities and people.
From California Community Foundation's Wildfire Recovery Fund to verified GoFundMe fundraisers and Pasadena Humane, here's a list of organizations that are helping the victims of the fires.
Read more from Yahoo News.
- Kate Murphy
Video: Pacific Palisades resident returns to apartment to find it destroyed
(Video credit: Aiden Kahn via Storyful)
A Pacific Palisades resident returned to his apartment complex to find it burned to the ground by the Palisades Fire on Jan. 8. “I was going to see if anything was left of my apartment,” Aiden Kahn told news agency Storyful.
Kahn took video of the remnants of the apartment and can be heard in the video saying, "That's my bedroom right here. Here's our patio. Here's the front entrance. The elevator is still there."
Fire officials have called the Palisades Fire "one of the most destructive natural disasters" in L.A. history.
- Andrew Romano
How the fires have upended life even for 'the lucky ones'
Even after this week’s fires subside, life will never be the same for many Angelenos. They have lost their homes, their businesses, their neighborhoods. At least six families — a tragic number that will likely grow in the days ahead — have lost their loved ones.
Some of these grieving Angelenos are my friends. Too many. My heart breaks for them.
For the rest of us — the lucky ones — life these last few days has been more surreal than anything else.
Here in Silver Lake, the northeastern L.A. neighborhood where I live with my wife and two young children, we watched apprehensively from our windows Tuesday night as the Eaton Fire spread like a flaming scar across the Pasadena foothills, 15 miles away.
We mostly feared for my septuagenarian parents. They live just 2.5 miles from Eaton Canyon, on the edge of the mandatory evacuation zone. We eventually convinced them to come spend the night at our place. My wife’s colleague came too, with her cockapoo, after her power failed in Pasadena. I slept on the couch with our cat.
I held my breath overnight as the Santa Anas pummeled a cracked old window that I had patched with packing tape. I could see the glass bending with every gust.
The next morning there was no sunrise — just a cloud of black smoke blanketing the horizon. I dropped the kids at school and told them to get masks from the office. An hour later, the principal emailed; school had been canceled. I picked up the kids and turned on the TV. My wife and I tried to work.
Around that time, a friend who had fled the Eaton Fire told me his daughter’s school was gone — burned to the ground. My brother-in-law drove to Encinitas, near San Diego, to keep the smoke from triggering his boys’ asthma. My parents returned home and hoped for the best.
So far they are safe. There is no immediate danger in Silver Lake, either. But intersections are cordoned off, clogging the adjacent blocks with detoured traffic. There are downed wires, downed trees, damaged transformers — crews at work.
As of Thursday afternoon, the power is still out for nearly 200,000 L.A. County residents. Last night, another family of four — another one of my wife's colleagues — sheltered with us because ours was still on.
They’re here now. The kids are making a fort. My wife and her coworker are leading a Zoom meeting in the living room. The husbands are writing on laptops with AirPods in.
"What’s for lunch?" the kids ask.
Outside, the sky is a color I don't recognize: pale gray with a faint pink glow. Scraps of ash are falling like snow.
- David Knowles
Why using ocean water to fight the wildfires isn't a no-brainer
With demand for water is sky-high as residents and firefighters battle the flames across the Los Angeles area, many hydrants have been left dry. In response, many people have wondered why planes and helicopters don't simply scoop up ocean water from the Pacific to douse the fires.
Here's some context from USA Today:
While salt water can be effective when tackling a fire, it's not practical for firefighters to use it routinely or systemwide, and it can be environmentally damaging.
According to Technology.org, salt water can be corrosive to firefighting equipment and cause damage to tools, such as tanks, hydrants and hoses.
Additionally, the high salt content of the water is also potentially damaging to the ecosystems where it is used to put out fires, often causing a barren landscape in those areas for years afterward.
To use salt water as effectively as hydrant water, it needs to be desalinated, a controversial proposition in the American West that some environmentalists consider inefficient, expensive and unnecessary as many fought for a systemic implementation to combat droughts and wildfires.
Read the full article here.
- David Knowles
It would cost at least $12.5 billion to protect L.A. from climate threats through 2040: Study
According to a preliminary damage estimate compiled by AccuWeather, the wildfires that continue to ravage Los Angeles and Southern California could total between $52 billion and $57 billion.
While wildfires and the Santa Ana winds helping to fuel them are nothing new in California, the underlying conditions making them worse, scientific research has shown, are being caused by rising global temperatures.
Last year, a study published by the Center for Climate Integrity tried to calculate how much it would cost to help protect L.A. County from 14 different climate change impacts.
Their conclusion?
"We estimate municipal, county, state, and federal governments will need to spend at least $12.5 billion through 2040, over $9 billion of which will be incurred by municipal governments," the report states, adding, "The total cost equates to approximately $780 million per year to protect communities in Los Angeles County from extreme heat, changing precipitation, wildfires, rising sea levels, and climate-induced public health threats."
- Kate Murphy
Photos show devastation from Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif.
Photos below show the destruction and devastation caused by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., which has covered more than 10,500 acres and is 0% contained as of Thursday morning.
- Kate Murphy
Los Angeles Lakers NBA game postponed due to wildfires; coach JJ Redick reportedly lost home
The NBA has postponed the Los Angeles Lakers' home game against the Charlotte Hornets scheduled for Thursday at Crypto.com Arena due to the several wildfires raging across Los Angeles.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick stated he had to evacuate after the Palisades Fire broke out on Tuesday. ESPN reported Redick lost his home in the fire.
- David Knowles
Woodley Fire fully contained, L.A. fire chief says
Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley told KTLA News late Thursday morning that the Woodley Fire is now "fully contained."
While that is good news, Crowley also stressed that the Palisades Fire remains a dangerous threat. The largest of the five fires still burning; the Palisades Fire remains 0% contained, and wind gusts continue to be measured at 60 mph.
- Kate Murphy
L.A. mayor says budget cuts to LAFD didn't contribute to fire containment struggles
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass disputed claims that a nearly $18 million budget cut she approved to the Los Angeles Fire Department last summer contributed to the problems to contain this week's raging wildfires.
“There were no reductions that were made that would have impacted the situation that we were dealing with over the last couple of days,” Bass told reporters Thursday.
“There was a little bit of confusion because money was allocated to be distributed later on, which was actually going to support salaries and other parts of the fire department,” she said.
In response to a reporter's question about the budget, Bass said, “Our number one priority right now is to save lives, to protect lives, to save homes.” She went on to say, “After our first priority, then we will look back at everything that was done to do an evaluation to see what worked and what didn’t work.”
Weeks before several fires broke out in L.A. this week, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley voiced her concerns over the budget reductions in a Dec. 4 report.
"These budgetary reductions have adversely affected the Department’s ability to maintain core operations, such as technology and communication infrastructure, payroll processing, training, fire prevention, and community education," Crowley wrote.
- David Knowles
California had just cut a deal with insurers to increase coverage in fire-prone areas
Last month California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara announced that he had cut a deal with major insurance companies to stem the sharp increase of homeowner policy cancellations in recent years.
Under the terms of the deal, private insurers will be required to write policies in fire-prone areas equal to at least 85% of their market share throughout the state. In exchange, insurers will be able to factor in the cost of purchasing reinsurance into those policies. Additionally, the companies will be able to account for the future risks posed by climate change to a specific property.
While the deal means that more policies could be available for consumers in high-risk areas, they will certainly be much more expensive, especially since climate change risks will continue to grow as long as humankind continues to burn fossil fuels and add greenhouse gases to the atmosphere.
With fewer private alternatives, a growing number of Californians had turned to the FAIR Plan, the state's insurer of last resort, for homeowner's coverage.
"Over the past four fiscal years (Since September 2020), Dwelling policies have increased by 123% and Commercial policies have increased by 161%. As of September 2024 (current fiscal year-end), the total number of FAIR Plan policies has increased 41% since September 2023 (prior fiscal year-end)," the FAIR Plan says on its website.
If the exposure to insurance losses faced by the FAIR Plan grows too high, experts say, major disasters like the current Los Angeles wildfires could threaten California's economy, potentially leading to a federal bailout.
"The California FAIR Plan has been growing at a record level. That's never a good thing. You never want your state insurer of last resort to grow so fast," Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications for the Insurance Information Institute, told Yahoo News in September.