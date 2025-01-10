Los Angeles fires live updates: 10 killed, 10,000 structures destroyed as Palisades, Eaton and other wildfires continue to burn in California

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, right, and, via video link, FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell. (Ben Curtis/AP)

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell told reporters on Friday at a White House press briefing that her agency had enough money to respond to fund the immediate needs arising from the wildfires in Southern California.

"With the recent supplemental, FEMA received $27 billion, and so we are now able to continue to support the ongoing recovery efforts for all of the disasters that we've been supporting, to include now the immediate response and the initial recovery efforts that are going to be needed here in California," Criswell said, appearing via video link.

While it was still too early to calculate the financial impact of the disaster, Criswell acknowledged that "this is going to be billions."

"Thanks to the bipartisan support of Congress, we have enough funding to support this recovery effort and these response efforts," she added.

Regarding immediate aid FEMA could offer California residents whose homes have been destroyed, Criswell offered some advice.

"There's two things — they need to register for assistance with FEMA so that they can get in our system and we can continue to work with them on a case-by-case basis," she said, "because we know that everybody is going to have an individual and unique need. And they need to contact their insurance company, because their insurance company may also provide alternate living expenses."

After Hurricane Helene destroyed thousands of homes in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, misinformation was spread by President-elect Donald Trump and others about FEMA's ability to fund housing needs for displaced residents.

At Friday's press conference, Criswell made sure to assure Californians that FEMA could help cover immediate housing needs.

"One of the biggest tools and the best resources we have is reimbursing individuals either for the hotel costs that they are experiencing right now or, if they find a place to rent, reimbursing them for rental assistance," Criswell said.