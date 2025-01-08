Los Angeles wildfires live updates: 2 reported dead as Palisades, Eaton and Hurst blazes force tens of thousands to evacuate

The Woodley Fire was also burning in Los Angeles County, and was at 0% containment, officials said.

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burns a structure in Los Angeles on Tuesday. (Ethan Swope/AP)

At least two people were reported dead in Los Angeles County on Wednesday as multiple life-threatening wildfires burned across the region, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate.

More than 1,000 structures have been destroyed by the fires, which have been fueled by strong Santa Ana winds, low humidity and ongoing drought conditions.

The National Weather Service warned of widespread damaging wind through Wednesday afternoon, with wind gusts of 50-80 mph, and isolated 80-100 mph winds in the mountains and foothills. Forecasters said downed trees and power outages were expected.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire, there are four wildfires currently scorching Los Angeles County: the Palisades Fire, at nearly 3,000 acres; the Eaton Fire, over 2,000 acres; the Hurst Fire, about 500 acres; and the Woodley Fire, at 75 acres. The Tyler Fire that's burning in Riverside County was 50% contained, officials said.