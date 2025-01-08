Live

Los Angeles wildfires live updates: 2 reported dead as Palisades, Eaton and Hurst blazes force tens of thousands to evacuate

The Woodley Fire was also burning in Los Angeles County, and was at 0% containment, officials said.

Yahoo News Staff
Updated
A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burns a structure in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.
A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burns a structure in Los Angeles on Tuesday. (Ethan Swope/AP)

At least two people were reported dead in Los Angeles County on Wednesday as multiple life-threatening wildfires burned across the region, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate.

More than 1,000 structures have been destroyed by the fires, which have been fueled by strong Santa Ana winds, low humidity and ongoing drought conditions.

The National Weather Service warned of widespread damaging wind through Wednesday afternoon, with wind gusts of 50-80 mph, and isolated 80-100 mph winds in the mountains and foothills. Forecasters said downed trees and power outages were expected.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire, there are four wildfires currently scorching Los Angeles County: the Palisades Fire, at nearly 3,000 acres; the Eaton Fire, over 2,000 acres; the Hurst Fire, about 500 acres; and the Woodley Fire, at 75 acres. The Tyler Fire that's burning in Riverside County was 50% contained, officials said.

  • Dylan Stableford

    70,000 under evacuation orders

    About 70,000 people are currently under mandatory evacuation orders in the Los Angeles area due to the ongoing wildfires, the Associated Press reported. That's less than the 80,000 figure cited earlier by news outlets.

    The fires are threatening at least 28,000 structures, per AP.

  • Kate Murphy

    Actor James Woods shares video of Pacific Palisades engulfed in flames

    Actor James Woods posted a video to X on Tuesday afternoon from Pacific Palisades showing his neighbor's home being engulfed in flames, indicating he was getting ready to evacuate.

    He thanked firefighters and local authorities working to contain the wildfires in the region.

    Woods also said that a major insurance company "canceled all the policies in our neighborhood about four months ago."

  • Dylan Stableford

    2 arrested for looting, L.A. County sheriff says

    Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said two people have been arrested for looting during the wildfire evacuations.

    "It's always sad when I have to say this, but part of our responsibility is to make sure no one loots or steals from our residents or our community members who are already being impacted," Luna said. "And I'm sad to report we made two arrests this morning for looting.

    "So if you are thinking about coming into any of these areas to steal from our residents, I'm going to tell you something: You're going to be caught, you're going to be arrested and you're going to be prosecuted," he said.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Officials urge residents to heed evacuation orders: 'This is not a drill'

    At the press briefing, officials urged residents who are told to evacuate by first responders to do so.

    "When you are told to evacuate, evacuate," L.A. County Board of Supervisors chair Kathryn Barger said. "This is not a drill."

    More than 80,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders as of 6 a.m. local time.

    L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said that there have been a "high number of significant injuries to residents who did not evacuate."

  • Kate Murphy

    Vice President Harris's Los Angeles home in evacuation zone

    Vice President Kamala Harris's Los Angeles home was placed within the evacuation zone for the Palisades Fire on Tuesday night, according to NBC News.

    Harris issued a statement on Wednesday saying she's praying for her fellow Californians.

    "Doug and I are praying for our fellow Californians who have evacuated, and we are thinking of the families whose homes, businesses, and schools remain in harm’s way. We are deeply grateful for the heroic first responders who are risking their own safety to fight the flames and help keep communities safe."

    She also pledged that she and President Biden will ensure "that no community has to respond to this disaster alone."

    "We have already mobilized federal resources to help suppress the fires, provide overhead support, and begin assisting those impacted. FEMA also quickly approved a Fire Management Assistance Grant to help reimburse the state for immediate firefighting costs."

  • Dylan Stableford

    2 reported dead in Eaton Fire, L.A. County fire chief says

    At a press conference Wednesday morning, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said there are at least two reported civilian fatalities as a result of the Eaton Fire. The causes of their deaths is unknown, Marrone said.

    There are an unknown but significant number of people injured in the Eaton and Palisades Fires, he said.

    The Palisades Fire has burned more than 5,000 acres and destroyed more than 1,000 structures. The Eaton Fire has burned more than 2,000 acres and has destroyed more than 100 structures.

    Both fires are growing and are at 0% containment, Marrone said.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Tyler Fire is 50% contained, fire officials say

    The Tyler Fire, which is burning in Riverside County, was 50% contained as of 8 a.m. local time, according to Cal Fire. Fire officials had earlier said the fire was 100% contained.

    It's unclear what caused the fire.

    The other four currently burning in Los Angeles County — the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, Woodley Fires — remain listed at 0% containment.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Here's how to quickly find shelter if you're forced to evacuate

    With the wildfires forcing tens of thousands to evacuate their homes, FEMA is offering a text-based way to quickly find shelter.

  • Katie Mather

    More than 320,000 without power in California

    More than 320,600 utility customers were without power in California as of 7:30 a.m. local time, according to PowerOutage.us.

    Around 226,000 of the outages were in Los Angeles County alone.

    Poweroutage.us
    PowerOutage.us
  • Katie Mather

    Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal CityWalk closed today

    Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk will be closed today "as a result of the extreme winds and fire conditions."

    "We will continue to assess the situation and expect to open for business tomorrow," a statement from the theme park and entertainment district said. "The safety of our team members and our guests is our top priority."

  • Katie Mather

    Screen Actors Guild cancels 31st annual nominations event

    The Screen Actors Guild canceled its 31st annual live SAG Awards nomination announcement, which was planned to be at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

    “In an abundance of caution for the safety of our presenters, guests, and staff, the live in-person 31st Annual SAG Awards nominations announcement has been canceled due to the wildfires and adverse wind conditions in Los Angeles,” the Screen Actors Guild wrote in a statement.

    The nominations will instead be unveiled on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. PT through a press release and on the SAG Awards website.

    "We look forward to celebrating these incredible actors and their work at the SAG Awards ceremony on February 23. In the meantime, we urge everyone to stay safe, and thank you for your continued support.”

    Actress Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, was originally set to open the ceremony while Kristen Bell was going to host the event. Jane Fonda was to receive a lifetime achievement award at the event.

  • Katie Mather

    National Weather Service reports wind gusts up to 100 mph in Los Angeles

    The National Weather Service reported staggering wind gusts throughout the Los Angeles area over the last two days. The highest wind gust was 100 mph around Mt. Lukens, the highest point of elevation within Los Angeles city limits.

    The NWS defines the speed of a "wind gust" as the maximum speed wind will fluctuate to.

    The strongest Santa Ana winds on record were in December 2011, when the San Gabriel Valley was hit with winds at 97 mph and gusts up to 167 mph.

  • Katie Mather

    Pepperdine University closes campuses but reassures students Palisades Fire poses 'no immediate threat'

    Pepperdine University, which is based in Malibu, Calif., announced this morning that its Malibu and Calabasas campuses will be closed today in response to the Palisades Fire. Pepperdine has 9,545 students.

    The Palisades Fire has grown to almost 3,000 acres, some of which is 3.5 miles east of the Malibu campus. School officials, however, said the fire poses "no immediate threat to the campus." Pepperdine has warned employees and students against driving on roads that could be closed due to the ongoing firefighting efforts.

    Pepperdine announced on Tuesday that should the fire properly threaten the Malibu campus, the school may activate its shelter-in-place protocol.

  • Yahoo News Photo Staff, Katie Mather

    Los Angeles wildfires as seen in photos

    Tens of thousands of residents are under mandatory evacuation orders as multiple fires and gusty winds have complicated firefighting efforts in Los Angeles. The wildfires have scorched thousands of acres of land, destroyed homes and buildings and caused dozens of schools to close.

    A firefighter against the backdrop of a raging fire and a helicopter in the distance dropping water.
    Firefighters try to keep the blaze from spreading on Tuesday while a helicopter drops water as the Palisades Fire grows. (David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images)
    People assisting senior center residents in wheelchairs who were forced to evacuate.
    Residents of a senior center are evacuated in Altadena, Calif., on Tuesday as the Eaton Fire approaches. (Ethan Swope/AP)
    Firefighters battle the Palisades Fire as it burns multiple structures in a neighborhood.
    Firefighters battle the Palisades Fire as it burns multiple structures on Tuesday. (Ethan Swope/AP)
    A residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles as it is destroyed by the fire.
    A residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles is destroyed in the fire. (Ethan Swope/AP)
    Palm trees and debris can be seen blowing amid high winds as the Palisades Fire ravages a neighborhood.
    The Palisades Fire ravages a neighborhood amid high winds. (Ethan Swope/AP)
  • Katie Mather

    4th wildfire now burning in Los Angeles County, Cal Fire says

    The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Wednesday morning that a fourth wildfire has been sparked in Los Angeles County.

    The Woodley Fire has grown to approximately 75 acres as it continues to be pushed south by strong winds. According to Cal Fire, the blaze is 0% contained.

  • Dylan Stableford

    More than 80,000 people under evacuation orders

    More than 80,000 people in the Los Angeles area are under mandatory evacuation orders, NBC News notes, including at least 30,000 for the Palisades Fire and 52,000 for the Eaton Fire.

    Mandatory evacuations are also in place for the Hurst Fire, burning north of San Fernando.

    A map of California indicating the locations of the three wildfires.
    Map: Cal Fire
  • Dylan Stableford

    Wildfires prompt dozens of school closures in L.A.

    The wildfires have led at least 19 school districts in Los Angeles County to close schools Wednesday.

    Here's the list of closures as of 6 a.m. local time:

    • Alhambra Unified School District

    • Arcadia Unified School District

    • Azusa Unified School District

    • Baldwin Park Unified School District

    • Duarte Unified School District

    • El Monte City School District

    • Glendale unified School District

    • La Canada Unified School District

    • Los Vírgenes School District

    • Monrovia Unified School District

    • Mountain View School District

    • Pasadena Unified School District

    • Rosemead School District

    • San Marino Unified School District

    • Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District

    • South Pasadena Unified School District

    • Temple City Unified School District

    • Valle Lindo School District

    • Los Angeles Unified School District:
      —Topanga Elementary Charter
      —Woodland Hills Academy
      —Palisades Elementary
      —Brentwood Magnet
      —Marquez Charter Elementary
      —Diego Rivera Learning Complex
      —University High School

  • Dylan Stableford

    Newsom: More than 1,400 firefighters battling wildfires — with hundreds more on the way

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom said that more than 1,400 firefighters were deployed to battle the wildfires around Los Angeles, with hundreds more from around the state on the way.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Where things stand Wednesday morning

    Fast-moving wildfires around Los Angeles have scorched thousands of acres, destroyed homes and forced tens of thousands of evacuations.

    According to Cal Fire, there are currently three burning in Los Angeles County and one in Riverside. All are listed as 0% contained:

    • Palisades Fire, L.A. County: 2,921 acres, 0% containment

    • Eaton Fire, L.A. County: 2,227 acres, 0% containment

    • Hurst Fire, L.A. County: 500 acres, 0% containment

    • Tyler Fire, Riverside County: 15 acres, 0% containment

    The fires were fueled by strong Santa Ana winds with gusts that topped 70 mph in some areas. The causes of all four fires are under investigation.

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom said more than 1,400 firefighters were deployed to battle the wildfires, with hundreds more on the way.

  • David Knowles

    L.A. fire chief: 30,000 people under evacuation orders

    Plumes of smoke rise into the sky above Pacific Palisades.
    Plumes of smoke in Pacific Palisades as seen from Santa Monica, Calif., on Tuesday. (Agustin Paullier/AFP via Getty Images)

    At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley said that roughly 30,000 people were under evacuation orders due to the Palisades Fire.

    The fire poses a threat to approximately 10,000 homes and another 13,000 structures, Crowley said.

  • David Knowles

    Newsom: 'We're not out of the woods'

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
    California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

    At a Tuesday afternoon news conference in Pacific Palisades, Gov. Gavin Newsom made clear that the dangers posed by the Palisades Fire and ongoing Santa Ana winds would continue through the night.

    "We're not out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination," Newsom said. "You may feel at home, that you're fine in Riverside County, San Bernardino County, Ventura County, other parts of the state, but there's a reason we prepositioned hundreds of assets and personnel on Sunday in anticipation of this wind event."

    Los Angeles County Fire Chief Marrone also stressed that the worst might not be over.

    "I want to let all of the viewers and listeners know that we are not out of danger. The National Weather Service has predicted that the winds are going to pick up and get worse," Marrone said. "We're going to have the most significant wind event between 10 p.m. [PST] this evening and 5 a.m. tomorrow morning."

    Red flag conditions are due to various factors, including low humidity and high winds. Those conditions were in evidence Tuesday, made worse by an ongoing drought that has dried out vegetation.

    "At the time of the fire, the relative humidity was 12 and the winds were approximately 25 miles per hour with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour," Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley said.

  • David Knowles

    Palisades Fire grows to 1,262 acres

    A firefighter protects a structure from the advancing Palisades Fire.
    A firefighter protects a structure from the advancing Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday. (Etienne Laurent/AP)

    The Palisades Fire continues to grow. As of 3:30 p.m. PT, the wildfire had burned 1,262 acres, Cal Fire said on its website.

    Thanks to persistent Santa Ana wind gusts, some measuring over 80 miles per hour, the fire has grown steadily since it began Tuesday morning. Early Tuesday afternoon, the fire had burned 200 acres; a little after 2 p.m. PT, it had grown to 772 acres, Cal Fire said.

  • Katie Mather

    Gov. Gavin Newsom tours Pacific Palisades, asks residents to 'heed evacuation orders'

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom shared footage on social media from Pacific Palisades, where thousands of residents were ordered Tuesday to evacuate from the Palisades Fire.

    In a follow-up post, Newsom reminded Californians to "heed evacuation orders" and shared a website that provided evacuation information. It contained the following guidance:

    • Sign up for free emergency alerts.

    • Make plans in case of potential power outages. When it comes to evacuations, it's recommended to make sure roads aren't closed and that family members know where to go. It's also important to have a go bag with necessities — money, important documents and medicines — packed.

    • Understand that an "evacuation warning" means you should prepare to leave. An "evacuation order" means you should leave immediately.

  • Katie Mather

    This is the 2nd major fire in Los Angeles in a month

    The Palisades Fire is the second major fire to hit the Los Angeles area in a month.

    Starting on Dec. 9, the Franklin Fire, which burned over 4,000 acres in just 48 hours, forced thousands of people to be evacuated from the Malibu area, even shutting down parts of the Pacific Coast Highway and destroying several homes and buildings.

    The Santa Ana winds at the time, which went up to 50 mph, made it harder for firefighters to keep the fire under control. Wind gusts Tuesday have been measured near 80 mph and could top 100 mph overnight.

    More from Yahoo News: Photos show firefighters battling the Franklin Fire in Malibu, Calif.

  • David Knowles

    L.A. firefighters use bulldozer to clear abandoned cars left by fire evacuees

    In one of several surreal scenes Tuesday, Los Angeles firefighters were forced to clear dozens of abandoned cars at the intersection of Palisades Drive and Sunset Boulevard using a bulldozer.

    The cars were blocking the roadway following a chaotic evacuation ordered in response to the Palisades Fire. Residents caught in an intense traffic jam Tuesday morning ditched their vehicles and fled on foot, KTLA reported.

    That led actor Steve Guttenberg, who lives in the area, to issue a plea for people tempted to do the same to leave their keys inside their cars so that they could be moved.

    The bulldozer that was used to push Teslas and Mercedes Benzes aside did some serious damage to the vehicles.

  • David Knowles

    Palisades Fire grows to 772 acres

    A helicopter flies through clouds of smoke that block out the sun in a blue sky, with palm trees battered by winds in the background.
    Plumes of smoke from the Palisades Fire. (David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images)

    The Palisades Fire has grown to roughly 772 acres, Cal Fire said on its website.

    In the early afternoon on Tuesday, the size of the fire was reported to be 200 acres, but persistent Santa Ana winds have caused it to grow significantly.

    The worst winds, which could include gusts of over 100 miles per hour, are expected to arrive after midnight early Wednesday morning.

  • David Knowles

    Santa Monica watches fire as evacuation orders come to city's border

    A lone sunbather watches a plume of smoke near Santa Monica, Calif.
    A lone sunbather watches a plume of smoke near Santa Monica, Calif., on Tuesday. (Richard Vogel/AP)

    Evacuation orders for the Palisades Fire were extended to the border with Santa Monica on Tuesday. With smoke from the fire in the Santa Monica Mountains forcing residents of Pacific Palisades to evacuate, residents of towns at lower elevations, including Santa Monica, have been keeping a wary eye on its progress.

    Via the Santa Monica Daily Press:

    The City of Santa Monica said it is monitoring the brushfire but there is no threat to Santa Monica at this time. Officials said residents should avoid non-essential travel on Pacific Coast Highway and Sunset Blvd. Keep 911 open for life safety emergencies.

  • Katie Mather

    Meteorologist predicts these are likely the strongest Santa Ana winds in the last few years

    Jonathan Erdman, the senior meteorologist for Weather.com, predicted Tuesday that the Santa Ana winds fueling the Palisades Fire are "likely to be the strongest" for this year's season "and, possibly, in the last few years."

    The strongest Santa Ana winds on record were in December 2011, when the San Gabriel Valley was hit with winds at 97 mph and gusts up to 167 mph. Hundreds of trees were knocked down and power was out for days in the aftermath of the storm.

    The most dangerous hours for Santa Ana winds are overnight, usually between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m.

    "These strong winds will last through Wednesday afternoon or evening," Erdman added.

  • David Knowles

    Buildings in flames as Palisades Fire advances

    As Santa Ana wind gusts continue to spread the Palisades Fire, flames began to reach homes and buildings in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, KTLA reported.

    Multiple buildings appeared to be on fire, including a senior living facility with more than 200 residents.

    Mandatory evacuations of the area have been ordered, and residents are contending traffic jams as they seek safety.

  • David Knowles

    Power outages spike as winds and wildfire worsen

    Firefighters work to extinguish the Palisades Fire in Southern California.
    Firefighters work to extinguish the Palisades Fire in the L.A. area. (David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images)

    As the Palisades Fire continues to grow and the Santa Ana winds continue to strengthen, power outages have spiked in Los Angeles County.

    Citing the wildfire threat, Southern California Edison cut power to more than 4,000 customers in the county, the New York Times reported. That number could rise significantly in the coming hours, as wind gusts are forecast to reach as high as 100 miles per hour between midnight and 6 a.m. ET Wednesday.

    "This fire is moving well into populated areas," UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said in a Tuesday briefing, adding that power outages could hamper the ability of officials to communicate evacuation orders to local residents.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Santa Ana windstorm forces Biden to cancel event

    President Biden, who is in Los Angeles, was scheduled to visit Thermal, Calif., to make remarks about the creation of a pair of new national monuments in California. But those plans were scrapped due to high Santa Ana winds, the same winds that are fueling the Palisades Fire.

    “Today’s event will be rescheduled for next week at the White House so that key stakeholders can attend,” the White House said in a statement.

    According to NBC Los Angeles, Biden was preparing to sign a proclamation that would establish the Chuckwalla National Monument south of Joshua Tree National Park and the Sáttítla National Monument in Northern California.

  • David Knowles

    Peak winds still 12 hours away, UCLA climate scientist says

    The Santa Ana winds fueling California's Palisades Fire are far from over, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain told reporters in a Tuesday briefing.

    "The peak winds are still 12 hours away," Swain said.

    A veritable wall of smoke can be seen pushing from the Santa Monica Mountains out to the Pacific Ocean, and evacuations have been ordered in the Pacific Palisades area.

    "Just about everything is going to get worse before it gets better," Swain said about the winds that are helping the fire to grow.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Here's a map showing where the Palisades Fire is

    Cal Fire has posted a map showing where the Palisades Fire is in relation to other areas of Los Angeles. The fire has now grown to 200 acres, fire officials say.

    Map: CalFire
    Map: CalFire
  • Dylan Stableford

    Schools evacuated as Palisades Fire grows

    At least three schools near the Palisades Fire were evacuated. The Los Angeles Unified School District announced the evacuations on X shortly before the city's fire department issued evacuation orders for people in the area.

  • David Knowles

    What are Santa Ana winds?

    For residents of Southern California, Santa Ana winds are nothing new.

    “Santa Ana winds are dry and warm (often hot) winds in the Southern California area that blow in from the desert — which includes the Great Basin of the western United States, incorporating Nevada and part of Utah,” Robert Fovell, a professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences at UCLA, said in an FAQ posted to the university’s website.

    The winds can blow any time the Great Basin becomes cooler than Southern California. Most typically, that occurs between September and May.

    “The Great Basin resides at a higher elevation than the L.A. Basin, which is near sea level. The air flowing into Southern California, forming the Santa Ana winds, is subsiding. When air descends, it is compressed, and its temperature rises,” Fovell explained.

    Author Joan Didion introduced many Americans to the famous winds in her 1969 essay “The Santa Anas.”

    “It is hard for people who have not lived in Los Angeles to realize how radically the Santa Ana figures in the local imagination. The city burning is Los Angeles's deepest image of itself,” she wrote.

    Read more from Yahoo News.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Video shows how quickly Palisades Fire grew

    The University of California-San Diego shared a time-lapse video taken from a fixed camera in Los Angeles showing how quickly the Palisades Fire grew on the morning of Jan. 7.

  • David Knowles

    Cal Fire tips on staying safe during heightened risk of wildfires

    The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire, has issued some tips "to keep you and your family safe" during the heightened risk of wildfires brought on by the arrival in Southern California of Santa Ana winds.

    Those include:

    • Be attentive while driving to avoid debris in the roadway

    • Do not park vehicles over dry vegetation

    • Outside burning is not permitted

    • Avoid outdoor activities that may spark a fire

    • If you see a downed power line, stay at least 100 feet away and call 911 immediately

    • Create a "go bag" in case of an emergency

  • Dylan Stableford

    Mandatory evacuation order issued for Palisades

    The Los Angeles Fire Department issued a mandatory evacuation order for people in the vicinity of the Palisades Fire:

    This is a message from NotifyLA, issued by the Los Angeles City Fire Department: Evacuation order for the Palisades Fire. Evacuation Center located at Westwood Recreation Center. People in the area of Palisades need to evacuate now due to a rapidly moving wildfire. Pack all people and pets into your vehicle and leave the area immediately. If you are not in the mandatory evacuation zone, stay off the roads to allow first responders and evacuees to move quickly. More information, including a map, can be found at www.lafd.org/alerts.

  • Dylan Stableford

    L.A. mayor urges residents to heed evacuation orders

    Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass posted a message on X urging residents near the fire in Pacific Palisades to "heed evacuation warnings" as firefighters work to contain it.

