Los Angeles wildfires live updates: 2 reported dead as Palisades, Eaton and Hurst blazes force tens of thousands to evacuate
The Woodley Fire was also burning in Los Angeles County, and was at 0% containment, officials said.
At least two people were reported dead in Los Angeles County on Wednesday as multiple life-threatening wildfires burned across the region, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate.
More than 1,000 structures have been destroyed by the fires, which have been fueled by strong Santa Ana winds, low humidity and ongoing drought conditions.
The National Weather Service warned of widespread damaging wind through Wednesday afternoon, with wind gusts of 50-80 mph, and isolated 80-100 mph winds in the mountains and foothills. Forecasters said downed trees and power outages were expected.
According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire, there are four wildfires currently scorching Los Angeles County: the Palisades Fire, at nearly 3,000 acres; the Eaton Fire, over 2,000 acres; the Hurst Fire, about 500 acres; and the Woodley Fire, at 75 acres. The Tyler Fire that's burning in Riverside County was 50% contained, officials said.
70,000 under evacuation orders
About 70,000 people are currently under mandatory evacuation orders in the Los Angeles area due to the ongoing wildfires, the Associated Press reported. That's less than the 80,000 figure cited earlier by news outlets.
The fires are threatening at least 28,000 structures, per AP.
- Kate Murphy
Actor James Woods shares video of Pacific Palisades engulfed in flames
Actor James Woods posted a video to X on Tuesday afternoon from Pacific Palisades showing his neighbor's home being engulfed in flames, indicating he was getting ready to evacuate.
He thanked firefighters and local authorities working to contain the wildfires in the region.
We were blessed to have LA fire and police depts doing their jobs so well. We are safe and out. There are several elementary schools in our neighborhood and there was an enormous community effort to evacuate the children safely. Can not speak more highly of the LA fire and LAPD. pic.twitter.com/bdsSJmvQel
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 7, 2025
Woods also said that a major insurance company "canceled all the policies in our neighborhood about four months ago."
- Dylan Stableford
2 arrested for looting, L.A. County sheriff says
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said two people have been arrested for looting during the wildfire evacuations.
"It's always sad when I have to say this, but part of our responsibility is to make sure no one loots or steals from our residents or our community members who are already being impacted," Luna said. "And I'm sad to report we made two arrests this morning for looting.
"So if you are thinking about coming into any of these areas to steal from our residents, I'm going to tell you something: You're going to be caught, you're going to be arrested and you're going to be prosecuted," he said.
- Dylan Stableford
Officials urge residents to heed evacuation orders: 'This is not a drill'
At the press briefing, officials urged residents who are told to evacuate by first responders to do so.
"When you are told to evacuate, evacuate," L.A. County Board of Supervisors chair Kathryn Barger said. "This is not a drill."
More than 80,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders as of 6 a.m. local time.
L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said that there have been a "high number of significant injuries to residents who did not evacuate."
- Kate Murphy
Vice President Harris's Los Angeles home in evacuation zone
Vice President Kamala Harris's Los Angeles home was placed within the evacuation zone for the Palisades Fire on Tuesday night, according to NBC News.
Harris issued a statement on Wednesday saying she's praying for her fellow Californians.
"Doug and I are praying for our fellow Californians who have evacuated, and we are thinking of the families whose homes, businesses, and schools remain in harm’s way. We are deeply grateful for the heroic first responders who are risking their own safety to fight the flames and help keep communities safe."
She also pledged that she and President Biden will ensure "that no community has to respond to this disaster alone."
"We have already mobilized federal resources to help suppress the fires, provide overhead support, and begin assisting those impacted. FEMA also quickly approved a Fire Management Assistance Grant to help reimburse the state for immediate firefighting costs."
- Dylan Stableford
2 reported dead in Eaton Fire, L.A. County fire chief says
At a press conference Wednesday morning, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said there are at least two reported civilian fatalities as a result of the Eaton Fire. The causes of their deaths is unknown, Marrone said.
There are an unknown but significant number of people injured in the Eaton and Palisades Fires, he said.
The Palisades Fire has burned more than 5,000 acres and destroyed more than 1,000 structures. The Eaton Fire has burned more than 2,000 acres and has destroyed more than 100 structures.
Both fires are growing and are at 0% containment, Marrone said.
- Dylan Stableford
Tyler Fire is 50% contained, fire officials say
The Tyler Fire, which is burning in Riverside County, was 50% contained as of 8 a.m. local time, according to Cal Fire. Fire officials had earlier said the fire was 100% contained.
It's unclear what caused the fire.
The other four currently burning in Los Angeles County — the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, Woodley Fires — remain listed at 0% containment.
- Dylan Stableford
Here's how to quickly find shelter if you're forced to evacuate
With the wildfires forcing tens of thousands to evacuate their homes, FEMA is offering a text-based way to quickly find shelter.
California: If you’re near a wildfire burn area, pay close attention to instructions from your local officials and evacuate immediately if told to do so.
To locate shelters near you, text "SHELTER" & your zip to 43362
Follow @Cal_OES, @CaltransHQ, @NWSLosAngeles for more. pic.twitter.com/1BFLtfgv95
— FEMA (@fema) January 8, 2025
- Katie Mather
More than 320,000 without power in California
More than 320,600 utility customers were without power in California as of 7:30 a.m. local time, according to PowerOutage.us.
Around 226,000 of the outages were in Los Angeles County alone.
- Katie Mather
Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal CityWalk closed today
Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk will be closed today "as a result of the extreme winds and fire conditions."
"We will continue to assess the situation and expect to open for business tomorrow," a statement from the theme park and entertainment district said. "The safety of our team members and our guests is our top priority."
- Katie Mather
Screen Actors Guild cancels 31st annual nominations event
The Screen Actors Guild canceled its 31st annual live SAG Awards nomination announcement, which was planned to be at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.
“In an abundance of caution for the safety of our presenters, guests, and staff, the live in-person 31st Annual SAG Awards nominations announcement has been canceled due to the wildfires and adverse wind conditions in Los Angeles,” the Screen Actors Guild wrote in a statement.
The nominations will instead be unveiled on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. PT through a press release and on the SAG Awards website.
"We look forward to celebrating these incredible actors and their work at the SAG Awards ceremony on February 23. In the meantime, we urge everyone to stay safe, and thank you for your continued support.”
Actress Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, was originally set to open the ceremony while Kristen Bell was going to host the event. Jane Fonda was to receive a lifetime achievement award at the event.
- Katie Mather
National Weather Service reports wind gusts up to 100 mph in Los Angeles
The National Weather Service reported staggering wind gusts throughout the Los Angeles area over the last two days. The highest wind gust was 100 mph around Mt. Lukens, the highest point of elevation within Los Angeles city limits.
Winds gusts past 2 days: https://t.co/te8O8tAR8T
Some highest gusts:
Mt Lukens Truck Trail (SCE) 100 MPH
Magic Mtn Truck Trl (SCE) 90 MPH
Saddle Peak 98 MPH
Hollywood-Burbank Airport 84 MPH
Eaton Cyn (SCE) 70 MPH
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 8, 2025
The NWS defines the speed of a "wind gust" as the maximum speed wind will fluctuate to.
The strongest Santa Ana winds on record were in December 2011, when the San Gabriel Valley was hit with winds at 97 mph and gusts up to 167 mph.
- Katie Mather
Pepperdine University closes campuses but reassures students Palisades Fire poses 'no immediate threat'
Pepperdine University, which is based in Malibu, Calif., announced this morning that its Malibu and Calabasas campuses will be closed today in response to the Palisades Fire. Pepperdine has 9,545 students.
The Palisades Fire has grown to almost 3,000 acres, some of which is 3.5 miles east of the Malibu campus. School officials, however, said the fire poses "no immediate threat to the campus." Pepperdine has warned employees and students against driving on roads that could be closed due to the ongoing firefighting efforts.
Pepperdine announced on Tuesday that should the fire properly threaten the Malibu campus, the school may activate its shelter-in-place protocol.
- Yahoo News Photo Staff, Katie Mather
Los Angeles wildfires as seen in photos
Tens of thousands of residents are under mandatory evacuation orders as multiple fires and gusty winds have complicated firefighting efforts in Los Angeles. The wildfires have scorched thousands of acres of land, destroyed homes and buildings and caused dozens of schools to close.
- Katie Mather
4th wildfire now burning in Los Angeles County, Cal Fire says
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Wednesday morning that a fourth wildfire has been sparked in Los Angeles County.
The Woodley Fire has grown to approximately 75 acres as it continues to be pushed south by strong winds. According to Cal Fire, the blaze is 0% contained.
- Dylan Stableford
More than 80,000 people under evacuation orders
More than 80,000 people in the Los Angeles area are under mandatory evacuation orders, NBC News notes, including at least 30,000 for the Palisades Fire and 52,000 for the Eaton Fire.
Mandatory evacuations are also in place for the Hurst Fire, burning north of San Fernando.
- Dylan Stableford
Wildfires prompt dozens of school closures in L.A.
The wildfires have led at least 19 school districts in Los Angeles County to close schools Wednesday.
Here's the list of closures as of 6 a.m. local time:
Alhambra Unified School District
Arcadia Unified School District
Azusa Unified School District
Baldwin Park Unified School District
Duarte Unified School District
El Monte City School District
Glendale unified School District
La Canada Unified School District
Los Vírgenes School District
Monrovia Unified School District
Mountain View School District
Pasadena Unified School District
Rosemead School District
San Marino Unified School District
Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District
South Pasadena Unified School District
Temple City Unified School District
Valle Lindo School District
Los Angeles Unified School District:
—Topanga Elementary Charter
—Woodland Hills Academy
—Palisades Elementary
—Brentwood Magnet
—Marquez Charter Elementary
—Diego Rivera Learning Complex
—University High School
- Dylan Stableford
Newsom: More than 1,400 firefighters battling wildfires — with hundreds more on the way
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said that more than 1,400 firefighters were deployed to battle the wildfires around Los Angeles, with hundreds more from around the state on the way.
Mutual aid is pouring in from across the state to battle the #PalisadesFire, #EatonFire & #HurstFire.
Hundreds of additional firefighters are headed south to join 1,400+ boots already on the ground.
Thank you to our first responders quickly jumping into these firefights.
— Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 8, 2025
- Dylan Stableford
Where things stand Wednesday morning
Fast-moving wildfires around Los Angeles have scorched thousands of acres, destroyed homes and forced tens of thousands of evacuations.
According to Cal Fire, there are currently three burning in Los Angeles County and one in Riverside. All are listed as 0% contained:
Palisades Fire, L.A. County: 2,921 acres, 0% containment
Eaton Fire, L.A. County: 2,227 acres, 0% containment
Hurst Fire, L.A. County: 500 acres, 0% containment
Tyler Fire, Riverside County: 15 acres, 0% containment
The fires were fueled by strong Santa Ana winds with gusts that topped 70 mph in some areas. The causes of all four fires are under investigation.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said more than 1,400 firefighters were deployed to battle the wildfires, with hundreds more on the way.
- David Knowles
L.A. fire chief: 30,000 people under evacuation orders
At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley said that roughly 30,000 people were under evacuation orders due to the Palisades Fire.
The fire poses a threat to approximately 10,000 homes and another 13,000 structures, Crowley said.
- David Knowles
Newsom: 'We're not out of the woods'
At a Tuesday afternoon news conference in Pacific Palisades, Gov. Gavin Newsom made clear that the dangers posed by the Palisades Fire and ongoing Santa Ana winds would continue through the night.
"We're not out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination," Newsom said. "You may feel at home, that you're fine in Riverside County, San Bernardino County, Ventura County, other parts of the state, but there's a reason we prepositioned hundreds of assets and personnel on Sunday in anticipation of this wind event."
Los Angeles County Fire Chief Marrone also stressed that the worst might not be over.
"I want to let all of the viewers and listeners know that we are not out of danger. The National Weather Service has predicted that the winds are going to pick up and get worse," Marrone said. "We're going to have the most significant wind event between 10 p.m. [PST] this evening and 5 a.m. tomorrow morning."
Red flag conditions are due to various factors, including low humidity and high winds. Those conditions were in evidence Tuesday, made worse by an ongoing drought that has dried out vegetation.
"At the time of the fire, the relative humidity was 12 and the winds were approximately 25 miles per hour with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour," Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley said.
- David Knowles
Palisades Fire grows to 1,262 acres
The Palisades Fire continues to grow. As of 3:30 p.m. PT, the wildfire had burned 1,262 acres, Cal Fire said on its website.
Thanks to persistent Santa Ana wind gusts, some measuring over 80 miles per hour, the fire has grown steadily since it began Tuesday morning. Early Tuesday afternoon, the fire had burned 200 acres; a little after 2 p.m. PT, it had grown to 772 acres, Cal Fire said.
- Katie Mather
Gov. Gavin Newsom tours Pacific Palisades, asks residents to 'heed evacuation orders'
California Gov. Gavin Newsom shared footage on social media from Pacific Palisades, where thousands of residents were ordered Tuesday to evacuate from the Palisades Fire.
In a follow-up post, Newsom reminded Californians to "heed evacuation orders" and shared a website that provided evacuation information. It contained the following guidance:
Sign up for free emergency alerts.
Make plans in case of potential power outages. When it comes to evacuations, it's recommended to make sure roads aren't closed and that family members know where to go. It's also important to have a go bag with necessities — money, important documents and medicines — packed.
Understand that an "evacuation warning" means you should prepare to leave. An "evacuation order" means you should leave immediately.
On the ground in Pacific Palisades and getting briefed by @CAL_FIRE on the #PalisadesFire in Los Angeles.
Californians in the affected areas should stay alert and follow evacuation orders from local authorities ➡️ https://t.co/gIKZPSxfln pic.twitter.com/v8A4N9FK9i
— Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 7, 2025
- Katie Mather
This is the 2nd major fire in Los Angeles in a month
The Palisades Fire is the second major fire to hit the Los Angeles area in a month.
Starting on Dec. 9, the Franklin Fire, which burned over 4,000 acres in just 48 hours, forced thousands of people to be evacuated from the Malibu area, even shutting down parts of the Pacific Coast Highway and destroying several homes and buildings.
The Santa Ana winds at the time, which went up to 50 mph, made it harder for firefighters to keep the fire under control. Wind gusts Tuesday have been measured near 80 mph and could top 100 mph overnight.
More from Yahoo News: Photos show firefighters battling the Franklin Fire in Malibu, Calif.
- David Knowles
L.A. firefighters use bulldozer to clear abandoned cars left by fire evacuees
In one of several surreal scenes Tuesday, Los Angeles firefighters were forced to clear dozens of abandoned cars at the intersection of Palisades Drive and Sunset Boulevard using a bulldozer.
The cars were blocking the roadway following a chaotic evacuation ordered in response to the Palisades Fire. Residents caught in an intense traffic jam Tuesday morning ditched their vehicles and fled on foot, KTLA reported.
That led actor Steve Guttenberg, who lives in the area, to issue a plea for people tempted to do the same to leave their keys inside their cars so that they could be moved.
Pacific Palisades CA fire #malibu and somebody had to tell this kid who Steve Guttenberg is! pic.twitter.com/gBh7PxkB1W
— Gabe Borquez (@VantageZagato) January 7, 2025
The bulldozer that was used to push Teslas and Mercedes Benzes aside did some serious damage to the vehicles.
- David Knowles
Palisades Fire grows to 772 acres
The Palisades Fire has grown to roughly 772 acres, Cal Fire said on its website.
In the early afternoon on Tuesday, the size of the fire was reported to be 200 acres, but persistent Santa Ana winds have caused it to grow significantly.
The worst winds, which could include gusts of over 100 miles per hour, are expected to arrive after midnight early Wednesday morning.
- David Knowles
Santa Monica watches fire as evacuation orders come to city's border
Evacuation orders for the Palisades Fire were extended to the border with Santa Monica on Tuesday. With smoke from the fire in the Santa Monica Mountains forcing residents of Pacific Palisades to evacuate, residents of towns at lower elevations, including Santa Monica, have been keeping a wary eye on its progress.
Via the Santa Monica Daily Press:
The City of Santa Monica said it is monitoring the brushfire but there is no threat to Santa Monica at this time. Officials said residents should avoid non-essential travel on Pacific Coast Highway and Sunset Blvd. Keep 911 open for life safety emergencies.
- Katie Mather
Meteorologist predicts these are likely the strongest Santa Ana winds in the last few years
Jonathan Erdman, the senior meteorologist for Weather.com, predicted Tuesday that the Santa Ana winds fueling the Palisades Fire are "likely to be the strongest" for this year's season "and, possibly, in the last few years."
The strongest Santa Ana winds on record were in December 2011, when the San Gabriel Valley was hit with winds at 97 mph and gusts up to 167 mph. Hundreds of trees were knocked down and power was out for days in the aftermath of the storm.
The most dangerous hours for Santa Ana winds are overnight, usually between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m.
"These strong winds will last through Wednesday afternoon or evening," Erdman added.
- David Knowles
Buildings in flames as Palisades Fire advances
As Santa Ana wind gusts continue to spread the Palisades Fire, flames began to reach homes and buildings in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, KTLA reported.
Multiple buildings appeared to be on fire, including a senior living facility with more than 200 residents.
Mandatory evacuations of the area have been ordered, and residents are contending traffic jams as they seek safety.
- David Knowles
Power outages spike as winds and wildfire worsen
As the Palisades Fire continues to grow and the Santa Ana winds continue to strengthen, power outages have spiked in Los Angeles County.
Citing the wildfire threat, Southern California Edison cut power to more than 4,000 customers in the county, the New York Times reported. That number could rise significantly in the coming hours, as wind gusts are forecast to reach as high as 100 miles per hour between midnight and 6 a.m. ET Wednesday.
"This fire is moving well into populated areas," UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said in a Tuesday briefing, adding that power outages could hamper the ability of officials to communicate evacuation orders to local residents.
- Dylan Stableford
Santa Ana windstorm forces Biden to cancel event
President Biden, who is in Los Angeles, was scheduled to visit Thermal, Calif., to make remarks about the creation of a pair of new national monuments in California. But those plans were scrapped due to high Santa Ana winds, the same winds that are fueling the Palisades Fire.
“Today’s event will be rescheduled for next week at the White House so that key stakeholders can attend,” the White House said in a statement.
According to NBC Los Angeles, Biden was preparing to sign a proclamation that would establish the Chuckwalla National Monument south of Joshua Tree National Park and the Sáttítla National Monument in Northern California.
- David Knowles
Peak winds still 12 hours away, UCLA climate scientist says
The Santa Ana winds fueling California's Palisades Fire are far from over, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain told reporters in a Tuesday briefing.
"The peak winds are still 12 hours away," Swain said.
A veritable wall of smoke can be seen pushing from the Santa Monica Mountains out to the Pacific Ocean, and evacuations have been ordered in the Pacific Palisades area.
"Just about everything is going to get worse before it gets better," Swain said about the winds that are helping the fire to grow.
- Dylan Stableford
Here's a map showing where the Palisades Fire is
Cal Fire has posted a map showing where the Palisades Fire is in relation to other areas of Los Angeles. The fire has now grown to 200 acres, fire officials say.
- Dylan Stableford
Schools evacuated as Palisades Fire grows
At least three schools near the Palisades Fire were evacuated. The Los Angeles Unified School District announced the evacuations on X shortly before the city's fire department issued evacuation orders for people in the area.
— LAUSD Region West (@LASchoolsWest) January 7, 2025
LAFD: Evacuate now from the area of Palisades Area. Those not in the evacuation area should shelter in place. Evacuation order for Palisades Fire. Maps and information can be found at https://t.co/GihYtg2yPf https://t.co/kMAzuc7uaf
— LA City Emergency Alerts (@NotifyLA) January 7, 2025
- David Knowles
What are Santa Ana winds?
For residents of Southern California, Santa Ana winds are nothing new.
“Santa Ana winds are dry and warm (often hot) winds in the Southern California area that blow in from the desert — which includes the Great Basin of the western United States, incorporating Nevada and part of Utah,” Robert Fovell, a professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences at UCLA, said in an FAQ posted to the university’s website.
The winds can blow any time the Great Basin becomes cooler than Southern California. Most typically, that occurs between September and May.
“The Great Basin resides at a higher elevation than the L.A. Basin, which is near sea level. The air flowing into Southern California, forming the Santa Ana winds, is subsiding. When air descends, it is compressed, and its temperature rises,” Fovell explained.
Author Joan Didion introduced many Americans to the famous winds in her 1969 essay “The Santa Anas.”
“It is hard for people who have not lived in Los Angeles to realize how radically the Santa Ana figures in the local imagination. The city burning is Los Angeles's deepest image of itself,” she wrote.
Read more from Yahoo News.
- Dylan Stableford
Video shows how quickly Palisades Fire grew
The University of California-San Diego shared a time-lapse video taken from a fixed camera in Los Angeles showing how quickly the Palisades Fire grew on the morning of Jan. 7.
Start and growth of the #PalisadesFire in LA County on the morning of Jan. 7 captured on the ALERTCalifornia Wilshire 2 camera. Look to Los Angeles County Fire for updates and see conditions live from multiple cameras at: https://t.co/YHuQcqAVMY pic.twitter.com/OrnmYOe6n3
— ALERTCalifornia (@ALERTCalifornia) January 7, 2025
- David Knowles
Cal Fire tips on staying safe during heightened risk of wildfires
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire, has issued some tips "to keep you and your family safe" during the heightened risk of wildfires brought on by the arrival in Southern California of Santa Ana winds.
Those include:
Be attentive while driving to avoid debris in the roadway
Do not park vehicles over dry vegetation
Outside burning is not permitted
Avoid outdoor activities that may spark a fire
If you see a downed power line, stay at least 100 feet away and call 911 immediately
Create a "go bag" in case of an emergency
With strong winds expected to last through Wednesday, stay prepared for emergencies ‼️
A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity, can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Here are a few tips to keep you and your family safe.
👉 Be attentive while driving to avoid… pic.twitter.com/Vi5iCdE5Hy
— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) January 7, 2025
- Dylan Stableford
Mandatory evacuation order issued for Palisades
The Los Angeles Fire Department issued a mandatory evacuation order for people in the vicinity of the Palisades Fire:
This is a message from NotifyLA, issued by the Los Angeles City Fire Department: Evacuation order for the Palisades Fire. Evacuation Center located at Westwood Recreation Center. People in the area of Palisades need to evacuate now due to a rapidly moving wildfire. Pack all people and pets into your vehicle and leave the area immediately. If you are not in the mandatory evacuation zone, stay off the roads to allow first responders and evacuees to move quickly. More information, including a map, can be found at www.lafd.org/alerts.
- Dylan Stableford
L.A. mayor urges residents to heed evacuation orders
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass posted a message on X urging residents near the fire in Pacific Palisades to "heed evacuation warnings" as firefighters work to contain it.
In preparation for high winds, LAFD pre-deployed strike teams in and near areas prone to wildfire.
Firefighters are now actively and aggressively responding to the #PalisadesFire with support from regional partners.
Angelenos in the area are urged to heed evacuation warnings…
— Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) January 7, 2025