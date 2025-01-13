Dylan Stableford
Los Angeles wildfires live updates: At least 24 killed; Santa Ana winds return to region as officials warn of 'particularly dangerous situation'
At least 24 people have been killed in the wildfires that have plagued Southern California over the past week — and officials are expecting that number to rise.
Three large fires continue to burn in Los Angeles County, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection: the Palisades Fire, which has burned 23,713 acres and is 13% contained; the Eaton Fire, which has scorched more than 14,100 acres and is 27% contained; and the Hurst Fire, which has burned 799 acres and is 89% contained.
The National Weather Service issued a rare warning on Sunday, forecasting that parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties will be in a “particularly dangerous situation” starting Tuesday at 4 a.m. local time.
“Do NOT do anything that could spark a fire,” the NWS said in the advisory. “Peak winds for this next event will be weaker than those last week. Nevertheless, winds will be strong enough to potentially cause explosive fire growth.”
Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley on Sunday urged people to stay away from neighborhoods that are still seeing flames. “There are still active fires that are burning within the Palisades area, making it extremely, extremely dangerous for the public,” she said.
Eaton Fire 'gained no acreage yesterday,' fire chief says
The Eaton Fire that has scorched more than 14,000 acres north of downtown Los Angeles "gained no acreage" on Sunday, L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said at a press briefing Monday.
More than 3,400 firefighting personnel are assigned to the fire, which is now 33% contained, he said.
Over 7,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed, Marrone said, adding that damage assessments are still underway.
- Kate Murphy
Zelenskyy says Ukrainian firefighters ready to help battle California wildfires
About 150 Ukrainian firefighters are ready to help battle the Southern California wildfires, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Sunday video statement posted on X.
"I instructed Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs and our diplomats to prepare for the possible participation of our rescuers in combating the wildfires in California," he said. "The situation there is extremely challenging, and Ukrainians can help Americans protect lives."
The post comes after Donald Trump Jr. reposted screenshots of news reports that the L.A. County Fire Department donated a surplus of supplies to Ukraine in 2022 after the country was invaded by Russia.
"Oh look of course The LA fire department donated a bunch of their supplies to Ukraine," Trump Jr. wrote in the Jan. 8 post.
- Kate Murphy
Free Watch Duty app is helping L.A. residents track fires
A free fire-tracking app called Watch Duty is gaining popularity as the Southern California wildfires have continue to rage through Los Angeles for nearly a week.
The app's CEO, John Mills, told the New York Times on Saturday that since the outbreak of the wildfires last Tuesday, the app has been downloaded 2 million times, with 14 million unique users last week.
"It’s really hard to watch, but I’d rather be doing this than not doing anything," Mills told the Los Angeles Times. "It feels like we could at least do something to help, because otherwise we’re just sitting here watching the world burn."
The app is helping to provide live updates to Los Angeles-area residents about nearby wildfires. Watch Duty is run by a nonprofit team of volunteers and staff consisting of retired firefighters, dispatchers, first responders and reporters, according to its website.
- Yahoo News Photo Staff
Photos: Fighting the L.A. wildfires
Firefighters continued to fight multiple wildfires in Southern California over the weekend, including in the neighborhoods impacted by the ongoing Palisades Fire. See images of that effort below.
- Kate Murphy
About 50,000 customers without power
Roughly 50,000 customers in Southern California were without power as of Monday morning, according to PowerOutage.US. More than half of the outages are in Los Angeles County.
With strong Santa Ana winds forecast to return, Pedro Pizarro, the president and CEO of Edison International, told Good Morning America on Monday that the company has advised roughly 450,000 customers that their power could be shut off to prevent utility lines from sparking any additional wildfires.
Pizarro was asked if the utility company's equipment and lines played a role in the outbreak of the Eaton Fire, which has now covered over 14,000 acres.
"At this point, we have not seen the kind of electrical anomaly that you would usually see with an event like this," Pizarro said. "We may find something different. We want to inspect, we want assistance from investigators and then we want to be transparent with the public."
- Dylan Stableford
Palisades Fire sees 'very little growth' since Friday
The Palisades Fire saw "very little growth" over the weekend, fire officials said Monday.
The fire, which has scorched 23,713 acres, is now 14% contained.
"We've had very little growth since Friday, Jim Hudson, incident commander for the Palisades Fire, said at a press briefing, thanking the more than 5,000 personnel assigned to the fire.
However, the return of Santa Ana winds forecast for early this week could complicate fire suppression efforts.
"We're still in a very dynamic situation," he said.
- Kate Murphy
Here's how you can help California wildfire victims
As multiple wildfires continue to burn throughout the Los Angeles area, hundreds of thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate their homes — many of them unsure if there will be a home for them to return to.
If you are following the news from afar and unsure of how to help, several organizations are accepting donations on behalf of the affected communities and people.
From California Community Foundation's Wildfire Recovery Fund to verified GoFundMe fundraisers and Pasadena Humane, here's a list of organizations helping the victims of the fires.
Read more from Yahoo News.
- Dylan Stableford
Death toll rises to 24
Officials said Sunday that the death toll from the Los Angeles wildfires has risen to 24.
According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, 16 of the deaths were attributed to the Eaton Fire and eight to the Palisades Fire.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said that 16 people have been reported missing, though authorities are working to determine whether some of those are among the dead.
- Dylan Stableford
Beyoncé pledges $2.5M to help Eaton Fire victims
Beyoncé has pledged $2.5 million to help families who lost their homes in Altadena and Pasadena, towns devastated by the Eaton Fire.
The donation, made through her BeyGOOD charitable foundation's L.A. Fire Relief Fund, will be "earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area of Los Angeles who lost their homes to the wildfires, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected," the foundation said in a press release.
The singer is one of numerous celebrities who have mobilized in the wake of the wildfires to help support relief efforts.
Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: California wildfires: Angelina Jolie, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sharon Stone, Halle Berry among celebrities helping displaced families
- Dylan Stableford
Former child star Rory Sykes dies in Palisades Fire, his mom says
Rory Sykes, an Australian former child actor who starred in the late-’90s British TV show Kiddy Kapers, died in the wildfires last week, according to his mother.
“It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of my beautiful son @Rorysykes to the Malibu fires yesterday. I’m totally heart broken,” Shelley Sykes wrote in a post on X.
It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of my beautiful son @Rorysykes to the Malibu fires yesterday. I’m totally heart broken. British born Australian living in America, a wonderful son, a gift born on mine & his grandmas birthday 29 July 92, Rory Callum… pic.twitter.com/X77xyk83gx
— Shelley Sykes (@shelleysykes) January 9, 2025
Rory Sykes, 32, was born blind and had difficulty walking due to cerebral palsy, Shelley Sykes wrote. He was living in a cottage on the family's Malibu estate when it became engulfed in flames, she said.
"I couldn’t put out the cinders on his roof with a hose because the water was switched off," she said, tagging the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District in her post.
A spokesperson for the water authority denied her claim, telling NBC News that "water service did remain available and uninterrupted to her property."
- Dylan Stableford
'Particularly dangerous situation' red flag warning issued
The National Weather Service has issued a "particularly dangerous situation" red flag warning for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties beginning Tuesday at 4 a.m. and lasting until noon on Wednesday.
Wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible, the weather service said, with extremely low relative humidity.
"Peak winds for this next event will be weaker than those last week," forecasters noted. "Nevertheless, winds will be strong enough to potentially cause explosive fire growth."
- Dylan Stableford
Where things stand
The death toll from the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles has risen to 24, officials said Sunday, as firefighters continue to battle the nearly weeklong blazes that have destroyed thousands of homes.
There are three active wildfires in Los Angeles County, according to Cal Fire:
Palisades Fire: 23,713 acres, 13% contained
Eaton Fire: 14,117 acres, 27% contained
Hurst Fire: 799 acres, 89% contained
The cause of the fires is under investigation.
More than 100,000 Los Angeles County residents remain under mandatory evacuation orders.
Santa Ana winds that have fueled the fires were calm over the weekend, allowing firefighters to make relative progress. But high winds are expected to return this week.
The National Weather Service issued a rare warning of a “particularly dangerous situation” forecast to come this week, predicting severe fire conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday.
- David Knowles
What happened Friday
For the fourth consecutive day, devastating wildfires continued to burn in the Los Angeles area, forcing residents from neighborhoods and destroying homes and businesses.
So far, 10 people have been reported killed in the wildfires that have destroyed approximately 10,000 structures.
Here's a recap of what transpired on Friday:
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass vowed to "aggressively rebuild" areas destroyed by the fires
The IRS announced that wildfire victims would be given tax relief and could file their taxes on Oct. 15 this year
bCalifornia's insurance commissioner issued a one-year moratorium on private insurers canceling homeowners policies or denying coverage in areas affected by the wildfires
FEMA is investigating claims by some L.A. residents who said they were denied assistance from the agency
FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell said at a briefing that the agency had enough funding to handle disaster assistance for wildfire victims
Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered an investigation into why some fire hydrants ran dry during the fires
Parts of Southern California are now under "severe drought," according to the U.S. Drought Monitor
Disney said it would donate $15 million "for initial and immediate response and rebuilding efforts"
California deployed National Guard troops to help deter looting
More erroneous emergency alerts were sent to the telephones of Los Angeles residents
Drinking-water advisories persisted in several neighborhoods
- Katie Mather
Disney donates $15M to teams helping L.A. area
The Walt Disney Company announced Friday that it is committing $15 million to any immediate response teams helping out in the Los Angeles area. The announcement also mentioned that Disney will be offering any essential services necessary for groups on the ground, including the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
“As this tragedy continues to unfold, The Walt Disney Company is committed to supporting our community and our employees as we all work together to recover and rebuild from this unbelievable devastation,” CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. "Walt Disney came to Los Angeles with little more than his limitless imagination, and it was here that he chose to make his home, pursue his dreams and create extraordinary storytelling."
- Katie Mather
California wildfire victims qualify for tax relief, IRS says
The IRS announced today that tax relief will be given to individuals and businesses who have been affected by the wildfires that started in the Los Angeles area on Jan. 7.
People who qualify do not need to contact the IRS to get the tax relief; the IRS said it will automatically be filing it to taxpayers with an address in any disaster zone.
Those who qualify are not expected to file their taxes and make payments by April 15; instead, they have until Oct. 15 to do so.
- David Knowles
Portions of Southern California upgraded to 'severe drought' intensity, U.S. Drought Monitor says
Over the past week, drought conditions have continued to worsen in the areas in Southern California where wildfires have destroyed thousands of homes and businesses.
A large swath of the state that includes Los Angeles and San Diego is now experiencing "severe drought" intensity, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Just days ago, the Drought Monitor had classified those same areas as experiencing "moderate drought."
Since May, the National Weather Service said, downtown Los Angeles has received just 0.16 inches of rain. Over the next 10 days, there is just a minimal chance of rain, according to the Weather Channel.
- David Knowles
Insurance commissioner issues 1-year moratorium on insurance policy cancellations in fire zone
On Thursday, California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara announced a one-year moratorium on insurance companies canceling or not renewing homeowner insurance policies in or adjacent to areas affected by the wildfires.
“Losing your insurance should be the last thing on someone’s mind after surviving a devastating fire,” Lara said of the order. “This law gives millions of Californians breathing room and hits the pause button on insurance nonrenewals while people recover.”
Under state law, such an action can be put in place after the governor declares a state of emergency. Gov. Gavin Newsom did so on Tuesday.
In an effort to stem the cancellations of coverage by private insurers and the flood of new policies being written by the FAIR Plan (California's insurer of last resort), Lara cut a deal last month that obliges private companies to offer coverage in fire-prone areas equal to at least 85% of their market share throughout the state. In exchange, insurers will be able to factor in the cost of purchasing reinsurance into those policies. Additionally, the companies will be able to account for the future risks posed by climate change to a specific property, and that means coverage costs are likely to soar.
- Kate Murphy
L.A. County officials looking for answers after reports of FEMA denying assistance to residents
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said Friday that she would try to get answers within the next 24 hours regarding claims that some people have already been denied assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Barger said people are being denied right after filling out the online FEMA form.
“I’m following up on that to find out what is going on because it is completely mind-boggling to me that people who lost everything are filling out a form, as told, and then are getting an immediate denial,” she said at a news conference.
- David Knowles
Newsom orders report on why fire hydrants ran dry in neighborhoods battling fires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that he had ordered an investigation into why fire hydrants in areas of Southern California battling wildfires ran dry as flames engulfed homes and businesses.
"We need answers to how that happened. Therefore, I have directed state water and fire-fighting officials to prepare an independent after-incident report examining the causes of lost water supply and water pressure in municipal water systems during the fire events, and to identify measures that local governments can implement to provide adequate water supply for emergency response during future catastrophic events," Newsom said in a letter to the heads of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and the Los Angeles County Public Works.
In a social media post on Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump appeared to blame the fast-moving wildfires on Newsom, who he said had "refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way."
In response, Newsom said his "message to the incoming administration" was simple: "Please don't play any politics." In a letter sent Friday, Newsom invited Trump to tour the devastation first-hand.
Water experts, such as Pacific Institute co-founder Peter Gleick, dispute Trump's claims.
“There is no connection whatsoever between California’s water policies and the water available for firefighters in Southern California," Gleick told the Washington Post. "They’re unrelated issues. Trump's using scientific misinformation to try to make a political point, and it’s irresponsible."
- Kate Murphy
Over 100,000 L.A. County residents are under evacuation orders, sheriff says
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said there were 100,053 residents under evacuation orders as of Friday afternoon, which includes areas impacted by the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, Kenneth and Lidia Fires.
Assistant Sheriff Myron Johnson told reporters Friday that about 166,800 residents are under evacuation warnings. About 57,830 structures also remain at risk.
A curfew remains in effect for mandatory evacuation zones of the Palisades and Eaton Fires from 6 p.m. local time Friday through 6 a.m. until further notice to help prevent looting and burglaries. "Anyone found in violation of the curfew will be subject to arrest for a misdemeanor," Johnson said. If convicted, the penalty could include up to a $1,000 fine and jail time.
- Andrew Romano
Why hydrants ran dry as firefighters battled L.A.’s deadly fires
It’s been a major source of controversy and criticism for days now: Why did hydrants run dry in the Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, when firefighters needed them most?
A new report in the Los Angeles Times details the dynamics that have become familiar to anyone who’s been following this developing story: ferocious Santa Ana winds grounded firefighting helicopters and fanned the exploding blaze at precisely the same time, forcing groundwater demand to quadruple for 15 straight hours.
But the L.A. Times also digs deeper, explaining why the area’s infrastructure might need to change in the future:
The hydrants rely on three large water tanks with about 1 million gallons each. Hydrants functioned at lower elevations, but in hillier areas like the Palisades Highlands — where the storage tanks hold water that flows by gravity to communities below — they ran dry. …
“Local water systems are usually designed to fight local, small-scale fires over a limited time period,” said Kathryn Sorensen, director of research at Arizona State University’s Kyl Center for Water Policy. “They are not generally designed to fight large, long-lasting wildfires.”
The limitations raise several questions: As fires grow larger and more intense in the West, should storage tanks and other local water infrastructure be expanded to contend with them? Where? And at what cost? …
Engineers plan water systems with pressure zones in increments of 100 feet of elevation. A place like Pacific Palisades, for example, rises from sea level to over 1,500 feet.
In Phoenix, for comparison, the city supplies water in a vast territory with many hills and mountains, and has nearly 80 pressure zones. ... In the L.A. area, [Sorensen] said, it would have been very expensive to develop additional storage "adequate to mitigate or even fight the wildfires in these higher-elevation pressure zones, but right now I’d imagine most people in L.A. would say it would’ve been worth the cost.”
- Kate Murphy
California National Guard deployed around L.A. to combat looting
California National Guard troops have arrived in areas of Los Angeles County, including Altadena, Pasadena and Santa Monica to largely assist in helping to prevent looters from burglarizing evacuated homes.
At least 20 people have been arrested for looting in wildfire evacuation zones, authorities said Thursday.
"I promise you, you will be held accountable," said L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. "Shame on those who are preying on our residents during this time of crisis."
- David Knowles
FEMA has enough funding to handle California wildfire disaster needs, administrator says
FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell told reporters on Friday at a White House press briefing that her agency had enough money to respond to fund the immediate needs arising from the wildfires in Southern California.
"With the recent supplemental, FEMA received $27 billion, and so we are now able to continue to support the ongoing recovery efforts for all of the disasters that we've been supporting, to include now the immediate response and the initial recovery efforts that are going to be needed here in California," Criswell said, appearing via video link.
While it was still too early to calculate the financial impact of the disaster, Criswell acknowledged that "this is going to be billions."
"Thanks to the bipartisan support of Congress, we have enough funding to support this recovery effort and these response efforts," she added.
Regarding immediate aid FEMA could offer California residents whose homes have been destroyed, Criswell offered some advice.
"There's two things — they need to register for assistance with FEMA so that they can get in our system and we can continue to work with them on a case-by-case basis," she said, "because we know that everybody is going to have an individual and unique need. And they need to contact their insurance company, because their insurance company may also provide alternate living expenses."
After Hurricane Helene destroyed thousands of homes in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, misinformation was spread by President-elect Donald Trump and others about FEMA's ability to fund housing needs for displaced residents.
At Friday's press conference, Criswell made sure to assure Californians that FEMA could help cover immediate housing needs.
"One of the biggest tools and the best resources we have is reimbursing individuals either for the hotel costs that they are experiencing right now or, if they find a place to rent, reimbursing them for rental assistance," Criswell said.
- Andrew Romano
Archer Fire no longer growing in Granada Hills, evacuation order lifted
The Archer brush fire that flared up in the Granada Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles late Friday morning has been halted in its tracks, according to the L.A. Fire Department.
With forward progress stopped at 31.5 acres, a mandatory evacuation order for the area bounded by Balboa and the 5 freeway to the east, Tampa to the west, Sesnon to the south and Sunshine Canyon Road to the north has been downgraded to an evacuation warning.
The wider evacuation warning previously in place for the surrounding areas has been lifted.
- Kate Murphy
5 killed in Eaton Fire, including a grandfather who was found by family
Five people have died in the Eaton Fire that started in Altadena, Calif., on Tuesday night. One of those who died as a result of the wildfire was 83-year-old Rodney Nickerson, a grandfather who was discovered dead in his bed by his family amid the rubble and fire destruction.
"We found his bones, his whole body was intact," his daughter Kimiko Nickerson told the local CBS News affiliate.
Kimiko said she, her son and neighbors all tried to get him to evacuate, but he insisted that he was going to be fine. "That was the last thing he verbally said to me was, 'I'll be here tomorrow,'" she said.
- Yahoo News Photo Staff
Photos: Heartbreak, devastation as more than 10,000 homes and structures destroyed
Photographers have captured striking images showing just some of the devastation and heartbreak caused by the Los Angeles-area wildfires, which have scorched more than 30,000 acres and reduced entire neighborhoods to ash.
- Kate Murphy
Mandatory evacuation order issued as crews battle new brush fire in Granada Hills
The Los Angeles Fire Department has issued a mandatory evacuation for the Archer Fire in parts of Granada Hills. The areas that should immediately evacuate include: Balboa and the Interstate 5 freeway, Tampa, Sesnon and Sunshine Canyon Road.
A Mandatory Evacuation Order is in place for the #ArcherFire in Granada Hills.
Please evacuate immediately if you are within:
📍East: Balboa and Interstate 5 fwy
📍West: Tampa
📍South: Sesnon
📍North: Sunshine Canyon Road.
➡️#ArcherFire information: https://t.co/XDljBCeppt. pic.twitter.com/6uejqIQZ4s
— Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) January 10, 2025
- David Knowles
Santa Ana winds forecast to die down Friday, before moderate return on Monday
The worst of the Santa Ana wind storm appears to be over, according to weather forecasters. Those ferocious downslope winds, which packed gusts over 100 mph that spread wildfires across the Los Angeles region, are expected to continue to recede throughout the day.
USA Today spoke with AccuWeather senior meteorologist Heather Zehr about the forecast:
"The wind will drop off quickly Friday, and the rest of the day through much of Saturday should be relatively tranquil compared to recent days," Zehr said.
Beginning on Monday, winds are forecast to increase across coastal areas of Southern California.
"At this time, it appears a moderate to possibly a strong wind event is coming during the period from Monday to Tuesday and perhaps Wednesday," Zehr said.
Zehr added that the return of the Santa Ana winds expected Monday through Wednesday will not be "a replica of the winds from earlier this week." Instead, they will be much milder.
Read more from USA Today.
- David Knowles
Los Angeles mayor vows to 'aggressively rebuild.' But how long will that take?
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is vowing that the city will “aggressively rebuild” homes and structures lost in this week’s wildfires.
"With so many homes and businesses lost, we are already putting plans in place to make sure that we aggressively rebuild,” Bass said at a Friday-morning press conference. “My office is leading the city effort to clear the way. Red tape, bureaucracy, all of it must go. This will be an enormous undertaking, but we will be ready for it."
But a home builder who spoke with Yahoo News questioned how quickly that would happen.
“A person whose house burned down yesterday, let’s say, they submit their plans,” Jeff Whiteman, the proprietor of his own Los Angeles construction company, said in a phone interview. “They’re going to look at, at least, 18 to 24 months before they’re basically even looked at by the city. They could be three years [before being approved].”
Whiteman, who had just completed a home in Malibu for a client that was destroyed in the Palisades Fire this week, pointed to the speed of the rebuilding effort following 2018’s Woolsey Fire. That blaze destroyed 1,643 structures and left three people dead. Since then, the city of Malibu says it has issued 296 permits to rebuild homes and that just 396 applications to rebuild have been approved by the planning commission.
Bass did not specify which red tape she was hoping to cut to speed up the permitting process.
“This part of California is incredibly difficult to build in because of permitting and regulations and then you add in areas like the Palisades and Malibu where you then have to deal with the coastal commission,” said Whiteman, who added that he was skeptical that would change.
“Nobody is going to see anything positive from this for several years at the minimum,” he said of contractors like himself, adding, “The people that service that area — I’m talking gardeners, housekeepers, service people — are now out of work.”
- Kate Murphy
Celebrities share their grief — and gratitude — after losing homes to wildfires
Wildfires in Southern California have caused tens of thousands of residents to flee their homes. Many Los Angeles residents are returning to the rubble and remnants of their homes, including celebrities.
Actor Milo Ventimiglia returned to the charred remains of his Malibu home during a CBS News interview. It's an eerie reflection of the fate suffered by his "This Is Us" character, who dies from smoke inhalation after his home burns down.
The 47-year-old is expecting a baby with his wife any day now. "We got good friends and we got good people we're working with and we'll make do. Wife and baby and dog, most important," Ventimiglia said.
Mel Gibson told TMZ that his Malibu home was "perfectly burnt" and you could put the ashes "in an urn." Gibson says he's grateful his loved ones weren't harmed in the fire.
Paris Hilton wrote on Instagram Wednesday that when she stood at the site of what was once her home, it felt like her heart had "shattered into a million pieces," and that knowing other people have also lost everything "breaks my heart even more."
- Kate Murphy
Drinking water advisories in Southern California
Water companies in Southern California concerned about the safety of the water supply right now have issued advisories and are encouraging customers to either boil tap water or use bottled water instead. Here are the latest advisories:
Altadena: Lincoln Avenue Water Company, Las Flores Water Company and the Rubio Cañon Land and Water Association advise their customers not to use tap water until further notice. Customers should only use bottled water for drinking, personal hygiene and cooking and should not try to treat the water by boiling or filtering.
Malibu: L.A. County Waterworks District 29 advises customers to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes to avoid stomach or intestinal illness until further notice. Customers affected are in the neighborhoods of Sunset Mesa, Big Rock and Carbon Mesa. This does not include areas in Topanga Canyon more than a mile from the beach.
Pacific Palisades: Customers of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power have been under a boil water notice since Wednesday. Customers should only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes. Areas include zip code 90272 as well as adjacent communities north of San Vicente Boulevard.
Pasadena: Customers located in certain areas serviced by Pasadena Water and Power should only use bottled water for drinking, personal hygiene and preparing food until further notice. Customers should not try to treat the water by boiling or filtering You can check the map of affected areas from the advisory here.
Near Angeles National Forest: Customers of Kinneloa Irrigation District living in hillside and canyon areas north of Altadena should only use bottled water for drinking or cooking and should not use tap water.
San Fernando Valley: Now that evacuation orders for the Hurst Fire have been lifted, Cal Fire advises residents returning home to avoid drinking tap water until the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power advises that it's safe to do so.
- David Knowles
California insurance commissioner vows to protect FAIR Plan, insurer of last resort
California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara on Friday pledged to protect the FAIR Plan, the state's insurer of last resort, in the wake of the catastrophic wildfires that have destroyed roughly 10,000 structures so far.
“Once the fires are brought under control, we will get data directly from the insurance industry and the Fair Plan,” Lara said, adding that his staff would work on “maintaining the Fair Plan’s financial health while getting people back to the regular market where they belong.”
California and Florida are in the midst of an insurance crisis, in which private insurance companies have either canceled or refused to issue new homeowners policies due to the rising risks born of climate change. As a result, the number of customers who have turned to the FAIR Plan has exploded.
"As of September 2024 (current fiscal year-end), the FAIR Plan’s total exposure is $458 billion, reflecting a 61.3% increase since September 2023 (prior fiscal year-end)," the FAIR Plan says on its website.
Ironically, the FAIR Plan, which is administered by the state and offers bare bones, relatively expensive coverage, is underwritten not by taxpayers but by the same insurance companies that have been denying policies to thousands of residents. When big natural disasters like the current fires in Southern California tap the plan's reserves, those companies will be obliged to dramatically raise rates on all existing policies to help shore up the losses.
“In California, just as in Florida, ordinary homeowners who have car insurance policies, life insurance, will be on the hook for the failures of the insurance in that state,” Susan Crawford, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former science adviser to President Obama, told Yahoo News in September.
- Dylan Stableford
Satellite images before and after Palisades Fire show scale of destruction
Satellite images taken before, during and after the wildfires in Los Angeles capture just some of the sheer size of the destruction they've caused.
The following, taken over Pacific Palisades, shows an entire neighborhood on Oct. 20, 2024, and then again on Jan. 9, in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire. (Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)
- Dylan Stableford
False evacuation alerts sent out to millions were not caused by human error, L.A.'s emergency management director says
The director of L.A. County's Office of Emergency Management apologized for the evacuation alerts that were mistakenly sent to millions of residents on Thursday and Friday.
“There is an extreme amount of frustration, anger, fear, with regards to the erroneous messages that have been being sent out through the wireless emergency alert system across L.A. County," Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin McGowan told reporters at Friday's press briefing. "I can’t express enough how sorry I am for this experience.”
McGowan said that the erroneous alerts were not caused by human error.
"I want to clarify: This is not human-driven. There is no one sitting at a desk right now initiating emergency alerts," he explained. "I want to restate that right now, as these alerts are being issued, they are not being activated or initiated by a person.”
McGowan said that he is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to fix the problem.
“We have every technical specialist working to resolve this issue and to find the root cause,” he said.
- Kate Murphy
Resources for people looking for missing loved ones in Palisades Fire
The Los Angeles Police Department announced Friday that it has set up resources for people trying to locate missing persons specifically related to the Palisades Fire.
A family assistance center has been set up at Cheviot Hills Recreation Center, at 2551 Motor Ave. in Los Angeles, assistant chief Dominic Choi told reporters.
It will be open Friday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. local time and Saturday, Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. local time.
"We will have 10 officers there ready to receive anyone who needs to report a missing person related to the Palisades Fire," Choi said.
The American Red Cross, the mayor's crisis response team, the L.A. County Medical Examiner's Office and L.A. County Department of Mental Health will be there to provide support, answer questions and provide additional information related to peoplemissing in the Palisades Fire.
- Dylan Stableford
More than 150,000 under mandatory evacuation orders
At the press briefing, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said that approximately 153,000 residents are currently under mandatory evacuation orders, while another 166,800 are under evacuation warnings, which means there's a potential threat to life or property.
More than 57,000 structures are at risk as a result of the wildfires, Luna said.
And an overnight curfew order that was established for areas affected by the Palisade and Eaton fires and mandatory evacuation zones will again be in effect tonight at 6 p.m., he said.
- Dylan Stableford
Not enough evidence to arrest man for arson, police say
Investigators determined that there was not enough probable cause to arrest a man who was taken into custody by police near the Kenneth Fire on suspicion of arson on Thursday, Los Angeles Police Department Assistant Chief Dominic Choi told reporters.
The man, whose name was not released, was instead arrested for felony probation violation, he said.
Police had responded to a report of a male suspect attempting to light a fire in the Woodland Hills area around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Choi said. People in the neighborhood held the man down until officers arrived.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, Choi added.
- Dylan Stableford
Cause of Eaton Fire remains unknown, fire chief says
The cause of the Eaton Fire, which has burned nearly 14,000 acres, more than 4,000 structures and is 3% contained, remains unknown, Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone said at a press conference on Friday.
More than 1,500 firefighting personnel have been deployed to battle that fire, he said. One firefighter who suffered "a significant fall injury" was hospitalized and is in stable condition.
He confirmed that the Eaton Fire threatened Mount Wilson on Thursday, but he said the observatory "is OK thanks to firefighters and observatory staff, and no buildings have been destroyed."
Marrone said the Kenneth Fire, which erupted late Thursday afternoon near Woodland Hills, "has been stopped."
The fire is currently listed at 1,000 acres and 35% containment, he said, adding that no structures have been reported damaged or destroyed.
- Dylan Stableford
L.A. County apologizes for erroneous evacuation alerts
Los Angeles County has issued a public apology after at least two evacuation alerts were mistakenly sent to residents in the last 24 hours.
"We are aware of the reports of erroneous messages, and we apologize for the disruption," the county said in a brief message posted on X. "We are working with FEMA to investigate the issue."
Important update on emergency alert issue.
Actualizacion importante sobre el problema de la alerta de emergencia.#EatonFire #PalisadesFire pic.twitter.com/ymzol8NEcd
— Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) January 10, 2025
On Thursday afternoon an evacuation alert was mistakenly sent to 10 million people in Los Angeles County.
Residents in Beverly Hills received another erroneous evacuation alert from the L.A. County Fire Department at 4 a.m. Friday.
- Kate Murphy
Conditions for battling Eaton Fire will be more favorable Friday, meteorologist says
The National Weather Service says conditions should be more favorable today for firefighters battling the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif.
There's still a red flag warning in effect until 6 p.m. local time for the area. "The good news is that red flag warning is mostly just for those high elevation stations," NWS meteorologist James White said during a Friday morning briefing.
"Those winds are going to die down pretty quick through the day," he said, adding that conditions will still be very dry.
"Overall the weather should be pretty favorable for you all to make progress today, take advantage of it," White said.
- Dylan Stableford
California National Guard troops deployed to prevent looting
Over 600 California National Guard troops have been deployed to assist first responders and local law enforcement, largely to prevent looters from stealing from evacuated homes.
"Taking advantage of evacuated communities is absolutely sick," California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote on X while announcing their arrival. "Looting will not be tolerated."
.@TheCalGuard has arrived to Los Angeles to support local law enforcement.
Taking advantage of evacuated communities is absolutely sick.
Looting will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/q72oiVSrAa
— Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 10, 2025
- Dylan Stableford
Nearly 800 incarcerated firefighters are helping battle the wildfires
Among the more than 7,500 personnel currently fighting the wildfires in Los Angeles, nearly 800 are incarcerated.
California's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said in a statement on Thursday that it has deployed 783 incarcerated firefighters to help cut fire lines and remove fuel to slow the fires from spreading.
The firefighters, who participate voluntarily, earn $5.80-$10.24 per day plus $1 an hour when responding to active emergencies, the CDCR said.
U.S. states have long looked to prison labor to respond to natural disasters. And, as NPR notes, California has relied on incarcerated firefighters since 1915.
- Kate Murphy
Palisades Fire has scorched over 20,000 acres, now 8% contained and other wildfire updates
The Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) has provided multiple updates about the five active wildfires in Los Angeles County:
Palisades Fire: 20,438 acres, 8% contained
Eaton Fire: 13,690 acres, 0% contained
Kenneth Fire: 960 acres, 35% contained (L.A. and Ventura counties)
Hurst Fire: 771 acres, 37% contained
Lidia Fire: 394 acres, 75% contained
At least 130,000 people were under evacuation orders early Friday, according to the Los Angeles Times.
- Dylan Stableford
Wildfires prompt more school closures
The wildfires have led numerous school districts in Los Angeles County, including the Los Angeles Unified School District, to close schools for another day.
Here's the updated list of closures as of 6:30 a.m. local time:
Alhambra Unified School District
Arcadia Unified School District
Burbank Unified School District
Culver City Unified School District
Duarte Unified School District
El Monte City School District
Glendale Unified School District
La Canada Unified
Los Angeles County Office of Education: Barry J Nidorf and Campus Kilpatrick
Los Angeles Unified School District
Monrovia Unified School District
Mountain View School District
Pasadena Unified School District
Rosemead Unified School District
San Gabriel Unified School District
Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District
South Pasadena Unified School District
Temple City Unified School District
- Dylan Stableford
Firefighting plane is grounded after being struck by civilian drone
A Canadian firefighting plane had to be grounded Thursday after it was struck by a drone flown by a civilian, a Los Angeles fire official said.
The plane, known as a "Super Scooper," was being used to drop water on the Palisades Fire. It "sustained wing damage and remains grounded and out of service," Erik Scott, public information officer for the L.A. Fire Department, wrote on X.
No one was reported injured, Scott said, and the incident is under investigation by the FAA.
"We would like to remind everyone that flying a drone in the midst of firefighting efforts is a federal crime and punishable by up to 12 months in prison or a fine of up to $75,000," he added.
Do not fly your drone near or around areas affected by the LA wildfires. Anyone who interferes with emergency response operations may face severe fines and criminal prosecution. If you fly, emergency responders can't. pic.twitter.com/UE5wqAlR1O
— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 10, 2025
- Dylan Stableford
Red flag warning in effect until 6 p.m.
The National Weather Service has extended its red flag warning for portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through 6 p.m. local time on Friday, as gusty Santa Ana winds and extremely low humidity continue to complicate firefighting efforts.
Gusts of 35 to 55 mph are likely Friday, with locally higher gusts in the mountains and hills, according to the alert. Winds are expected to become calmer later in the day.
"The threat doesn't end after Friday however," the weather service warned on its website. "Offshore winds will continue into early next week, peaking Sunday and Tuesday/Wednesday. There is a 40-50% chance for Red Flag Conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. Continue to practice fire safety by avoiding work that creates sparks, report any smoke, and stay informed. Gather items you will need, should you be evacuated."
- Dylan Stableford
Another evacuation alert mistakenly sent overnight to Beverly Hills residents, city says
Hours after an evacuation alert was mistakenly sent to 10 million people in Los Angeles County, residents in Beverly Hills received another erroneous evacuation alert from the L.A. County Fire Department.
"At approximately 4 a.m. today, some residents in Beverly Hills may have received another evacuation alert from the LA County Fire Department," the City of Beverly Hills explained in a post on X. "The County’s Office of Emergency Management has confirmed this was another error. There are no evacuations currently affecting BH."
At approximately 4 a.m. today, some residents in Beverly Hills may have received another evacuation alert from the LA County Fire Department. The County’s Office of Emergency Management has confirmed this was another error. There are no evacuations currently affecting BH.
— CityofBeverlyHills (@CityofBevHills) January 10, 2025
- Dylan Stableford
Arson suspect arrested near Kenneth Fire
A man was arrested on suspicion of arson late Thursday afternoon in the area of the Kenneth Fire in Woodland Hills, Calif., police officials said.
According to KTLA, residents spotted the man attempting to light a fire with what appeared to be a “propane tank or a flamethrower” and held him down until police arrived.
His identity has not been released, and authorities have not confirmed whether the incident was connected to the Kenneth Fire or any of the other active wildfires in Los Angeles County.
- Dylan Stableford
Where things stand Friday
Wildfires continue to burn in Los Angeles, destroying thousands of homes, scorching tens of thousands of acres, forcing hundreds of thousands of evacuations and leaving at least 10 people dead, officials say.
There are at least five active wildfires in Los Angeles County, according to Cal Fire:
Palisades Fire: 19,978 acres, 6% contained
Eaton Fire: 13,690 acres, 0% contained
Kenneth Fire: 960 acres, 0% contained (L.A. and Ventura counties)
Hurst Fire: 771 acres, 37% contained
Lidia Fire: 394 acres, 75% contained
At least 130,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders, according to the Los Angeles Times
More than 10,000 homes and other structures have been destroyed
More than 250,000 customers remain without power
Santa Ana winds that have fueled the fires are expected to calm Friday and Saturday before picking up again Sunday
- David Knowles
What happened Thursday
The Los Angeles area remained under siege Thursday from multiple wildfires that continued to burn despite a slight break in the Santa Ana winds helping to spread them.
Here's a look at what transpired on the third day of the "wind event" that has helped lead wildfires to destroy thousands of structures and has left at least six people dead.
The Kenneth Fire erupted Thursday afternoon and quickly spread to more than 500 acres
"The devastation out there is catastrophic," President Biden said during a Thursday news conference
Vice President Kamala Harris called the fires "apocalyptic"
Over 360,000 people are under mandatory evacuations
Late Thursday, evacuations were ordered for the West Hills neighborhood as a new blaze, the Kenneth Fire, grows
Air quality remains a worry, health officials say
Firefighters from neighboring states and Canada have been flooding into L.A. to help fight the fires
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirmed the death of a person in the Palisades Fire
A "technical error" resulted in thousands of residents receiving a misleading evacuation notice
The Los Angeles Lakers canceled their game Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets
Lakers coach JJ Redick is one of thousands of Angelenos whose homes were destroyed in the fires
The Woodley Fire and the Sunset Fire are now both 100% contained, but the two largest blazes remain 0% contained
Another Santa Ana wind event has been forecast for Monday and Tuesday