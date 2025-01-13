Los Angeles wildfires live updates: At least 24 killed; Santa Ana winds return to region as officials warn of 'particularly dangerous situation'

Firefighters watch as water is dropped on the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon on Saturday. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

At least 24 people have been killed in the wildfires that have plagued Southern California over the past week — and officials are expecting that number to rise.

Three large fires continue to burn in Los Angeles County, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection: the Palisades Fire, which has burned 23,713 acres and is 13% contained; the Eaton Fire, which has scorched more than 14,100 acres and is 27% contained; and the Hurst Fire, which has burned 799 acres and is 89% contained.

The National Weather Service issued a rare warning on Sunday, forecasting that parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties will be in a “particularly dangerous situation” starting Tuesday at 4 a.m. local time.

“Do NOT do anything that could spark a fire,” the NWS said in the advisory. “Peak winds for this next event will be weaker than those last week. Nevertheless, winds will be strong enough to potentially cause explosive fire growth.”

Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley on Sunday urged people to stay away from neighborhoods that are still seeing flames. “There are still active fires that are burning within the Palisades area, making it extremely, extremely dangerous for the public,” she said.