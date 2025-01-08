Los Angeles wildfires live updates: Palisades, Eaton and Hurst blazes force tens of thousands to evacuate

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burns a structure in Los Angeles on Tuesday. (Ethan Swope/AP)

Tens of thousands of people were under evacuation orders in Southern California on Wednesday as three life-threatening wildfires burned across Los Angeles County, scorching thousands of acres and destroying homes.

The National Weather Service warned of widespread damaging wind Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon, with wind gusts of 50-80 mph, and isolated 80-100 mph winds in the mountains and foothills. Forecasters said downed trees and power outages were expected.

Fueled by strong Santa Ana winds, low humidity and ongoing drought conditions, the Palisades Fire sprang to life Tuesday morning in the hills north of Malibu.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire, there are three wildfires currently scorching Los Angeles County: the Palisades Fire, at nearly 3,000 acres; the Eaton Fire, at over 2,000 acres; and the Hurst Fire, about 500 acres. As of Wednesday morning, none of the fires have been contained.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state has deployed more than 1,400 firefighters to put out the blazes.