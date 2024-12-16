Madison school shooting live updates: 5 dead, including suspected shooter, at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin, police say

Emergency vehicles outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., on Monday. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

At least five people were killed, including a suspected shooter, at a private Christian school in Madison, Wis., on Monday, police said.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said that officers responded to reports of a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School at 10:57 a.m. ET.

At a press conference around 1:30 p.m. local time, authorities confirmed that five people were killed.

Another press conference was scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh this page for updates.