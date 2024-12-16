Live

Madison school shooting live updates: 5 dead, including suspected shooter, at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin, police say

Dylan Stableford
·Reporter
Updated
Emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
Emergency vehicles outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., on Monday. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

At least five people were killed, including a suspected shooter, at a private Christian school in Madison, Wis., on Monday, police said.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said that officers responded to reports of a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School at 10:57 a.m. ET.

At a press conference around 1:30 p.m. local time, authorities confirmed that five people were killed.

Another press conference was scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh this page for updates.

  • Dylan Stableford

    About Abundant Life Christian School

    According to the school's website, its mission is "to develop students who are committed disciples of Jesus Christ through an excellent, comprehensive, Biblically-integrated educational program." Its enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year was listed as 230.

    It shares a 28-acre campus with City Church and Campus for Kids, an infant to pre-kindergarten child care center.

  • Dylan Stableford

    GOP Sen. Ron Johnson reacts to shooting

    Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., was among those reacting to the news of the shooting.

    "My sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School," Johnson wrote on X. "I will continue to closely monitor the situation."

  • Katie Mather

    Abundant Life Christian School says 'prayers requested'

    The Abundant Life Christian School issued a statement on its Facebook account confirming there was an active shooter.

    "Prayers Requested! Today, we had an active shooter incident at ALCS," the school wrote. "We are in the midst of following up. We will share information as we are able. Please pray for our Challenger Family."

  • Dylan Stableford

    5 dead, 5 wounded in shooting, police say

    During the press briefing, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes received an update from the command post saying that the total number of dead was now five, including the suspect, following the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School.

    Five others were injured.

    "Today is a sad, sad day, not only for Madison, but for our entire country," Barnes said.

  • Katie Mather

    Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers: 'I am closely monitoring the incident' in Madison

    Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers shared on X that he is "closely monitoring the incident at Abundant Life Christian School." The Madison Police Department just confirmed that it is investigating a shooting that happened at the school.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Police chief: Shooter is believed to be a student

    At a press briefing, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said officers responded to reports of a shooting at 10:57 a.m. ET.

    When officers arrived, they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds, Barnes said.

    Officers located a juvenile shooter, believed to be a student, deceased inside the school.

    At least five people, including the suspected shooter, are dead, the police chief said.

    "There are no other threats to this community," Barnes said.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Police scheduled to brief press soon

    In a post on X, Madison Police said they would give an update on the school shooting investigation at 12:15 p.m. local time.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Police confirm shooting at Abundant Life school

    "The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School," the department said in a statement posted to its Facebook page. "Multiple injuries have been reported. This remains an active and ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it is available. We currently need people to avoid the area."

