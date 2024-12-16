Live

Madison school shooting live updates: At least 3 dead, 6 injured at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin, police say

Dylan Stableford
·Reporter
Updated
Emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
Emergency vehicles outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., on Monday. (Scott Bauer/AP)

At least three people were killed and six others were injured at a private Christian school in Madison, Wis., on Monday, police said.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said that officers responded to reports of a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School, a K-12 school founded in 1978, at 10:57 a.m. ET.

At a press conference on Monday afternoon, authorities said that five people — including the suspected shooter — were killed and five others were injured in the shooting. But police later revised the death toll, saying "three people are deceased" and six others were injured.

Police said the suspected shooter, a juvenile believed to be a student, was killed.

President Biden has been briefed on the shooting, and senior White House officials "are in touch with local counterparts in Madison to provide support as needed," according to a press pool report.

Another press conference was scheduled for 2:30 CT/3:30 ET.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Here's where the shooting took place

    Maps and aerial imagery show the location of Monday's shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in relation to the city of Madison, Wis., the state capital.

    A map of Wisconsin
    Getty Images
    (Map via Google Earth)
    Map via Google Earth
    Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis. (Google Earth)
  • Dylan Stableford

    ATF is assisting in shooting investigation

    In posts on X, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in St. Paul, Minn., said its agents are assisting police in Madison, Wis., in the investigation into Monday's shooting at Abundant Life Christian School.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Photos from the scene

    Images taken at the scene of Monday's school shooting in Madison, Wis., showed a heavy police response outside Abundant Life Christian School, as well as parents waiting to be reunited with their children at a nearby health clinic.

    A man and a woman get out of a passenger vehicle parked in front of a police vehicle with its lights flashing.
    Emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., following a shooting Monday. (Scott Bauer/AP)
    A variety of police and other vehicles with lights flashing are parked in front of the school building.
    Police and first responders wait outside Abundant Life Christian School on Monday. (Scott Bauer/AP)
    Buses carrying students leave Abundant Life Christian School with a police escort in Madison, Wis., Monday. (Morry Gash/AP)
    A crowd of people wait in front of an office building, together with police and emergency personnel.
    Parents gather outside a health clinic to be reunited with their children Monday. (Scott Bauer/AP)
  • Dylan Stableford

    At least 3 killed in shooting, police say, revising earlier figure of 5

    In a Facebook post, Madison Police revised the death toll in Monday's school shooting to three, saying that an earlier figure of five given by an official during their initial press conference was incorrect.

    "Shooting update: At this time, three people are deceased. During the media briefing earlier this afternoon, it was erroneously shared 5 were deceased," the post read. "Again, three people are deceased. Nine in total were injured, including the three deceased."

  • Katie Mather

    Report: There have been more than 320 K-12 school shootings in the U.S. this year

    There have been over 322 school shootings in the United States in 2024, according to a report by data scientist David Riedman in his independent K-12 School Shooting Database. Riedman found that there have been at least 210 victims, both deceased and wounded.

    The number is slightly lower than the report for 2023 of 349 school shootings — the highest number between 1966 and 2023. In 2023, there were least 249 victims reported as a result of school shootings.

    These numbers do not include shootings on college campuses, but they do include gang and domestic violence, shootings at sports games and other after-school events, escalated fights, accidents and suicides.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Police to hold another press conference shortly

    Police in Madison, Wis., are expected to hold a second press conference on the shooting at 2:30 CT/3:30 ET.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Biden briefed on shooting

    The White House released a brief statement saying President Biden has been briefed on the shooting in Madison.

    "The President has been briefed on the school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin," senior deputy press secretary Emilie Simons said, per a press pool report. "Senior White House officials are in touch with local counterparts in Madison to provide support as needed."

  • Dylan Stableford

    About Abundant Life Christian School

    According to the school's website, its mission is "to develop students who are committed disciples of Jesus Christ through an excellent, comprehensive, Biblically-integrated educational program."

    It shares a 28-acre campus in Madison with City Church and Campus for Kids, an infant to pre-kindergarten child care center. Its enrollment for the 2023-24 school year was about 390.

    This was the final week before the school went on its Christmas break beginning on Dec. 20, returning Jan. 2.

  • Dylan Stableford

    GOP Sen. Ron Johnson reacts to shooting

    Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., was among those who reacting to the news of the shooting.

    "My sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School," Johnson wrote on X. "I will continue to closely monitor the situation."

  • Katie Mather

    Abundant Life Christian School says 'Prayers Requested!'

    The Abundant Life Christian School issued a statement on its Facebook account confirming there was an active shooter.

    "Prayers Requested! Today, we had an active shooter incident at ALCS," the school wrote. "We are in the midst of following up. We will share information as we are able. Please pray for our Challenger Family."

  • Katie Mather

    Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers: 'I am closely monitoring the incident' in Madison

    Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers shared on X that he is "closely monitoring the incident at Abundant Life Christian School." The Madison Police Department just confirmed that it is investigating a shooting that happened at the school.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Police chief: Shooter is believed to be a student

    At a press briefing, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said officers responded to reports of a shooting at 10:57 a.m. ET.

    When officers arrived, they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds, Barnes said.

    Officers located a juvenile shooter, believed to be a student, deceased inside the school.

    At least three people are dead, the police chief said.

    "There are no other threats to this community," Barnes said.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Police scheduled to brief press soon

    In a post on X, Madison police said they would give an update on the school shooting investigation at 12:15 p.m. local time.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Police confirm shooting at Abundant Life school

    "The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School," the department said in a statement posted to its Facebook page. "Multiple injuries have been reported. This remains an active and ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it is available. We currently need people to avoid the area."

