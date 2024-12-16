Madison school shooting live updates: At least 3 dead, 6 injured at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin, police say

Emergency vehicles outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., on Monday. (Scott Bauer/AP)

At least three people were killed and six others were injured at a private Christian school in Madison, Wis., on Monday, police said.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said that officers responded to reports of a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School, a K-12 school founded in 1978, at 10:57 a.m. ET.

At a press conference on Monday afternoon, authorities said that five people — including the suspected shooter — were killed and five others were injured in the shooting. But police later revised the death toll, saying "three people are deceased" and six others were injured.

Police said the suspected shooter, a juvenile believed to be a student, was killed.

President Biden has been briefed on the shooting, and senior White House officials "are in touch with local counterparts in Madison to provide support as needed," according to a press pool report.

Another press conference was scheduled for 2:30 CT/3:30 ET.