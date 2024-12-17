Madison school shooting live updates: Police say shooter was 15-year-old female student

One student and one teacher were killed and two others are in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Emergency vehicles outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., on Monday. (Scott Bauer/AP)

A teacher and a teenage student were killed in a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., on Monday, police said.

At a press briefing Monday evening, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said that the shooter had been identified as 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow, who went by the name Samantha.

“She was a student at the school and evidence suggests that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” he said.

Barnes said Rupnow's parents were cooperating with detectives and that a motive for the shooting had not yet been determined.

Six other people were injured in the shooting, Barnes said. Two students remained in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

President Biden condemned the shooting as "shocking and unconscionable" and called on Congress to pass stricter gun laws.