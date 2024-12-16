Katie Mather
Madison school shooting live updates: Teacher, student killed at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin; shooter dead
Police said the suspected shooter was a teenager student at the K-12 school.
A teacher and a teenage student were killed in a shooting at a private Christian school in Madison, Wis., on Monday, police said.
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said that the suspected shooter was a teen who attended Abundant Life Christian School, a K-12 academy where the shooting took place. The shooter was dead, according to officials.
Six other people were injured in the shooting, Barnes said. Two students were in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
At an earlier press conference on Monday, authorities said that five people were killed and five others were injured in the shooting. But police later revised the death toll, saying three people were killed and six others were injured.
President Biden has been briefed on the shooting, and senior White House officials "are in touch with local counterparts in Madison to provide support as needed," according to a press pool report.
Follow live updates on the Madison school shooting below.
School shooter was reportedly a female student
The Associated Press, CNN and the New York Times reported Monday evening that the shooter was a female student, citing unnamed law enforcement officials. At a press conference earlier in the afternoon, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes declined to release the student's age or gender.
Abundant Life is a nondenominational Christian school with about 390 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
- Katie Mather
President Biden issues statement on Abundant Life shooting: 'We need Congress to act. Now.'
The White House released the following statement from President Biden in response to the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin today:
Today, families in Madison, Wisconsin, are grieving the loss of those who were killed and wounded at Abundant Life Christian School. It’s shocking and unconscionable.
We need Congress to act. Now.
From Newtown to Uvalde, Parkland to Madison, to so many other shootings that don’t receive attention - it is unacceptable that we are unable to protect our children from this scourge of gun violence. We cannot continue to accept it as normal. Every child deserves to feel safe in their class room. Students across our country should be learning how to read and write – not having to learn how to duck and cover.
Jill and I are praying for all the victims today, including the teacher and teenage student who were killed and those who sustained injuries. We are grateful for the first responders who quickly arrived on the scene, and the FBI is supporting local law enforcement efforts. At my direction, my team has reached out to local officials to offer further support as needed.
My administration has taken aggressive action to combat the gun violence epidemic. We passed the most significant gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years, I have taken more executive action to reduce gun violence than any other President in history, and I created the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. But more is needed. Congress must pass commonsense gun safety laws: Universal background checks. A national red flag law. A ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
We can never accept senseless violence that traumatizes children, their families, and tears entire communities apart.
- Katie Mather
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issues statement on Abundant Life shooting: 'It is unthinkable'
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers shared a statement on X Monday afternoon in response to the shooting at Abundant Life, saying that he will be ordering all flags across the state lowered to half-staff to honor the victims.
"As a father, a grandfather, and as a governor, it is unthinkable that a kid or an educator might wake up and go to school one morning and never come home," Evers wrote. "This should never happen, and I will never accept this as a foregone reality or stop working to change it."
My full statement on the school shooting at Abundant Life Christian School today in Madison.
I'm directing flags across the state to be immediately lowered to half-staff as we honor those whose lives were senselessly taken in this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/HYIjVYcqaF
— Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) December 16, 2024
- Kate Murphy
Church that shares campus with Abundant Life Christian School cancels Monday p.m. events
City Church, which shares a campus with the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., posted on its website that all Monday-evening church activities were canceled due to "incidents on campus today." The church indicated a prayer meeting would be held on Tuesday.
- Katie Mather
Madison Police Chief: 'Every person in that building is a victim and will be a victim forever'
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes told reporters that of the people who were wounded in the school shooting, two are in critical condition and four have non-life-threatening injuries.
“I’m feeling a little dismayed now, so close to Christmas," Barnes said. "Every child, every person in that building is a victim and will be a victim forever."
According to Abundant Life's calendar, it was the last week of school for students before a two-week Christmas break.
"We need to figure out and try to piece together what exactly happened," Barnes said.
- Dylan Stableford
Suspected shooter's family is cooperating with police, authorities say
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said that police have not identified a motive for Monday's shooting but noted that the family of the shooter, who has not been identified, is cooperating with police.
Barnes reiterated that police discovered the shooter dead inside the school and that responding officers did not fire their weapons.
He said he was not sure whether Abundant Life Christian School was equipped with metal detectors or other security measures to prevent students from carrying weapons into the school but that it would be part of the investigation.
- Dylan Stableford
Police: Handgun recovered at the scene
Taking questions from reporters, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said that a handgun was recovered from the school. CNN and the Associated Press reported earlier that the weapon found at the scene was a 9mm pistol.
- Katie Mather
Abundant Life shooting is 2nd major school shooting this year
Monday's shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., is the second major school shooting to happen this year. It comes just three months after four people were killed at Apalachee High School in Georgia, in the deadliest school shooting of 2024 so far.
The shooting also comes two days after survivors, families and President Biden commemorated the 12th anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn., which left 26 dead, including 20 children between the ages of 6 and 7 years old.
Abundant Life is the latest school in the U.S. to experience a mass shooting in recent years. Others include Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people were killed by a gunman in 2018, and the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which was the site of a 2022 mass shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
- Dylan Stableford
Madison mayor: 'Our entire community has been impacted'
Speaking at the press conference, Madison, Wis., Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway reflected on the school shooting.
"This is an incredibly sad day," Rhodes-Conway said. "There is no danger to the community at this time, but our entire community has been impacted by this tragedy."
Rhodes-Conway thanked police and first responders before calling for reforms to the nation's gun laws.
"I am on record that we need to do better in our community and our country to prevent gun violence," she said. "And we can have those conversations in the coming days. But first and foremost, what needs to be priority for all of us, is supporting our young people."
- Dylan Stableford
Police: Suspected shooter was a teenage student at the school
At a second press briefing on Monday afternoon, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said that three people are dead, including the suspected shooter, a teenage student who attended the school.
The two deceased victims were a teacher and a teenage student at the school, Barnes said. Six other people were injured, including two listed in critical condition.
Four other students are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, he said, adding that police have not yet identified a motive.
- Dylan Stableford
Here's where the shooting took place
Maps and aerial imagery show the location of Monday's shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, the state capital of Wisconsin.
- Dylan Stableford
ATF is assisting in shooting investigation
In posts on X, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in St. Paul, Minn., said its agents are assisting police in Madison, Wis., in the investigation into Monday's shooting at Abundant Life Christian School.
ATF is working on the urgent trace of the firearm used in today’s shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis. ATF will provide results of that trace to the @MadisonPolice as soon as possible.
— ATF St. Paul (@ATFStPaul) December 16, 2024
- Dylan Stableford
Photos from the scene
Images taken at the scene of Monday's school shooting in Madison, Wis., showed a heavy police response outside Abundant Life Christian School, as well as parents waiting to be reunited with their children at a nearby health clinic.
- Dylan Stableford
At least 3 killed in shooting, police say, revising earlier figure of 5
In a Facebook post, Madison Police revised the death toll in Monday's school shooting to three, saying that an earlier figure of five given by an official during their initial press conference was incorrect.
"Shooting update: At this time, three people are deceased. During the media briefing earlier this afternoon, it was erroneously shared 5 were deceased," the post read. "Again, three people are deceased. Nine in total were injured, including the three deceased."
- Dylan Stableford
Police to hold another press conference shortly
Police in Madison, Wis., are expected to hold a second press conference on the shooting at 2:30 CT/3:30 ET.
- Dylan Stableford
Biden briefed on shooting
The White House released a brief statement saying President Biden has been briefed on the shooting in Madison.
"The President has been briefed on the school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin," senior deputy press secretary Emilie Simons said, per a press pool report. "Senior White House officials are in touch with local counterparts in Madison to provide support as needed."
- Dylan Stableford
About Abundant Life Christian School
According to the school's website, its mission is "to develop students who are committed disciples of Jesus Christ through an excellent, comprehensive, Biblically-integrated educational program."
It shares a 28-acre campus in Madison with City Church and Campus for Kids, an infant to pre-kindergarten child care center. Its enrollment for the 2023-24 school year was about approximately 390.
This was the final week before the school went on its Christmas break beginning on Dec. 20, returning Jan. 2.
- Dylan Stableford
GOP Sen. Ron Johnson reacts to shooting
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., was among those who reacting to the news of the shooting.
"My sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School," Johnson wrote on X. "I will continue to closely monitor the situation."
- Katie Mather
Abundant Life Christian School says 'Prayers Requested!'
The Abundant Life Christian School issued a statement on its Facebook account confirming there was an active shooter.
"Prayers Requested! Today, we had an active shooter incident at ALCS," the school wrote. "We are in the midst of following up. We will share information as we are able. Please pray for our Challenger Family."
- Katie Mather
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers: 'I am closely monitoring the incident' in Madison
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers shared on X that he is "closely monitoring the incident at Abundant Life Christian School." The Madison Police Department just confirmed that it is investigating a shooting that happened at the school.
I am closely monitoring the incident at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond.
— Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) December 16, 2024
- Dylan Stableford
Police chief: Shooter is believed to be a student
At a press briefing, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said officers responded to reports of a shooting at 10:57 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds, Barnes said.
Officers located a juvenile shooter, believed to be a student, deceased inside the school.
At least three people are dead, the police chief said.
"There are no other threats to this community," Barnes said.
- Dylan Stableford
Police scheduled to brief press soon
In a post on X, Madison police said they would give an update on the school shooting investigation at 12:15 p.m. local time.
Media is asked to meet at the Kwik Trip on Buckeye Road.
Press update on school shooting will happen at 12:15.
— Madison Police (@madisonpolice) December 16, 2024
- Dylan Stableford
Police confirm shooting at Abundant Life school
"The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School," the department said in a statement posted to its Facebook page. "Multiple injuries have been reported. This remains an active and ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it is available. We currently need people to avoid the area."