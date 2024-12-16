Madison school shooting live updates: Teacher, student killed at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin; shooter dead

Police said the suspected shooter was a teenager student at the K-12 school.

A teacher and a teenage student were killed in a shooting at a private Christian school in Madison, Wis., on Monday, police said.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said that the suspected shooter was a teen who attended Abundant Life Christian School, a K-12 academy where the shooting took place. The shooter was dead, according to officials.

Six other people were injured in the shooting, Barnes said. Two students were in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

At an earlier press conference on Monday, authorities said that five people were killed and five others were injured in the shooting. But police later revised the death toll, saying three people were killed and six others were injured.

President Biden has been briefed on the shooting, and senior White House officials "are in touch with local counterparts in Madison to provide support as needed," according to a press pool report.