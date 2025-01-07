Palisades Fire live updates: Wildfires erupt in Southern California as Santa Ana winds roar to life

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued a mandatory evacuation order for people in the vicinity of the Palisades Fire.

Heavy smoke from a brush fire in Pacific Palisades rises over the Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica, Calif., on Tuesday. (Eugene Garcia/AP)

Fueled by strong Santa Ana winds gusting to 80 miles per hour, low humidity and ongoing drought conditions, wildfires erupted Tuesday in Southern California, threatening homes in Pacific Palisades.

The Palisades Fire sprang to life Tuesday morning in the hills north of Malibu, leading many residents to begin evacuating.

"In preparation for high winds, LAFD pre-deployed strike teams in and near areas prone to wildfire," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a message posted to social media. "Firefighters are now actively and aggressively responding to the #PalisadesFire with support from regional partners. Angelenos in the area are urged to heed evacuation warnings."

The National Weather Service has upgraded the wildfire risk to much of the Los Angeles area to "extremely critical," the most serious designation, through Wednesday morning.

Here are the latest developments.