Thanksgiving weather forecast: Latest news as winter snow storms threaten to disrupt holiday travel

The National Weather Service has issued a series of winter weather advisories across the country as an estimated 80 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from their homes to celebrate Thanksgiving tomorrow.

Some areas will experience the coldest temperatures since February after a relatively warm fall season so far.

As of Wednesday, multiple states and territories have been issued warnings about incoming storms that could potentially affect road and air travel. A storm will start to form this afternoon over the Plains and Mississippi Valley and move toward the central U.S. near the Appalachians tonight. Rain and snow are also expected across Illinois, Pennsylvania, and New York tonight and tomorrow.

At the same time, workers at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport have gone on strike as the North Carolina airport braces for record levels of holiday travel this week.