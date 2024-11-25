Thanksgiving week forecast: Snow and winter storms may hit several states amid holiday travel crush

The National Weather Service has issued a series of winter weather advisories across the country as an estimated 80 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from their homes to celebrate Thanksgiving later this week.

“The final week of November could be turbulent across the U.S. as several storms track coast to coast, delivering rain, wind and even a bit of snow to some major cities and well-traveled interstates,” AccuWeather meteorologist Brian Lada said in an online report.

As of Monday morning, multiple states and territories have been issued warnings about incoming storms that could potentially affect road and air travel. In California, which is still recovering from another recent storm that caused flooding and small landslides, a winter storm featuring heavy snow and wind gusts is being forecast for the Sierra Nevada through Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Great Lakes region and midwest are expected to get a mix of rain and snow on Monday, while the East Coast will likely be the most impacted by winter weather on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

At the same time, workers at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport have gone on strike as the North Carolina airport braces for record levels of holiday travel this week.