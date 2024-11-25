Live

Thanksgiving week forecast: Snow and winter storms may hit several states amid holiday travel crush

Yahoo News Staff
Updated
Several trucks and cars along a snow-covered stretch of a tree-lined road.
Snow-covered roads in Truckee, Calif., on Nov. 20. (Brooke Hess-Homeier/AP)

The National Weather Service has issued a series of winter weather advisories across the country as an estimated 80 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from their homes to celebrate Thanksgiving later this week.

“The final week of November could be turbulent across the U.S. as several storms track coast to coast, delivering rain, wind and even a bit of snow to some major cities and well-traveled interstates,” AccuWeather meteorologist Brian Lada said in an online report.

As of Monday morning, multiple states and territories have been issued warnings about incoming storms that could potentially affect road and air travel. In California, which is still recovering from another recent storm that caused flooding and small landslides, a winter storm featuring heavy snow and wind gusts is being forecast for the Sierra Nevada through Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Great Lakes region and midwest are expected to get a mix of rain and snow on Monday, while the East Coast will likely be the most impacted by winter weather on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

At the same time, workers at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport have gone on strike as the North Carolina airport braces for record levels of holiday travel this week.

  • Kate Murphy

    San Francisco, Newark international airports experiencing inbound delays

    San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in California and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in New Jersey are the top two airports listed on FlightAware's "misery map," due to delays for incoming flights to those destinations.

    Some arriving flights into San Francisco are being delayed an average of 46 minutes due to "weather/wind," according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

    Meanwhile, air traffic control staffing issues are causing delays for departure flights destined for Newark, causing an average delay of an hour and 35 minutes.

  • Kate Murphy

    Photos show travelers at U.S. airports ahead of Thanksgiving

    The Transportation Security Administration expects this Thanksgiving to be the busiest ever in terms of air travel.

    Photos show travelers bustling across U.S. airports — including Boston and Indianapolis — while others wait for their flight in Arlington, Va.

    Boston Logan International Airport
    Logan International Airport in Boston. (Steven Senne/AP)
    Indianapolis International Airport
    Indianapolis International Airport. (Credit: mpi34/MediaPunch/IPX)
    Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport
    Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)
    Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
    Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va. (Credit: mpi34/MediaPunch /IPX)
  • Katie Mather

    National Weather Service warns Thanksgiving Day temperatures will be 'the coldest since mid-late February'

    The first outbreak of Arctic temperatures will hit some states starting on Thanksgiving, with wind chills dropping to negative degrees in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest, the National Weather Service announced.

    "Temperatures are likely to be the coldest since mid-late February in northern Plains and Midwest," the report said, "providing an abrupt change from the record, or near-record, warm autumn so far."

    With the cold weather, travel disruptions are likely to happen in northeastern areas — specifically on I-90 between Cleveland and Buffalo, N.Y., and on I-81 north of Syracuse, N.Y.

  • Kate Murphy

    Where you might see airport delays in the coming days, according to the Weather Channel

    There are currently no major storms forecast for the near future, but rain, wind and snow could snarl travel plans for Americans headed to the airport for the Thanksgiving holiday. Here's where travelers could see delays at major travel hubs, according to the Weather Channel:

    Tuesday

    • New York City: light rain, low clouds and wind

    • Los Angeles: light rain

    Wednesday

    • Denver: light snow

    • Chicago: low clouds and drizzle

    • New York City: low clouds and rain later in the day

    Thursday, Thanksgiving Day

    • New York City: low clouds, rain and wind early in the day

    Friday

    • None expected at this time

  • David Knowles

    Staffing shortages could result in air travel slowdowns, FAA warns

    John F. Kennedy International Airport
    John F. Kennedy International Airport. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

    Federal officials are warning that staffing shortages among air traffic controllers could result in travel delays during the Thanksgiving holiday.

    “During the Thanksgiving travel period, we will use traffic flow management initiatives to deal with any staffing shortages on that particular day in this airspace, and we expect to have some of those shortages. So, we’re working diligently to make sure that that can operate as efficiently as possible,” FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said during a press conference last week at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

    Delays could be especially prevalent in the New York area, where the FAA has struggled to keep up with air traffic controller staffing demands, the Independent reported. More than 30 million Americans are expected to fly over the Thanksgiving holiday.

    Last weekend, more than 400 flights were delayed in and out of Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey due largely to a lack of air traffic controllers.

    “Staffing shortages at Air Traffic Control meant long delays for several days this week,” Clint Henderson, managing editor of the travel publication the Points Guy, said last week, according to the Bergen Record. “The Northeast airspace is super crowded and the ATC employees can be overwhelmed with the number of flights, especially when they don’t have enough workers.”

    Most of those delays lasted roughly an hour, the FAA said.

  • Kate Murphy

    Latest Thanksgiving week forecast from the National Weather Service

    The National Weather Service released the following update on early Monday afternoon:

    Heavy snow is forecast over parts of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, upper Great Lakes and central Rockies. There is a slight risk of excessive rainfall and flash flooding through Tuesday for lower elevations of the southern Sierra Nevada. For higher elevations, heavy snow is forecast, with about 3 feet of snow expected to accumulate by Wednesday morning. Higher elevations could see as much as 6 feet of snow.

    Parts of the Great Basin can expect snow showers, with 1 to 2 feet of snow expected in the Intermountain West and Colorado Rockies over the next few days.

    Meanwhile, the Upper Midwest and lower Great Lakes region will see snow showers, with the upper peninsula of Michigan seeing several inches.

    The Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes can expect below average temperatures, while south central and southeast Texas will experience record-high temperatures.

  • Kate Murphy

    Americans traveling by car should see break in gas prices

    About 80 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving this week, most of them by car, according to the American Automobile Association.

    Those travelers should get some relief at the pump since the average nationwide gas price — which has fallen 11.2 cents in the last month to $3.01 per gallon — is the lowest it's been since May 2021. National prices are also 23.7 cents lower compared to this time last year.

  • Kate Murphy

    Will it rain on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade?

    New York City-area forecasters are advising those planning to attend the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade to bring their rain gear. Rain is expected during Thursday's parade, but wind gusts are expected to be below 10 mph, according to New York’s NBC affiliate.

    The massive parade balloons cannot fly if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or if wind gusts are above 34 mph.

  • Katie Mather

    Traveling for Thanksgiving? What to do if your flight gets canceled or if the airline loses your luggage.

    A record-breaking number of people are expected to fly this holiday season, with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) projecting it will screen 18.3 million people during Thanksgiving week alone.

    If you're one of the millions of people traveling during this busy time, here's a quick guide to what you should keep in mind — from when to expect a refund for a canceled flight to how to deal with potentially lost luggage.

    When are you entitled to a flight refund?

    According to the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) new “Automatic Refund” rule, you're entitled to a refund if:

    • Your flight is canceled and the airline does not rebook you or you do not accept rebooking.

    • Your flight is significantly changed and you do not accept the changed itinerary or any alternative compensation.

    How do you get a refund for a canceled flight?

    The new DOT policy changed the way passengers get refunds. Previously, passengers were responsible for navigating airline policies to determine whether they were entitled to a refund and then explicitly request one. Under the new rules, airlines must automatically provide refunds without passengers having to explicitly request them.

    What if the airline loses your luggage?

    Airlines are required by law to compensate passengers if their bags are damaged, delayed or lost.

    If your baggage is significantly delayed (that is, not delivered within 12 hours of a domestic flight arriving at the gate, or 30 hours for international flights) you are entitled to a refund for a checked bag fee, according to the DOT.

    Read more from Yahoo News: Canceled flights? Lost luggage? These are your rights as an air traveler this holiday season.

  • Katie Mather

    Charlotte airport workers go on strike ahead of Thanksgiving travel

    Hundreds of employees at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina have gone on strike to protest what they claim are unlivable wages. The strike comes right before the airport's busiest travel season, with an estimated 1 million passengers departing this week.

    Officials with the Service Employees International Union announced the strike in a statement Monday and said workers were demanding "an end to poverty wages and respect on the job during the holiday travel season." Union officials said the employees were earning between $12.50 and $19 an hour, WSMV4 reported.

    Workers have argued that their salaries no longer cover their basic necessities, despite their hard work to keep planes clean and on schedule.

  • Katie Mather

    National Weather Service forecasts next 3 days ahead of Thanksgiving

    As Thanksgiving week kicks off, the National Weather Service shared a list of notable forecasts for Monday and Wednesday, when road and air travel are expected to break records.

    • Heavy snow over parts of the Sierra Nevada mountains, upper Great Lakes and central Rockies.

    • Below-average temperatures in the northern Plains.

    • Above-average temperatures in the southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley.

    • Upper-level trough throughout central and Southern California.

    • Flash flooding and mudsliding potential in the Sierra Nevada area.

    • Heavy snow in the Great Basin, intermountain West and Colorado Rockies.

    • Several inches of snow over the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, the upper Midwest and the lower Great Lakes.

    • Record high temperatures expected across southern Texas.

  • David Knowles

    After bomb cyclone slams Pacific Northwest, atmospheric river brings record rains to Northern California

    A firefighter evaluates a mudslide as heavy rains fall near Healdsburg in Sonoma County, Calif.
    A firefighter evaluates a mudslide as heavy rains fall near Healdsburg in Sonoma County, Calif., on Nov. 22. (Noah Berger/AP)

    Days after a bomb cyclone took aim at the Pacific Northwest, killing two people and leaving behind widespread damage, an atmospheric river linked to that system continues to dump record-breaking rainfall on Northern California.

    Some California locations have seen more than 20 inches of rain over the past three days, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said in a press briefing Friday, noting that those totals were “exceptional and record-breaking.”

    “This storm is not over yet,” Swain added. “In fact, it is set to peak in certain places.”

    The atmospheric river began drifting south Friday, bringing heavy rain to San Francisco. Downpours continued in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties, where double-digit rainfall totals have already been observed.

    The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings and watches throughout the northern portion of the state and more rain is expected over the next week.

  • Dylan Stableford

    More than 100,000 without power in Pennsylvania, nearly 200,000 remain out in Washington

    A map of the U.S. indicating where customers are without power.
    PowerOutage.us

    The twin weather systems impacting the Pacific Northwest and the Northeast have left hundreds of thousands of people without power. According to PowerOutage.us, more than 100,000 customers were without power in northeast Pennsylvania and more than 36,000 in central New York early Friday afternoon as heavy snow knocked down trees and power lines.

    In the Pacific Northwest, nearly 200,000 customers remain without power in Washington state in the wake of this week's bomb cyclone. In California, the number climbed to over 36,000.

    States with the most power outages (as of 1:30 p.m. ET):

    • Washington: 188,292

    • Pennsylvania: 127,166

    • New York: 36,689

    • California: 15,502

    Source: PowerOutage.us

  • Dylan Stableford

    Winter storm warning in effect for northeast Pennsylvania and central New York

    A winter storm warning remains in effect today for portions of northeast Pennsylvania and central New York, where up to a foot of snow or more is possible in the higher elevations.

    The National Weather Service in Binghamton, N.Y., said snow fell one-to-two inches fell per hour across western portions of the Catskills overnight, warning that "heavy snowfall could bring down trees and wires due to the weight of the snow."

    "Totals will be highly elevation dependent," it added. "Accumulations of 1-4 inches in valley locations with totals of 6-12 inches above 1,500 feet. Totals of 12 to 16 inches in the highest elevations."

    National Weather Service
    National Weather Service
  • Dylan Stableford

    Atmospheric river will bring 'one last round' of heavy rain and snow to Pacific Northwest

    The atmospheric river thats wreaked havoc in the Pacific Northwest this week will "produce one last round of heavy rain/mountain snow and strong wind gusts" across the region Friday, the National Weather Service says.

    According to its latest short-range forecast, three to five inches of additional rain is expected across portions of Northern California, with up to 10 inches of rain possible for the northern Sierra Nevada region.

    In addition:

    Heavy mountain snow is expected over the Washington Cascades and Northern Rockies through Saturday. Multiple feet of snow are likely to accumulate over portions of the northern Sierra (above 7000') by Saturday evening. Strong winds will continue across coastal areas of northwest California into western Washington, and over south-central Oregon. These winds may blow down trees and power lines, and additional power outages are possible.

  • Kate Murphy

    As for the weather after Thanksgiving, be ready for those extra layers

    Temperatures for much of the U.S. will be below normal for this time of year from Nov. 29 through Dec. 5, according to the National Weather Service.

  • Kate Murphy

    American Airlines adds new technology that calls out line cutters ahead of Thanksgiving travel

    American Airlines is calling out passengers who try to budge in the boarding line. How would it work?

    If a customer boards before their assigned boarding group and their ticket is scanned, the new software won't accept their boarding pass. It will also make an audible sound to alert the gate agent and customer that their group hasn't been called yet.

    The technology is expanding to more than 100 airports across the U.S., just in time for the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel season.

    Read more from WJZY: American Airlines adding new technology that calls out boarding line rule-breakers

  • Kate Murphy

    Photos show effects of strong atmospheric river in Northern California

    Photos show the effects of heavy rains and wind due to a strong and lingering atmospheric river affecting Northern California.

    A car is partially submerged in floodwater on Thursday in Windsor, Calif.
    A car is partially submerged in floodwater on Thursday in Windsor, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
    FORESTVILLE, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: A vineyard is flooded as rain moves through the area on November 21, 2024, in Forestville, California. An atmospheric river is bringing heavy rains and wind to the San Francisco Bay Area for a second day and is expected to rain through the weekend. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
    A vineyard is flooded as rain moves through the area on Thursday in Forestville, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
    A woman walks in San Francisco on Wednesday.
    A woman walks in San Francisco on Wednesday. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    A sign warns drivers of flooding on Highway 101 in Corte Madera, Calif., on Thursday.
    A sign warns drivers of flooding on Highway 101 in Corte Madera, Calif., on Thursday. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
  • Kate Murphy

    Dangerous flooding for coastal northwest California, NWS warns

    Coastal areas of northwest California are expected to see "dangerous flooding" because of the ongoing atmospheric river conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

    Venado, Calif., has seen 12.68 inches of rain, while 16.2 inches of snow have been reported in Mazama, Ore., meteorologists said.

    Below are other snow, rain and wind totals resulting from the atmospheric river conditions in the region.

  • Kate Murphy

    What the weather will look like a few days before Thanksgiving

    Weather could disrupt travel on the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, which are some of the busier travel days of the holiday week.

    "One storm over the eastern half of the country is forecast to spread rain and snow showers across the Great Lakes, while periods of rain dampen areas from the Ohio Valley southward into Arkansas and Tennessee," AccuWeather meteorologist Brian Lada said in an online forecast.

    "Rain could then advance toward the major Northeast cities along the Interstate 95 corridor Wednesday."

    Meanwhile, the weekend storm affecting the West Coast will push inland, bringing rain and snow in the mountains, including the Sierra and Rocky mountains.

  • Kate Murphy

    What weather will look like for travel the weekend before Thanksgiving

    Weather troubles may complicate an already busy Thanksgiving holiday travel week ahead, when an estimated 80 million Americans are expected to travel, according to AAA.

    For those looking to get a head start on travel over the weekend, much of the U.S. will be dry, except for the West Coast and Northeast. From California to the Pacific Northwest, rain and mountain snow will extend eastward into the Rockies, according to Weather.com.

    In the Northeast, travelers could see portions of rain and higher-elevation snow, which could affect air travel due to strong winds, so be prepared for some delays, USA Today reported.

  • Kate Murphy

    Millions under winter storm watches and advisories in eastern U.S.

    More than 23 million people are under winter weather advisories, most of whom are in the eastern U.S. and Great Lakes region. This includes parts of New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, western Virginia, western North Carolina, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin.

    Northern Pennsylvania and southern New York could see at least 6 inches of snow, while the mountains of West Virginia, Maryland and southwest Pennsylvania could see up to a foot of snow.

    Eastern Wisconsin could see between 3 and 4 inches of snow, with wind gusts up to 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

    Light snow could reach as far south as North Carolina.

    Meanwhile, parts of the Northwest in Washington, Idaho and Montana are also under advisories where heavy snow is forecast through Sunday, according to the weather service.

