The Traitors final live updates: BBC show winner to be crowned after The Seer twist

Follow our live updates as Charlotte, Frankie, Alexander, Jake and Leanne battle to win series 3 of the BBC show.

The Traitors final is here, with five contestants fighting to win the prize money.

After newly recruited Traitor Freddie was banished, Traitor Charlotte faces of tough competition from Faithfuls — Alexander, Leanne, Frankie and Jake. It was made even more difficult when Frankie won The Seer role, thanks to Alexander's generous gold coins, and she chose to find out Charlotte's true identity at a secret meeting.

What will Charlotte's next move be? How will Francesca break the news to the group? Who has got what it takes to win The Traitors prize money?

The Traitors are almost twice as likely to win the murder mystery game show, according to the history of the show. However, the role of The Seer changes the direction of the game completely in a twist never seen before on the UK version of the show. Some fans have expressed their fears The Seer has "ruined" the final that is airing from 8.30pm on Friday.

Faithful Jake has been named the favourite to walk away with the huge cash prize in Friday's finale, according to bookies BetIdeas.

Live 3 updates What time is The Traitors on tonight? The Traitors is coming to an end. (Studio Lambert) The gripping final will air on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer at the earlier time of 8.30pm tonight - Friday, 25 January. It will run until 9.40, with the episode airing for 70 minutes. After the final, fans can see what The Traitors finalists are up to now on the chat show Uncloaked with Ed Gamble. What will we do next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday? Read more here.

Where is The Traitors filmed? The Traitors castle is amazing. (Studio Lambert) The Traitors is filmed in Ardross Castle which is set against the beautiful backdrop of the Scottish highlands. The 19th century Baronial-style castle is located north of Inverness, near the River Alness. The current owners bought the stunning estate in 1983 and have worked to restore it to its former glory. Ardross castle is magnificent, it's the perfect gothic setting for a murder mystery. It has dark hallways, a labyrinth of rooms, a stunning breakfast room. It only adds to the drama of the filming, with the huge roundtable being one of the central parts of the BBC show. Banished contestant Livi said of the scenery in Scotland: "I just wanted to go out and have one more time there to just look at our surroundings and I feel like I took that for granted. I was so in this game and really we're in such a beautiful environment and I should have just appreciated that more." Read more about The Traitors castle here.

Who left The Traitors last night? Newly recruited Traitor Freddie was the latest to leave The Traitors, saying goodbye to his friends at the Scottish castle. Charlotte tricked Freddie into trying to murder friend Leanne, who she knew had the shield instantly putting suspicion on him and Alexander. The politics student got caught up in a web of lies as he tried to find a way out. He exclusively told Yahoo: "Charlotte is playing it brilliantly, to be fair. If it wasn't me that was on the receiving end, if I was an audience I'd be like, 'Wow, I rate that that's sick.' But obviously I was the one that was on the receiving end of that, so it wasn't that sick. Freddie was shocked that Charlotte was a Traitor. (Studio Lambert) "When I had to stand up there and say 'I'm a Traitor' and you can't say, 'In bracket, only for a day, I've not even murdered anyone, so hardly a Traitor.' What can you do? "I thought potentially Charlotte would throw me under the bus but in a way of dropping some seeds with my name. Everyone thought it was me for the whole thing anyway, so that wouldn't be that hard, but I didn't expect to walk into the door and it would be straight in my face. That's why I crumbled so much because I just didn't expect it. Maybe that's me being naive." Read more from Freddie here.

