Lily Waddell
Live
The Traitors final live updates: BBC show winner to be crowned after The Seer twist
Follow our live updates as Charlotte, Frankie, Alexander, Jake and Leanne battle to win series 3 of the BBC show.
The Traitors final is here, with five contestants fighting to win the prize money.
After newly recruited Traitor Freddie was banished, Traitor Charlotte faces of tough competition from Faithfuls — Alexander, Leanne, Frankie and Jake. It was made even more difficult when Frankie won The Seer role, thanks to Alexander's generous gold coins, and she chose to find out Charlotte's true identity at a secret meeting.
What will Charlotte's next move be? How will Francesca break the news to the group? Who has got what it takes to win The Traitors prize money?
The Traitors are almost twice as likely to win the murder mystery game show, according to the history of the show. However, the role of The Seer changes the direction of the game completely in a twist never seen before on the UK version of the show. Some fans have expressed their fears The Seer has "ruined" the final that is airing from 8.30pm on Friday.
Faithful Jake has been named the favourite to walk away with the huge cash prize in Friday's finale, according to bookies BetIdeas.
Follow all the latest updates from The Traitors final in our live blog below...
Live3 updates
The Traitors finale airs from 8.30pm on Friday on BBC One.