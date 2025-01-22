The Traitors live updates: Charlotte ruthlessly brings down Minah just before final

Follow the latest from The Traitors' castle in our live blog as one of the Faithfuls is murdered and find out how 'The Seer' twist plays out.

As The Traitors series three enters its final week, Minah was banished from the castle with her fellow ally Charlotte bringing her down.

It comes as presenter Claudia Winkleman teased one star will be given an "extraordinary power" in a huge twist on Thursday.

Charlotte is the only Traitor among the Faithfuls: Alexander, Francesca, Freddie, Leanne and Jake.

The presenter told the group: "One of you will win an extraordinary power that could turn the entire game on its head."

Claudia Winkleman teased one person would get extraordinary power in The Traitors. (Studio Lambert)

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted a book on the shelf titled The Seer which refers to the card game Werewolf. The Seer is the villager who gains the power through the moderator to uncover whether another player is a villager or a werewolf. The Seer can then use their power to help the rest of the group find the werewolf. How will it unfold?

Predicting how the game will play out, former finalist Wilf Webster told Yahoo: "The Faithfuls will win it because I think if The Seer role comes into play the probability of the Faithfuls getting The Seer is more powerful."

Live 28 updates Leanne reveals she has shield to Traitor Charlotte Leanne confides in Charlotte, Frankie and Jake that she has a shield so she can't be murdered. Traitor Charlotte is delighted, with this meaning she can throw suspicion on Freddie and Alexander. Neither of those two will be up for murder tonight.

Claudia Winkleman teases big things to come in tomorrow's episode Claudia Winkleman reveals it will be a big day tomorrow. Not only will one person be murdered overnight but it will be the last roundtable where people reveal whether they are a Faithful or a Traitor. And most importantly, one person will win extraordinary power.

The Faithfuls celebrate banishing Minah Celebrations went wild when Minah was banished from the castle. Minah delivered her goodbye in dramatic fashion. "It's nothing personal," Minah says. "I love you all... I am and have been from the start... A Traitor."

Charlotte votes for Minah, sending her home Minah is banished from the castle, with her fellow Traitor Charlotte throwing her name into the fire. She tells her: "I believe this person is a Traitor because you have such an amazing calmness. I thought of you Minah. I hope I am right but I am really sorry if I'm wrong." Aside, Minah is in disbelief. "I do feel let down by her." She says. "You let them under your wing and they do you dirty."

Minah fights for her spot in The Traitors Minah gives her fighting talk after Frankie brings her name to the table again. Minah says: "I'll just say this, I'm going to fight my corner, I've always been a confident person. That doesn't make me a Traitor. That makes me Minah." Frankie had said that Minah had tried to sway back to her in the chess challenge because it would have meant they won £2,000 as her name was correct. "I was just speaking out loud," says Minah, defending herself. Jake defends Minah saying he doesn't think she is a Traitor, although he is wrong. Charlotte begins to turn on Minah at the roundtable.

Minah and Freddie row at roundtable Minah and Freddie are clashing at the roundtable as they both fight for their place in the semi-final. Alexander jumps into defend Freddie putting more suspicion on Minah. He says that their strategy for getting Traitors isn't working so he thinks they should go for someone without any suspicion on them. Minah is fighting her corner saying she is going to stand up there saying she's a Faithful.

How will Charlotte vote? How will Charlotte vote? (Studio Lambert) Charlotte and Minah whisper at the bar over the names thrown about. Minah knows she is under suspicion and Charlotte agrees she has heard her name. Away from Minah, Charlotte has admitted that she wants to throw Minah under but she doesn't want to name her at the roundtable without her definitely going home. How will Charlotte vote? Will she take a risk and vote Minah?

Minah is trying to win over Leanne Minah is trying to reassure her friend Leanne that she is Faithful, while she is a Traitor. She says: "Would I be as thick of the Traitor? To be the day of the mission. Would I be that stupid? I can feel Leanne's doubts. That's what scares me. I'm thinking of things I can say to flush out those doubts. It wasn't me. You can rest assure me." Leanne confided in Minah about Freddie saying he thought she was 100% Faithful but she worried that the student could in fact be a Traitor. She's unsure and Minah tries to sway her to thinking that Freddie is a Traitor.

Alexander disagrees with Jake over Traitors identities Alexander didn't mind telling Jake he didn't agree with his theory about all male Traitors. "I think an all female Traitor would be perfectly plausible," Alexander said. "It's not me."

Leanne gets the secret shield Secretly Leanne found she had managed to get the shield ahead of tonight's murder. "Show nothing," Leanne said. "I think I did a good job of that." Traitors Charlotte and Minah admitted off set they had no idea who had won the shield. Although of course, Leanne is not shielded from banishment.

Frankie notices Minah's mistake in chess challenge Frankie spotted that Minah was trying to get everyone to say the voice least heard is hers. She said: "I noticed Minah was trying to sway it back to me." Charlotte however was happy to put herself up knowing it would be the wrong answer. Frankie burst out laughing over the irrelevant voice. "At least I'm self aware," she said in the piece to camera. Overall, the players added £6,000 to the prize fund.

Jake is the biggest threat to the Traitors Jake is the leader of the pack. (Studio Lambert) Jake is indeed the biggest threat to the Traitors. Alexander sussed it out that the leader of the pack would also be the biggest threat to the Traitors. Admittedly, Jake said he was feeling nervous. "This puts a massive target on my back!" He said. They banked another £2,000 for the prize pot, totalling at £6,000.

Leanne is fuming over two faced comment Alexander offered himself up to be the most two faced. Charlotte pretended to panic that the chess piece was coming for her. Aside she said: "Literally incredible actor!" Leanne was shocked to find out the Traitors chose her to be the most two faced. "Anybody want to explain?" She asked. In the Traitors turret, Charlotte and Minah discussed who they thought it could be. Charlotte sneakily plotted this move because "we need fieriness!" No money was added to the prize fund.

Who is slipping under the radar? The group are asked: who is slipping under the radar? At first, it's between Minah and Charlotte. Minah agrees that she has probably had the least heat out of everyone. "They could be answering themselves as well," Freddie tells the group. His suspicions of Minah continue.

£2,000 for prize pot Jake celebrated their win as the team banked £2,000 "Being correct, it was amazing," he said. "First question, best way to start."

Who is the leader of the pack? The Traitors contestants must give the names of people in response to the questions in a game of chess. Aside, Freddie says: "That's brutal! This is going to cause fireworks and chaos." Out of the contestants, they must reveal who they think the Traitors chose as the leaders of the pack. The group believe the name given was Jake. The big Traitor figure begins moving down the board to reveal the name, like something out of Harry Potter. They were right: it's Jake.

Charlotte is going to throw Minah under bus Freddie is convinced the Traitor is Minah. Charlotte has no plans to defend her fellow Traitor as she plans to throw her under the bus. She says: "I am quite shocked. Anti Minah direction. I'm not throwing my life on the line. I'm happy to be in sisterhood. I can't trust fellow traitor

Joe is murdered Joe is murdered. Charlotte said of murdering him: "Joe is a loud voice. It will help without him. We've all been singing his praises. He's amazing." Later, Joe looked disappointed to find out he was murdered. "They know once I've got an idea in my head, they knew I would be a tough contender," he said. "Hope the Faithfuls win. Don't let my death be in vain!"

Jake is wrong about male Traitor Jake is completely wrong as he suspects there must be a male Traitor among them. He said in a piece to camera: "It has to be a man who is a Traitor. It can't be all women." Of course Charlotte and Minah are doing a great job.

Minah is feeling nervous about being found out Minah admitted she is feeling nervous about the Faithful finding her out. She tells the piece to camera: "The first day I feel threatened as a Traitor... I need to get that out of my head. It's game face." Alexander and Jake also arrive at the breakfast table.

Frankie and Freddie arrive for breakfast The Traitors have murdered once more. "Which Faithful will not make it to breakfast?" Asked host Claudia Winkleman. The Faithful begin arriving for breakfast, with Frankie and Freddie first to arrive. "There was so much heat on me last night," Frankie told the politics student.

How does The Traitors final work? The Traitors final could change everything. (Studio Lambert) The Traitors finale is looming. current Traitors Minah and Charlotte will hope to snatch the prize money in the final. It is no secret that the Traitors have the upper hand throughout the series. In fact, The Traitors are almost twice as likely to win the murder mystery game show, according to the history of the show. Backstabbing and secrets are at the heart of The Traitors as the biggest murder mystery on TV. Filmed over three weeks last July at the gorgeous Ardross Castle, in the Scottish Highlands. In the final episode, the contestants must continue to banish people until they feel everyone in the game is Faithfuls. To win the game, the remaining Traitors must stay hidden from the Faithfuls. If there is a Traitor or Traitors left at the end, they will take home the prize pot. From the outset of series three, its host Claudia Winkleman revealed the stakes were higher than ever. The two previous finals have seen the contestants have to share whether they are a Faithful or a Traitor, leading to speculation of how many possible Traitors could be left in the game. This year, the Traitors have the advantage that the group no longer can disclose whether they are a Traitor or a Faithful when they leave. Of course, this changes everything. The revelation about the final left the players at the first roundtable, and viewers at home, shocked. "It underlines... The main body of the show, which is trust and gut instinct," Winkleman told the BBC of the rule change. "You're going to like the end, I hope, that's all I can say, it throws it all on its head." Read more here.

When is The Traitors' final? There are just three episodes left, including the final, but much of its contents have been kept shrouded in secrecy. The Traitors has had audiences hooked for the past three weeks over Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings. That leads us to the dramatic final which will air on BBC One at the earlier time of 8.30pm this Friday, 25 January and it will run until 9.40pm. The episode will run for 70 minutes and will be followed up with the chat show hosted by Ed Gamble, The Traitors: Uncloaked.

The Seer will give the Faithfuls the power to defeat the Traitors The Faithfuls could win thanks to the power of The Seer. (Studio Lambert) Traitors Minah and Charlotte won't win this year's series of The Traitors despite the odds being in their favour, former series one finalist Wilf Webster has predicted. Formerly a Traitor on the BBC One show, Webster lied his way to the final but his true identity was uncovered when newly recruited Traitor Kieran gave his name to the Faithfuls in his goodbye in series one. With his own experience of the murder mystery game, the TV star shared why he thinks the Faithfuls will have the upperhand in The Traitors final. The Traitors are almost twice as likely to win the murder mystery game show, according to the history of the show. However, Winkleman had teased there was a big twist coming that would see "someone will win an extraordinary power that could turn the entire game on its head". The Seer was the title of a book on a shelf in the most recent episode, leading to speculation that it referred to the game Werewolf where The Seer is a villager who gains the power to find out whether one other player is a villager or a werewolf. This prompted further talk that the twist would allow one person in the game to discover the true identity of one other player in the game. Speaking on behalf of Mecca Bingo, Webster told Yahoo: "The Faithfuls will win it because I think if The Seer role comes into play the probability of the Faithfuls getting The Seer is more powerful." Read more here.

The Traitors' Linda and Lisa talk lifelong friendship, lying and their biggest mistakes Lisa and Linda on The Traitors became firm friends. (Studio Lambert) After being eliminated in quick succession, The Traitors' Linda and Lisa discussed their forever friendship, white lies and their huge errors that unfolded in the murder mystery game. The retired opera singer, 70, and the priest, 65, spoke exclusively to Yahoo about their experience of playing the BBC One show. It might be a TV show about backstabbing and lying but friendships and relationships are at the very heart of The Traitors because that influences who people choose to trust, murder and banish from the game. Almost immediately when their paths crossed on the BBC One show, Linda and Lisa formed a lifelong friendship despite being a Traitor and a Faithful. Being in a tense situation, their friendship flourished in the castle walls. Lisa said: "You're in a very tense situation. So friendships, wherever they are, are always really, really important. And I think Linda and I gelled initially, because we're women of a certain age, and — I think the first time we went into the castle, wasn't it, Linda? — we both looked at each other and thought, 'Oh, thank goodness there's someone else here my age that I can talk to'. "So it was an instant, you naturally migrate towards people, don't you? And I naturally migrated towards Linda and her towards me as well. So, and even though Linda was a Traitor, I was Faithful. It's always nice to have that relationship with someone in the castle, because sometimes it can be a bit tense. And you want someone to just have a laugh with, really." Read more here.

'All The Traitors secrets I learned after meeting the cast' The Traitors is hosted by Claudia Winkleman. (Studio Lambert) The Traitors is the biggest show on our screens right now and has a faithful audience, with 10m tuning into watch the first episode of series three. And watching at home, many of us imagine how we would cope in the castle and what it would be like to take part in The Traitors. As the Entertainment Editor at Yahoo, I've been lucky enough to interview many of this year's contestants as they leave The Traitors castle. Behind the magic of the screen, this is what I've found out. The Traitors stars don't sleep at the castle but it doesn't ruin the show Filming The Traitors is tougher than you can prepare for The friendships are real Looking back on The Traitors Thinking about applying? Just do it Read more here.

Will Minah realise Charlotte is plotting to betray her? Charlotte plans to betray Minah on The Traitors. (Studio Lambert) Minah has made it clear to Charlotte and to the side that she would love to split the winnings with her fellow Traitor. But Charlotte doesn't feel the same way. "We should just share the money two ways," she said to her fellow Traitor in the turret. Charlotte looked visibly uncomfortable and doesn't say anything in response. Already the star, who is pretending to be Welsh, is sowing the seeds of doubt about Minah in the Faithfuls' minds. Aside from Minah, Charlotte said in a piece to camera: "I'm not stupid. We could get to the final 100%. I absolutely do not think she sees herself not winning. I do not trust her and she shouldn't trust me." Minah in a piece to camera however said: "I think as a Traitor it's hard to trust Traitors but I can trust Charlotte. I'll be honoured standing up there in the final with her."

Who is going to be murdered? Jake, Joe or Leanne? At the start of the episode, we will learn the fate of the Faithfuls. The murder is between Joe, Jake and Leanne. "They are a big force in the group," Charlotte said. "They are not afraid to speak their mind. It will definitely shock people and hope they'll not point the fingers in our direction." Minah said this person chosen for murder is a very good "Traitor hunter". Of Jake, Charlotte said: "It's clear Jake is Faithful, he's dead weight." Of Joe, she added: "The positives for Joe, he's very set on Alexander... His relationship with Frankie, it could shake things up." Of Leanne, Minah reasoned: "Leanne may have been convinced by Frankie so I don't think she'll go for Frankie tomorrow."

