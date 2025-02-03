TikTok latest updates: Trump says he's 'spoken to many people' about buying the app, will likely decide in next 30 days

On a trip to Florida over the weekend, President Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he had "spoken to many people about TikTok and there is great interest" in the app.

Trump did not offer any specific names, but said that "numerous people are talking to me, very substantial people, about buying it, and I will make that decision probably over the next 30 days."

"If we can save TikTok, I think it would be a good thing," he added.

TikTok has dominated headlines since April, when then-President Joe Biden signed a law passed by Congress requiring the popular app, which is owned by a Chinese company, to be sold or be banned in the United States.

In one of the first official acts of his second term in the White House, Trump signed an executive order delaying for 75 days the enforcement of the planned ban on TikTok — which had been set to take effect on Jan. 19 — and proposed that the U.S. should “own 50%” of the platform in what he called a “joint venture.”

The Biden administration and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have argued that TikTok’s Chinese ownership presents a potential threat to national security, and the Supreme Court agreed, moving to uphold the ban on Jan. 17.

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has said it has no plans to sell TikTok, citing in part the Chinese government’s opposition to a sale. However, on Jan. 20, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters that the decision “should be independently decided by companies in accordance with market principles.”

