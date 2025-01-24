TikTok latest updates: Trump's executive order stalls ban for 75 days; MrBeast and Elon Musk reportedly among potential buyers of app

TikTok has dominated headlines since April, when then-President Joe Biden signed a law passed by Congress requiring the popular app, which is owned by a Chinese company, to be sold or be banned in the United States.
TikTok users in the U.S. were temporarily unable to access the app starting on Jan. 18, the day before the ban took effect, but President Trump quickly intervened. In one of the first official acts of his second term in the White House, Trump signed an executive order delaying the enforcement of the TikTok ban for 75 days and proposed that the U.S. should “own 50%” of the platform in what he called a “joint venture.” (It remains unclear whether Trump wants the U.S. government to own half of TikTok or if a separate U.S. company or group of investors should own half of the app.)
The Biden administration and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have argued that TikTok’s Chinese ownership presents a potential threat to national security, and the Supreme Court agreed, moving to uphold the ban on Jan. 17.
TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has previously said it has no plans to sell TikTok, citing in part the Chinese government’s opposition to a sale. However, on Jan. 20, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters that the decision “should be independently decided by companies in accordance with market principles.”
Follow along below for all the latest updates.
Live5 updates
Katie Mather
Trump questions whether potential TikTok security issues are 'that important'
President Trump this week questioned the idea that TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance could pose a threat to U.S. national security.
In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity on Jan. 22, Trump asked: “Is it that important for China to be spying on young people, on young kids, watching crazy videos?” Trump asked. “They make your telephones and they make your computers and they make a lot of other things. ... Isn’t that a bigger threat?”
This came days after Trump signed an executive order to pause the social platform's ban for 75 days, saying his administration would figure out “the appropriate course forward in an orderly way that protects national security while avoiding an abrupt shutdown” of TikTok.
In 2020, Trump signed an executive order that warned China could use TikTok to conduct disinformation campaigns, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail and conduct corporate espionage.
Katie Mather
iPhones with TikTok app installed listed for thousands of dollars on eBay
But it was ultimately a good decision because TikTok quickly began operating in the U.S. again, specifically for people who kept the app. The Apple and Google app stores no longer offer the option to download the app, even if you have an account. Therefore, fans who deleted it in preparation for the ban can no longer access it. It's unclear when TikTok will return to app stores. President Trump on Monday signed an executive order that delays the ban for 75 days.
As of Thursday, several used iPhones with the TikTok app are listed for sale on eBay, going for up to $10,000.
It is unclear if any of these listings have been successful and sales have been made; eBay did not respond to Yahoo News' request for comment. But eBay's site notes the number of people who have viewed the listing and added it to their shopping cart.
Seven families are suing TikTok in France, accusing the platform of failing to moderate harmful content to its young users. Out of the seven families involved in the lawsuit, two families have experienced losing their children to suicide.
In its community guidelines, TikTok says it does not allow “showing, promoting or sharing plans for suicide or self-harm.”
“We care deeply about your well-being and seek to be a source of happiness, enrichment and belonging,” the platform says in its mental and behavioral ealth section.
The lawsuit, which was filed in November, alleges that TikTok’s algorithm is intentionally trapping vulnerable users in depressing content.
Laure Boutron-Marmion, a lawyer representing the families suing TikTok, told the Associated Press that the case is based on “extensive evidence” and TikTok "can no longer hide behind the claim that it’s not their responsibility because they don’t create the content.”
Multiple American companies and entrepreneurs have offered to buy TikTok from ByteDance, including former Los Angeles Dodgers owner and Project Liberty founder Frank McCourt, who in December pulled together a group of investors. One of those investors is Kevin O’Leary, a Shark Tank host, who told Yahoo Finance that the group is “willing to pay up to $20 billion” for the app. Project Liberty announced last week that it had formally submitted a proposal to ByteDance to buy TikTok.
YouTube’s famous creator Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, posted on Jan. 15 that he had met with several billionaires and had “an offer ready” to buy TikTok. He did not share much information about who he was meeting with or what the plan looked like.
While it’s been reported by other outlets that Donaldson has joined a group with investors to buy TikTok, his spokesman Matthew Hiltzik told Yahoo News that “while several potential buyers are in ongoing discussions with Jimmy, he has no exclusive agreements with any of them.”
Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese government officials allegedly discussed selling TikTok to Elon Musk, who also owns X. Musk has not commented on the reports but has publicly slammed the TikTok ban and said it was “contrary to freedom of speech and expression.”
Katie Mather
ByteDance board member is confident TikTok will be sold soon
General Atlantic CEO Bill Ford, who is a board member and one of the major investors in TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance, said at an Axios event in Davos, Switzerland, that he truly believes ByteDance will reach a deal selling TikTok.
"We'll get on with it, as soon as maybe the end of the week in terms of negotiating what might work,” Ford said on Jan. 22. “The Chinese government, the U.S. government and the company and the board all have to be involved in this conversation."
Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to his one-time ally Vladimir Putin, threatening him with retribution if he doesn’t make a deal to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. In an apparent effort to make good on his already-broken vow to end the war within 24 hours of becoming president, Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday to try and bend the strong-man leader’s arm. “I’m going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War
As Ottawa promises to retaliate against American trade tariffs, U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a new swipe at Canada.Trump says the United States does not need oil, gas, vehicles, or lumber imports from his allies to the north.Trump made the comments Thursday, in his first speech to world leaders since returning to the White House for his second term. During his virtual address at the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, Trump was unwavering on his threat of tariffs while sharing
A fence has gone up near the U.S.-Canada border, but it's nothing like the wall Trump has envisioned, and it didn't come at his request. The unguarded, black chain-link fence was erected on the Canadian side of a Point Roberts park in Washington state on Jan. 16.The fence, roughly 30 metres long, is at the end of English Bluff Road in Tsawwassen, B.C., a community within the City of Delta, a suburb of Vancouver.Washington's Monument Park, which has grassy space that extends across the border int
Mike Johnson’s office urged Republicans against subpoenaing a key Jan. 6 Committee witness so “sexually explicit” texts GOP lawmakers sent her would remain under wraps, a report alleged Thursday. The witness in question is Cassidy Hutchinson, a 28-year-old former White House aide from Donald Trump’s first term who gave explosive testimony to the committee about his actions leading up to Jan. 6, 2021. Trump’s return to power has Republicans clamoring to seek retribution against political foes who
Billionaire DOGE director Elon Musk has lost favor among President Donald Trump’s allies after publicly trashing a $500 billion artificial intelligence venture. Unveiled by President Trump on Tuesday as “Stargate,” the venture aims to supercharge the country’s artificial intelligence infrastructure with the help of tech giants OpenAI, Softbank and Oracle—at no cost to the government, according to Trump. However, in a flurry of X posts on Wednesday, Musk torched the terms of the deal and attacked
Michael Fanone, a former Washington, D.C., police officer who was attacked during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, cursed out Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the anti-government group the Oath Keepers, during an appearance Wednesday on CNN. As Fanone was appearing on the network to discuss President Trump’s pardon of the Jan. 6…
Russian President Putin has made it clear that he is willing to negotiate with the US about the war in Ukraine, but will only accept a full capitulation by Ukraine, including territorial concessions and neutrality with Western powers.
Anthony Scaramucci, infamously one of Donald Trump’s shortest-tenured advisers, mocked Vivek Ramaswamy for crashing out of the Department of Government Efficiency before it even launched. Scaramucci said that the entrepreneur lasted “minus one day,” by removing himself from co-leading the White House department the night before Trump could officially create it on inauguration day. DOGE is now headed solely by Elon Musk. The negative tenure means Ramaswamy cannot be measured in “Scaramuccis” a jo
Businesses worldwide and mainstream economists are fretting about higher prices as President Donald Trump unveils his tariff-heavy economic strategy. But Jamie Dimon, CEO of the world’s largest bank, believes there’s perhaps too much worrying and not enough faith in Trump’s plan.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s national security adviser on Wednesday sidelined about 160 National Security Council aides, sending them home while the administration reviews staffing and tries to align it with Trump’s agenda.
Mike Pompeo is the latest to have his Secret Service detail pulled by Donald Trump. A reason for the abrupt change is unclear, but The New York Times reported Pompeo still faces ongoing assassination threats for his role in the U.S. killing of the Iranian general Qassim Suleimani in 2020. “As recently as the end of last week, two separate government representatives, two separate government agencies called,” Pompeo told the Times. “They said our current assessment is that the threat level remains