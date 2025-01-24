Live

TikTok latest updates: Trump's executive order stalls ban for 75 days; MrBeast and Elon Musk reportedly among potential buyers of app

Katie Mather
·Reporter
Updated
ILLUSTRATION - 21 January 2025, Berlin: The Chinese social media app Tiktok is installed on a smartphone. Photo: Jens Kalaene/dpa (Photo by Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Jens Kalaene/Getty Images

TikTok has dominated headlines since April, when then-President Joe Biden signed a law passed by Congress requiring the popular app, which is owned by a Chinese company, to be sold or be banned in the United States.

TikTok users in the U.S. were temporarily unable to access the app starting on Jan. 18, the day before the ban took effect, but President Trump quickly intervened. In one of the first official acts of his second term in the White House, Trump signed an executive order delaying the enforcement of the TikTok ban for 75 days and proposed that the U.S. should “own 50%” of the platform in what he called a “joint venture.” (It remains unclear whether Trump wants the U.S. government to own half of TikTok or if a separate U.S. company or group of investors should own half of the app.)

The Biden administration and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have argued that TikTok’s Chinese ownership presents a potential threat to national security, and the Supreme Court agreed, moving to uphold the ban on Jan. 17.

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has previously said it has no plans to sell TikTok, citing in part the Chinese government’s opposition to a sale. However, on Jan. 20, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters that the decision “should be independently decided by companies in accordance with market principles.”

  • Katie Mather

    Trump questions whether potential TikTok security issues are 'that important'

    President Trump this week questioned the idea that TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance could pose a threat to U.S. national security.

    In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity on Jan. 22, Trump asked: “Is it that important for China to be spying on young people, on young kids, watching crazy videos?” Trump asked. “They make your telephones and they make your computers and they make a lot of other things. ... Isn’t that a bigger threat?”

    This came days after Trump signed an executive order to pause the social platform's ban for 75 days, saying his administration would figure out “the appropriate course forward in an orderly way that protects national security while avoiding an abrupt shutdown” of TikTok.

    In 2020, Trump signed an executive order that warned China could use TikTok to conduct disinformation campaigns, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail and conduct corporate espionage.

  • Katie Mather

    iPhones with TikTok app installed listed for thousands of dollars on eBay

    Many TikTok fans avoided deleting the TikTok app on their phones ahead of the ban on Jan. 19 — even though the app issued pop-up warnings about the shutdown and stopped working for several hours.

    But it was ultimately a good decision because TikTok quickly began operating in the U.S. again, specifically for people who kept the app. The Apple and Google app stores no longer offer the option to download the app, even if you have an account. Therefore, fans who deleted it in preparation for the ban can no longer access it. It's unclear when TikTok will return to app stores. President Trump on Monday signed an executive order that delays the ban for 75 days.

    As of Thursday, several used iPhones with the TikTok app are listed for sale on eBay, going for up to $10,000.

    eBay screenshot.
    eBay screenshot. (Katie Mather/Yahoo News)
    It is unclear if any of these listings have been successful and sales have been made; eBay did not respond to Yahoo News' request for comment. But eBay's site notes the number of people who have viewed the listing and added it to their shopping cart.

    Read more about the temporary TikTok ban from Yahoo News: TikTok was officially banned Sunday morning, but did Trump save it? Here's where things stand.

  • Katie Mather

    TikTok sued in France over 2 teen suicides

    Stephanie Mistre
    Stephanie Mistre, 51, holds a picture of her daughter, Marie Le Tiec, who died by suicide in 2021. (Tom Nouvian/AP)

    Seven families are suing TikTok in France, accusing the platform of failing to moderate harmful content to its young users. Out of the seven families involved in the lawsuit, two families have experienced losing their children to suicide.

    In its community guidelines, TikTok says it does not allow “showing, promoting or sharing plans for suicide or self-harm.”

    “We care deeply about your well-being and seek to be a source of happiness, enrichment and belonging,” the platform says in its mental and behavioral ealth section.

    The lawsuit, which was filed in November, alleges that TikTok’s algorithm is intentionally trapping vulnerable users in depressing content.

    Laure Boutron-Marmion, a lawyer representing the families suing TikTok, told the Associated Press that the case is based on “extensive evidence” and TikTok "can no longer hide behind the claim that it’s not their responsibility because they don’t create the content.”

    Read more from AP: Families sue TikTok in France over teen suicides they say are linked to harmful content

  • Katie Mather

    Who is offering to buy TikTok?

    MrBeast onstage at an awards show.
    YouTuber MrBeast awarded favorite male creator at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. (Richard Shotwell/AP)

    Multiple American companies and entrepreneurs have offered to buy TikTok from ByteDance, including former Los Angeles Dodgers owner and Project Liberty founder Frank McCourt, who in December pulled together a group of investors. One of those investors is Kevin O’Leary, a Shark Tank host, who told Yahoo Finance that the group is “willing to pay up to $20 billion” for the app. Project Liberty announced last week that it had formally submitted a proposal to ByteDance to buy TikTok.

    YouTube’s famous creator Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, posted on Jan. 15 that he had met with several billionaires and had “an offer ready” to buy TikTok. He did not share much information about who he was meeting with or what the plan looked like.

    While it’s been reported by other outlets that Donaldson has joined a group with investors to buy TikTok, his spokesman Matthew Hiltzik told Yahoo News that “while several potential buyers are in ongoing discussions with Jimmy, he has no exclusive agreements with any of them.”

    Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese government officials allegedly discussed selling TikTok to Elon Musk, who also owns X. Musk has not commented on the reports but has publicly slammed the TikTok ban and said it was “contrary to freedom of speech and expression.”

  • Katie Mather

    ByteDance board member is confident TikTok will be sold soon

    General Atlantic CEO Bill Ford, who is a board member and one of the major investors in TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance, said at an Axios event in Davos, Switzerland, that he truly believes ByteDance will reach a deal selling TikTok.

    "We'll get on with it, as soon as maybe the end of the week in terms of negotiating what might work,” Ford said on Jan. 22. “The Chinese government, the U.S. government and the company and the board all have to be involved in this conversation."

