TikTok latest updates: Trump's executive order stalls ban for 75 days; MrBeast and Elon Musk reportedly among potential buyers of app

TikTok has dominated headlines since April, when then-President Joe Biden signed a law passed by Congress requiring the popular app, which is owned by a Chinese company, to be sold or be banned in the United States.

TikTok users in the U.S. were temporarily unable to access the app starting on Jan. 18, the day before the ban took effect, but President Trump quickly intervened. In one of the first official acts of his second term in the White House, Trump signed an executive order delaying the enforcement of the TikTok ban for 75 days and proposed that the U.S. should “own 50%” of the platform in what he called a “joint venture.” (It remains unclear whether Trump wants the U.S. government to own half of TikTok or if a separate U.S. company or group of investors should own half of the app.)

The Biden administration and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have argued that TikTok’s Chinese ownership presents a potential threat to national security, and the Supreme Court agreed, moving to uphold the ban on Jan. 17.

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has previously said it has no plans to sell TikTok, citing in part the Chinese government’s opposition to a sale. However, on Jan. 20, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters that the decision “should be independently decided by companies in accordance with market principles.”

