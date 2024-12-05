Tsunami warning canceled after massive 7.0 earthquake rattles Northern California, Oregon

The threat of a tsunami briefly rattled residents of Northern California and Southern Oregon after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast.
The quake's epicenter was in California's Humboldt County, 7 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, the National Weather Service said in a bulletin.
Cellphones in the coast regions of Northern California and Southern Oregon rang out with an “Emergency Alert” at 10:51 a.m. PST.
Just before noon local time, the National Tsunami Warning Center canceled the tsunami warning.
The U.S. Geological Survey said that more than 5.3 million people in California were under a tsunami warning, the Associated Press reported, and that more than 1.3 million people lived close enough to the epicenter to feel the earthquake.
Berkeley evacuation order lifted
The Berkeley, Calif., Police Department lifted the evacuation order for West Berkeley about 30 minutes after it has been issued.
The Tsunami Warning is officially canceled. All evacuations have been lifted. No tsunami danger presently exists. https://t.co/khoHdCAEix
It was not immediately clear when the zoo would reopen.
Tsunami warnings canceled
The National Weather Service has canceled the tsunami warnings it had issued for parts of Oregon and California following a strong earthquake that struck off the Northern California coast:
...THE TSUNAMI WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* The Tsunami Warning is canceled for the coastal areas of California and Oregon
OBSERVATIONS OF TSUNAMI ACTIVITY — * No tsunami observations are available to report.
"No tsunami danger exists for the U.S. west coast, British Columbia and Alaska," the weather service added.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom briefed on earthquake and possible tsunami
In a statement, California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said he has been briefed and is meeting with state emergency officials.
The Governor has been briefed on the earthquakes off the coast of Northern California and the resulting tsunami warning. @CAgovernor is now meeting with state emergency officials and working to ensure Californians are safe.
The @Cal_OES State Operations Center is activated to…
Some 4.7 million residents of California and Oregon had been under the tsunami warning before it was canceled, the National Weather Service said. The quake, which hit at a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), was centered about 39 miles (63 km) west of the town of Ferndale, a sparsely populated portion of the northern California coast, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
