Tsunami warning canceled after massive 7.0 earthquake rattles Northern California, Oregon

"No tsunami danger presently exists for this area," the National Tsunami Warning Center said Thursday.

David Knowles
·Editor
Updated
A tsunami warning was issued for parts of the West Coast. (USGS)
The threat of a tsunami briefly rattled residents of Northern California and Southern Oregon after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast.

The quake's epicenter was in California's Humboldt County, 7 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, the National Weather Service said in a bulletin.

Cellphones in the coast regions of Northern California and Southern Oregon rang out with an “Emergency Alert” at 10:51 a.m. PST.

Just before noon local time, the National Tsunami Warning Center canceled the tsunami warning.

The U.S. Geological Survey said that more than 5.3 million people in California were under a tsunami warning, the Associated Press reported, and that more than 1.3 million people lived close enough to the epicenter to feel the earthquake.

    Berkeley evacuation order lifted

    The Berkeley, Calif., Police Department lifted the evacuation order for West Berkeley about 30 minutes after it has been issued.

    San Francisco Zoo closed following tsunami warning

    The San Francisco Zoo, which is located in the western part of San Francisco, just blocks from the ocean, said in a statement that it was closing due to the tsunami warning.

    "Guests have been evacuated and staff have moved to higher ground," the zoo said in a message posted to X.

    It was not immediately clear when the zoo would reopen.

    Tsunami warnings canceled

    A screengrab of an alert canceling the tsunami warning. (David Knowles/Yahoo News)
    The National Weather Service has canceled the tsunami warnings it had issued for parts of Oregon and California following a strong earthquake that struck off the Northern California coast:

    ...THE TSUNAMI WARNING IS CANCELLED...

    * The Tsunami Warning is canceled for the coastal areas of California and Oregon

    OBSERVATIONS OF TSUNAMI ACTIVITY

    * No tsunami observations are available to report.

    "No tsunami danger exists for the U.S. west coast, British Columbia and Alaska," the weather service added.

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom briefed on earthquake and possible tsunami

    In a statement, California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said he has been briefed and is meeting with state emergency officials.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Tsunami warning issued after 7.0 magnitude earthquake

    A screengrab of the emergency alert that was issued Thursday. (David Knowles/Yahoo News)
    The National Weather Service issued a tsunami warning for parts of Oregon and California on Thursday after a powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California.

    According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 7. magnitude earthquake was detected 45 miles southwest of Eureka, Calif., at a depth of 8 miles.

    Screengrab via USGS
