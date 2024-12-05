Tsunami warning canceled after massive 7.0 earthquake rattles Northern California, Oregon

"No tsunami danger presently exists for this area," the National Tsunami Warning Center said Thursday.

A tsunami warning was issued for parts of the West Coast. (USGS)

The threat of a tsunami briefly rattled residents of Northern California and Southern Oregon after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast.

The quake's epicenter was in California's Humboldt County, 7 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, the National Weather Service said in a bulletin.

Cellphones in the coast regions of Northern California and Southern Oregon rang out with an “Emergency Alert” at 10:51 a.m. PST.

Just before noon local time, the National Tsunami Warning Center canceled the tsunami warning.

The U.S. Geological Survey said that more than 5.3 million people in California were under a tsunami warning, the Associated Press reported, and that more than 1.3 million people lived close enough to the epicenter to feel the earthquake.