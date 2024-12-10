UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting updates: Luigi Mangione yells outside courthouse as he seeks to fight extradition to New York on murder charges

Luigi Mangione is scorted into the Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pa., on Tuesday, (Benjamin B. Braun/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old charged with murder in the Dec. 4 death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in midtown Manhattan, will fight his extradition to New York, his defense lawyer said during a court appearance in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Mangione was spotted at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pa., on Monday morning and taken into custody by local police on gun charges. He was found in possession of an assembled gun and suppressor consistent with the weapon seen in video footage of the crime, a fake New Jersey ID matching the one the suspect used at a Manhattan hostel, and clothing that matched those worn by the suspect. Police also said Mangione had a handwritten document that laid out possible motivations for the attack.

Mangione was arraigned Monday evening on five crimes in Pennsylvania, including forgery, carrying a gun without a license, falsely identifying himself to law enforcement, tampering with records or identification and possessing “instruments of crime.”

Late Monday, prosecutors in Manhattan filed murder and other charges against Mangione, online court records show. At a hearing in Hollidaysburg, Pa., Tuesday, his attorney, Thomas Dickey, said he is contesting his extradition to New York to face those charges.

Mangione was denied bail and will be held at a Pennsylvania state prison while extradition proceedings continue.

Luigi Mangione is being held without bail after he was arrested on Monday in connection with last Wednesday's killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a sidewalk in midtown Manhattan. The 26-year-old Ivy League grad was charged late Monday with Thompson's murder in Manhattan, while also facing gun and other charges in Pennsylvania related to his arrest Monday morning in Altoona, Pa. There are still many unanswered questions in the case, such as how long Mangione may have spent allegedly planning the attack, whether he had an accomplice and what his motive may have been for the shooting.

In the aftermath of Mangione's arrest, news organizations have searched for clues about Mangione's background and his potential motive, including in comments from family and friends. According to several statements posted to social media and shared with the press, a vague portrait has begun to emerge of a young man who complained of chronic back pain and may have undergone spinal surgery before he appears to have stopped communicating with people — including family members — months ahead of the Dec. 4 shooting. Freddie Leatherbury, who graduated from Gilman School in Baltimore with Mangione in 2016, told Baltimore station WBAL-TV that the news of his former classmate's arrest was "just so shocking and does not really track with what I thought he was as a person." "There was nothing that came off weird about him," Leatherbury said. "He had great friends. He had a lot of female friends as well. He was a relatively unassuming kid. He was down to earth. He was smart, well-adjusted socially. He was at least a two-sport athlete, from what I can remember, and he really had everything going for him."

Mangione's lawyer says he will fight extradition to New York Luigi Mangione is led into the Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pa., for an extradition hearing on Tuesday. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) During an extradition hearing in Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pa., on Tuesday, Luigi Mangione's defense attorney reportedly said his client will fight his extradition to New York, where he's facing murder and other charges in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. “He is contesting it,” Thomas Dickey, Mangione's lawyer, told the judge in court, according to CNN and other news outlets. Mangione was again denied bail and will continue to be held at Huntingdon State Correctional Institution on weapons charges stemming from his arrest in Altoona, Pa., on Monday. A preliminary hearing for those charges has been scheduled for Dec. 23.

Luigi Mangione yells on his way into courthouse Mangione yells out as he arrives at Blair County Courthouse on Tuesday. (Screengrab via Reuters TV) While being escorted into the Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pa., for his extradition hearing Tuesday, Luigi Mangione yelled out as members of the media looked on. Not everything he said was clearly audible. But Mangione, wearing an orange jumpsuit, shouted "it's completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience" as he was led into the building for the hearing, which was scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Customer at Altoona McDonald’s where Mangione was arrested joked with friends that he looked like the suspect The McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, Pa., where Mangione was arrested Monday. (Matthew Hatcher/Reuters) An Altoona, Pa., man who says he is a regular customer at the McDonald’s where Luigi Mangione was arrested says he and his friends saw him walk in and thought that he looked like the suspected shooter in New York City. The man, who identified himself only as Larry, gave interviews to CNN, Fox News and the BBC, saying that he and his friends were joking to themselves about the resemblance. “The group of us thought it was more of a joke, and we were kidding about it,” he told Fox News. “But as it turned out, it was him.” When the group left, Larry said he walked past the man. According to police, a McDonald’s employee later called 911 to report the suspect. When officers arrived, they found Mangione at the back of the restaurant, wearing a blue surgical mask and a brown beanie and looking at a laptop. The officers said that when they asked Mangione if he had been to New York recently, he became quiet and “started to shake.” “It’s unbelievable,” Larry told CNN. “I still can’t hardly believe it’s for real, ya know?”

'Deny Defend Depose' banner hung over Baltimore freeway A banner carrying the words that were written on the bullet casings found at the scene of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's fatal shooting was spotted hanging over a Baltimore freeway on Tuesday, the Baltimore Sun reported. Hung from an overpass along Interstate 83, the banner read, "Deny Defend Depose" and "Health Care 4 All." "Delay, Deny, Defend: Why insurance companies don't pay claims and what you can do about it" is the title of a bestselling 2010 book by Jay Feinman. It details the tactics used by health care industry executives to avoid paying claims to lower corporate costs. This week, the book saw a big jump in Amazon's sales rankings. Luigi Mangione, the suspect charged in Thompson’s killing, went to high school in Baltimore at an all-boys private school. In a handwritten manifesto police found when they arrested him on Monday at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pa., Mangione seemed to express anger at the health care industry, writing, "Frankly these parasites had it coming," according to reports. Thompson's killing has served to highlight the deep resentment many Americans feel toward the health care industry, and "Deny Defend Depose" has become a rallying cry. Amazon pulled hundreds of new items that bore those words following Thompson's shooting.

Extradition hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET An extradition hearing for Luigi Mangione is set to be held today at the Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pa., at 1:30 p.m. ET. Mangione is being held without bail on weapons charges in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested Monday. Authorities are expected to seek his extradition to New York, where he is facing murder and other charges stemming from the Dec. 4 fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Manhattan DA releases arrest warrant charging Mangione with murder The Manhattan district attorney's office on Monday released the felony arrest warrant filed overnight in criminal court charging Luigi Mangione with five crimes: murder in the second degree; two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree; and criminal possession of a forged document in the second degree. (Manhattan DA's Office/Handout via Yahoo News) Mangione, 26, is accused of fatally shooting 50-year-old UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Dec. 4. In the arrest warrant, NYPD Detective Yousef Demes states that he was informed by fellow Detective Oscar Diaz of the Manhattan South Homicide Squad that he was present for Thompson's autopsy and that the cause of his death was "determined to be a gunshot wound to the torso."

New photos show Mangione at McDonald's before taken into custody New photos released by Pennsylvania State Police show Luigi Mangione eating at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pa., on Monday morning before he was taken into custody by authorities. He appears to be eating hash browns in one photo. Luigi Mangione, who’s been charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pa., on Monday. (Pennsylvania State Police via AP) A masked Mangione at the Altoona, Pa., McDonald's Monday. (Pennsylvania State Police via AP)

Mangione had chronic back pain that required surgery, friend in Hawaii says Following Luigi Mangione's arrest Monday, one of his friends in Hawaii, where Mangione most recently lived, said that he had complained of chronic back pain from an apparent pinched nerve, and that he underwent surgery in recent years. R.J. Martin, the founder of Surfbreak, a co-living space in Honolulu where Mangione stayed in 2022, told the New York Times that Mangione told him that his spine "was kind of misaligned.” “He said his lower vertebrae were almost like a half inch off, and I think it pinched a nerve," Martin said. "Sometimes he’d be doing well and other times not.” Martin recalled that after a group surfing lesson, Mangione was in such pain that Martin had to switch his mattress. And Martin said that Mangione once confided in him that he could not be in a romantic relationship because of the pain. "He knew that dating and being physically intimate with his back condition wasn’t possible," Martin told the Times. "I remember him telling me that, and my heart just breaks.” Martin told the Honolulu Civil Beat that Mangione returned to the mainland to have surgery, and that he'd stayed in regular contact with him until this past summer. “He went radio silent in June or July,” Martin said.

Luigi Mangione's mug shot The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections released Luigi Mangione's booking photo on Monday evening following his arrest and arraignment in Altoona, Pa., earlier in the day. Luigi Mangione. (Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP)

Mangione's family releases statement following arrest Luigi Mangione's cousin, Maryland lawmaker Nino Mangione, posted a statement to his Facebook page on behalf of the Mangione family late Monday: Statement from the Mangione Family Regarding Luigi Mangione



Unfortunately, we cannot comment on news reports regarding Luigi Mangione. We only know what we have read in the media. Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved.



We are devastated by this news.



- The Mangione Family

Luigi Mangione charged with murder in NYC Luigi Mangione stands in a cell in Altoona, Pa., on Monday. (Altoona Police Department/Handout via Reuters) Late Monday, prosecutors in Manhattan charged Luigi Mangione with murder and four other crimes, according to an arrest warrant obtained by Yahoo News. Specifically, Mangione has been charged with: One count of second-degree murder Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon One count of second-degree possession of a forged document One count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon He had been charged earlier in the day with five crimes, including carrying a gun without a license, forgery, falsely identifying himself to authorities and possessing "instruments of crime."

Manhunt following killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO leads to arrest of Luigi Mangione in Pa. The massive police manhunt that began early last Wednesday after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down on the streets of Manhattan led to the arrest of 26-year-old Luigi Mangione on Monday at a McDonalds restaurant in Pennsylvania, 300 miles west of New York City. Law enforcement said a customer at the fast food outlet in Altoona recognized Mangione from surveillance photos of the man suspected of killing Thompson circulated by New York police and notified a restaurant employee, who called the police. When Altoona police arrived at the McDonalds, they found Mangione eating alone, wearing a blue medical mask. An officer asked him to lower the mask, recognized him as the suspect in the shooting and asked him for identification, according to the criminal complaint. Mangione then produced a fake New Jersey driver's license that identified him as Mark Rosario. An officer then asked Mangione whether he had recently been to New York, and "the male became quiet and started to shake," the complaint stated. Police recovered several items at the scene, including a "ghost gun" similar to the one believed to have been used in the shooting in New York, a silencer, Mangione's passport, and a handwritten document that police say alluded to a possible motive. They also recovered clothing, including a face mask, that matched those worn by the suspect in Thompson's killing. An Ivy League graduate who grew up in a prominent Maryland family, Mangione was a valedictorian at a private boys' school in Baltimore. In 2020, he earned dual bachelor's degrees in computer engineering and a master’s degree in computer and information science from the University of Pennsylvania. At his arraignment at Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pa., Mangione was charged with five crimes: forgery, carrying a gun without a license, falsely identifying himself to law enforcement, tampering with records or identification and possessing “instruments of crime." Denied bail, he was expected to be transferred to a state correctional facility on Monday nightMangione's next scheduled court appearance in Pennsylvania will be on Dec. 23. At a press conference following Mangione's arraignment, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro took issue with those who have celebrated Thompson's killing online as morally justifiable given UnitedHealthcare's refusal to offer coverage to some people. "In America, we do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint," Shapiro said. "I understand people have real frustration with our health care system and I have worked to address that throughout my career, but I have no tolerance, nor should anyone, for one man using an illegal ghost gun to murder someone because he thinks his opinion matters most."

Shapiro: Mangione will likely be moved to Pa. state correctional facility tonight Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said it was likely Luigi Mangione would be transferred to a state correctional facility at some point this evening. He faces two felony charges in addition to three misdemeanors in Pennsylvania, but officials said he will likely be charged soon in New York with additional crimes relating to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Pennsylvania DA said Mangione was carrying $10,000 in cash Both the Associated Press and the New York Times report that, during Mangione's arraignment Monday evening, Blair County District Attorney Peter Weeks said that the 26-year-old was carrying $10,000 in cash — including $2,000 in foreign currency — when he was apprehended in Altoona, Pa. Mangione reportedly disputed the amount of money he was said to have been carrying. He was denied bond.

Pennsylvania governor says he expects N.Y. to file charges against Mangione 'very soon' Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro told reporters that he expects "New York will file charges very soon" against Luigi Mangione. In order for Mangione to face any charges in connection with the killing of United HealthCare CEO Brian Thompson, he will need to be extradited to the state first. Extradition laws allow one state, like Pennsylvania, to hand over someone oto another state, New York, for criminal prosecution.

Gov. Shapiro slams those who celebrate killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson At a Monday evening news conference detailing the arrest and arraignment of Luigi Mangione on gun and forgery charges related to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro had harsh words for Americans who have praised the homicide. "Some attention in this case, especially online, has been deeply disturbing, as some have looked to celebrate instead of condemn this killing. Brian Thompson was a father to two. He was a husband and he was a friend to many. And, yes, he was the CEO of a health insurance company," Shapiro said. "In America, we do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint. I understand people have real frustration with our health care system and I have worked to address that throughout my career, but I have no tolerance, nor should anyone, for one man using an illegal ghost gun to murder someone because he thinks his opinion matters most."

Mangione ordered to be held without bail, AP reports Luigi Mangione was ordered to be held without bail after his court arraignment Monday evening, the Associated Press reported.

Mangione charged with 5 crimes in Pennsylvania, according to criminal complaint Mangione has been charged with five crimes in Pennsylvania, which include: forgery, carrying a gun without a license, falsely identifying himself to law enforcement, tampering with records or identification and possessing “instruments of crime." A copy of the criminal complaint against Luigi Mangione was shared by various reporters on X. According to the complaint, Altoona police officers found a pistol and silencer that were both 3D printed. The pistol had "one loaded Glock magazine with six nine-millimeter full metal jacket rounds." When Mangione was asked if he had been to New York recently, "the male became quiet and started to shake," the complaint says.

Mangione charged with weapons, forgery and other crimes in Pennsylvania Luigi Mangione has been charged in Pennsylvania with crimes related to weapons and forgery, the Associated Press reported.

Mangione arrives at Blair County Courthouse for preliminary arraignment on gun charges Luigi Mangione arrived at the Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pa., shortly after 6 p.m. ET on Monday for preliminary arraignment on gun charges. He was led into the courthouse by two police officers, the New York Times reported. So far, Mangione has not been charged with killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. He was described by New York Mayor Eric Adams Monday as a "strong person of interest" in that crime.

Mangione comes from prominent Maryland family Luigi Mangioni, the person of interest in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, comes from a prominent Maryland family, CBS News reported. Mangioni's grandfather was a real estate developer who owned country clubs in Maryland, according to the Baltimore Banner. Mangioni is also the cousin of Maryland State Delegate Nino Mangione, a Republican. After his arrest on Monday in Altoona, Pa., on gun charges, it was learned that Mangioni is registered to vote at his parents' home in the Baltimore suburb of Cockeysville, Md. He is registered as unaffiliated with any party, CNN reported.

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old man who was arrested earlier today at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pa., and identified as a "strong person of interest" in the recent murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, grew up in Baltimore and was the valedictorian at his all-boys private school before attending the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated in 2020 with a dual bachelor's degree in computer engineering and a master's degree in computer and information science.

Mangione to be arraigned at Blair County, Pa., courthouse at 6 p.m. ET Luigi Mangione will be arraigned on gun charges at the Blair County Courthouse at 6 p.m. ET tonight, a communications official at the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania confirmed to Yahoo News.

Luigi Mangione's Instagram and Facebook accounts taken down Accounts on Instagram and Facebook belonging to Luigi Mangione, the person of interest in last week's fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, were removed from the platforms on Monday, hours after he was detained in Altoona, Pa. In the hours after being named following his arrest on gun charges, Mangione's follower count rose into the tens of thousands on social media.

NYPD and FBI investigators in Altoona, Pa., to question Mangione Multiple news outlets are reporting that NYPD and FBI investigators have arrived in Altoona, Pa., to interrogate person of interest Luigi Mangione in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

UnitedHealthcare issues statement following arrest A UnitedHealthcare spokesperson issued a statement to Yahoo News on Monday following the arrest of a "strong person of interest" in the killing of Brian Thompson, its chief executive. “Our hope is that today’s apprehension brings some relief to Brian’s family, friends, colleagues and the many others affected by this unspeakable tragedy,” the statement read. “We thank law enforcement and will continue to work with them on this investigation. We ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy as they mourn.”

'Strong person of interest' Luigi Mangione taken into custody at Pennsylvania McDonald's. Here's what we know so far. At a press conference Monday afternoon in Manhattan, New York Mayor Eric Adams, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch and NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny provided details about 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, who they described as a “strong person of interest” in last week's killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione was detained by Altoona, Pa., police at a McDonald’s restaurant roughly 300 miles west of New York City at approximately 9:15 a.m. An employee at the fast food chain recognized Mangione from photos released by New York police and contacted local law enforcement, Tisch said. Kenny added later that Mangione "was sitting there eating" when police approached. They found several items that they believe link him with the fatal shooting in Manhattan, including a ghost gun consistent with the weapon seen in video footage of the crime, a silencer, a fake New Jersey ID that matched the one used when the suspect checked in to a Manhattan hostel, a U.S. passport with his real name, a handwritten document or manifesto that police say speaks to Mangione’s motivation and mindset, and clothing, including a mask, that match those worn by the suspect. Kelly said that, based on the document found in Mangione's possession, it appeared that he "has some ill will toward corporate America." On Friday, after nearly two days of a frantic manhunt that played out on the streets of Manhattan, New York police said they believed that the suspect in the case fled the city by bus.

NYC mayor says requiring people to pull masks down temporarily would help in cases like these New York City Mayor Eric Adams said a policy that requires people to even temporarily pull down their masks when entering a business, cab or ride share vehicle would help "close these cases in hours," he said referring to the apprehension of Luigi Mangione. "We had a ban in place and it was removed after COVID," Adams told reporters. "I think we need to reexamine having that put back in place, and I know the governor has voiced some interest in it, and I think that what we saw here, maybe this would give wind in the sail to bring this home."

What to know about 'ghost guns' The NYPD said that Luigi Mangione, the "strong person of interest" in the UnitedHealthcare CEO killing who was arrested Monday on firearms charges in Altoona, Pa., had what investigators believe was a so-called ghost gun. Ghost guns are firearms that are often assembled with kits that can be bought online or at a store without a background check. They also do not contain serial numbers, making them virtually impossible for law enforcement to trace or regulate. President Biden's administration has tried to crack down on such weapons. In October, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments over their legality and seems poised to uphold a 2022 rule issued by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to regulate parts and kits used to make so-called ghost guns like any other firearm.

Altoona, Pa., police release statement on arrest Police in Altoona, Pa., released a brief statement on their department's Facebook page confirming that their officers arrested a "male matching the description of the United Healthcare CEO murder suspect" at a McDonald's this morning.

Mangione seemed to have 'ill will toward corporate America,' NYPD says During Monday's press conference, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny, said that Mangione had a handwritten document in his possession that could offer insight into his motivation and mindset. Asked for more details about the document, Kenny said that Altoona, Pa., police are still in possession of the document, but that they indicated that it did not contain threats to any specific people. “It does seem [Mangione] has some ill will toward corporate America,” Kenny added. "But that will all come out as part of our investigation."

Here's what items police found when they arrested person of interest Luigi Mangione At a Monday news conference, New York police detailed what they recovered when they arrested Luigi Mangione, described by New York City Mayor Eric Adams as "a strong person of interest" in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pa. The items include: A ghost gun consistent with the weapon seen in video footage of the crime A suppressor A fake New Jersey ID that matched the one used when the suspect checked into a Manhattan hostel A handwritten document police say speak to his motivation and mindset Clothing, including a mask, that match those worn by the suspect

NYPD says Mangione is from Maryland, last known address in Hawaii NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said Luigi Mangione was born and raised in Maryland, has ties to San Francisco and his last known address was in Honolulu. He attended college in Pennsylvania. Mangione had no known prior arrests in the U.S. Kenny also said that the NYPD is traveling to Pennsylvania to further question Mangione in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

NYPD names Luigi Mangione as 'strong person of interest' NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Altoona, Pa., police arrested 26-year-old Luigi Mangione on firearms charges Monday morning. "At this time, he is believed to be our person of interest in the brazen, targeted murder of Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare last Wednesday in midtown Manhattan," Tisch told reporters during a news conference.

Map shows distance between site of shooting in NYC and Altoona, Pa. Just under 300 miles from where UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot in midtown Manhattan last week, a person of interest was reportedly detained and taken in for questioning by police in Altoona, Pa., on Monday.

NYC mayor to hold news conference soon New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to hold a news conference at around 1:30 p.m. ET and will be joined by law enforcement. The New York Times reports that the press briefing was previously scheduled before news broke that a man was taken in for questioning in Altoona, Pa., in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Man detained at McDonald's in Altoona reportedly had fake IDs, gun According to multiple news outlets, including the New York Times and NBC News, the man who was detained by police in Altoona, Pa., and taken in for questioning on Monday reportedly had a gun similar to the one believed to have been used in the fatal shooting. The Times also reported that the man showed police the same fake New Jersey identification police believe was used by the suspect at a hostel on Manhattan's Upper West Side days before the shooting.

Over the weekend, the NYPD searched a lake in Central Park again for evidence linked to the shooting. Police also released two new images of the suspect. One image appears to show the unidentified male suspect in the back seat of a taxicab, wearing a blue surgical mask and dark hooded jacket. The other appears to show the same man on the street outside the cab.

Police said Friday that the suspect caught a taxi around 7 a.m. Wednesday on the Upper West Side of Manhattan and took the cab uptown to a bus terminal near the George Washington Bridge, where they believe he may have caught a bus out of the state.

Another photo released by the New York Police Department showing the person of interest. (NYPD via AP)

“Those buses are interstate buses,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told reporters Friday. “That’s why we believe he may have left New York City.”

On Friday evening, police said they had found the distinctive backpack worn by the suspect in Central Park. The backpack was sent to a forensics lab for testing, according to the New York Times. Police also found other items in the park, including clothing.

Kenny also told reporters that investigators are looking into whether the shooter may have used a veterinary pistol, which is used to quietly euthanize animals.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told CNN that the NYPD released new surveillance photos of a "person of interest wanted for questioning" without a face mask on Thursday because they want a "wider audience" outside of New York City to see the photos.

The NYPD did not confirm to Yahoo News that the person shown in the photos released Thursday was the suspected shooter, or confirm where and when the photos were taken.

🚨UPDATE: Below are photos of a person of interest wanted for questioning regarding the Midtown Manhattan homicide on Dec. 4. This does not appear to be a random act of violence; all indications are that it was a premediated, targeted attack.



The full investigative efforts of… pic.twitter.com/K3kzC4IbtS — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 5, 2024

But a possible moment of flirtation could provide a key clue to help identify the suspect. The hooded man in the photo is seen smiling, with his face mask pushed down around his neck in a flirtatious moment with a female employee at a hostel on Manhattan's Upper West Side, police sources told multiple news outlets. Upon checking him in, she allegedly asked to see his smile.

Investigators believe the suspect may have dropped a water bottle at the scene. On Friday, DNA samples from the bottle were turned over to New York's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for testing, CNN reported. A fingerprint was found on the bottle, but the print was smudged, which means it can’t be identified. Investigators have also sent DNA samples for testing collected from a cellphone that was left behind at the scene. It's not determined if the phone belonged to the gunman. Police haven’t been able to gain access to the device yet.

FBI offers $50,000 reward

Meanwhile, the FBI said the suspect has been added to the bureau’s Most Wanted list and that it is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Thompson’s killer.

The NYPD had already offered $10,000 for information leading to the alleged gunman’s capture and conviction.

The FBI said it is assisting the NYPD in its investigation.

Tracking the suspect's movements

Security camera still images showing the shooter reportedly involved in the killing of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, in midtown Manhattan, displayed at an NYPD press conference on Wednesday. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

The suspect appears to have arrived in Manhattan on Nov. 24, 10 days prior to the shooting, on a Greyhound bus that originated in Atlanta, though it’s unclear if he boarded the bus in Atlanta, police officials told news media. The Atlanta Police Department confirmed in a statement Friday that it's helping the NYPD with its investigation "and will now be providing assistance as needed."

The suspect checked out of the hostel on Nov. 29, then checked back in the next day using a fake New Jersey identification, according to authorities.

Security camera footage obtained by Yahoo News appears to show a person matching the description of the suspected shooter walking west on 55th Street — a block from the Hilton hotel where the attack took place — at about 6:20 a.m. The person in the video appears to pause and lean over a pile of trash bags on the sidewalk for a few seconds before continuing on.

Security camera footage via Gideon Platt, Stage Star Deli.

Thompson, 50, was shot in New York City, just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect was described by police as a light-skinned male wearing a black face mask, black-and-white sneakers and "a very distinctive gray backpack."

Possible clues left on bullet casings

Investigators have been combing through surveillance footage and examining evidence, including bullet casings that according to the Associated Press had the words delay, deny and depose written on them. Police are working to determine whether the words may hint at the suspect's motive, which remains unclear.

The NYPD told Yahoo News it could not confirm there were messages on the bullet casings.

Surveillance footage obtained by the Washington Post shows the suspect leaving midtown Manhattan's 57th Street F train subway station at 6:15 a.m. ET. The suspect's clothing matches the images released Wednesday by the NYPD.

After leaving the station, the suspect is next seen at 6:17 a.m. inside a Starbucks coffee shop on Sixth Avenue.

Police released more images of the suspect. (NYPD News via X)

Police said the shooter arrived at the scene on foot just several minutes before Thompson showed up outside the Hilton hotel. Thompson was visiting New York City from Minnesota for an investor conference.

The suspect then approached Thompson from behind and shot him in the back and leg, police said. The gun appeared to be fitted with a silencer and seemed to jam, a law enforcement official told CNN, but the suspect was able to fix it and continued firing.

The shooter headed north on foot before getting on a bicycle and riding toward Central Park, where he was last seen.

During an NYPD press conference on Wednesday, police initially reported the suspect had taken an electric Citi Bike, but the company, owned by Lyft, later said the suspect had not used one of those bikes.

Sources told ABC News that the shooter was also caught on a surveillance camera outside a public housing project on the Upper West Side, at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. The NYPD has now reportedly sought a search warrant for that location.

Who was Brian Thompson?

A private funeral for Thompson will be held on Monday, according to NBC News.

A former private security leader for Thompson said he was surprised the CEO didn't have a private detail with him at the time of the shooting. "What stands out most to me is the inability to provide him security in New York City while he's going to give a speech to many mad stockholders and possibly mad clients of the health care company," Philip Klein, Klein Investigations CEO, said Friday on "Fox & Friends First."

Thompson was named the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021, after having previously served as the CEO of UnitedHealthcare's government programs, which include Medicare & Retirement and Community & State, according to his company profile. He joined the company in 2004.

In a statement, UnitedHealth Group said: "We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson. ... We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian's family and all who were close to him."

Thompson's wife, Paulette Thompson, told NBC News that he had been receiving "some threats" but didn't know the details.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (UnitedHealth Group/AP)

"I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him," she told the news outlet. "I can't really give a thoughtful response right now. I just found this out and I'm trying to console my children."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, from Minnesota, said in a post on X: "This is a horrifying and shocking act of violence. My thoughts are with Brian Thompson’s family and loved ones and all those working at United Healthcare in Minnesota."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the news of Thompson's shooting "horrifying."

"A terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota," he wrote on X. "Minnesota is sending our prayers to Brian's family and the UnitedHealthcare team."