UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting updates: Police identify Luigi Mangione as person of interest detained in Altoona, Pa.

Katie Mather, Dylan Stableford and Kate Murphy
Updated
Person wearing face mask and hoodie looking through sliding window from back seat of taxi. Title on image reads: NYPD Crime Stoppers, 1-800-577-8477 (TIPS)
This undated photo released by the New York Police Department shows a suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in a taxi on Dec. 4. Part of the image was blurred by the source. (NYPD via AP)

The manhunt for the killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson continued to intensify as it entered its sixth day Monday, with multiple news outlets reporting that a man in Altoona, Pa. is being held for questioning in connection with Thompson's murder after he was found with a gun similar to the one used in last Wednesday's shooting. The NYPD told Yahoo News on Monday they "can't confirm" those reports.

Law enforcement was notified after the man was identified at a McDonald's. He is being taken in for questioning and according to multiple news outlets, he also had a fake ID on him.

This is a developing story. Follow along below for live updates.

Live5 updates
  • Kate Murphy

    NYPD says Mangione is from Maryland, last known address in Hawaii

    NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said Luigi Mangione was born and raised in Maryland, has ties to San Francisco, and his last known address was in Honolulu.

    Kenny added that the NYPD is currently traveling to Pa. to further question Mangione in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEP Brian Thompson.

  • Kate Murphy

    NYPD names Luigi Mangione as 'strong person of interest'

    NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Altoona, Pa., police arrested 26-year-old Luigi Mangione on firearms charges Monday morning. "At this time, he is believed to be our person of interest in the brazen, targeted murder of Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare last Wednesday in midtown Manhattan," Tisch told reporters during a news conference.

  • Caitlin Dickson

    Map shows distance between site of shooting in NYC and Altoona, Pa.

    Just under 300 miles from where UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot in midtown Manhattan last week, a person of interest was reportedly detained and taken in for questioning by police in Altoona, Pa., on Monday.

  • Kate Murphy

    NYC mayor to hold news conference soon

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to hold a news conference at around 1:30 p.m. ET and will be joined by law enforcement. The New York Times reports that the press briefing was previously scheduled before news broke that a man was taken in for questioning in Altoona, Pa., in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

  • Caitlin Dickson

    Man detained at McDonald's in Altoona reportedly had fake IDs, gun

    According to multiple news outlets, including the New York Times and NBC News, the man who was detained by police in Altoona, Pa., and taken in for questioning on Monday reportedly had a gun similar to the one believed to have been used in the fatal shooting. The Times also reported that the man showed police the same fake New Jersey identification police believe was used by the suspect at a hostel on Manhattan's Upper West Side days before the shooting.

Over the weekend, the NYPD searched a lake in Central Park again for evidence linked to the shooting. Police also released two new images of the suspect. One image appears to show the unidentified male suspect in the back seat of a taxicab, wearing a blue surgical mask and dark hooded jacket. The other appears to show the same man on the street outside the cab.

Police said Friday that the suspect caught a taxi around 7 a.m. Wednesday on the Upper West Side of Manhattan and took the cab uptown to a bus terminal near the George Washington Bridge, where they believe he may have caught a bus out of the state.

View through the side window of a car of someone wearing a dark jacket with hood and surgical face mask. Title on photo reads: NYPD Crime Stoppers, 1-800-577-8477 (TIPS)
This undated photo released by the New York Police Department shows a suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside of a taxi on Dec. 4. Part of the image was blurred by the source. (NYPD via AP)

“Those buses are interstate buses,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told reporters Friday. “That’s why we believe he may have left New York City.”

On Friday evening, police said they had found the distinctive backpack worn by the suspect in Central Park. The backpack was sent to a forensics lab for testing, according to the New York Times. Police also found other items in the park, including clothing.

Kenny also told reporters that investigators are looking into whether the shooter may have used a veterinary pistol, which is used to quietly euthanize animals.

Police commissioner Jessica Tisch told CNN that the NYPD released new surveillance photos of a "person of interest wanted for questioning" without a face mask on Thursday because they want a "wider audience" outside of New York City to see the photos.

The NYPD did not confirm to Yahoo News that the person shown in the photos released Thursday was the suspected shooter, or confirm where and when the photos were taken.

But a possible moment of flirtation could provide a key clue to help identify the suspect. The hooded man in the photo is seen smiling, with his face mask pushed down around his neck in a flirtatious moment with a female employee at a hostel on Manhattan's Upper West Side, police sources told multiple news outlets. Upon checking him in, she allegedly asked to see his smile.

Investigators believe the suspect may have dropped a water bottle at the scene. On Friday, DNA samples from the bottle were turned over to New York's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for testing, CNN reported. A fingerprint was found on the bottle, but the print was smudged, which means it can’t be identified. Investigators have also sent DNA samples for testing collected from a cellphone that was left behind at the scene. It's not determined if the phone belonged to the gunman. Police haven’t been able to gain access to the device yet.

Meanwhile, the FBI said the suspect has been added to the bureau’s Most Wanted list and that it is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Thompson’s killer.

The NYPD had already offered $10,000 for information leading to the alleged gunman’s capture and conviction.

The FBI said it is assisting the NYPD in its investigation.

Security camera image of someone on bike alongside image of someone on a sidewalk appearing to hold a gun, below title reading: Up to $10,000 reward for information regarding a homicide.
Security camera still images showing the shooter reportedly involved in the killing of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, in midtown Manhattan, displayed at an NYPD press conference on Wednesday. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

The suspect appears to have arrived in Manhattan on Nov. 24, 10 days prior to the shooting, on a Greyhound bus that originated in Atlanta, though it’s unclear if he boarded the bus in Atlanta, police officials told news media. The Atlanta Police Department confirmed in a statement Friday that it's helping the NYPD with its investigation "and will now be providing assistance as needed."

The suspect checked out of the hostel on Nov. 29, then checked back in the next day using a fake New Jersey identification, according to authorities.

Security camera footage obtained by Yahoo News appears to show a person matching the description of the suspected shooter walking west on 55th Street — a block from the Hilton hotel where the attack took place — at about 6:20 a.m. The person in the video appears to pause and lean over a pile of trash bags on the sidewalk for a few seconds before continuing on.

View of sidewalk from above, through apparent construction scaffolding, showing lone pedestrian wearing backpack.
Security camera footage via Gideon Platt, Stage Star Deli.

Thompson, 50, was shot in New York City, just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect was described by police as a light-skinned male wearing a black face mask, black-and-white sneakers and "a very distinctive gray backpack."

Investigators have been combing through surveillance footage and examining evidence, including bullet casings that according to the Associated Press had the words delay, deny and depose written on them. Police are working to determine whether the words may hint at the suspect's motive, which remains unclear.

The NYPD told Yahoo News it could not confirm there were messages on the bullet casings.

Surveillance footage obtained by the Washington Post shows the suspect leaving midtown Manhattan's 57th Street F train subway station at 6:15 a.m. ET. The suspect's clothing matches the images released Wednesday by the NYPD.

After leaving the station, the suspect is next seen at 6:17 a.m. inside a Starbucks coffee shop on Sixth Avenue.

Three images of the suspect, which were released by the police.
Police released more images of the suspect. (NYPD News via X)

Police said the shooter arrived at the scene on foot just several minutes before Thompson showed up outside the Hilton hotel. Thompson was visiting New York City from Minnesota for an investor conference.

The suspect then approached Thompson from behind and shot him in the back and leg, police said. The gun appeared to be fitted with a silencer and seemed to jam, a law enforcement official told CNN, but the suspect was able to fix it and continued firing.

The shooter headed north on foot before getting on a bicycle and riding toward Central Park, where he was last seen.

During an NYPD press conference on Wednesday, police initially reported the suspect had taken an electric Citi Bike, but the company, owned by Lyft, later said the suspect had not used one of those bikes.

Sources told ABC News that the shooter was also caught on a surveillance camera outside a public housing project on the Upper West Side, at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. The NYPD has now reportedly sought a search warrant for that location.

A private funeral for Thompson will be held on Monday, according to NBC News.

A former private security leader for Thompson said he was surprised the CEO didn't have a private detail with him at the time of the shooting. "What stands out most to me is the inability to provide him security in New York City while he's going to give a speech to many mad stockholders and possibly mad clients of the health care company," Philip Klein, Klein Investigations CEO, said Friday on "Fox & Friends First."

Thompson was named the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021, after having previously served as the CEO of UnitedHealthcare's government programs, which include Medicare & Retirement and Community & State, according to his company profile. He joined the company in 2004.

In a statement, UnitedHealth Group said: "We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson. ... We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian's family and all who were close to him."

Thompson's wife, Paulette Thompson, told NBC News that he had been receiving "some threats" but didn't know the details.

Brian Thompson.
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (UnitedHealth Group/AP)

"I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him," she told the news outlet. "I can't really give a thoughtful response right now. I just found this out and I'm trying to console my children."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, from Minnesota, said in a post on X: "This is a horrifying and shocking act of violence. My thoughts are with Brian Thompson’s family and loved ones and all those working at United Healthcare in Minnesota."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the news of Thompson's shooting "horrifying."

"A terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota," he wrote on X. "Minnesota is sending our prayers to Brian's family and the UnitedHealthcare team."

