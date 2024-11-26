Winter snow storms forecast for Thanksgiving: Updates, latest news as weather threatens to disrupt holiday travel

The National Weather Service has issued a series of winter weather advisories across the country as an estimated 80 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from their homes to celebrate Thanksgiving later this week.

As of Tuesday morning, multiple states and territories have been issued warnings about incoming storms that could potentially affect road and air travel. Heavy snow is expected to fall over parts of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, the Great Lakes and Central Rockies while some midwestern areas will also experience below-average temperatures.

One storm that’s reaching Northern California today is expected to bring heavy snow and rain to the East Coast later this week — likely hitting New York City during the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

At the same time, workers at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport have gone on strike as the North Carolina airport braces for record levels of holiday travel this week.