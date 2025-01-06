Dylan Stableford
Live
Winter storm live updates: Multiple deaths reported as snow slams mid-Atlantic region; over 1,900 flight cancellations
A major winter storm has brought heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain from the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic region, leaving at least three people reported dead.
Officials in Jackson County, Mo., said a 61-year-old man died on Sunday when he was struck by a sliding dump truck. In Wichita, Kan., a 24-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were killed in a rollover crash, when the vehicle they were traveling in spun out on the interstate and flew down an embankment, police said.
States of emergency were declared in seven states and the District of Columbia, where 16 inches of snow was forecast. Up to 18 inches of snow fell in Kansas, forcing the closure of I-70. More than 5 feet of snow was reported in western New York.
More than 1,900 flights in and out of the U.S. were canceled on Monday, and more than 5,000 were delayed. Hundreds of thousands of utility customers were without power.
ADVERTISEMENT
The storm’s arrival comes as an Arctic air mass is expected to send temperatures plunging as far south as the Gulf Coast. Forecasters say those frigid temperatures will likely remain through mid-January.
Live18 updates
Winter storm will be quickly moving offshore, NWS says
The winter storm that has wreaked havoc across a large swath of the country "will be quickly exiting eastward into the western Atlantic tonight," the National Weather Service said in its latest updated forecast.
"While the bulk of accumulating snowfall has ended, light additional accumulations will be possible across portions of the central Appalachians to the Mid-Atlantic coast early tonight," the weather service said. "High pressure and colder temperatures will filter eastward from the central U.S. through Wednesday supporting relatively tranquil weather for much of the central and eastern U.S."
Meanwhile, an arctic blast moving in behind the storm will cause temperatures to be "roughly 5 to 20 degrees below" average from the Great Plains to the East Coast through Wednesday.
- Dylan Stableford
Massive crowd turns out for snowball fight in D.C.
With a snow emergency declared in Washington., D.C., hundreds of people turned out for a planned snowball fight at Meridian Hill Park on Monday.
According to the D.C. Snowball Fight Association, which organized the event, it marked the 15th year of "snowbilizing the masses on DC snow days."
According to the National Weather Service forecast, 6 to 12 inches of snow was expected to fall in the D.C. metro area.
- Dylan Stableford
Here are the latest snowfall totals
The winter storm has created some eye-popping snowfall totals from Kansas to New York.
According to the National Weather Service, here are the highest 24-hour accumulations by state as of 2 p.m. ET:
Stokes Corner, N.Y.: 75 inches
Chapman and Saint George, Kan.: 18 inches
Saint Joseph, Mo.: 16 inches
Dawson, Neb.: 12.5 inches
Cementville and Palmyra, Ind.: 12 inches
Godfrey and Elsah, Ill.: 12 inches
Easton, Md.: 11.5 inches
Hebron, Ky.: 10.4 inches
Covedale, Ohio: 10.3 inches
Bridgeville, Del.: 10 inches
- Dylan Stableford
Multiple deaths reported during storm
Several deaths have been reported on icy roads during the storm.
In Jackson County, Mo., officials announced Monday that a public works employee was killed while performing snow removal operations.
The man, identified as Everett Carter, 61, died on Sunday afternoon when he was struck by a sliding dump truck, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
“This incident serves as a solemn reminder of the dedication and risks faced by public servants like Mr. Carter, who worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities,” Jackson County officials said in a press release cited by NBC News.
In Wichita, Kansas, the Kansas Highway Patrol said a 24-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were killed in a rollover crash, when the vehicle they were traveling in spun out on the interstate and flew down an embankment.
- Dylan Stableford
More than 1,800 flights canceled
The storm has caused severe air travel disruptions. According to FlightAware, more than 1,800 flights in and out of the U.S. have been canceled so far, including nearly 500 at Reagan National and more than 250 at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, which issued a temporary ground stop earlier Monday due to snow and ice.
The Federation Aviation Administration warned that ground delays are possible this afternoon at New York's LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International in New Jersey because of the icy conditions.
- Dylan Stableford
What to do if your flight gets canceled due to winter weather
More than 1,800 flights in the U.S. have been canceled so far Monday, according to FlightAware, with the vast majority due to the storm.
According to federal law, airlines are required to provide refunds to customers whose flights are canceled. Here (from the Associated Press) are five tips for navigating flight cancelations:
Most airlines will rebook you on a later flight for no additional charge. That depends, however, on the availability of open seats.
You can ask to be put on another airline, but airlines aren’t required to put you on another carrier’s flight.
If you no longer want to take the trip, or you find another way of getting to your destination, the airline is legally required to refund your money, even if you bought a nonrefundable ticket.
It can help to reach out to airlines’ customer service representatives on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.
You also can try calling your airline’s international help number — usually available online — since those agents can make changes to your itinerary too.
- Dylan Stableford
Arctic blast on the way for most of the country
On the heels of the winter storm, an arctic air mass will send temperatures plunging in 40 states this week, Fox Weather reported.
"More than 200 million people will see temperatures Monday that range from 5-30 degrees below average," Fox Weather said. "Temperatures will then drop overnight below freezing for everyone across the country except the West Coast and Florida."
And it's shaping up to be a cold January, as "frigid temperatures are expected to remain in place across the eastern half of the country for at least the next two weeks."
- Dylan Stableford
Hundreds of crashes reported in multiple states
The storm is wreaking havoc on the nation's roadways.
Virginia State Police said they responded to more than 200 vehicle crashes in a 12-hour period between 4 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday, though not all accidents were storm-related.
Similar figures were reported in Kentucky, where dispatchers responded to more than 170 vehicle accidents and over 280 stranded motorists.
Officials in those states and others are urging people to stay off the roads.
“This is a significant snow and ice event, so the roadways are still dangerous,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. “You might be able to see the pavement, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not slick."
- Dylan Stableford
More than 100,000 without power in Virginia
The ongoing winter storm has knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people, from Illinois to Virginia.
According to PowerOutage.us, here are the five states with the most outages as of 12 p.m. ET:
Virginia: 108,114
Kentucky: 75,708
Indiana: 53,407
West Virginia: 50,518
Illinois: 35,855
- Yahoo News Photo Staff, Katie Mather
Photos show a snowy Capitol Hill
This storm is the Washington, D.C., area's first substantial snowfall of the winter season, with the National Weather Service reporting that the city has been hit with around 5 inches of snow as of early Monday morning.
While federal offices are closed today because of the weather, Congress is still set to meet later this afternoon on Capitol Hill to certify President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 election.
- Dylan Stableford
Severe thunderstorms forecast for the Southeast
In addition to heavy snow in the mid-Atlantic, other areas of the country will see moderate to severe weather on Monday.
According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms will develop over parts of the Southeast, which could produce isolated tornadoes.
Lake-effect snow will continue to fall across the Great Lakes and parts of the Northeast Monday.
In the Pacific Northwest, coastal rain and higher-elevation snow will continue through Tuesday.
- Dylan Stableford
Dozens of Amtrak trains canceled
The storm is also disrupting rail travel along the Northeast Corridor.
According to Amtrak, at least 40 trains operating between Boston and Washington, D.C., including the popular Acela, were canceled Monday due to the impending ice and snow.
Amtrak has posted a list of cancellations here.
- Katie Mather
Snowball fight planned for Washington, D.C.
A huge snowball fight has been planned for Washington, D.C., residents on Monday morning. It's scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. ET in Meridian Hill Park.
According to the DC Snowball Fight Association, it's the 15th year of "snowbilizing the masses on DC snow days."
A snow emergency was declared in the District of Columbia ahead of Monday's snowball fight. The National Weather Service forecast that the storm "will produce 6-12 inches of snow" in the area.
- Dylan Stableford
More than 60 million Americans under winter weather advisories
More than 60 million Americans were under a winter weather warning, advisory or watch on Sunday as the massive storm stretched from the Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic.
At least seven states — including Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia — as well as the District of Columbia issued emergency declarations ahead of the storm.
As snow and ice accumulate later today and throughout Monday, road conditions are expected to become increasingly hazardous. Our multi-agency teams are actively assessing the changing weather and road conditions. Stay informed, exercise caution, and avoid driving if possible. https://t.co/sKv5ZhOhcf
— Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) January 5, 2025
- Dylan Stableford
All federal offices closed in D.C.
All federal offices in Washington, D.C., were closed Monday due to the storm, which is expected to dump up to 12 inches of snow in the nation’s capital.
The closures, however, were not expected to impact the convening of a joint session of Congress on Monday afternoon to certify Donald Trump’s election victory.
The certification, which will be overseen by Vice President Kamala Harris, is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET at the Capitol.
- Dylan Stableford
More than 1,600 flights canceled today
The storm has caused severe travel disruptions, particularly in the Washington, D.C., metro area.
According to FlightAware, more than 1,600 flights in the United States have been canceled so far Monday, including more than 400 at Reagan National, more than 200 at Baltimore/Washington International and over 150 at Washington Dulles.
- Dylan Stableford
More than 300,000 without power
Hundreds of thousands of people from Illinois to Virginia were without power on Monday morning due to the ongoing winter storm.
According to PowerOutage.us, here are the five states with the most outages as of 9:20 a.m. ET:
Virginia: 106,673
Kentucky: 95,004
West Virginia: 46,101
Illinois: 38,356
Missouri: 33,642
- Dylan Stableford
Snowfall totals so far
The storm has dumped up to a foot of snow or more in many locations. According to the National Weather Service, western New York has seen the most snow so far, with more than 5 feet (67 inches!) reported in Taberg, N.Y. Chapman, Kan., recorded 18 inches of snow.