Winter storm live updates: Snow piles up across mid-Atlantic causing 1,600 flight cancellations, more than 300,000 power outages reported

A major winter storm has brought heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain from the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic region, causing flight cancellations and school closures and leaving hundreds of thousands without power.

States of emergency were declared in seven states and the District of Columbia, where 16 inches of snow was forecast to fall. Up to 18 inches of snow fell in Kansas, forcing the closure of I-70. More than 5 feet of snow was reported in western New York.

The storm’s arrival comes as an Arctic air mass is expected to send temperatures plunging as far south as the Gulf Coast.

See the latest updates on the storm and its impacts in the blog below.