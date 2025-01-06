Live

Winter storm live updates: Snow piles up across mid-Atlantic causing 1,600 flight cancellations, more than 300,000 power outages reported

Yahoo News Staff
Updated
Firefighters use shovels to clear snow off a street in Louisville, Ky.
Firefighters shovel snow in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. (Luke Sharrett/Getty Images)

A major winter storm has brought heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain from the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic region, causing flight cancellations and school closures and leaving hundreds of thousands without power.

States of emergency were declared in seven states and the District of Columbia, where 16 inches of snow was forecast to fall. Up to 18 inches of snow fell in Kansas, forcing the closure of I-70. More than 5 feet of snow was reported in western New York.

The storm’s arrival comes as an Arctic air mass is expected to send temperatures plunging as far south as the Gulf Coast.

See the latest updates on the storm and its impacts in the blog below.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Severe thunderstorms forecast for the Southeast

    In addition to heavy snow in the mid-Atlantic, other areas of the country will see moderate to severe weather on Monday.

    According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms will develop over parts of the Southeast which could produce isolated tornadoes.

    Lake-effect snow will continue to fall across the Great Lakes and parts of the Northeast Monday.

    In the Pacific Northwest, coastal rain and higher-elevation snow will continue through Tuesday.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Dozens of Amtrak trains canceled

    The storm is also disrupting rail travel along the Northeast Corridor.

    According to Amtrak, at least 40 trains operating between Boston and Washington, D.C., including the popular Acela, were canceled Monday due to the impending ice and snow.

    Amtrak has posted a list of cancellations here.

  • Katie Mather

    Snowball fight planned for Washington, D.C.

    A huge snowball fight has been planned for Washington, D.C., residents on Monday morning. It's scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. ET in Meridian Hill Park.

    According to the DC Snowball Fight Association, it's the 15th year of "snowbilizing the masses on DC snow days."

    A snow emergency was declared in the District of Columbia ahead of Monday's snowball fight. The National Weather Service forecast that the storm "will produce 6-12 inches of snow" in the area.

  • Dylan Stableford

    More than 60 million Americans under winter weather advisories

    More than 60 million Americans were under a winter weather warning, advisory or watch on Sunday as the massive storm stretched from the Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic.

    At least seven states — including Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia — as well as the District of Columbia issued emergency declarations ahead of the storm.

  • Dylan Stableford

    All federal offices closed in D.C.

    All federal offices in Washington, D.C., were closed Monday due to the storm, which is expected to dump up to 12 inches of snow in the nation’s capital.

    The closures, however, were not expected to impact the convening of a joint session of Congress on Monday afternoon to certify Donald Trump’s election victory.

    The certification, which will be overseen by Vice President Kamala Harris, is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET at the Capitol.

  • Dylan Stableford

    More than 1,600 flights canceled today

    The storm has caused severe travel disruptions, particularly in the Washington, D.C., metro area.

    According to FlightAware, more than 1,600 flights in the United States have been canceled so far Monday, including more than 400 at Reagan National, more than 200 at Baltimore/Washington International and over 150 at Washington Dulles.

  • Dylan Stableford

    More than 300,000 without power

    Hundreds of thousands of people from Illinois to Virginia were without power on Monday morning due to the ongoing winter storm.

    According to PowerOutage.us, here are the five states with the most outages as of 9:20 a.m. ET:

    • Virginia: 106,673

    • Kentucky: 95,004

    • West Virginia: 46,101

    • Illinois: 38,356

    • Missouri: 33,642

  • Dylan Stableford

    Snowfall totals so far

    The storm has dumped up to a foot of snow or more in many locations. According to the National Weather Service, western New York has seen the most snow so far, with more than 5 feet (67 inches!) reported in Taberg, N.Y. Chapman, Kan., recorded 18 inches of snow.

    See the latest snowfall totals here.

