Winter storm live updates: Snow piles up across mid-Atlantic causing 1,800 flight cancellations, emergency declared in Washington, D.C.

A major winter storm has brought heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain from the Midwest to mid-Atlantic, causing thousands of flight cancellations and school closures and leaving hundreds of thousands without power.
States of emergency were declared in seven states and the District of Columbia, where 16 inches of snow was forecast to fall. Up to 18 inches of snow fell in Kansas, forcing the closure of I-70. More than five feet of snow was reported in western New York.
The storm’s arrival comes as an Arctic air mass is expected to send temperatures plunging as far south as the Gulf Coast.
See the latest updates on the storm and its impacts in the blog below.
All federal offices closed in D.C.
All federal offices in Washington, D.C., were closed Monday due to the storm, which is expected to dump up to 12 inches of snow in the nation’s capital.
The closures, however, were not expected to impact the convening of a joint session of Congress on Monday afternoon to certify Donald Trump’s election victory.
The certification, which will be overseen by Vice President Kamala Harris, is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET at the Capitol.
More than 1,800 flights canceled today
The storm has caused severe travel disruptions, particularly in the Washington, D.C., metro area.
According to FlightAware, more than 1,800 flights have been canceled so far on Monday, including more than 400 at Reagan National, more than 200 at Baltimore/Washington International and over 150 at Washington Dulles.
More than 300,000 without power
Hundreds of thousands of people from Illinois to Virginia were without power on Monday morning due to the ongoing winter storm.
The storm has dumped up to a foot of snow or more in many locations. According to the National Weather Service, western New York has seen the most snow so far, with more than 5 feet (67 inches!) reported in Taberg, N.Y. Chapman, Kan., recorded 18 inches of snow.
