Winter storm watches and warnings in effect as snow, rain hit swaths of the U.S. ahead of Thanksgiving travel

Millions of people across the United States were under winter weather advisories on Thursday as two colliding storm systems continue to bring strong winds, rain and snow to much of the country just as people are gearing up for Thanksgiving travel.

"Impactful and for some dangerous weather conditions will continue through early weekend as two separate storm systems impact the Lower 48," the National Weather Service said in a bulletin on Thursday.

In California, an atmospheric river is forecast to bring "heavy rain and life-threatening flooding" to northern portions of the state. The Pacific Northwest will see strong wings and "heavy mountain snow." Meteorologists say portions of the Great Lakes, central Appalachians, Pennsylvania and New York could see "heavy snow" into Saturday.