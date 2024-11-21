Live

Winter storm watches and warnings in effect as snow, rain hit swaths of the U.S. ahead of Thanksgiving travel

Yahoo News Staff
Snow is seen covering Truckee, Calif., on Nov. 20. (Brooke Hess-Homeier/AP)

Millions of people across the United States were under winter weather advisories on Thursday as two colliding storm systems continue to bring strong winds, rain and snow to much of the country just as people are gearing up for Thanksgiving travel.

"Impactful and for some dangerous weather conditions will continue through early weekend as two separate storm systems impact the Lower 48," the National Weather Service said in a bulletin on Thursday.

In California, an atmospheric river is forecast to bring "heavy rain and life-threatening flooding" to northern portions of the state. The Pacific Northwest will see strong wings and "heavy mountain snow." Meteorologists say portions of the Great Lakes, central Appalachians, Pennsylvania and New York could see "heavy snow" into Saturday.

  • Kate Murphy

    Dangerous flooding for coastal northwest California, NWS warns

    Coastal areas of northwest California are expected to see "dangerous flooding" because of the ongoing atmospheric river conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

    Venado, Calif., has seen 12.68 inches of rain, while 16.2 inches of snow have been reported in Mazama, Ore., meteorologists said.

    Below are other snow, rain and wind totals resulting from the atmospheric river conditions in the region.

  • Kate Murphy

    What the weather will look like a few days before Thanksgiving

    Weather could disrupt travel on the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, which are some of the busier travel days of the holiday week.

    "One storm over the eastern half of the country is forecast to spread rain and snow showers across the Great Lakes, while periods of rain dampen areas from the Ohio Valley southward into Arkansas and Tennessee," AccuWeather meteorologist Brian Lada said in an online forecast.

    "Rain could then advance toward the major Northeast cities along the Interstate 95 corridor Wednesday."

    Meanwhile, the weekend storm affecting the West Coast will push inland, bringing rain and snow in the mountains, including the Sierra and Rocky mountains.

  • Kate Murphy

    What weather will look like for travel the weekend before Thanksgiving

    Weather troubles may complicate an already busy Thanksgiving holiday travel week ahead, when an estimated 80 million Americans are expected to travel, according to AAA.

    For those looking to get a head start on travel over the weekend, much of the U.S. will be dry, except for the West Coast and Northeast. From California to the Pacific Northwest, rain and mountain snow will extend eastward into the Rockies, according to Weather.com.

    In the Northeast, travelers could see portions of rain and higher-elevation snow, which could affect air travel due to strong winds, so be prepared for some delays, USA Today reported.

  • Kate Murphy

    Millions under winter storm watches and advisories in eastern U.S.

    More than 23 million people are under winter weather advisories, most of whom are in the eastern U.S. and Great Lakes region. This includes parts of New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, western Virginia, western North Carolina, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin.

    Northern Pennsylvania and southern New York could see at least 6 inches of snow, while the mountains of West Virginia, Maryland and southwest Pennsylvania could see up to a foot of snow.

    Eastern Wisconsin could see between 3 and 4 inches of snow, with wind gusts up to 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

    Light snow could reach as far south as North Carolina.

    Meanwhile, parts of the Northwest in Washington, Idaho and Montana are also under advisories where heavy snow is forecast through Sunday, according to the weather service.

