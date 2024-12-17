Wisconsin school shooting live updates: Police believe motive was a 'combination of factors' after teacher, student killed

The motive for Monday's shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., that left three people — including the shooter — dead was believed to be a "combination of factors," according to police.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said authorities were investigating what prompted a 15-year-old student, identified as Natalie Rupnow or "Samantha," to open fire at the private Christian academy.

Barnes did not provide more details on a possible motive but said police were taking a look at the shooter's online history. "There are always signs of a school shooting before it occurred," he told reporters on Tuesday, adding that people contacted police about the shooter's "social media activity prior" to Monday's shooting.

He asked that anyone with information on the shooter, or anyone "who may have insights into her feelings leading up to" the shooting, to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

Six other people were injured in the shooting. Two students remained in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.