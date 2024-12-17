Live

Wisconsin school shooting live updates: Police believe motive was a 'combination of factors' after teacher, student killed

Dylan Stableford
·Reporter
Updated
Emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
Emergency vehicles outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., on Monday. (Scott Bauer/AP)

The motive for Monday's shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., that left three people — including the shooter — dead was believed to be a "combination of factors," according to police.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said authorities were investigating what prompted a 15-year-old student, identified as Natalie Rupnow or "Samantha," to open fire at the private Christian academy.

Barnes did not provide more details on a possible motive but said police were taking a look at the shooter's online history. "There are always signs of a school shooting before it occurred," he told reporters on Tuesday, adding that people contacted police about the shooter's "social media activity prior" to Monday's shooting.

He asked that anyone with information on the shooter, or anyone "who may have insights into her feelings leading up to" the shooting, to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

Six other people were injured in the shooting. Two students remained in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

    Dylan Stableford

    What we know about the shooting so far

    A police vehicle is parked at the scene of a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis.
    Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis. (Cullen Granzen/Reuters)

    • Three people, including the shooter, were killed and six others were wounded in a mass shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., on Monday.

    • The shooter was identified as 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow, who went by the name Samantha and was a student at the school. She died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

    • The deceased victims were a teacher and a teenage student, whose names have not been released.

    • Police have yet to establish a motive, but Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said a "combination of factors" may have led to the shooting.

    • Barnes said it is unclear whether the shooter was targeting anyone specifically but added that everyone was put in danger.

    • Six people were injured and transported to area hospitals; two remain in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, Barnes said.

    • A handgun was recovered from the scene, and police are investigating how the 15-year-old shooter may have obtained the weapon.

    • The shooter's family is cooperating with investigators, Barnes said.

    • President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway condemned the shooting while calling on Congress to pass stricter gun laws.

  • Katie Mather

    Madison mayor urges press to 'have some human decency' for those impacted by Monday's shooting

    While taking questions from reporters at the end of the briefing Tuesday, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway expressed frustration at the number of times she and Dane County Executive Melissa Agard were asked to provide identification and other specific details about the victims of Monday's shooting.

    According to police reports, a teacher and student were killed and six others were injured, including two who have life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, Rhodes-Conway stated that she would not be sharing any personal or identifying information about the victims in response to repeated questions from reporters.

    "We're asking questions that have been circulating on social media — including rumors about the victims. Why not provide clarification and have actual people here to answer those questions to set the record straight?" one reporter asked.

    "All right, I'm going to say this and then we're done," Rhodes-Conway replied. "It is absolutely none of y'all's business who was harmed in this incident. Please, have some human decency and respect for the people who lost loved ones or were injured themselves or whose children were injured. Just have some human decency, folks. Leave them alone. Let them grieve, let them recover, let them heal. Don't feed off their pain. We'll share what we can when we can and not before that."

  • Dylan Stableford

    Police chief says 'combination of factors' may have led to shooting

    In his update on the investigation into the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes addressed the motive that may have led the 15-year-old female shooter to open fire.

    "Identifying a motive is our top priority," Barnes said. "But at this time it appears that the motive was a combination of factors." He said he could not share those factors but did say police are investigating whether bullying played a role.

    Earlier in the press conference, Barnes issued a plea for information that may help police establish a motive.

    Police have yet to verify the authenticity of a document posted online that Barnes described in an interview earlier in the day as a possible "manifesto." He urged the public not to share the document and avoid spreading misinformation.

  • Katie Mather

    Police chief says investigators are examining shooter's social media presence

    At a press conference Tuesday, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes told reporters that investigators are looking into the shooter's social media presence in hopes of identifying a motive.

    "There's always signs of a school shooting before it occurred," Barnes said. "Some of you have reached out about Rupnow's social media activity prior to yesterday's shooting. We're looking into her online activity, we're asking anyone who knew her or who may have insights into her feelings leading up to yesterday to please contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers."

  • Dylan Stableford

    Police chief: 911 call came from 2nd grade teacher — not student

    Speaking at a press briefing Tuesday afternoon, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes offered what he called "an important clarification" ab the sequence of events in the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School.

    Barnes said Monday that the first 911 call reporting a shooting came from a second grade student at the school. The call, he said Tuesday, came from a second grade teacher — not a student.

    The chief said he misread the label on a call log and blamed himself for the error.

  • Katie Mather

    Police timeline of the Abundant Life school shooting

    Here is a timeline of the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School and the police response, according to the Madison Police Department. All timestamps are listed in central time.

    • 10:57 a.m.: A second-grade teacher calls 911 to report the shooting.

    • 11:00 a.m.: Dane County deputy is the first to arrive at the scene.

    • 11:01 a.m.: The first Madison police officer arrives at the scene.

    • 11:05 a.m.: Officers alert people the shooter is down and recover the gun.

    • 11:05 a.m.: Madison Fire Department arrives at the scene.

    • 11:05 a.m.: Madison Police Department sets up a location for parents and guardians to reunite with their children who are students are the school.

    • 11:13 a.m.: Madison Police Department sends out first incident report.

    • 11:14 a.m.: Officers begin to clear the school.

    • 11:23 a.m.: Bomb dogs are brought in to clear the facility.

    • 11:26 a.m.: Treated victims begin to be transported to local hospitals.

  • Dylan Stableford

    VP Harris laments 'another community being torn apart by gun violence'

    Speaking at a youth event in Prince George's County, Md., on Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the school shooting in Madison, Wis., while calling on Congress to act.

    "Of course, it's another school shooting, another community being torn apart by gun violence," Harris said. "And of course our nation mourns for those who were killed, and we pray for the recovery of those who were injured and for the entire community.

    "But look, as we hold our loved ones close this holiday season, we as a nation must renew our commitment to end the horror of gun violence, both mass shootings and everyday gun violence that touches so many communities in our nation," she added. "We must end it, and we must be committed to have the courage to know that solutions are in hand, but we need elected leaders to have the courage to step up and do the right thing."

    Harris posted a similar statement to social media on Monday.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Makeshift memorial grows outside school

    Flowers and candles have been left outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis.
    Flowers and candles near the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., on Tuesday. (Mark Vancleave/AP)

    A small makeshift memorial for the victims was created near Abundant Life Christian School on Tuesday, a day after a deadly shooting shook the Madison, Wis., community.

    Mourners began leaving flowers and candles along a fence outside the school, which remains closed.

    A person places some flowers along a fence outside the Abundant Life Christian School.
    A person places some flowers outside the school on Tuesday. (Morry Gash/AP)

    A candlelight vigil will be held on the grounds of the state Capitol on Tuesday night.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Wisconsin governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff

    Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed an executive order for all U.S. and Wisconsin flags in the state to be flown at half-staff for the victims of Monday's shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison.

    The order is effective immediately and will run through Sunday, Dec. 22, as well as on the dates of each victim's funeral, whenever they are held.

    A copy of the executive order. (Wisconsin governor's office)
    A copy of the executive order. (Wisconsin governor's office)
  • Dylan Stableford

    Ex-Newtown police officer: This 'should not be happening'

    A dozen emergency vehicles line a roadway next to a school speed limit sign.
    Police respond to a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., on Monday. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

    Appearing on NewsNation, Christopher Vanghele — who was a police captain in Newtown, Conn., when the Dec. 14, 2012, mass shooting at Sandy Hook occurred — reflected on the nation's latest school shooting at Abundant Life Christian School.

    “You hope that it doesn’t happen again, but unfortunately, that’s not the reality,” Vanghele, who is now the chief of police in Plainville, Conn., said. “Between [Sandy Hook] and now, we’ve had hundreds of school shootings, and once again, a community has a great loss.”

    Three people were killed, including the 15-year-old female shooter, on Monday in Madison, Wis., police said. The shooter opened fire in a study hall at the K-12 school.

    “It should not be happening at a place where kids are supposed to take refuge,” Vanghele said. “So right now, my hearts go out ... to the families, to the people that are affected, and, of course, to the law enforcement officers that also have to deal with what they’ve seen today for the rest of their careers and the rest of their lives.”

  • Dylan Stableford

    Police are investigating how 15-year-old shooter obtained the weapon

    Appearing on CNN early Tuesday, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said investigators are working with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to determine the origin of the handgun recovered at the scene of Monday's shooting and how the shooter — identified as a 15-year-old female student — obtained it.

    Barnes said it is unclear whether the weapon was owned by the shooter's parents, who are cooperating with police.

    Asked if they could be charged with a crime, Barnes said it's too early to say.

    "That’s a question that we’ll have to answer with our district attorney’s office,” Barnes said. “But at this time, that does not appear to be the case.”

  • Dylan Stableford

    Vigil planned for Tuesday night

    A candlelight vigil will be held at the state capitol in Madison, Wis., on Tuesday night in honor of the victims of the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School.

    The vigil is being organized by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County. The 6 p.m. gathering at the Vel Phillips statue on Capitol grounds will feature community leaders and city officials, including Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

    “As an organization dedicated to serving youth and families, we feel it is our responsibility to step forward and create spaces for connection and healing,” Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County CEO Michael Johnson said in a Facebook post. “This vigil is one way we can stand with our community and show that we are here to support them during this unimaginable time.”

  • Dylan Stableford

    Police are investigating a possible online 'manifesto'

    As police continue to search for a motive in the deadly shooting at Abundant Life Christian School, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said Tuesday that investigators are looking into reports of a possible "manifesto" posted online by the shooter, identified as a 15-year-old female student.

    “We have been made aware of a manifesto, if you want to call it that, or some type of letter that’s been posted by someone who alleged to be her friend," Barnes told CNN on Tuesday. "We haven’t been able to locate that person yet, but that’s something we’re going to work on today.”

  • Dylan Stableford

    Next police press conference set for Tuesday afternoon

    Police in Madison, Wis., will hold a press conference today at 1 p.m. CT with updates on the investigation into Monday's shooting at Abundant Life Christian School.

  • Kate Murphy

    Police say 2 students remain in critical condition with life-threatening injuries

    Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes speaks to the media about the shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., Monday. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
    Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes speaks to the media about the shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., Monday. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

    Three people were killed in the shooting Monday, including the shooter, who, police said, died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

    “A teacher and a teenage student were pronounced dead at the scene,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes told reporters Monday night. “Six other students and a teacher were injured and taken to area hospitals. Two students remain in critical condition and have life-threatening injuries. A teacher and three students were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and two of those have been released or discharged from the area hospital.”

  • Kate Murphy

    A second grader called 911 to report the shooting, police say

    Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes told reporters Monday night that the shooting was reported to police by a second grader who called 911.

    "Let that soak in for a minute," Barnes said. "A second grade student called 911 at 10:57 a.m. to report a shooting at school."

  • Kate Murphy

    Police identify shooter as 15-year-old female student

    At a news conference on Monday night, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes identified 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow, who went by the name Samantha, as the shooter.

    Barnes said evidence suggests that Rupnow died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, though the official cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

  • David Knowles

    2 shooting victims remain in critical condition

    At a Monday afternoon news conference, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said that two students remain hospitalized and in critical condition due to Monday's shooting at Abundant Life Christian School.

    Two other victims have been released from hospitals, he said.

    Barnes also said the investigation into the suspect is ongoing, and he did not release new details about the shooter's identity.

    "I cannot at this time formally tell you the age or gender or name of the shooter,” Barnes said.

    Barbara Wiers, an official at the private school, praised the students for remaining calm after the shooting began and a lockdown was issued. "They were clearly scared," Wiers said at the press conference, adding, "They knew it was real."

  • Katie Mather

    School shooter was reportedly a female student

    The Associated Press, CNN and the New York Times reported Monday evening that the shooter was a female student, citing unnamed law enforcement officials. At a press conference earlier in the afternoon, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes declined to release the student's age or gender.

    Abundant Life is a nondenominational Christian school with about 390 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

  • Katie Mather

    President Biden issues statement on Abundant Life shooting: 'We need Congress to act. Now.'

    The White House released the following statement from President Biden in response to the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin today:

    Today, families in Madison, Wisconsin, are grieving the loss of those who were killed and wounded at Abundant Life Christian School. It’s shocking and unconscionable.

    We need Congress to act. Now.

    From Newtown to Uvalde, Parkland to Madison, to so many other shootings that don’t receive attention - it is unacceptable that we are unable to protect our children from this scourge of gun violence. We cannot continue to accept it as normal. Every child deserves to feel safe in their class room. Students across our country should be learning how to read and write – not having to learn how to duck and cover.

    Jill and I are praying for all the victims today, including the teacher and teenage student who were killed and those who sustained injuries. We are grateful for the first responders who quickly arrived on the scene, and the FBI is supporting local law enforcement efforts. At my direction, my team has reached out to local officials to offer further support as needed.

    My administration has taken aggressive action to combat the gun violence epidemic. We passed the most significant gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years, I have taken more executive action to reduce gun violence than any other President in history, and I created the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. But more is needed. Congress must pass commonsense gun safety laws: Universal background checks. A national red flag law. A ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

    We can never accept senseless violence that traumatizes children, their families, and tears entire communities apart.

  • Katie Mather

    Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issues statement on Abundant Life shooting: 'It is unthinkable'

    Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers shared a statement on X Monday afternoon in response to the shooting at Abundant Life, saying that he will be ordering all flags across the state lowered to half-staff to honor the victims.

    "As a father, a grandfather, and as a governor, it is unthinkable that a kid or an educator might wake up and go to school one morning and never come home," Evers wrote. "This should never happen, and I will never accept this as a foregone reality or stop working to change it."

  • Kate Murphy

    Church that shares campus with Abundant Life Christian School cancels Monday p.m. events

    City Church, which shares a campus with the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., posted on its website that all Monday-evening church activities were canceled due to "incidents on campus today." The church indicated a prayer meeting would be held on Tuesday.

  • Katie Mather

    Madison Police Chief: 'Every person in that building is a victim and will be a victim forever'

    Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes told reporters that of the people who were wounded in the school shooting, two are in critical condition and four have non-life-threatening injuries.

    “I’m feeling a little dismayed now, so close to Christmas," Barnes said. "Every child, every person in that building is a victim and will be a victim forever."

    According to Abundant Life's calendar, it was the last week of school for students before a two-week Christmas break.

    "We need to figure out and try to piece together what exactly happened," Barnes said.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Suspected shooter's family is cooperating with police, authorities say

    Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said that police have not identified a motive for Monday's shooting but noted that the family of the shooter, who has not been identified, is cooperating with police.

    Barnes reiterated that police discovered the shooter dead inside the school and that responding officers did not fire their weapons.

    He said he was not sure whether Abundant Life Christian School was equipped with metal detectors or other security measures to prevent students from carrying weapons into the school but that it would be part of the investigation.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Police: Handgun recovered at the scene

    Taking questions from reporters, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said that a handgun was recovered from the school. CNN and the Associated Press reported earlier that the weapon found at the scene was a 9mm pistol.

  • Katie Mather

    Abundant Life shooting is 2nd major school shooting this year

    Monday's shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., is the second major school shooting to happen this year. It comes just three months after four people were killed at Apalachee High School in Georgia, in the deadliest school shooting of 2024 so far.

    The shooting also comes two days after survivors, families and President Biden commemorated the 12th anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn., which left 26 dead, including 20 children between the ages of 6 and 7 years old.

    Abundant Life is the latest school in the U.S. to experience a mass shooting in recent years. Others include Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people were killed by a gunman in 2018, and the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which was the site of a 2022 mass shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

     

  • Dylan Stableford

    Madison mayor: 'Our entire community has been impacted'

    Speaking at the press conference, Madison, Wis., Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway reflected on the school shooting.

    "This is an incredibly sad day," Rhodes-Conway said. "There is no danger to the community at this time, but our entire community has been impacted by this tragedy."

    Rhodes-Conway thanked police and first responders before calling for reforms to the nation's gun laws.

    "I am on record that we need to do better in our community and our country to prevent gun violence," she said. "And we can have those conversations in the coming days. But first and foremost, what needs to be priority for all of us, is supporting our young people."

  • Dylan Stableford

    Police: Suspected shooter was a teenage student at the school

    At a second press briefing on Monday afternoon, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said that three people are dead, including the suspected shooter, a teenage student who attended the school.

    The two deceased victims were a teacher and a teenage student at the school, Barnes said. Six other people were injured, including two listed in critical condition.

    Four other students are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, he said, adding that police have not yet identified a motive.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Here's where the shooting took place

    Maps and aerial imagery show the location of Monday's shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, the state capital of Wisconsin.

    A map of Wisconsin.
    Getty Images
    A map pinpointing the location of the school.
    Map via Google Earth
    A photo of the grounds of Abundant Life Christian School.
    Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis. (Google Earth)
  • Dylan Stableford

    ATF is assisting in shooting investigation

    In posts on X, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in St. Paul, Minn., said its agents are assisting police in Madison, Wis., in the investigation into Monday's shooting at Abundant Life Christian School.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Photos from the scene

    Images taken at the scene of Monday's school shooting in Madison, Wis., showed a heavy police response outside Abundant Life Christian School, as well as parents waiting to be reunited with their children at a nearby health clinic.

    A man and a woman get out of a passenger vehicle parked in front of a police vehicle with its lights flashing.
    Emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., following a shooting Monday. (Scott Bauer/AP)
    A variety of police and other vehicles with lights flashing are parked in front of the school building.
    Police and first responders wait outside Abundant Life Christian School on Monday. (Scott Bauer/AP)
    Buses carrying students leave Abundant Life Christian School with a police escort in Madison, Wis., Monday. (Morry Gash/AP)
    Buses carrying students leave Abundant Life Christian School with a police escort in Madison, Wis., Monday. (Morry Gash/AP)
    A crowd of people wait in front of an office building, together with police and emergency personnel.
    Parents gather outside a health clinic to be reunited with their children Monday. (Scott Bauer/AP)
  • Dylan Stableford

    At least 3 killed in shooting, police say, revising earlier figure of 5

    In a Facebook post, Madison Police revised the death toll in Monday's school shooting to three, saying that an earlier figure of five given by an official during their initial press conference was incorrect.

    "Shooting update: At this time, three people are deceased. During the media briefing earlier this afternoon, it was erroneously shared 5 were deceased," the post read. "Again, three people are deceased. Nine in total were injured, including the three deceased."

  • Dylan Stableford

    Police to hold another press conference shortly

    Police in Madison, Wis., are expected to hold a second press conference on the shooting at 2:30 CT/3:30 ET.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Biden briefed on shooting

    The White House released a brief statement saying President Biden has been briefed on the shooting in Madison.

    "The President has been briefed on the school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin," senior deputy press secretary Emilie Simons said, per a press pool report. "Senior White House officials are in touch with local counterparts in Madison to provide support as needed."

  • Dylan Stableford

    About Abundant Life Christian School

    According to the school's website, its mission is "to develop students who are committed disciples of Jesus Christ through an excellent, comprehensive, Biblically-integrated educational program."

    It shares a 28-acre campus in Madison with City Church and Campus for Kids, an infant to pre-kindergarten child care center. Its enrollment for the 2023-24 school year was about approximately 390.

    This was the final week before the school went on its Christmas break beginning on Dec. 20, returning Jan. 2.

  • Dylan Stableford

    GOP Sen. Ron Johnson reacts to shooting

    Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., was among those who reacting to the news of the shooting.

    "My sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School," Johnson wrote on X. "I will continue to closely monitor the situation."

  • Katie Mather

    Abundant Life Christian School says 'Prayers Requested!'

    The Abundant Life Christian School issued a statement on its Facebook account confirming there was an active shooter.

    "Prayers Requested! Today, we had an active shooter incident at ALCS," the school wrote. "We are in the midst of following up. We will share information as we are able. Please pray for our Challenger Family."

  • Katie Mather

    Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers: 'I am closely monitoring the incident' in Madison

    Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers shared on X that he is "closely monitoring the incident at Abundant Life Christian School." The Madison Police Department just confirmed that it is investigating a shooting that happened at the school.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Police chief: Shooter is believed to be a student

    At a press briefing, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said officers responded to reports of a shooting at 10:57 a.m.

    When officers arrived, they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds, Barnes said.

    Officers located a juvenile shooter, believed to be a student, deceased inside the school.

    At least three people are dead, the police chief said.

    "There are no other threats to this community," Barnes said.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Police scheduled to brief press soon

    In a post on X, Madison police said they would give an update on the school shooting investigation at 12:15 p.m. local time.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Police confirm shooting at Abundant Life school

    "The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School," the department said in a statement posted to its Facebook page. "Multiple injuries have been reported. This remains an active and ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it is available. We currently need people to avoid the area."

