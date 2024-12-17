Wisconsin school shooting live updates: Police believe motive was a 'combination of factors' after teacher, student killed

What we know about the shooting so far
• Three people, including the shooter, were killed and six others were wounded in a mass shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., on Monday.
• The shooter was identified as 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow, who went by the name Samantha and was a student at the school. She died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
• The deceased victims were a teacher and a teenage student, whose names have not been released.
• Police have yet to establish a motive, but Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said a "combination of factors" may have led to the shooting.
• Barnes said it is unclear whether the shooter was targeting anyone specifically but added that everyone was put in danger.
• Six people were injured and transported to area hospitals; two remain in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, Barnes said.
• A handgun was recovered from the scene, and police are investigating how the 15-year-old shooter may have obtained the weapon.
• The shooter's family is cooperating with investigators, Barnes said.
• President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway condemned the shooting while calling on Congress to pass stricter gun laws.