Wisconsin school shooting live updates: Police say 3 killed, including shooter who was identified as 15-year-old female student

One student and one teacher were killed and two others are in critical condition in the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, police said.

Emergency vehicles outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., on Monday. (Scott Bauer/AP)

A teenage student opened fire in a study hall at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., on Monday, killing a teacher and another teenage student, police said.

The shooter, identified as 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow, who went by the name Samantha, also died.

“She was a student at the school and evidence suggests that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a press briefing Monday evening.

Barnes said Rupnow's parents were cooperating with detectives and that a motive for the shooting had not yet been determined. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six other people were injured in the shooting, Barnes said. Two students remained in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

President Biden condemned the shooting as "shocking and unconscionable" and called on Congress to pass stricter gun laws.