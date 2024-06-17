LiveCopter shows damage to structure from grass fire in Manteca
LiveCopter 3 shows some of the damage from a fast-moving grass fire in Manteca on Monday afternoon.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told Caltech students a conversation with a Japanese gardener changed his outlook on life.
The geological record of the region indicates on average, these mega earthquake and tsunami events happen every 500 years.
For decades, swimmers and walkers have enjoyed the White Rock canal in the Annapolis Valley with little concern for the hydroelectric dam downstream. However, Nova Scotia Power briefly cut off public access earlier this month to begin installing a fence at the site. Julie Harrington, who lives in Gaspereau, N.S., walks her dog along the trail year-round and swims in the canal on hot summer days. She said the community was upset by the closure of the recreation area on Nova Scotia Power property.
It's a tale of two different climates across Canada this week. Those in Western Canada will need to break out their jackets while Eastern Canada will be sweating through a dangerous heat dome
CALGARY — With a rupture to one of Calgary’s main water pipelines now fixed, attention shifted Monday to fixing five more weak spots in the line, as residents were urged to continue conserving water.
HALIFAX — There's growing evidence that the number of great white sharks is on the rise along Canada's East Coast, where plans are in the works to post warning signs for beachgoers for the first time.
Every year, the City of Ottawa puts up wooden snow fences to protect drivers from snowdrifts. They're essential for wintertime rural road safety. No one wants a sudden gust coating their windshield with snow, and snow fences divert and minimize the wind. But they also cost the city $8.14 per metre, plus maintenance costs, which adds up to millions of taxpayer dollars over the years.Andrea Sissons and Pam Chiles had a more natural solution in mind, one that city council has now approved: installi
Stay alert for watches and warnings on the southern Prairies as the potential grows for a strong squall line on Saturday evening
This week will bring weather extremes: A baking heat wave in the Midwest and East to a taste of winter in the Rockies.
Folks in Ontario and Quebec will want to avoid strenuous activities in the outdoors this week, especially if they are vulnerable to the heat, as temperatures and humidity will soar to dangerous values
Mitsubishi Corp. (MC), Takasago Thermal Engineering Co. Ltd. (TTE), Hokkaido Electric Power Co. (HEPCO), and Air Water Hokkaido Inc. (AWH) announced the signing of a joint development agreement to supply […]
The threat of severe weather is returning to northwestern Ontario, bringing the potential for heavy rain, strong winds, and hail. Residents should stay alert and prepared for sudden weather changes. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network will provide updates on the timing and impacts of these severe weather conditions.
Raw sewage, swarms of flies and mosquitoes, garbage piled high in the streets. As the heat of summer gathers, hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza are contending with a crisis in sanitation - as well as hunger and the frequent need to move from one place to another in the search for safety from air strikes and fighting.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather. Millions of Americans are facing exceptionally high temperatures going into summer 2024.
A new poll finds 44% of US voters hold a negative view of electric vehicles. That helps explain why Trump keeps bashing them, Philip Elliott writes
Dalhousie University's Ocean Tracking Network is reporting an increase in Great White Shark sightings in Atlantic waters. According to experts, this is not a cause for concern, but rather an opportunity to raise awareness about the risks. New signage has been proposed for about a dozen N.S. beaches, reminding the public to be shark-smart.
It's going to be intensely hot and humid throughout the GTA this week, as a "prolonged heat event" brings sweltering temperatures to much of Ontario.Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for a vast expanse of the province, from Windsor in the south all the way to Fort Albany in the north, and from Ottawa in the east to Sault Ste Marie in the west.Daytime highs are expected to hover between 30 C and 35 C, with it feeling more like 40 or 45 with the humidity. "There will be little relief th
The United States is bracing for chaotic weather this week, with the South set to experience another heat wave following a short respite from searing temperatures earlier this month. The National Weather Service expects some areas to reach temperatures so high they'll hit new daily records.
