LiveCopter shows damage to structure from grass fire in Manteca

It's going to be intensely hot and humid throughout the GTA this week, as a "prolonged heat event" brings sweltering temperatures to much of Ontario.Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for a vast expanse of the province, from Windsor in the south all the way to Fort Albany in the north, and from Ottawa in the east to Sault Ste Marie in the west.Daytime highs are expected to hover between 30 C and 35 C, with it feeling more like 40 or 45 with the humidity. "There will be little relief th