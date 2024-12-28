Lively-Baldoni Conflict Takes Another Turn As Director “Prepares To Fight Back With Counter-Suit;” report

The fallout, now with lawyers involved, between Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni shows no sign of quietening down, with a report Saturday that Baldoni is preparing to file a counter-suit in response to Lively’s own a week ago.

It was reported Friday 20th that Lively had filed an 80-page legal complaint against Baldoni, citing his inappropriate behaviour on set, and also that he had been instrumental in an alleged smear campaign against her – all claims he denies.

Now, the UK’s Daily Mail newspaper reports that Baldoni is preparing to file a counter-lawsuit, along with his business partner Jamey Heath, and the publicists named in Lively’s complaint. The Mail reports that the papers will be filed when the courts reopen after the New Year break, including claims as follows:

Lively’s team were responsible for smears against Baldoni, not the other way round as is claimed in her legal filing

WhatsApp messages from Baldoni’s team have been presented out of context in a way that alters their meaning

That Lively’s own publicist planted stories painting Baldoni in a bad light with news organisations

That Lively’s legal move is designed to rebuild her public image after she received bad press during the promotional campaign for the film.

It Ends With Us – based on the 2016 book by Colleen Hoover, detailing domestic abuse between a married couple – was successful at the cinema, earning more than $350million at the box office from a $25million production budget.

In a statement via her attorney when she filed her complaint, Lively said: ‘I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.’

She has received widespread support from figures across the industry since filing. Baldoni was dropped by his agents at WME, had a women’s solidarity award revoked, and his podcast co-host quit their project. He is also being sued by his ex-publicist.

