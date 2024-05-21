Liverpool to become 'Taylor Town' for Eras shows

One of the world's most famous musical cities is preparing to give itself a Taylor Swift makeover for the arrival of the pop superstar.

Swifties will descend on Liverpool for the singer's three shows at Anfield stadium on 13, 14 and 15 June.

Liverpool City Council said the home of The Beatles, Lightning Seeds and Atomic Kitten will become "Taylor Town" for a week.

It said a trail of 11 art installations, each inspired by a different era of Swift's career, will be placed around the city to entertain fans and locals alike from 8 June.

A Liverpool Loves Taylor banner has been installed on the façade of St George’s Hall [BBC]

It is claimed the singer's Eras tour will provide a £997m boost to the UK economy, according to a recent Barclays Swiftonomics report.

The UK leg kicks off in Edinburgh on 7 June before going to Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

The pop star has already played taken this tour to five continents, but the Liverpool show will be the first time she has brought it to England.

The council said Liverpool One, Royal Albert Dock, the Metquarter and eight other locations would be decorated to reflect each of Swift's albums.

It hopes the trail was to keep fans in the city before and after the shows.

The Culture Liverpool team worked with social enterprise Make CIC and artists to curate the installations, which will include:

An Evermore-inspired moss-covered grand piano

A 'red room' linked to the Red album

Giant hearts in tribute to Lover

A Fearless-inspired mural incorporating the number 13

Councillor Harry Doyle said embracing Swift's arrival was very much in the spirit of the city's musical history.

“If there was ever going to be a city that would go all-out with a welcome for Taylor Swift and the Swifties, it was bound to be Liverpool," he said.

Swift's shows have become major events in the cities hosting them, drawing in fans from far and wide [Reuters]

Kirsten Little, Make CIC’s co-founder, said the collaboration was a testament to "vibrant artistic talent".

"This inclusive and accessible experience invites fans and visitors alike to immerse themselves in the energy of Liverpool's art scene, uniting Taylor Swift fans, locals and visitors to the city," she said.

Swifties will also be able to attend ticketed Liverpool Loves Taylor (Craft Version) arts workshops at the Metquarter.

Essays and karaoke

Academics in the city are preparing for the star's arrival with a conference to "debate and deconstruct" her work.

The University of Liverpool will host Tay Day, which it describes as a "symposium for fans, students and academics to engage with the cultural phenomenon that is Taylor Swift".

It will take place on June 12 and see academics from across Europe speaking on topics such as Swift's place in feminism.

The day will culminate in a session of "Critical Karaoke" - where researchers will perform one-song essays to their chosen Swift track.

Dr Sam Murray and Dr Amy Skjerseth, from the Institute of Popular Music, said: "The musical, social and economic impact of Taylor Swift is undeniable.

"That's why we're really looking forward to starting a conversation about how Taylor is both Miss Americana and an anti-hero, to understand her style and her wildest dreams and to discuss her reputation."

There will be an information stand at Liverpool Lime Street Station from 09:00 to 18:00 BST on the days of the gigs.

