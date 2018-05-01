Liverpool fans at Roma game 'guaranteed' to be safe, says Italian police chief

Liverpool fans will be "guaranteed" safety in Rome if they abide by Italian rules, police have said.

Thousands of supporters have started to arrive in the city for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Roma.

Liverpool won last Tuesday's first leg at Anfield 5-2 but the victory turned sour when home supporter Sean Cox was attacked.

Two Italian men have been charged following the attack on the 53-year-old Irishman, who suffered head injuries and is in a critical condition.

Public order commissioner Giorgio Luciani said more than 1,200 police will be on duty in Rome for the clash.

He said: "We can guarantee the safety of Liverpool supporters if they respect the rules and make the day as normal as they can.

"We don't ask for anything special, just that they respect the rules."

Condemning the attack on Mr Cox, Mr Luciani said: "It's a terrible episode. We are working in synergy with the English police to solve this problem and help them, and vice-versa for this match."

After last week's violence, Liverpool met with UEFA, Roma and Italian police and have issued safety advice for supporters travelling to the Italian capital.

Fans are being asked not to hang banners or scarves on monuments and fountains and to avoid certain areas of the city when they arrive.

The mayors of Liverpool and Rome have called for a "violence-free" evening.

In a joint statement, Joe Anderson and Virginia Raggi asked fans to enjoy their rivalry but show "compassion and kindness" to each other.

They said: "When AS Roma fans arrived in Liverpool, they were greeted with open arms, a warm welcome and an invitation to enjoy the city and the people who live here," the signed letter read.

"Liverpool fans will receive the same warm welcome when they arrive at the footsteps of Rome, a city renowned for its beauty, passion and energy.

"Police forces from both cities are already working together, with the clubs, to provide a robust approach to football violence.

"They will provide the safest possible environment and we hope that fans from both sides will respect the people of Rome, assist the authorities and agree that the best result on Wednesday is a vibrant, passionate, celebration of our teams and a safe, violence-free evening.

"We both believe passionately in our cities. We believe we represent two peoples of incredible energy and joy and loyalty. But our cities also have compassion and kindness in common.

"Wednesday is an opportunity to show the world how two cities with strong football legacies can show pride and leadership in the modern game."