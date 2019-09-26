Liverpool FC fail in attempt to get city name made a trademark

Liverpool Football Club have failed in their controversial attempt to trademark the word Liverpool, because of the "geographical significance" of the city's name.

The club said it accepted the decision from the Intellectual Property Office, and acknowledged why other teams - such as Southampton and Chelsea - had been successful in their attempts.

The office denied the request on the grounds that the name Liverpool held more geographical importance than place names trademarked by other football clubs, Liverpool FC said in a statement.

"We will, however, continue to aggressively pursue those large-scale operations which seek to illegally exploit our intellectual property," the club said, while urging "the relevant authorities to take decisive action against such criminal activity wherever it exists".

In August, Liverpool FC applied to trademark the name Liverpool in an attempt to clamp down on sellers of counterfeit goods.

Despite insisting that the request was made only in the context of football products and services, the club faced staunch opposition to the move.

In a tweet, Liverpool's mayor publicly denounced the application, writing: "I do not believe you can trademark a city name… we will protect local traders and our brand."

The football club have already been successful in their attempts to trademark the name "Liverpool FC", the abbreviation "LFC", and an abbreviation of the team's slogan "YNWA".

Responding to the failed attempt, Liverpool FC's chief executive Peter Moore said: "It should be stressed that our application was put forward in good faith and with the sole aim of protecting and furthering the best interests of the club and its supporters.

"Nevertheless, we accept the decision and the spirit in which it has been made."