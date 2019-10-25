Liverpool FC wins court battle with New Balance - paving way for £150m Nike deal

Liverpool Football Club has won a High Court fight with a major US sportswear sponsor, allowing it to unlock a possible £150m deal with Nike from next season.

New Balance went to court over an alleged refusal by the Champions League winners to honour the terms of its current deal, which expires next May.

The contract entitles New Balance to renew if it matches the terms of any competitor's offer to supply the Liverpool kit.

Liverpool, who have been offered a £30m-a-year five-year deal by Nike, argued New Balance could not match Nike's offer in relation to the marketing and distribution of Liverpool products.

The club pointed to a commitment to sell licensed products in "not less than 6,000 stores worldwide, 500 of which shall be Nike-owned".

New Balance's barrister said it had "approximately 40,000-odd retail doors globally", claiming the club was determined to break its renewal obligation as it was "wedded to Nike".

Guy Morpuss QC, representing Liverpool, told the court: "The idea that New Balance would even get football kit into anything close to those 40,000 stores is utterly fanciful."

Following the three-day trial, Mr Justice Teare ruled in Liverpool's favour, finding that "the New Balance offer on marketing was less favourable to Liverpool FC than the Nike offer".

The judge said Nike's offer to use "global superstar athletes", such as tennis player Serena Williams and basketball star Lebron James, to promote Liverpool products could not be matched by New Balance.

New Balance said it would be seeking to appeal.

