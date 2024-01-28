Liverpool fire that billowed smoke over city investigated

An investigation has been launched into a large building fire which billowed smoke across a busy city centre.

More than 50 firefighters worked to bring the blaze on Liverpool's Fox Street under control after it broke out at about 14:20 GMT on Saturday.

Crews extinguished the main body of the fire within three hours and worked overnight to dampen hotspots.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said it was working with Merseyside Police to establish the cause of the fire.

It said there were no reports of casualties, but the local area was evacuated due to concerns the building, which was believed to be abandoned, could collapse.

The extent of the smoke plume was captured from the air by a passenger on a plane bound for the city's airport

Crews worked through the night to fully extinguish the flames

The fire caused huge plumes of smoke to drift over Liverpool city centre.

Local residents described feeling the heat from a distance away and football fans could see the smoke above Goodison Park as Everton faced Luton Town in the FA Cup.

Jose Garcia, who has lived on Merseyside for 20 years, said it was "the biggest fire I have seen in Liverpool", while resident Michael Pearson said abandoned buildings in the area around the blaze had been a source of concern for locals.

He said the fire was as an "awful situation that potentially could have been avoided".

"To see it go up in flames is quite shocking, but actually I think that people who live in the Everton area may not be that surprised," he added.

Another witness, who did not wish to be named, said they had been able to "smell what I can only describe as burning plastic" from across the River Mersey in Wirral.

"It was pretty strong and I'm over the water in New Ferry," they added.

